First Cote d’Ivoire pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia under Makkah Route initiative

RIYADH: The first batch of pilgrims from Cote d’Ivoire traveling for Hajj through the Makkah Route initiative arrived in Makkah on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The 500 pilgrims arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah a few days ago from Felix Houphouet Boigny International Airport. They were welcomed with flowers, Zamzam water and souvenirs in the presence of several officials.
Coulibaly Drissa, Cote d’Ivoire ambassador to Saudi Arabia, expressed his thanks to the Kingdom’s government for its services provided by the Makkah Route initiative.
The Makkah Route initiative was launched in 2019 and allows pilgrims from seven countries to pass seamlessly through immigration facilities at their respective airports. The process begins with the issuance of electronic visas and collection of vital information, followed by streamlined passport procedures before departure for the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia launched the Makkah Route initiative in Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday and about 5,000 pilgrims will arrive in the Kingdom this year.
Drissa cited the continuing development projects implemented by the Saudi government in holy sites to enhance services as evidence of the Saudi leadership’s desire to provide pilgrims with comfort.
Frankly Speaking: Is the US still important for Saudi Arabia?
Saudi Embassy Spokesperson Fahad Nazer says relations have been “on solid ground for many years” and, contrary to speculation, “continues to strengthen, broaden and deepen on multiple levels”
He answers questions on recent Blinken visit results, whether Chinese-brokered Iran deal was a snub to Washington, how Riyadh balances its historic US ties with new partnerships
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The regional politics of the Middle East are in a state of constant flux — something made evident by China’s negotiation of a peace deal between longtime rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran in March this year. With this deal giving China peacemaker status, and China and India topping the list of countries importing Saudi oil, is the US still an important partner for the Gulf nation?
Fahad Nazer, chief spokesman of the Saudi Embassy in Washington, says that despite skepticism, the ties between the two countries are stronger than ever.
“This is a relationship that has not only endured, but has really continued to broaden and to deepen over the years,” Nazer told Katie Jensen, host of “Frankly Speaking,” the Arab News talk show that features interviews with leading policymakers.
Nazer added that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Saudi Arabia “really reinforced the pillars of the relationship … if it has changed, it has changed for the better in the sense that it’s gotten broader and deeper and stronger.
“Much like President Biden’s visit back in July these visits have reinforced that the pillars which include political cooperation, security cooperation, military cooperation and trade; at the same time in many ways, they have also outlined the new contours of a more expanded relationship that does include cooperation on a number of new fronts, including cybersecurity, mitigating the impact of climate change, food security and even space exploration,” he said.
While some analysts have described the past two years of Saudi-US ties as some of the worst in recent history, primarily due to actions taken in the early days of the Biden administration, Nazer disagrees with the popular “animosity to reconciliation” narrative.
“I think the relationship has been on solid ground for many years, even if you’re referring to the past two years, our relationship and cooperation and coordination on multiple fronts has continued,” Nazer said, referencing the US and the Kingdom’s regularly joint military exercises, the thousands of Saudis pursuing higher education in the US, and thousands of Americans living in the Kingdom.
“I think it’s important to note that in any relationship, you are bound to have a difference of opinion over certain policies. However, that does not detract from the fact that when it comes to Saudi Arabia and the US, in particular, our policies align much more broadly than we have differences,” he said.
Far more than just military and educational exchange, though, Saudi-US business ties are at the forefront of the relationship between the two countries, says Nazer, who said that the estimated $40 billion in bilateral annual trade value supports 165,000 American jobs.
In March, two of Saudi Arabia’s major carriers, the new Riyadh Air and flagship Saudia, signed $37 billion in deals to purchase 121 Boeing Dreamliner aircraft for their fleets.
“This deal was important. I do believe it was important for both countries. So, one of the many goals that Saudi Arabia has as part of Vision 2030 is to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub, but also a global tourism destination. We believe that we have a lot to offer to tourists and certainly businesses around the world,” Nazer said. He added that in addition to making the Kingdom more accessible to foreign tourists, the deal will also create an estimated 110,000 jobs in the US.
According to Nazer, the Kingdom’s rapid transformation in recent years has convinced even the harshest of critics to reevaluate the Saudi-US relationship. US Senator Lindsey Graham has pivoted away significantly from many of his previous criticisms of the Kingdom, visiting Saudi Arabia in April to congratulate the government on the Boeing deal.
“People who visit Saudi Arabia … even seven years ago or five years ago, and come back and visit now, cannot help but notice the dramatic changes that have taken place in the Kingdom. You see it as soon as you land at the airport in Riyadh or Jeddah,” Nazer said, adding that both Republican and Democratic administrations in the US have maintained strong ties with the Kingdom.
“Whether it’s Senator Graham or others, I’ve had the pleasure of actually accompanying a number of American delegations over the past couple of years. And again, I hear the same feedback from business leaders, from civil society leaders, (and) think tank leaders. People are literally amazed at how much the country has changed, how it looks different. It feels different. It’s certainly opened up. And I’m not surprised to hear people come back with a very positive impression, you know, following these visits.”
While Nazer stressed that bilateral relations have been robust and are only continuing to strengthen, the recent Chinese-brokered peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran has some critics calling the deal “a slap in the face to the US.” Later, the White House did state that they were briefed on the deal, and Nazer added that Saudi Arabia has “ongoing conversations with our American partners on a number of fronts.
“When it comes to Iran specifically, we have said all along and going back several years at this point, that Iran is obviously our neighbor. They have great potential. They have a predominantly young population. They have a great history and culture. And so, over the past two years, we’ve had a number of talks in different places. And that culminated in this agreement as was announced in Beijing back in March, where we did announce the restoration of diplomatic relations and opening our embassies,” he said.
This does not signify, Nazer said, the end of all problems between Iran and Saudi Arabia, particularly when it comes to concerns that the Kingdom has over Iran’s nuclear program. He added, however, that the potential stability brought about by the Saudi-Iran peace deal will have positive effects both within Saudi Arabia and regionally.
“Things like transforming the Kingdom into a tourism destination, into a logistics hub, combating climate change, these are challenges that are in many ways global in nature and require the region to enjoy some peace and stability. And so, this is what we’re doing, and through our engagements, whether with Iran or some of our other, you know, regional partners, but also partners in other regions of the world, we believe that we need peace and prosperity,” he said.
The increasingly stronger ties between the US and Saudi Arabia, despite their differences in opinion on regional issues, is a testament to their stability and endurance. Normalization of ties with Syria, which recently re-entered the Arab League and has been restoring relations with a number of Arab countries, was a point of disagreement for the US and the Kingdom.
“Our leadership has concluded correctly that the status quo was simply not sustainable. So, the efforts to isolate Syria and the Syrian government, indefinitely, were not helping stabilize Syria. They were certainly not helping in terms of allowing the provision and the delivery of humanitarian assistance. And they certainly were not helping return the millions of people, who have been displaced and who are now refugees in other countries, return to Syria,” Nazer said.
In May, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Syrian President Bashar Assad on the sidelines of the Arab League summit in Jeddah, the first such meeting which included Syria since the start of the Syrian Civil War. The US State Department has pushed back against such normalization, opposing the restoration of diplomacy between Assad and Arab countries.
“What we are seeking to promote is a political resolution to the conflict there that preserves Syria’s independence, that preserves its territorial integrity and unity, and allows people who have been displaced to return to their homes safely. And also, to allow the delivery of badly needed humanitarian assistance to reach the people who need it most,” Nazer said.
Though China has certainly presented itself as a peacemaker, the Saudi-US relationship has shown that the Kingdom and the US are prepared to act as harbingers of peace together. Before his arrival in Saudi Arabia, Secretary Blinken expressed his country’s desire to play a role in Saudi-Israeli normalization.
“Saudi Arabia’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been clear and has been consistent for many years. In fact, it was the late King Abdullah, who, way back in 2002, introduced what is now known as the Arab Peace Initiative at the Arab League Summit in Beirut in that year. And the proposal, the initiative, does offer Israel normalization with all members of the Arab states in return for a just and comprehensive peace with the Palestinians based on a two-state solution,” Nazer said.
While Nazer added that “that offer really still remains on the table,” the core issue of Palestinian rights is still a must before normalization can truly continue.
The most recent successful collaborative effort between the US and the Kingdom was carried out at the end of May, when the two countries brokered a ceasefire in war-torn Sudan. Though the temporary ceasefire expired and was subject to violations, the two mediators have worked to negotiate more ceasefire deals between the warring Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces.
Nazer said: “Saudi Arabia and the US have been working very closely on trying to advance or help restore peace and stability in Sudan. We are both facilitators of some of the talks that have been taking place that have allowed some of the humanitarian aid to be delivered to Sudan and have decreased tensions a little bit. So, we believe that these are steps in the right direction.”
Far, far beyond regional politics — or even international politics — the final frontier awaits what Saudi-US cooperation can bring. Late last month, the two nations made history when American companies SpaceX and Axiom Space launched the first-ever female Arab astronaut into space. Rayyanah Barnawi and fellow Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni were the first Saudis to ever visit the International Space Station, where Barnawi carried out multiple scientific experiments.
“In some ways, this was a different experience. It was almost an immersive experience for the rest of the Kingdom because the astronauts … were able to share much of their experience with people back in the Kingdom,” Nazer said.
“It was a very exciting and a very proud moment for us.”
Specialist Saudi tea maker turns over new leaf as movie star
Jafar Al-Jaroudi found himself the subject of a short flick after being talent spotted while serving his drinks at the Saudi Film Festival
Updated 11 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: A Saudi tea maker renowned for his experimental brew concoctions has turned over a new leaf — as a movie star.
Jafar Al-Jaroudi, who grew up in a farming community in Jaroudiya village in Qatif governorate, Eastern Province found himself the subject of a short flick after being talent spotted while serving his drinks at the Saudi Film Festival.
He first discovered his gift for tea making during a trip to Iraq in 2003 and began mixing local herbs to produce his popular blends which include traditional black lemon, Iraqi-style red, and cinnamon teas. He also specializes in brewing Saudi coffee.
After years serving his refreshments at events such as festivals and weddings, Al-Jaroudi was approached by a friend, Samar Albayat, to showcase his beverages at the 2016 third edition of the film festival.
Albayat said: “Jafar is an exceptional man that treats everyone with so much love and happiness, and that is the best part about him. But he also makes the best tea and coffee.
You can tell that every cup he makes is made with love. He puts his soul into his creations.
Samar Albayat
“You can tell that every cup he makes is made with love. He told me whenever he makes the lumi (black lemon) tea, he speaks to it with care. He puts his soul into his creations.”
Al-Jaroudi said: “That was the beginning of me attending the festivals. I made sure I took along a good selection of refreshments, like Saudi coffee with a side of dates harvested specifically from our date tree.”
While serving to actors and guests at the eighth edition of the film festival, he was complimented on his tea-making skills by Saudi writer and novelist, Saad Al-Dossari.
“Saad told me, ‘by the time the ninth edition of the Saudi Film Festival is here, there must be a movie about you,’” Al-Jaroudi added.
And the following year, “The Night Maker” premiered in Braira Al-Azizia Resort on the last day of the festival. Directed by Mohammed Al-Faraj, the film documents Al-Jaroudi’s story and includes his son, Khalil, as part of the cast.
Al-Faraj said: “I love the energy and atmosphere that Jafar brings to the festival. What he does is so creative. He is like an alchemist using sugar, tea, water, and fire. I felt like it would be nice to create a short film about it.
“The video is also similar to what he does, putting things together and editing to create a final result.”
Al-Jaroudi received a Golden Palm Award from the film festival team as a mark of appreciation.
He said: “When I received the award, my heart skipped a beat. Each year, I save a badge or card given to me by the festival to remind me of those beautiful moments. I still have the invitation and badge I was given in 2016.
“My eyes teared up at the premiere of the film. I would not have been able to do this without my wife, daughter, and son.
“The headspace I enter when I brew a cup of tea is ethereal. I feel a great sense of joy when I make a kettle of tea. Since visiting Iraq in 2003, I have never made a cup of tea on the fly, I have always made one with joy and complete integrity.
“When it comes to making tea, I stick to what I know and what is familiar in my culture. The one thing I can never waiver is simplicity. I use things that I love — and I am talented in brewing — which are herbal drinks from Qatifi culture,” Al-Jaroudi added.
Saudi artist delights Banan visitors with beautiful mosaics
Colorful designs among highlights of Saudi International Handicrafts Week
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Among the many treats on offer to visitors to the Saudi International Handicrafts Week at the Riyadh Front is a display of spectacular mosaics by local artist Salwa Al-Amoudi.
Al-Amoudi uses pebbles, shells, colored glass, porcelain and ceramics to create contemporary mosaic panels that can be used to decorate the walls and floors of homes and public buildings.
Such is the intricacy of the designs that they often take up to two months to produce.
Mosaics are among the world’s oldest visual arts and have been used by many ancient civilizations. They were commonly used to decorate the walls of mosques and palaces during the Umayyad, Abbasid and Fatimid periods in Egypt and Andalusia.
Titled “Banan,” meaning fingertips in Arabic, the Saudi International Handicrafts Week, organized by the Heritage Authority, aims to highlight the community-building aspect of crafts like woodworking, blacksmithing, weaving and embroidery.
BACKGROUND
Mosaics are among the world’s oldest visual arts and have been used by many ancient civilizations. They were commonly used to decorate the walls of mosques and palaces during the Umayyad, Abbasid and Fatimid periods in Egypt and Andalusia.
Saudi Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez said earlier: “There’s no doubt that handicrafts play an important part in economic and cultural projects and are a factor for creating job and investment opportunities, in addition to their role in preserving cultural heritage and strengthening national identity.”
The event, which ends on Monday, also invites craft enthusiasts to engage in hands-on workshops and provides a platform for the sharing and celebration of centuries of collective stories and legacies from around the world.
Exhibition explores Hajj through art and photography
The remarkable showcase presents over 100 exhibits, ranging from photographs and paintings to books, manuscripts, and other precious artifacts
Updated 11 June 2023
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: An extraordinary exhibition titled “Journey Through the Holy Sites” has opened its doors in Jeddah, offering a captivating exploration of a pilgrim’s experience during Hajj.
Showcasing a collection of historic pieces, this unique exhibition features 26 artists, including three talented Saudi photographers.
Running from June 12 to 23, at Terhal Hall in Jeddah Park, the exhibition coincides with the Muslim holy pilgrimage to the sacred city of Makkah. In collaboration with the Islamic Art Museum and Oyoun Jeddah Charity Association, this remarkable showcase presents over 100 exhibits, ranging from photographs and paintings to books, manuscripts, and other precious artifacts.
The primary objective of this exhibition is to reflect the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a seamless and accessible journey for pilgrims from around the world. It also aims to highlight the various initiatives implemented to facilitate Hajj for all individuals.
Dedicated to Makkah as a historically and economically significant city, the exhibition covers the journey from the medieval age to the Ottoman era and up to the present day. A particular section focuses on artistic representations of the rituals, including embroidered fabrics that once adorned the Kaaba and breathtaking aerial shots of the Holy Mosque.
Dr. Zuhair Maimani, a business development consultant at the Creativity Zone Foundation and organizer of the exhibition, emphasized that the exhibition aims to showcase the collective efforts of Islamic nations in making this blessed ritual a resounding success. He further emphasized the role played by Saudi Arabia in serving the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims.
“This exhibition portrays the status of Makkah, the significance of Hajj, and its impact on the lives of Muslims worldwide. It also contributes to fostering a greater understanding of Islam among non-Muslims,” Maimani explained.
Running parallel to the main exhibition is a photography exhibit about the Hajj captured through the lenses of three talented Saudi photographers: Prof. Khaled Khader, Prof. Susan Baaqhil, and Imad Al-Husseini.
Baaqhil, the first professional award-winning photographer-artist in Saudi Arabia, expressed her pride in representing Islam and Saudi Arabia to the world.
“We take great pride in presenting a truly unique perspective on Hajj and offering a local lens through which visitors can experience it,” she stated.
Baaqhil continued: “Displaying rare images captured since 2002, I aim to provide a compelling portrayal of the extensive urban redevelopment currently taking place in the holy city of Makkah.”
In addition to the local pieces, objects, photographs, and artworks, the exhibition also hosts live calligraphy workshops and showcases Islamic designs, adding an interactive element for visitors to engage with.
Visitors are welcome to explore the exhibition from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative continues in Indonesia
Scheme includes a tagging service to code and sort luggage at airports in Indonesia
Updated 11 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Makkah Route initiative, launched by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, has continued to offer its services to Indonesia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The scheme includes a tagging service to code and sort luggage at airports in Indonesia to streamline the transport of items to Makkah or Madinah. Stickers are placed on bags and passports containing information on each pilgrim’s flight data and place of residence.
The tagging service is carried out by a specialized team working under the supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Teams at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah receive the luggage and deliver it to visitor accommodation.
The Makkah Route initiative was launched in 2019 and allows pilgrims from seven countries to pass seamlessly through immigration facilities at their respective airports.