Stuttgart beat Hamburg 3-0 in 1st leg of Bundesliga playoff
Stuttgart beat Hamburg 3-0 in 1st leg of Bundesliga playoff
Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, center left, scores his side's third goal of the game during the first leg of their German Bundesliga relegation soccer match against Hambur at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart Thursday. (dpa via AP)
STUTTGART: Hamburger SV’s five-year wait to rejoin the Bundesliga looks set to continue.
Serhou Guirassy helped to put Stuttgart in a commanding position to keep their place in Germany’s top division with a 3-0 win over Hamburg on Thursday in the first leg of their playoff.
Guirassy had failed to make the most of a one-on-one chance and had a penalty saved in the first half, but the Guinea forward grabbed Stuttgart’s third goal early in the second half.
Hamburg’s task was further complicated in the 69th minute when substitute Anssi Suhonen was sent off minutes after coming on for a studs-up lunge at Josha Vagnoman’s thigh.
The win puts Stuttgart, which finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga, on course to stay in the first division before the second leg of the playoff in Hamburg on Monday. Hamburg finished third in the second division.
There was a minute’s silence before Thursday’s game in tribute to the 15-year-old player who died after a post-match brawl at an international youth tournament in Frankfurt last weekend.
Stuttgart got off to a great start with Konstantinos Mavropanos heading the opener inside the first minute.
The visitors had Daniel Heuer Fernandes to thank for keeping the score down. The Hamburg goalkeeper saved from Chris Führich, then got the better of Guirassy in a one-on-one, and also saved Guirassy’s penalty in the 27th. Two minutes later he produced another save to deflect Führich’s effort away.
Fuhrich effectively created the second goal in the 51st when he eluded two Hamburg defenders and played a perfectly weighted pass for Enzo Millot, who crossed for the unmarked Vagnoman to score.
Guirassy finally scored with a header to a corner three minutes later.
Hamburg, the last remaining founding member of the Bundesliga, were relegated in 2018 and have been bidding for promotion since. They finished fourth in 2019, 2020 and 2021 before finishing third last year for a playoff against Hertha Berlin. Hertha prevailed on that occasion.
Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on first season with Al-Nassr, new life in Saudi Arabia
The interview, which was published on the Saudi Pro League’s social media channels, comes at the end of the SPL season
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on playing and living in Saudi Arabia in his first full interview since joining Al-Nassr Football Club.
The interview, which was published on the Saudi Pro League’s social media channels, comes at the end of a campaign in which Ronaldo’s Riyadh club claimed second place following a closely fought battle for the title with new champions Al-Ittihad.
The Portuguese superstar stressed the positives and building toward next season despite his disappointment at missing out on the title.
He said: “Well, my expectation (at the start) was a little bit different. To be honest I expected to win something this year, but it is not always the way we think or the way we want; sometimes we need passion, consistency, and persistence to achieve the best things.
“So, I still believe that next year we will improve a lot. Let us say in the last five or six months the team has improved a lot. In the league, all the teams improved.
“It takes time sometimes, but if you believe and you think it is your goal, I think everything is possible.
“I expected to win something this year, but we didn’t, but next year I am really positive and confident that things will change, and we will go in a better way. So, let us believe that and work on that.”
Ronaldo joined the club in January and has featured extensively in the SPL, making a significant contribution to the club’s performances with 14 goals in 16 matches.
He added: “The league is very good but I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. The league is competitive, we have very good teams, very good Arab players.
“But they need to improve the infrastructure a little bit more, even the referees. The VAR system should be a little quicker. I think other small things need to improve.
“But I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here. And in my opinion if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top five league in the world.”
Regarding the biggest change following his move, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star said: “One example is that in Europe we train more in the morning, but here we train in the afternoon or evening and in Ramadan we train at 10 at night. So, this is strange, but as I tell you these situations are part of an experience, memories.
“I like to live these moments because you learn with these things. It is difficult, but it is nothing I have not seen before. My experience so far is that Saudi fans really love football and like to live the life and it is good and I am so happy now.”
Saad Allazeez, Saudi Pro League’s vice chairman, recently said of the player: “The arrival of Cristiano always had the potential to be one of the most impactful and transformational in football history. And that has proved to be the case.
“He is a special footballer and a special person whose impact goes far beyond football. The ‘Cristiano Effect’ has definitely been felt. This season has been our biggest yet, with more spectators on match days, more followers and global viewing than ever before.
“The Saudi Pro League is now aired by 48 platforms and TV broadcasters in over 170 countries worldwide, and attendances at Al-Nassr matches have doubled year on year since Cristiano signed.
“Saudi Arabia is already a football-obsessed nation with over 80 percent of Saudi Arabia’s men and women either playing, attending or following football. Recent developments include the establishment of a professional women’s premier league and women’s national team and school girls league with 50,000 playing each week.
“And thanks to the new growth in the league’s popularity I’m sure other big names will look to follow in Cristiano’s footsteps and join the brilliant young homegrown talent who play in our league.”
Asked about players joining the league, Ronaldo said: “If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, old players, they are very welcome because if that happens, the league will improve a little bit.”
He added: “Living in Saudi is very good if you want to come here to have fun, to see the culture, to eat well.
“The Saudis live more at night which I think is quite fun and interesting. If you see the city during the night, it’s very beautiful. And if you like food, come to Riyadh — the city probably has some of the best quality restaurants I have come across.
“The most beautiful experiences I’ve had here were when I was in Boulevard World. It was something I really enjoyed. I took all my family there. So far it has been a very good experience.
“The family are happy, the schools are very good, and things that the country is building for the future.
“I like to see different things, try different things and this is why I am here as well. The next place that I want to see is AlUla. I want to go as I know it’s very beautiful. And as we travel around the country, you see many good places.”
He added: “Thank you very much for supporting me here every day, not only in the games or in the stadium, but outside in the streets and the places that I go.
“I will be part of your world, your culture. I will be here and I hope I make the people enjoy it through my games, my performance, and winning things.
“Again, thank you for welcoming me, and I will try to give my best during the time that I am here.”
Benzema coy on Real Madrid future: “At the moment I’m in Madrid“
“Saturday I have a game (against Athletic Bilbao), tomorrow I have a training session ... so at the moment I’m in Madrid,” Benzema said
The forward was then asked if he planned to address the Real fans about his future and said: “Why do I have to talk about the future? I am at Real Madrid”
Updated 01 June 2023
Reuters
MADRID: Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema was reluctant to talk about his future on Thursday, fueling speculation he could move to Saudi Arabia in the close season following 14 trophy-laden years.
After the 35-year-old striker was awarded the Marca Legend prize at a ceremony organized by the Spanish sports publication, the Frenchman was asked if he was staying at Real Madrid.
“Saturday I have a game (against Athletic Bilbao), tomorrow I have a training session ... so at the moment I’m in Madrid,” Benzema said.
The forward was then asked if he planned to address the Real fans about his future and said: “Why do I have to talk about the future? I am at Real Madrid. The reality is different, not what is said on the Internet.”
The Ballon d’Or winner looked set to stay in Madrid for another year after a season in which he struggled with injuries and missed out on France’s World Cup squad in Qatar.
However, according to widespread media reports Benzema has been offered a deal worth more than $110.08 million by Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad.
His former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year contract, estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros, with Al-Nassr in December.
Spanish league reaches finish with 6 teams in danger of relegation
Valladolid are currently in 18th place, the last spot that will tumble along with already demoted Espanyol and Elche
A victory by the team owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo would be enough to secure salvation
Updated 01 June 2023
AP
MADRID: Six teams are vying to avoid relegation to the second division as the Spanish league reaches its finish.
Cadiz, Getafe and Valencia each have 41 points, Almeria and Celta have 40, and Valladolid has 39 heading into the final round of games.
Valladolid are currently in 18th place, the last spot that will tumble along with already demoted Espanyol and Elche. But Valladolid have their fate in their hands because they host 14th-place Getafe on Sunday.
A victory by the team owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo would be enough to secure salvation, but a draw could do the trick depending on other results. A draw by Getafe would be enough for the modest Madrid-based club to stay up.
Cadiz, in 14th place, will play at Elche needing only a draw to ensure they survive.
Valencia, which eliminated Espanyol last weekend with a stoppage-time goal, need a draw from their trip to Real Betis, which have already secured a Europa League berth.
A draw would also suffice Almeria at Espanyol.
Celta, which have entered a nosedive in recent weeks, host champion Barcelona needing a victory to control their fate. A draw would leave them depending on other results. Fortunately for Celta, Barcelona have nothing to play for.
Nearer to the top of the standings, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao are tied on points and both wanting to clinch the Conference League berth that goes with a seventh-place finish.
Osasuna host Girona, while Bilbao are at Real Madrid.
LAST GAMES
Barcelona veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who have won multiple titles between them, will play their last game for the club.
But Madrid’s game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium could potentially be the last appearances for the pillars of their multiple Champions Leagues over the past decade.
Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, both Ballon d’Or winners, along with Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio are all on contracts that expire at the end of June. The club and players have reportedly been in talks about their futures, but nothing has officially been decided.
Argentinian footballer Ever Banega to leave Al-Shabab next year
Ex-Sevilla midfielder contented in Riyadh, hopes team can make fans happy in 2023-2024 season
Updated 01 June 2023
Arabb News
RIYADH: Al-Shabab’s Argentine star Ever Banega is heading into his last season in the Roshn Saudi League after on Thursday announcing he would be leaving the club next year.
However, the 34-year-old former Sevilla midfielder, who joined Al-Shabab in January 2020, pointed out that he was contented in Riyadh and hoped that he and his teammates could make their fans happy during the 2023 to 2024 campaign.
In a statement to the league’s official broadcaster following the last match of the season against Damac, Banega said: “Next season will be my last with Al-Shabab. I am going through happy times in Riyadh.
“We are satisfied with what we have presented during this season from the beginning, and we are competing for the league, in addition to fighting the big clubs.
“The match that hurt us psychologically and reduced our chances in the competition was with Al-Ittihad that ended 2-1 to Al-Ittihad — after that match we went down,” the player added.
As well as Sevilla, Banega previously played for another Spanish club Valencia, and Italy’s Inter Milan.