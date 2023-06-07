Fight against Daesh must continue: Czech deputy foreign minister

You are here

The Czech Republic’s deputy foreign minister, Jan Marian. (Czech Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
The Czech Republic’s deputy foreign minister, Jan Marian. (Czech Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Updated 07 June 2023
Lama Alhamawi

  Saudi Arabia is set to host global leaders and delegates on Thursday, June 8 for the meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh
  "We sincerely appreciate that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS ministerial meeting," Marian said
Updated 07 June 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Czech Republic’s deputy foreign minister, Jan Marian, extended his gratitude to the Kingdom for its efforts in hosting the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh’s ministerial meeting, and stressed the importance of continuing the fight against the group.

“Daesh’s territorial defeat has not ended its kinetic threat. Our fight against Daesh in Iraq and Syria, as well as in Africa, Afghanistan, and Central Asia must continue,” Marian told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia is set to host global leaders and delegates on Thursday, June 8 for the meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh.

“We sincerely appreciate that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS ministerial meeting,” Marian said.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that the Czech Republic remains firmly committed to the coalition’s mission.

“Alongside our involvement in international military missions, our activities focus on the prevention of radicalization and improvement of the socio-economic conditions in terrorism-affected areas,” Marian stressed.

“One of the Czech instruments for humanitarian aid and reconstruction activities in the MENA region is The Reconstruction program for the Middle East region.”

The deputy foreign minister explained that in 2023, Prague is planning to allocate 134 million Czech crowns ($6.1 million) for stabilization aid to Iraq, Syria, and the broader Middle East region.

He explained that of that, almost crowns would be aid to Syria.

“The primary focus of our aid continues to be on supporting medical and sanitation services and education,” Marian said.

Speaking on the changes he has witnessed in the Kingdom, Marian added: “In Saudi Arabia, we are witnessing a unique and revolutionary attempt to rebuild the country, its economy, and the society.

“The positive effect of the ongoing Saudi reforms is very visible and appreciated in the international arena.

“Riyadh has, more than ever, become a stabilizing regional pillar and an important partner.”

The deputy foreign minister described the Kingdom’s agreement with Iran as “a clear demonstration of political maturity and sense of responsibility for the Middle East developments.”

Saudi Arabia and Iran spent four days in talks between March 6 and March 10. The dialogue resulted in an agreement to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies in the two countries.

The deputy foreign minister also highlighted the bilateral ties between the Kingdom and the Czech Republic.

He said that the visit from the Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky in May 2023 only reaffirmed the Czech Republic’s interest in “deepening ties with the Kingdom.”

Marian emphasized that he hopes that he can host his Saudi counterparts in Prague in the near future.

“We are keen to discuss regional developments, instruments for ensuring sustainable energy security, and new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation,” he said.

“The Kingdom’s reform framework Vision 2030 in this respect represents a huge opportunity for Czech companies who can offer expertise and transfer of technologies.”

Topics: Anti ISIS Conference Czech deputy foreign minister Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia makes final preparations for 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Saudi Arabia makes final preparations for 10th Arab-China Business Conference
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia makes final preparations for 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Saudi Arabia makes final preparations for 10th Arab-China Business Conference
  • The aim of the two-day event, which begins on June 11, is to support and promote strategic collaboration in the fields of economics, commerce and investment
  • Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi minister of investment, said this year’s conference will be the biggest yet, with more than 3,000 delegates from 23 countries set to attend
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will open the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Sunday, June 11.

The theme for the two -day event, held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is “Collaborating For Prosperity,” and its aim is to support and promote strategic collaboration in the fields of economics, commerce and investment that benefits Arab nations and China.

The event is being organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment in partnership with the Arab League secretary-general, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Union of Arab Chambers.

It will look at investment opportunities in a variety of industries, organizers said. Key areas for potential cooperation include technology, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate, minerals, supply chains and innovation.

The agenda includes dialogue sessions and bilateral meetings to discuss ways in which Arab nations and China can work together to achieve prosperity and sustainable development.

Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi minister of investment, said the crown prince’s patronage of the event reflects the commitment of the Saudi leadership to efforts to foster strategic partnerships with global economic powers.

He said that this year’s conference will be the biggest yet, with more than 3,000 decision-makers, government officials, investors, business owners and experts from 23 countries set to attend.

It will include eight panel discussions, 18 workshops, and a showcase of high-quality projects and cutting-edge technology. In particular, it aims to strengthen the Arab-Chinese partnerships as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing’s infrastructure-development strategy, in the areas of investment, the economy and trade, organizers said.

Topics: Arab-China Business Conference Saudi Arabia China Arab-China Riyadh

Saudi Arabia condemns storming, vandalizing of its embassy in Sudan

Saudi Arabia condemns storming, vandalizing of its embassy in Sudan
Updated 34 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns storming, vandalizing of its embassy in Sudan

Saudi Arabia condemns storming, vandalizing of its embassy in Sudan
Updated 34 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Thursday the storming and vandalism of its embassy building and attache offices in Sudan by armed groups.

In a statement by the Saudi foreign ministry, the Kingdom also denounced the sabotaging of housing and property of Saudi embassy staff.

The ministry expressed the Kingdom's total rejection of all forms of violence and sabotage towards diplomatic missions and representations.

It reiterated the importance of confronting these armed groups that are trying to undermine the return of security and stability to Sudan and its people. 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince, Russia’s Putin discuss ties

Saudi crown prince, Russia’s Putin discuss ties
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, Russia’s Putin discuss ties

Saudi crown prince, Russia’s Putin discuss ties
  • The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues and matters of common concern
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the state-run SPA news agency announced on Wednesday. 
During the call, they discussed relations between the two countries and means of developing cooperation in various fields. 
The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues and matters of common concern. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia Mohammed bin Salman Vladimir Putin

Who’s Who: Dr. Ali Al-Hazmi, director of finance transformation at Matarat Holding Co.

Who’s Who: Dr. Ali Al-Hazmi, director of finance transformation at Matarat Holding Co.
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Ali Al-Hazmi, director of finance transformation at Matarat Holding Co.

Who’s Who: Dr. Ali Al-Hazmi, director of finance transformation at Matarat Holding Co.
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Dr. Ali Al-Hazmi has been the director of finance transformation at Saudi state-owned aviation management firm Matarat Holding Co. since 2022.

Matarat manages the operation of 27 airports in Saudi Arabia. In his role, Al-Hazmi manages and leads projects, and monitors economic development.

Over the course of his career, Al-Hazmi was a visiting economic lecturer at Umm Al-Qura University in 2021, where he guided talents on macroeconomic principles, theories, and models of economic development.

He is also a local and international media relations consultant and an economic writer and analyst.

In addition to that, he worked in Saudia airline as director of cash management and investment from 2020 to 2022, senior manager of loan management in 2019, manager of financial risk from 2016 to 2018, tax department manager in 2018, and a treasury supervisor from 2009 until 2015.

He also worked as a mathematics instructor at the Ministry of Education from 2004 until 2006.

He has been a member of the Saudi Economic Association since 2019, a member of the Association of Financial Professional since 2008, a member of the International Academy of Business and Financial Management since 2016, and a co-founder of Islamic Finance Classes at Virginia Commonwealth University in the US in 2009.

Al-Hazmi holds certifications including governance and risk compliance, honing your managerial talent, crisis management, leadership and decision making, conflict management and emerging leadership.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Jazan University, an English language diploma from Virginia Commonwealth University in the US and a diploma in Euromoney from Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC in the UK.

He also received a master's degree in business science with a concentration in finance from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a Ph.D. in financial economics from Umm Al-Qura University.
 

Topics: Who's Who

City Walk Jeddah bids farewell 

City Walk Jeddah bids farewell 
Updated 07 June 2023
Nada Hameed

City Walk Jeddah bids farewell 

City Walk Jeddah bids farewell 
  • City Walk had 10 subzones representing different thematic experiences
Updated 07 June 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The second City Walk Jeddah ended on Wednesday after 45 days of shows, activities and performances from international stars.

The event opened on April 24 to provide entertainment with the theme “Together All Year.” 

Organized on an area of 282,000 square meters, the City Walk had 10 subzones representing different thematic experiences such, Anime Village, BBQ Yard, DJ Station, Horror Village, Splash, Wonder Wall, and Roller Disco, Fashion Village, Movie Land and Carnival.

The Movie and Carnival zones featured performers strolling among visitors, circus dance shows and filming and production studios for youngsters.

Visitors told Arab News they loved the event.

Ash Rafie, a 17-year-old Tunisian resident in Jeddah, visited City Walk three times with his friends and loved the games and attractions. “City Walk for me is the best thing here in Jeddah, maybe in all Saudi Arabia,” he said

He said it was sad to see it end just before the school summer holidays. “It is closing at a bad time! I would like it to close at the end of the vacation because I really like this place.” 

Kristina, 36, a visitor from Romania, said that City Walk was enjoyable. “People are very friendly and fun … the scary sub-zone was very captivating.” 

Rayan Jameel, 21, who travels from Makkah to Jeddah for work, said he left his office a day early “to just catch up with my friends here and get to see this unforgettable place.” 

Anime Village and Horror Village were the best zones for him. 

Hassan Yamani, a Saudi who has lots of TikTok followers, said he visited City Walk nine times with his friends and the Horror Village the most. “To be honest the Horror Village was extra thrilling, I tried all horror experiences today with my friends including the school … a jail and court. We were very scared but it was super fun.”

The Horror Village experience included three mazes, a haunted house, stunts performed to visitors and actors playing as zombies, ghosts and monsters.  

Inside the village, there is a justice court, police station and a prison, where visitors. 

Another attraction in the village was a “Psycho Maze” where inmates of a psychiatric hospital were on the loose, and an abandoned haunted school that turned students and teachers into zombies. 

The village also features a Saudi restaurant called Trend based on the American horror movie “Pennywise.” 

Abdullah Salem, a Saudi who traveled from Riyadh, said: “I toured all the sub-zones twice, I really liked it all here.” 

“I did not expect that City Walk would be this great. I am into Japanese culture, and I loved the Anime Village so much.” 

The arcade games area witnessed tremendous traction from youngsters. Maya Mohammed, a 12-year-old Saudi visitor, who came with her family played air hockey with her aunt at the arcade games area. There were also machines for Tetris, Pac-man and other games. 

She also loved the roller coasters and the Carnival sub-zone. “It is really fun, you can scream all the time there.”

Maya’s mother said: “The place here is worth visiting, the efforts compared to the previous version of City Walk indeed varies in terms of the number of activities and games varieties.”

The Carnival sub-zone featured four main experiences, such as “Iconic Brides,” “Top Buzz,” “Big Wheel,” and “Artistic,” in addition to nine fun games and three restaurants.

Another Saudi national Elyas Al-Ghamdi, 16,  liked the stage area most as he is a huge fan of music and DJs. “They are playing beautiful music all the time,” he said.

Al-Ghamdi played all the games and loved the Splash area filled with water guns, water skiing and boats, as well as activities such as “Big Waves,” “Water Maze,” “Water Curtain.”

Clutching a stuffed animal toy he had won in a competition, Moatasim Saeed said he “loved everything about City Walk ... everything is joyful here, especially the Anime Village.”

The Fashion Village this year included a retro skating disco area with the 1980s and 1990s vibes. According to City Walk, 950 people used to visit the roller-skating area each day. Tuesday was free entry day to those in 1980s costume.

Visitors to the Fashion Village enjoyed soulful music played by three Saudi and one international DJs, who performed in the middle of the ring to everyone’s thrill. 

City Walk also featured over 20 restaurants offering cuisine from all over the world. Drive-in allowed visitors to eat inside a classic car while enjoying watching a film.

City Walk was also an attraction for high-profile visitors from around the world including South Africa’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mogobo David Magabe and his diplomatic delegation, as well as superstars of WWE such as Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, Omos, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, and Rick Boogs who visited in March and enjoyed games, rides, and dine.

Topics: Saudi Arabia City Walk Jeddah

