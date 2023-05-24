You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets
Norway will support training programs for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets. (AFP/File)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets
  • The Norwegian government has not decided whether Norway will give any of its F-16 jets to Ukraine
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

OSLO: Norway will support training programs for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said on Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden on Friday endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured Biden that the aircraft would not be used to go into Russian territory.
“The government backs this initiative and is considering how Norway can contribute together with allies and partners,” Gram said.
The Norwegian government has not decided whether Norway will give any of its F-16 jets to Ukraine, the minister separately told public broadcaster NRK.
Russia, whose forces invaded Ukraine 15 months ago, has said any transfer of the US-made F-16s to Ukraine would be pointless and raise the question of NATO’s role in the war.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Norway F-16 fighter jets

UK ‘betrayal’ after aid cut to east Africa

UK ‘betrayal’ after aid cut to east Africa
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

UK 'betrayal' after aid cut to east Africa

UK ‘betrayal’ after aid cut to east Africa
  • Minister announces annual package of £143m compared to last year’s £156m
  • Almost 72m people require aid in region devastated by drought, conflict
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK is cutting humanitarian aid to east Africa in a “betrayal” of tens of millions of people, charity officials have warned.

The Guardian reported on Wednesday that Andrew Mitchell, the UK’s international development minister, announced an aid package of £143 million ($176 million) for the region. The figure represents a reduction of £13 million compared to the amount allocated last year.

Mitchell’s announcement, which took place at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, comes as east Africa faces a series of growing humanitarian crises, including drought, conflict and inflation.

Katy Chakrabortty, head of policy and advocacy at Oxfam, said: “The UK’s announcement that it will cut funding … is a betrayal of tens of millions of people in the region facing life-threatening food insecurity.

“As co-chair of the pledging conference, the UK is guilty of a gross dereliction of duties. In place of global leadership, we have furtive penny pinching.”

Some countries in east Africa are particularly affected by humanitarian crises. In Somalia, more than 1 million people have been forced to flee their homes this year, with data from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the Norwegian Refugee Council showing that the country reported record levels of displacement.

The Sudan conflict is a focus of UK aid, with Mitchell saying: “Our funding could not come at a more critical moment, and it is clear that we must act now and do all we can to save lives.”

Across east Africa, almost 72 million people will require humanitarian aid this year as a result of successive failed rainy seasons, conflict and a series of floods, the UN has warned.

Lis Wallace, UK policy and advocacy director at the One Campaign, said: “This wholly inadequate (UK) response exposes the human cost of the government’s decision to reduce its support to the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said this year’s east Africa aid package includes £48 million for Somalia, £42 million for Ethiopia, £21.7 million for Sudan, and smaller amounts for South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) East Africa Andrew Mitchell Oxfam Katy Chakrabortty

Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan acquitted in Swiss rape trial

Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan acquitted in Swiss rape trial
Updated 24 May 2023
AFP

Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan acquitted in Swiss rape trial

Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan acquitted in Swiss rape trial
  • The court also decided to compensate the former Oxford University professor for his legal costs, awarding him up to 151,000 Swiss francs
  • "The accused must have the benefit of the doubt," Yves Maurer-Cecchini, the president of the Geneva Criminal Court, said
Updated 24 May 2023
AFP

GENEVA: A Swiss court on Wednesday found Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan not guilty of rape and sexual coercion in a Geneva hotel 15 years ago, with his accuser immediately indicating she would appeal.
The court also decided to compensate the former Oxford University professor for his legal costs, awarding him up to 151,000 Swiss francs ($167,000), but rejecting his claim for moral damages.
“The accused must have the benefit of the doubt,” Yves Maurer-Cecchini, the president of the Geneva Criminal Court, said, citing a lack of evidence, contradictory testimonies and “love messages” sent by the plaintiff after the alleged assault.
“Tariq Ramadan must be acquitted.”
Following the verdict, the 60-year-old Swiss academic — a charismatic yet controversial figure in European Islam — smiled and hugged one of his daughters.
Ramadan’s 57-year-old accuser — identified only under the assumed name of “Brigitte” due to her concerns for her safety — left the courtroom before the end of the verdict was read out.
Her lawyers said they would appeal against the ruling.
“This deeply unfair decision is the reflection of a caricatural hearing from which dignity was absent and where the word of my client was neither heard nor respected,” lawyer Francois Zimeray told AFP.
Ramadan left the court surrounded by his relatives, smiling but without commenting.
“It is a verdict inspired by reason,” said his Swiss lawyer Yael Hayat.
His French lawyer Philippe Ohayon told AFP: “Too many implausibilities and contradictions led to a perfectly logical acquittal in fact and in law.”
Prosecutors had been seeking a three-year sentence for Ramadan, half of which would have been served behind bars.
Both parties agreed that Ramadan and Brigitte, a convert to Islam, spent the night together in the hotel room.
The indictment accused Ramadan of sexual coercion and of committing rape three times during the night.
The lawyer representing Brigitte said she was repeatedly raped and subjected to “torture and barbarism.”
Ramadan said that Brigitte invited herself up to his room. He let her kiss him, before quickly ending the encounter. He said he was the victim of a “trap.”
Brigitte was in her forties at the time of the alleged assault. She filed a complaint 10 years later, telling the court she felt emboldened to come forward following similar complaints filed against Ramadan in France.
In its ruling, the Geneva court found Brigitte’s account was “generally constant and detailed.”
However, it was not corroborated “by any material element, such as traces of semen or blood, security camera footage from the hotel or findings of traumatic injuries or gynaecological violence.”
“There is no doubt that the complainant felt like she had a bad experience that evening,” the president of the court said, but “the existence of this stress (...) does not make it possible to confirm the materiality of the alleged facts.”
Controversial among secularists who see him as a supporter of political Islam, Ramadan obtained a doctorate from the University of Geneva, with a thesis focused on his grandfather, who founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood movement.
He was a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Oxford and held visiting roles at universities in Qatar and Morocco.
He was forced to take a leave of absence in 2017 when rape allegations surfaced in France at the height of the “Me Too” movement.
In France, he is suspected of committing rape against four women, between 2009 and 2016.
The Paris prosecutor’s office requested his referral to an assize court in July. Judges will decide whether or not to proceed with a trial.
Asked about any impact the Geneva case might have on the French file, his lawyer Hayat, said: “We simply hope that this verdict will resonate.”

Topics: Switzerland court islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan rape

Pakistan considering banning party of ex-PM Imran Khan — minister

Pakistan considering banning party of ex-PM Imran Khan — minister
Updated 24 May 2023
Reuters

Pakistan considering banning party of ex-PM Imran Khan — minister

Pakistan considering banning party of ex-PM Imran Khan — minister
  • Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had attacked the "very basis of state"
• "It is under consideration to ban PTI," he said
  • "It is under consideration to ban PTI," he said
Updated 24 May 2023
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party for attacking the state, the defense minister said on Wednesday, a decision likely to enrage his supporters and exacerbate his confrontation with the military establishment.
The former cricket star is embroiled in the latest, critical phase of a decades-old rivalry between civilian politicians and the powerful military, which has ruled directly or overseen governments throughout Pakistan’s history.
The face-off has brought widespread protests by Khan’s supporters, raising new fears about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.
Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters that Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had attacked the “very basis of state,” which could not be tolerated.
“It is under consideration to ban PTI,” he said, adding the parliament would have to give final approval for a government decision to ban the party.
The minister referred to protests by Khan supporters, who this month attacked military installations, including army headquarters, and government buildings.
PTI party lawyer Ali Zafar said any such move would be challenged in court. He said an entire party cannot be blamed for acts committed by individuals.
Khan became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, though both sides denied it at the time. The military saw Khan, with his conservative, nationalist agenda, as likely to ensure the protection of its interests.
But Khan later fell out with the generals after being seen as having tried to interfere in key promotions in the security sphere, and he was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in 2022.
Khan, 70, has since then been campaigning for a snap general election, rallying supporters across the country. But the prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected the call for an election before one is due late this year.
Khan is also facing corruption charges that he has dismissed as being cooked in a bid to banish him from politics.
Khan was detained on May 9 in connection with the charges, sparking the protests by his supporters and their attacks on the military facilities. He was later freed on bail.
Anti-graft agency investigators questioned him for about three hours on Tuesday.

Topics: Pakistan Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Germany cracks down on climate activists after Scholz calls protest group ‘nutty’

Germany cracks down on climate activists after Scholz calls protest group ‘nutty’
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

Germany cracks down on climate activists after Scholz calls protest group 'nutty'

Germany cracks down on climate activists after Scholz calls protest group ‘nutty’
  • The raids, ordered by Munich prosecutors, come days after Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he thought it was “completely nutty to somehow stick yourself to a painting or on the street"
  • A spokesperson for Last Generation said that the police searches had hit the group and its supporters hard, but that it wouldn't let up its activities
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

BERLIN: German police raided 15 properties linked to the Last Generation climate activist group Wednesday, seizing assets as part of an investigation into its finances in a sign of growing impatience with disruptive protest tactics also seen in other European countries.
Members of the group have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany in an effort to pressure the government to take more drastic action against climate change. In recent weeks, they have brought traffic to a halt on an almost daily basis in Berlin, gluing themselves to busy intersections and highways. Over the past year, they have also targeted various artworks and exhibits.
The raids, ordered by Munich prosecutors, come days after Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he thought it was “completely nutty to somehow stick yourself to a painting or on the street.” Leading figures with the environmentalist Green party, part of his governing coalition, have also said the group’s actions are counterproductive.
A spokesperson for Last Generation said that the police searches had hit the group and its supporters hard, but that it wouldn’t let up its activities.
“They make us afraid, but we must not be frozen by fear,” Aimee van Baalen told reporters in Berlin.
“The German government is right now driving us toward climate hell with its eyes wide open. It is even stepping on the gas pedal,” she said. “We must continue to resist now, because we need to loudly demand that lives be protected.”
She called for the public to support upcoming protest marches in Berlin and other German cities.
Last Generation has acknowledged in the past that its protests are provocative, but argues that by stirring friction it can encourage debate within society about climate change and the policies necessary to stop it.
Germany’s top court ruled two years ago that the previous government was placing too much of the burden from global warming on young people, prompting then Chancellor Angela Merkel to sharpen climate targets. Experts say that while Germany now has some of the most ambitious targets for cutting emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gas, the country isn’t on track to meet them.
The investigation by Munich prosecutors is focused on seven people, ranging in age from 22 to 38, who are suspected of forming or supporting a criminal organization. The investigation was launched following numerous criminal complaints from the public over the past year, prosecutors said.
The Bavarian inquiry adds to an investigation launched last year by prosecutors in Neuruppin, outside Berlin, over actions against an oil refinery in eastern Germany. That investigation is also considering suspicions that Last Generation activists formed a criminal organization, a label that some conservative-leaning regional officials have backed.
Munich prosecutors said that the people under investigation are accused of organizing and promoting a campaign to “finance further criminal offenses” by the group, and collecting at least 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million). Two of them also are suspected of trying to sabotage an oil pipeline that connects the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt with the Italian port of Trieste in April 2022.
Wednesday’s searches, accompanied by orders to seize two bank accounts and other assets, aimed to secure evidence on the membership structure of Last Generation and on its financing. There were no arrests.
Another climate activist group, Extinction Rebellion, voiced solidarity with Last Generation. It contended in a tweet that the main aim of conducting raids on suspicion of forming a criminal organization was “to distract attention from the true criminals.”
But Germany’s top security official insisted that the raids were necessary.
“Legitimate protest always ends where crimes are committed and the rights of others are infringed,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, noting that police registered 1,600 criminal complaints in connection with climate protests in 2022, many of them during road blockades conducted by Last Generation.
Climate activists have received support from various corners, including some Christian groups. A Jesuit priest was fined earlier this month for taking part in road blockades, and Wednesday’s news conference by Last Generation was hosted by the Protestant Reformation Church in Berlin.
A representative of the congregation, Steve Rauhut, praised Last Generation for keeping its protests peaceful.
“The climate disaster and environmental destruction not only justify civil disobedience, they make it an imperative,” he said.
Similar nonviolent climate protests elsewhere in Europe have also met with crackdowns recently.
In Britain, two protesters from the group Just Stop Oil who climbed a major bridge in London were sentenced to five years in prison for causing a public nuisance.
In Italy, three members of the group Ultima Generazione face up to three years’ imprisonment and fines for gluing their hands to the base of a sculpture in the Vatican Museums and ignoring gendarmes’ orders to leave last year. This week the group staged other protests, including in front of the Italian Senate where two topless women poured mud over themselves in reference to the devastating recent floods in the country.
The Italian group’s name also translates as Last Generation. It is part of the international A22 activist network that includes its namesake in Germany and which receives support from the US-based Climate Emergency Fund.
The fund, which counts oil heiress Aileen Getty and ‘Don’t Look Up’ filmmaker Adam McKay on its board, says on its website that it gave more than $5.1 million to 44 organizations last year “that are leading the way, galvanizing progress on climate through disruptive nonviolent activism around the world.”

Topics: Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz climate activists

First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj

First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj
Updated 24 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year's Hajj

First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj
  • Indonesia is sending 229,000 pilgrims in this pilgrimage season
  • About a third of Indonesian pilgrims are above the age of 65
Updated 24 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Indonesia, about 6,000 Muslims from across the archipelago nation, departed for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.
With an estimated 229,000 Indonesian pilgrims expected to perform the spiritual journey this year, the Southeast Asian nation will be sending the biggest contingent of any country.
More than 16 groups, comprising over 6,300 pilgrims, were leaving from Indonesian cities, including Jakarta, Aceh and Makassar.
“I hope that all Indonesian pilgrims will perform the Hajj pilgrimage well, with ease and smoothly, and return to the motherland safely,” Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said, as he sent off the first group in Jakarta.
“Don’t forget to pray for Indonesia.”
As about a third of Indonesian pilgrims this year are seniors, or people above the age of 65, Qoumas also offered some health advice.
“Don’t push yourself to do a lot of activities, especially when your health is not too great,” he said. “Don’t be reluctant to ask or consult others if there are concerns regarding health. There are officers ready to serve, protect and guide all the pilgrims.”
The Indonesian Hajj Organization Committee said officers stationed in Madinah are ready to welcome the pilgrims as they arrive throughout the day and nearing midnight.
“It’s all been very smooth so far,” Subhan Cholid, who heads the committee in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News by phone from Madinah.
The first group of Indonesian pilgrims, comprising almost 400 people from Jakarta, arrived in Islam’s second-holiest city on Wednesday morning.
“From their faces, even though they have been through a pretty long journey, they don’t look tired. They are very happy to be going for Hajj and that they have arrived in the holy land,” Cholid said.
“That happiness is an energy booster. They looked full of spirit.”

Topics: hajj Indonesia Saudi Arabia Yaqut Cholil Qoumas

