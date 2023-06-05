You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladeshi women praise Saudi ‘special care’ for Hajj pilgrims

Bangladeshi women praise Saudi ‘special care’ for Hajj pilgrims

Bangladeshi women pilgrims have thanked Saudi authorities for treating them with care and kindness. (Supplied)
Bangladeshi women pilgrims have thanked Saudi authorities for treating them with care and kindness. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z9eeq

Updated 05 June 2023

Bangladeshi women praise Saudi ‘special care’ for Hajj pilgrims

Bangladeshi women pilgrims have thanked Saudi authorities for treating them with care and kindness. (Supplied)
  • Bangladesh is sending about 125,000 individuals for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, more than double the quota it received last year, when it was 60,000
Updated 05 June 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi women pilgrims have lauded Hajj operations in Saudi Arabia, describing their experience so far as smooth while thanking authorities in the Kingdom for treating them with care and kindness. 

Bangladesh is sending about 125,000 individuals for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, more than double the quota it received last year, when it was 60,000. This year, over 35,000 pilgrims will be women. 

Hajj flights from the country commenced on May 21 and with Hajj expected to begin on June 26, over 57,000 Bangladeshis have already arrived in Saudi Arabia. 

As they continued their spiritual journey, Bangladeshi women told Arab News they were delighted by the thoughtful attention they received in the Kingdom.

For Eva Haque, such treatment was extended to her as soon as she landed in Saudi Arabia, when she found herself unwell. 

“I was hospitalized for one day. As a Hajj pilgrim, I received very special care from all the doctors and nurses at the hospital. They took care of me as though I were one of their closest family members,” the 43-year-old told Arab News. 

Following treatment, she felt fit to start following Hajj rituals. Haque, who is from Dhaka, believes the pilgrimage will be good for her well-being. 

“My health has not been good for the last two years, so I intended to perform the holy Hajj this year as I believe it will bring mental peace and heal my pains,” Haque said. 

“I will never forget the hospitality and cordial behaviors of the hospital staff. They made me feel like I was home. Words are not enough to convey my gratitude.” 

That Saudi hospitality was also felt by Umm Kulsum, a 64-year-old pilgrim from the Sylhet district in northeast Bangladesh.

When she became lost trying to reach her hotel last week, Kulsum said a Hajj volunteer in Madinah helped her find her way back.

“Seeing me in a puzzled situation suddenly, a volunteer came to help me. I was able to mention my hotel name and the volunteer assisted me to reach the hotel gate easily,” she told Arab News. “I pray from the core of my heart for the well-being of that young man.

“I am amazed to see the management here. It’s a herculean task, but people here with the management are so well-trained that everything is running very smoothly.”

In moments when women need specific care and attention, Shehnaz Begum said she saw Saudi authorities addressing the issues subtly, while also keeping the women’s comfort in mind. 

As she is traveling with her youngest son this time around, Begum said she might consider going solo for her future pilgrimage. 

“Maybe, in my next pilgrimage, I will travel alone as the Kingdom now allows single women to perform Hajj without their male guardians,” she said. 

Like many pilgrims who had waited years to perform Hajj, Begum found herself unable to hold back tears when she arrived in Madinah. 

“By the grace of the Almighty, I have landed in the Holy Land after waiting so many years,” Begum told Arab News. “Thousands of devotees from different countries of the world are walking side by side, offering prayers together. But everything remains peaceful here. It’s like a celestial moment on Earth.

“I must thank the Kingdom authorities for managing this great task in a smooth way.”

Topics: Hajj 2023 Bangladesh Saudi Arabia

Related

Bangladeshi pilgrims grateful for hassle-free journey under Makkah Route
Saudi Arabia
Bangladeshi pilgrims grateful for hassle-free journey under Makkah Route
Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
Saudi Arabia
First Bangladeshis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Saudi Arabia

Cost of UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill could hit £6 billion in next two years

Cost of UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill could hit £6 billion in next two years
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Cost of UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill could hit £6 billion in next two years

Cost of UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill could hit £6 billion in next two years
  • Sources told the BBC the legislation will be costly and complex, implementing it will be a ‘major logistical challenge,’ and it could constrain public spending
  • The bill, passed by MPs in April, aims to make it easier to detain and deport people who enter the country illegally, particularly those who cross the English Channel on small boats
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The cost to UK authorities of detaining and deporting people over the next two years under the country’s controversial new Illegal Migration Bill could reach £6 billion ($7.5 billion), according to internal government projections obtained by the BBC.

The bill, passed by the House of Commons in April, includes mechanisms designed to make it easier to detain people who enter the UK illegally, particularly those who cross the English Channel on small boats, and send them back to their home countries or third-party nations.

The Conservative government has not revealed the projected costs associated with the legislation. However, the BBC reported on Monday that the Home Office estimates it will have to spend between £3 billion and £6 billion on detention facilities, accommodation and deportations.

Home Office sources said the bill will be costly and complex, with one insider admitting that implementing it will be a “major logistical challenge.” A senior government source told the BBC the bill could constrain public spending.

Home Office officials hope the legislation will act as a deterrent and that as the number of people being detained falls over time, so too will the costs. The Treasury is publicly supporting the policy but insiders are said to be concerned that the deterrence aspect has not been sufficiently proven. One Home Office source close to the bill described this deterrence effect as an “unknown factor” that cannot be predicted.

Jon Featonby, chief policy analyst at the Refugee Council, told the BBC: “The Home Office is clearly aware that so-called deterrence measures simply don’t work, and it is preparing to detain thousands of desperate people who will end up on our shores in search of protection.

“Until refugees fleeing violence and persecution are given a safe pathway to seek asylum in our country, they will continue to risk their lives to get here.

“Instead of moving forward with this hugely expensive and unworkable crackdown on refugees seeking safety in the UK, the government should be focusing on creating a system that protects the right to claim asylum and that prioritizes both compassion and control.”

Rob McNeil, the deputy director of Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, told the BBC that the big question is whether the bill will deter anyone from trying to enter in the UK. He pointed out that the costs are already “very, very high,” and said that if asylum claims were processed quicker, there would be fewer migrants in the system.

Yvette Cooper, the opposition Labour Party’s shadow home secretary, told the BBC: “The Conservatives are in total chaos on asylum and their new bill is a sham that will make the soaring costs far worse.”

The bill has faced a backlash within the ruling Conservative Party and in the House of Lords, where it is currently being debated. The government said it will release its economic impact assessment of the bill in due course.

Topics: Illegal Migration Bill

Related

Music star Dua Lipa brands UK govt ‘small-minded’ over immigration
Lifestyle
Music star Dua Lipa brands UK govt ‘small-minded’ over immigration
UK immigration minister says it is ‘fair’ for asylum-seekers to share hotel rooms 
World
UK immigration minister says it is ‘fair’ for asylum-seekers to share hotel rooms 

BBC, British Airways and Boots staff data compromised by alleged Russian cyberhack

BBC, British Airways and Boots staff data compromised by alleged Russian cyberhack
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

BBC, British Airways and Boots staff data compromised by alleged Russian cyberhack

BBC, British Airways and Boots staff data compromised by alleged Russian cyberhack
  • British Airways, owned by IAG, said it had notified affected employees and was providing them with support
  • The attack has been linked to a Russian cyber gang called Clop by experts
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British Airways and retailer Boots said their staff were among those hit by a cyberattack on Zellis, a payroll provider used by hundreds of companies in Britain.

The BBC also suffered a data breach, it said.

British Airways, owned by IAG, said it had notified affected employees and was providing them with support.

“We have been informed that we are one of the companies impacted by Zellis’ cybersecurity incident which occurred via one of their third-party suppliers called MOVEit,” BA said in a statement on Monday.

Part of the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Boots said the attack had included some of its employees’ personal details.

“Our provider assured us that immediate steps were taken to disable the server,” Boots said.

Boots employs over 50,000 people in Britain, while British Airways has about 30,000 staff.

A BBC a spokesperson said: “We are aware of a data breach at our third-party supplier, Zellis, and are working closely with them as they urgently investigate the extent of the breach.”

“We take data security extremely seriously and are following the established reporting procedures.

The attack has been linked to a Russian cyber gang called Clop by experts, who suggest the group gained access through a backdoor in a file transfer software used by Zellis.

The software in question is called MOVEit and is owned by Progress Software.

US security researchers warned on Thursday hackers had stolen data from the systems of a number of users of the file transfer tool MOVEit Transferone one day after the maker of the software disclosed that a security flaw had been discovered.

The compromised data includes names, addresses and national insurance numbers, said the Daily Telegraph newspaper, which first reported which companies had been affected by the breach.

* With Reuters

Topics: UK BBC British Airways Boots cyberhacking

Related

Websites linked to Iran’s presidency hacked with images of exile group’s leaders
Media
Websites linked to Iran’s presidency hacked with images of exile group’s leaders
Microsoft says state-sponsored Chinese hackers could be laying groundwork for disruption
Media
Microsoft says state-sponsored Chinese hackers could be laying groundwork for disruption

Indonesia hosts geopolitical rivals in multinational naval drills 

The Indonesian Navy hosts delegates from more than 30 countries in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
The Indonesian Navy hosts delegates from more than 30 countries in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
Updated 05 June 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia hosts geopolitical rivals in multinational naval drills 

The Indonesian Navy hosts delegates from more than 30 countries in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
  • 36 countries are participating in the 2023 Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 
  • Naval drills can ‘contribute positively’ to regional security, peace, host Indonesia says 
Updated 05 June 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia launched on Monday a multilateral naval exercise attended by more than 30 countries, including US and China, amid rising geopolitical tension.

The Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo, which was first held in 2014, is on its fourth edition and will run until June 8 in waters off Makassar, South Sulawesi. This year’s Komodo drills will see participation from 36 countries, the Indonesian Navy said in a statement.

“This exercise aims to enhance diplomatic capabilities, international cooperation, strengthen relationships and build cooperation with friendly nations,” Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Mohammed Ali said during the opening ceremony.

In 2023, participating countries include the US, Australia, China, India, the UK, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and Russia. The last Komodo exercise took place in 2018 before suspensions over COVID-19.

“The participation of representatives from friendly navies demonstrates the importance of this activity in the international agenda that can contribute positively to achieving regional security, stability and peace,” Ali said, adding that at least 17 foreign warships will join the drills.

The exercises also seek to “improve operational readiness and interoperability between the navy and maritime agencies in the region,” Ali said, especially to address “various threats other than military operation.”

He added: “This exercise is also expected to be a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among participants to facilitate coordination in dealing with various crisis situations in an integrated manner.”

The Komodo exercises come as China and the US ramp up military diplomacy in the Asia-Pacific region, staging more frequent war games with allies and partners around Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.

China has conducted military exercises with Laos, Singapore and Cambodia this year, while the US launched just last week the first trilateral maritime exercises with Japan and the Philippines.

China-US relations have grown tense as friction between the world’s two largest economies arose from Beijing’s claims over Taiwan and its military activity in the resource-rich South China Sea. 

Topics: Indonesia Naval drill US China

Related

Indonesia’s creative sector sets sights on pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
World
Indonesia’s creative sector sets sights on pilgrims in Saudi Arabia
Young Indonesians training to care for Japan’s elderly video
World
Young Indonesians training to care for Japan’s elderly

UK to house hundreds more migrants on barges, Sunak says

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travels aboard Border Force cutter 'HMC Seeker' during a visit to the English Channel.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travels aboard Border Force cutter 'HMC Seeker' during a visit to the English Channel.
Updated 05 June 2023
AP

UK to house hundreds more migrants on barges, Sunak says

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travels aboard Border Force cutter 'HMC Seeker' during a visit to the English Channel.
  • Two more barges will house about 1,000 migrants, Sunak said, alongside one that’s set to be docked in Portland in southern England within the next two weeks
Updated 05 June 2023
AP

LONDON: The UK government will house hundreds more asylum-seekers on barges, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday, as he unveiled the latest migration figures that he said showed that his plans to crack down on small boat crossings on the English Channel are working.
Two more barges will house about 1,000 migrants, Sunak said, alongside one that’s set to be docked in Portland in southern England within the next two weeks. The move is meant to help save millions in taxpayers’ money currently spent to house asylum-seekers in hotels across the country.
Sunak told reporters that compared to the same time last year, the number of people making the dangerous sea crossing on small vessels from northern France to the southern English coast so far this year has decreased by a fifth. He suggested that the UK was doing better than other countries in Europe, where he said unauthorized migrant crossings have increased by a third over the same period.
Figures from the Home Office show that about 7,600 people were detected crossing the English Channel so far this year, compared with almost 10,000 last June. However, it is difficult to tell whether the decrease was linked to Sunak’s government’s policies or other factors such as weather conditions. The summer months typically see much higher numbers making the journey.
Sunak also said that the number of Albanian migrants arriving by small boats has fallen by almost 90 percent, and that a deal with Albania has seen 1,800 asylum-seekers turned back.
Many of the asylum-seekers arriving in the UK each year hail from conflict zones, including Afghanistan and Syria, though a large number come from Albania, which Sunak’s government describes as a “safe” country.
Sunak has made “Stop the Boats” his flagship policy since he took office in October. His government is pushing through a controversial migration bill that seeks to dramatically curb migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK Critics, including the UN refugee agency, have decried it as unethical and unworkable, and some say it breaks international law.

Topics: UK migrants Barges

Related

Thousands of Albanians breaching immigration bail in UK
World
Thousands of Albanians breaching immigration bail in UK
No trace of boat with 500 migrants, rescue group says after alarm sparked Med search
Middle-East
No trace of boat with 500 migrants, rescue group says after alarm sparked Med search

Afghan personnel hunted by Taliban denied UK sanctuary

Afghan personnel hunted by Taliban denied UK sanctuary
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

Afghan personnel hunted by Taliban denied UK sanctuary

Afghan personnel hunted by Taliban denied UK sanctuary
  • Mechanics, chefs and laborers rejected by resettlement scheme for failing frontline role criteria
  • ‘We are all the same in the Taliban’s eyes,’ says former interpreter
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Afghans who worked for the UK military and who are at risk of Taliban reprisal attacks are being refused sanctuary in the UK, The Independent reported.

The revelations are part of an investigation by the newspaper into Britain’s relocation policies regarding Afghan military personnel who aided UK forces.

The Independent’s latest report found that former mechanics, laborers and chefs are being rejected by the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy scheme because they fail to classify as having served in frontline roles alongside British troops. 
But that distinction is not recognized by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, with the former staff and contractors facing revenge attacks as a result of their work for British forces.
Tobias Ellwood MP, chair of the defense select committee, warned that the Taliban were still hunting Afghan workers who aided Western forces.
He said: “I don’t believe the Taliban share the same criteria. They gained access to databases of all local Afghans who were assisting ISAF forces and local Taliban continue to hunt them down for execution. Each case should be judged on its own merit.”
Some of the Afghans who aided the UK war effort and who fled to the UK in the wake of the Taliban takeover have appealed to the government to help their former colleagues still trapped in Afghanistan.
But Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has said that the government has no intention of expanding the ARAP criteria to include former non-frontline staff and contractors.
An Afghan mechanic who repaired troop carriers and armored vehicles during the conflict was rejected by the scheme last year, but is now appealing the decision through a judicial review.
He was left jobless when British troops pulled out of the country, and later worked for NGOs and as a contractor for private military forces.
But following the Taliban takeover, the man was forced into hiding, with his former colleagues demanding that the UK grant him sanctuary through the ARAP scheme.
A former British Army adviser and colleague of the mechanic told The Independent: “We are trying to do our best for him and his family but he is in a very bad situation. A lot of people are being disappeared and he is all the time hiding himself because many people know that he worked with the British Army.
“Lots of people in the same situation applied for ARAP. I don’t know why ARAP just rejected his case.”
The mechanic’s solicitor, Stephanie Alban, who is challenging the decision, said: “His life is in danger so I thought they would deal with it in days and not weeks. He is in hiding and he has been moving to avoid the Taliban.
“People in the local area would know that he worked for the British. He’s on their record so they will be looking for him and targeting him. It feels like these employees have just been forgotten. You shouldn’t have to do judicial reviews just to get a simple decision on a straightforward case.”
Other Afghan personnel denied by the ARAP scheme have said that they were still exposed to danger and risk despite not serving in frontline combat roles.
A former guard who protected a British Army camp said that he was fired at during a terrorist attack on the base, but was still rejected by the UK on account of his guard role.
Since the Western withdrawal, he has received threats from the Taliban as well as Daesh, which has a small presence in Afghanistan.
As a result, the former guard has moved his family to new homes around the country to avoid reprisal attacks.
In a review into his ARAP application, the man said: “Security at the camp was vital in order to ensure the safety of the British and other NATO soldiers in the camp.
“As such, the camp and the military operations carried out from the camp could not have functioned without the presence of security guards like myself.”
The Independent also spoke to relatives of personnel who have been rejected by ARAP, including former British Army chefs and laborers.
One interpreter said that his brother, a former laborer, had gone into hiding to avoid the Taliban after the Western withdrawal.
“He is in the same risk as me. It is not written on his face that he was a laborer and not an interpreter. We were all working with the British Army and we were all the same in the Taliban’s eyes.
“They have already killed one of our other brothers in front of our family home in 2020. He was working to help the American and British troops and they encountered him and shot him.”
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to those interpreters and other staff eligible under the ARAP scheme who worked for, or with, UK forces in Afghanistan in exposed roles.
“Our absolute priority is supporting the movement of eligible people out of Afghanistan and, to date, we have relocated over 12,200 individuals to the UK under ARAP.

Topics: Afghan UK Taliban

Latest updates

Saudis review options for studying abroad as US gun violence spirals
A group of Saudi students from the University of East Anglia recently explored Cromer, Norfolk. (Instagram/ intouea)
Abu Dhabi civil defense dealing with fire in Mussafah Industrial area: Police
Abu Dhabi civil defense dealing with fire in Mussafah Industrial area: Police
Turkish forces arrive in Kosovo to bolster NATO-led peacekeepers after recent violence
Turkish forces arrive in Kosovo to bolster NATO-led peacekeepers after recent violence
IAEA will ‘never politicize’ its work in Iran, Grossi says
IAEA will ‘never politicize’ its work in Iran, Grossi says
Shelling, looting in Khartoum as military factions battle for eighth week
Shelling, looting in Khartoum as military factions battle for eighth week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.