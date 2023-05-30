You are here

  • Home
  • US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkiye to get new F-16s

US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkiye to get new F-16s

US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkiye to get new F-16s
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press meeting in Lulea, Sweden, on May 30, 2023 (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jxney

Updated 16 sec ago
AP

US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkiye to get new F-16s

US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkiye to get new F-16s
  • Blinken maintained that the administration had not linked the two issues but acknowledged that some US lawmakers had
  • President Joe Biden implicitly linked the two issues in a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

OSLO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday the “time is now” for Turkiye to drop its objections to Sweden joining NATO but said the Biden administration also believed that Turkiye should be provided with upgraded F-16 fighters “as soon as possible.”
Blinken maintained that the administration had not linked the two issues but acknowledged that some US lawmakers had. President Joe Biden implicitly linked the two issues in a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.
“I spoke to Erdogan and he still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden. So let’s get that done,” Biden said.
Still, Blinken insisted the two issues were distinct. However, he stressed that the completion of both would dramatically strengthen European security.
“Both of these are vital, in our judgment, to European security,” Blinken told reporters at a joint news conference in the northern Swedish city of Lulea with Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. “We believe that both should go forward as quickly as possible; that is to say Sweden’s accession and moving forward on the F-16 package more broadly.”
“We believe the time is now,” Blinken said. He declined to predict when Turkiye and Hungary, the only other NATO member not yet to have ratified Sweden’s membership, would grant their approval.
But, he said, “we have no doubt that it can be, it should be, and we expect it to be” completed by the time alliance leaders meet in Vilnius, Lithuania in July at an annual summit.
Fresh from a strong re-election victory over the weekend, Erdogan may be willing to ease his objections to Sweden’s membership. Erdogan accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups Ankara considers to be terrorists, and a series of Qur’an-burning protests in Stockholm angered his religious support base — making his tough stance even more popular.
Kristersson said the two sides had been in contact since Sunday’s vote and voiced no hesitancy in speaking about the benefits Sweden would bring to NATO “when we join the alliance.”
Blinken is in Sweden attending a meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council and will travel to Oslo, Norway on Wednesday for a gathering of NATO foreign ministers, before going on to newly admitted alliance member Finland on Friday.
Speaking in Oslo ahead of the foreign ministers’ meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the goal was to have Sweden inside the grouping before the leaders’ summit in July.
“There are no guarantees, but it’s absolutely possible to reach a solution and enable the decision on full membership for Sweden by the Vilnius summit,” Stoltenberg said.

Topics: US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken NATO Turkiye F-16

Related

Norway PM: Sweden should be admitted to NATO in July
World
Norway PM: Sweden should be admitted to NATO in July
Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets
World
Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Number of new German citizens hits 20-year high as many Syrians naturalized

Number of new German citizens hits 20-year high as many Syrians naturalized
Updated 30 May 2023
AP

Number of new German citizens hits 20-year high as many Syrians naturalized

Number of new German citizens hits 20-year high as many Syrians naturalized
  • Preliminary figures show that about 168,500 people were granted German citizenship in 2022
  • In principle, there is a requirement for people to have lived in Germany for at least eight years, though that doesn't apply to spouses and children
Updated 30 May 2023
AP

BERLIN: Germany saw a 28 percent increase in the number of people gaining its citizenship last year, with people from Syria accounting for more than a quarter of those who were naturalized, official data showed Tuesday.
Preliminary figures show that about 168,500 people were granted German citizenship in 2022, the Federal Statistical Office said. That was the highest number since 2002.
Of those, 48,300 — or 29 percent — were Syrian citizens. That was more than double the previous year’s figure and seven times as high as in 2020, as increasing numbers of people who migrated to Germany between 2014 and 2016 fulfill the requirements for citizenship.
Those include a working knowledge of German and proof that they can support themselves financially.
In principle, there is a requirement for people to have lived in Germany for at least eight years, though that doesn’t apply to spouses and children. It can be reduced to six years for people who show “special integration accomplishments” such as very good knowledge of the language, professional achievements or civic engagement. There were 23,100 such “early” naturalizations last year, nearly twice as many as in 2021 and 60 percent of them Syrians.
Turkish citizens were the second-biggest group of people gaining German citizenship last year — 14,200 of them, a 16 percent increase compared to 2021, and with an average of more than 24 years living in Germany.
The statistics office said that 5,600 Ukrainians gained German citizenship last year, nearly three times as many as the previous year. They had spent an average 13.3 years in Germany, compared with 6.4 years for their Syrian counterparts.
Germany’s socially liberal government plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship, reducing to five years from eight the number of years people are supposed to live in the country before gaining a German passport. People with “special integration accomplishments” would be eligible after three years.
The government also plans to axe restrictions on holding dual citizenship. In principle, most people from countries other than European Union members and Switzerland currently have to give up their previous nationality when they gain German citizenship.
Conservative and far-right opposition parties have assailed those plans. It isn’t yet clear when parliament will consider them.
Germany has about 84 million inhabitants.

Topics: Germany Syrians citizenship

Related

Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report
World
Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report
Update Britain, Germany say US must decide on jets for Ukraine
World
Britain, Germany say US must decide on jets for Ukraine

At Pakistan army facility, breeding Arabian horses is a passion and a science

Arabian horses are seen at Remount Depot Mona in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, Pakistan on May 27, 2023. (AN photo)
Arabian horses are seen at Remount Depot Mona in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, Pakistan on May 27, 2023. (AN photo)
Updated 30 May 2023
Saima Shabbir and Mandi Bahauddin

At Pakistan army facility, breeding Arabian horses is a passion and a science

Arabian horses are seen at Remount Depot Mona in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, Pakistan on May 27, 2023. (AN photo)
  • Over 600 Arabians at Remount Depot Mona are trained for equestrian games and dressage events
  • Archeological evidence suggests the Arabian horse dates back over 4,500 years in the Middle East
Updated 30 May 2023
Saima Shabbir and Mandi Bahauddin

MONA: With its long, arched neck, refined wedge-shaped head and high tail carriage, the Arabian is one of the most easily recognizable horse breeds in the world. 

It is also one of the most ancient, with archaeological evidence available of horses in the Middle East that resemble modern Arabians dating back over 4,500 years. 

In Pakistan, over 600 Arabians can be found at the Remount Depot Mona military facility located in Mandi Bahauddin, with the animals specially trained for equestrian games and dressage events. 

Founded in 1902, the depot is spread over 10,000 hectares of land, complete with roads, buildings, a canal and a train line, and serves as a hub for breeding and nurturing horses, donkeys and mules. 

Pakistan started importing Arabian horses almost 70 years ago, often placing them in competitions as prized show animals and keeping a pool as gifts for foreign dignitaries. 

“Pakistan has 808 Arab horses, which are registered with the World Arabian Horse Organization,  of which 627 animals are from the Remount Depot Mona while only 181 are from all over the country,” Brig. Mohammed Naeem, the commandant of the depot, told Arab News during a visit to the facility last week.

WAHO, founded in 1970, is a UK-based charity with 82 affiliated countries that works to preserve pure Arabian bloodlines, promote breeding knowledge globally, coordinate member clubs, establish uniformity in breed terminology, and consult on other Arabian horse-related matters. 

But what makes the Arabian horse so special?

“Among known breeds of horses, the most ancient breed is the Arabian horse, which originated around 2,500 B.C. from the Arab Peninsula,” Naeem said, adding that the animals were renowned for their “exceptional beauty,” particularly when they ran and raised their tails, showing off their “elegant form.” 

Even though the precise origins of the Arabian are unknown, the breed is thought to have originated on the northern edge of the Syrian desert.
“They are widely recognized as one of the most famous horse breeds in the world,” Naeem added.

Pakistan became a member of WAHO in 1997, with Mona Remount Depot its sole representative in the country. While horse breeding at the depot began as a passion in 1956, the depot successfully turned to science in 2021 when it launched a test tube program. 

“At our facility, we have successfully witnessed the birth of 15 test tube babies thus far, with an additional 12 pregnancies currently ongoing,” Naeem said. 

The first Arab horse at the depot was imported in 1955 from the US and 31 others after that from different countries. 

“The price of an imported Arabian horse varies from $5,000 to $50,000, depending on the quality and pedigree of the animal,” Naeem said. 

“The expenses for importing also vary depending on the country of origin and whether the animal is transported in a single cage or a group cage. From Gulf states, it costs around $10,000, while from Western countries and the US, it can cost up to $20,000.” 

At the depot, the brigadier said, the cost of breeding, raising, and training an Arabian was “significantly lower due to locally produced fodder and other factors.” 

Naeem explained: “The budget of the depot is provided by the Ministry of Defense.” 

A pool of Arab horses, the brigadier said, was also kept to be presented as gifts by the Pakistani government and army to visiting dignitaries. 

“Thirty-six animals have been presented to different heads of state, including of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other countries,” Naeem said.  

The rulers of Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia had gifted horses to Pakistani rulers also at different points over the last decades. 

“King Faisal gifted an Arabian horse to Gen. Mohammed Zia ul Haq,” he said, referring to the Pakistani military officer, who was the sixth president of Pakistan, “and the Saudi king also gifted a horse to Gen. Pervez Musharraf,” he said. Musharraf was the 10th president of Pakistan. 

Horses given as gifts to Pakistani rulers were always kept at the depot, Naeem said.

According to experts, the Arabian is classified as a “hot-blooded” breed, with its sensitivity and intelligence enabling quick learning and greater communication with riders. This is why the breed is trained for equestrian games such as riding, dressage, polo, and tent pegging. 

“We have horses specifically trained for show jumping and vaulting, which are used for various functions,” Naeem said. 

One of the depot’s Arabian horses won the best polo pony prize in Pakistan six times, the brigadier added. 

“These horses are highly responsive animals,” said Mohammed Rasaldar, a trainer at the facility who runs daily training sessions with the animals that start at 6 a.m. and continue through the day. “The more love and attention they receive, the more attached and responsive they become. 

“We have a 39-week-long training course for them, during which we expose them to various environments to eliminate their fears…They also receive training for different games throughout this course.” 

Mohammed Akhtar, who trains the horses for polo, said the animals respond to every command. 

“A horse is a very powerful animal,” he said, “and man can control it only by training it with a lot of love and compassion.” 

Topics: Pakistan Arabian horses

Related

Local horses looking for 3rd straight Saudi Cup win
Saudi Sport
Local horses looking for 3rd straight Saudi Cup win
International ‘beauty contest’ for Arabian horses begins on Thursday
Saudi Arabia
International ‘beauty contest’ for Arabian horses begins on Thursday

Italy arrests a minor belonging to international network of young Daesh supporters

Italy arrests a minor belonging to international network of young Daesh supporters
Updated 30 May 2023
AP

Italy arrests a minor belonging to international network of young Daesh supporters

Italy arrests a minor belonging to international network of young Daesh supporters
  • The minor, identified as an Italian citizen of foreign origin, was arrested in the province of Bergamo
  • Italian authorities said others in the network of young Daesh supporters were arrested last week in Europe and the United States
Updated 30 May 2023
AP

MILAN: Italian authorities have arrested a minor suspected of being a supporter of the Daesh terror network who was allegedly planning an explosive attack in the area where he lived, police said Tuesday.
The minor, identified as an Italian citizen of foreign origin, was arrested in the province of Bergamo on suspicion of association with the aim of terrorism, terrorist training, extolling the virtues of terrorism and instigation to commit a crime.
Italian authorities said others in the network of young Daesh supporters were arrested last week in Europe and the United States, but did not provide further details.
Investigators said that the suspect, who had been under surveillance by Italian intelligence, had quickly become radicalized, publishing terrorist propaganda online, and initiating plans for an explosive attack.
The arrest, approved by a court for minors in Brescia, was carried out last Friday. The suspect had in his possession videos of executions, weapons manuals and instructions on how to build explosive devices, which he was passing along to a network of young Daesh supporters in other countries, encouraging them to take violent action, investigators said.

Topics: Italy police Daesh

Related

Iraqi museum damaged by Daesh works toward reopening
Middle-East
Iraqi museum damaged by Daesh works toward reopening
Indian policemen stand guard outside the cinema hall in Mumbai. (AFP file photo)
World
Indian state bans film on women converts joining Daesh

Indonesia looks for greater commerce with Saudi’s largest firms

Indonesia looks for greater commerce with Saudi’s largest firms
Updated 30 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia looks for greater commerce with Saudi’s largest firms

Indonesia looks for greater commerce with Saudi’s largest firms
  • Jakarta hosts Kingdom’s top private sector players at business forum
  • Asian nation seeks to boost bilateral ties and finalize GCC trade pact
Updated 30 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is looking for greater commerce with big businesses in Saudi Arabia, its trade minister said on Tuesday, as Jakarta hosted a bilateral business forum.

Trade between the Southeast Asian nation and the Kingdom has been on the rise, increasing by about 45 percent to $7 billion, between January and November last year, compared to the same period in the previous year.

But the figures are still less than the aspirations of Indonesia — the biggest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations — which is seeking a boost in trade ties with the Kingdom, and also a greater presence in the Middle East.

Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, who spoke at the inauguration of the Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Business Forum, said there was significant room for improvement.

“Indonesia has a population of nearly 280 million people, while the population of ASEAN is nearly 600 million people. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is a big country (and one of the) leading states in the Gulf region that has a population of nearly 400 million people. So, both countries have an enormous economic potential,” said Hasan.

Among the participants of the forum themed “Reinforcing Bilateral Cooperation Through Trade and Investment” were Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir and Saudi Ambassador Faisal Abdullah Al-Amoudi, as well as top Indonesian investment and commerce officials and leading representatives of the two nations’ private sectors.

“It is hoped that the meeting of large business actors from Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will improve trade relations in various fields, produce cooperation and can create something for the benefit of both countries, as well as increase investment to an even larger scale,” Hasan said.

Improving trade relations with Saudi Arabia would also help pave the way for better ties with other GCC countries, as Indonesia has been pushing for a trade pact with the bloc.

Earlier this year, the Indonesian trade minister led a special delegation to Riyadh to explore export potential between the two countries that are both members of the Group of 20, the world’s leading rich and developing nations.

“Saudi Arabia in this case is a priority because it is a strategic partner with the biggest economy in the Middle East,” Didi Sumedi, director-general of national export development at the Indonesian Ministry of Trade, told Arab News at the time.

“Trade potential between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia is very huge and very strategic,” he said, adding that it “has not been maximized.”

Indonesia’s main exports to Saudi Arabia include palm oil and its derivatives, vehicles, fish, iron and steel.

Its main imports from the Kingdom are oil and gas products, acrylics, ethylene polymers and sulfur.

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia Zulkifli Hasan Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Business Forum

Related

Special Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment
Business & Economy
Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment
Paving the way for a meaningful strategic Indonesia-Saudi partnership
Saudi Arabia
Paving the way for a meaningful strategic Indonesia-Saudi partnership

Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 

Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 30 May 2023
ELLIE ABEN 

Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 

Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 
  • Saudi, Philippine officials scheduled to finalize the program next month 
  • Employment would be available mostly in hospitality and construction  
Updated 30 May 2023
ELLIE ABEN 

MANILA: The Philippines is looking to further tap into Saudi Arabia’s labor market and send more skilled Filipinos to the Kingdom, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said on Tuesday, after talks with Saudi officials and the private sector. 

More than 800,000 Philippine expats are already living and working in Saudi Arabia, which is their preferred destination in the Middle East. 

Officials see even more employment opportunities in the Kingdom under its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan. 

The Philippine government has been in talks with Saudi authorities and Ople led an official delegation to Riyadh last week, where she met both officials and private sector players.   

“I see exciting times ahead for our Filipino workers and also our partners overseas…When we were in Saudi Arabia, we were exploring the possibility of a special hiring program specifically to address the labor needs of Saudi Arabia,” Ople told reporters during the Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council Senior Officials’ Dialogue in Manila. 

The Philippine delegation also discussed during the visit the possibility of starting a mass hiring program, which officials from both sides are scheduled to finalize next month. 

“We spoke with the private sector, and they estimate the need for 1 million (Filipino workers),” Ople said. 

“We in the department will have to look at…a special hiring program that would accommodate their needs while also scaling up our skills training.” 

Before the coronavirus pandemic, there were years in which over 1.5 million Filipinos would be working in the Kingdom, DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan said during the presser with Ople. 

“They are hopeful that we (will) go back to that, the normal number to them, which they are saying is 1 million skilled jobs for Filipinos in the tourism sector and hospitality industry,” she said, adding that the opportunities would be available also in the construction sector. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Philippines Susan Ople Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)

Related

Update Saudi Arabia, Philippines agree to resume deployment of Filipino workers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Philippines agree to resume deployment of Filipino workers
During a phone conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Duterte expressed thanks for the Kingdom’s inclusion of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in its COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Philippine president lauds Saudi efforts on welfare, labor rights of Filipino workers

Latest updates

US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkiye to get new F-16s
US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkiye to get new F-16s
MENA video game revenues to hit $6bn by 2027
MENA video game revenues to hit $6bn by 2027
Hajj officials review services and facilities for Hajj season
Hajj officials review services and facilities for Hajj season
Baseball United names Karachi Monarchs as its second franchise
The Karachi Monarchs are Baseball United's second franchise. (Supplied/Baseball United)
Iraq top court invalidates decisions of Kurdish parliament
Iraq top court invalidates decisions of Kurdish parliament

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.