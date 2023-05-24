Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

OSLO: Norway will support training programs for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said on Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden on Friday endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured Biden that the aircraft would not be used to go into Russian territory.
“The government backs this initiative and is considering how Norway can contribute together with allies and partners,” Gram said.
The Norwegian government has not decided whether Norway will give any of its F-16 jets to Ukraine, the minister separately told public broadcaster NRK.
Russia, whose forces invaded Ukraine 15 months ago, has said any transfer of the US-made F-16s to Ukraine would be pointless and raise the question of NATO’s role in the war.
