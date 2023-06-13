You are here

  • Home
  • The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase

The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase

The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase
Vision Golfe is a new platform promoting business cooperation in high-growth potential markets in both private and public sectors, such as trade, sports, culture, energy and the environment. (Photo taken from the Vision Golfe website)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2feu3

Updated 31 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase

The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase
  • ‘Vision Golfe’ will highlight opportunities for commercial partnerships between France and Gulf states
Updated 31 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

PARIS: A landmark two-day business event showcasing opportunities for commercial partnerships between France and the Gulf states begins in Paris on Tuesday.

Vision Golfe is a new platform promoting business cooperation in high-growth potential markets in both private and public sectors, such as trade, sports, culture, energy and the environment. Key economic players, government ministers, small business managers, start-ups and senior executives will have the opportunity to meet and exchange views.

The relationship between France and the GCC has been marked by significant political, economic and cultural developments over the past few years.

“France is a historic partner of Saudi Arabia. We are keen to further develop France’s position and its contribution to the realization of the megaprojects under Vision 2030,” Axel Baroux, trade and investmentcommissioner of Business France Middle East, told Arab News en Francais in an interview in May.

The event will begin with opening remarks by Bruno Le Maire, France’s minister of economy, finance, and industrial and digital sovereignty, and Laurent Saint-Martin, director general of Business France.

Participants include French and regional ministers; GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi; Bandar Alkhorayef, the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources; Laurent Saint-Martin, director general of Business France; Magali Cesana, head of bilateral affairs at the French Treasury; and Anne Gueguen, MENA director at the French Foreign Ministry.

There will be discussions on the climate for the global economy, how energy transition anchored in GCC national visions such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and France’s Vision 2030 align with supply security, and building smart cities in the Gulf as a key element for a sustainable future.

Vision Golfe will highlight French know-how, brand quality and excellence, and the country’s approach to addressing food security and sovereignty challenges.

Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas will host a discussion on geopolitics and the new business dynamics in an era of uncertainty and global challenges.

The second day of the event will highlight how GCC countries are using artificial intelligence to drive their digital transformation to diversify their economies, the GCC's handling of the new global green logistics, and the pillars to boost tourism development in the GCC, including sports and entertainment.

There will be discussions on topics including best practices for building lasting partnerships, and opportunities for cooperation and investment, with France as the most attractive destination in Europe for foreign direct investments.

Axel Baroux said French exports to the GCC were valued at $16.5 billion in 2022, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE constituting the largest markets in a region marked by considerable growth in trade.

Vision Golfe aims to accelerate commercial partnerships between France and key players in the region such as Saudi Arabia, to promote new opportunities across various sectors.

Topics: Vision Golfe gulf states France GCC Saudi Arabia Vision 2030

Related

‘Vision Golfe’ to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner
Business & Economy
‘Vision Golfe’ to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner
‘Vision 2030 offers companies myriad opportunities,’ says Saudi-French Business Council chief Mohamed Ben Laden
Business & Economy
‘Vision 2030 offers companies myriad opportunities,’ says Saudi-French Business Council chief Mohamed Ben Laden

Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders

Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders
Updated 12 June 2023
Ghadi Joudah
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders

Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders
Updated 12 June 2023
Ghadi Joudah Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Participants of the 10th Arab-China Conference that concluded in Riyadh on Monday are optimistic that the evolving economic landscape of Saudi Arabia and Chinese expertise will help drive a huge transformation in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East.

Rupert Hoogewerf, a researcher who founded the Huron Report, was one of the many key business personalities present at the two-day event.

Hoogerwerf is best known for the Hurun Rich List, a ranking of the wealthiest individuals in China. Talking to Arab News, the researcher said he visited Riyadh to explore business opportunities available in the Kingdom.

He said Chinese investors appeared keen on exploring the region’s markets, particularly Saudi Arabia. With the emergence of new sectors such as renewable energy, fast-growing real estate, and rapid industrialization in the region, there are huge opportunities for Chinese entrepreneurs, he added.

Hoogerwerf said China has a large number of “young companies that are innovative” and are interested in entering the Saudi market.

He said cheap energy prices make setting up bases in the Kingdom a lucrative proposition for manufacturing companies. “And of course, there is a lot of ambition to construct new infrastructure here,” he added.

The researcher said Chinese companies have the required expertise and willingness to drive growth in the region, particularly Saudi Arabia.

He said he brought two Chinese companies with him to explore the Saudi market and launch operations in the Kingdom. One of the companies is a top manufacturer of solar panels, Hoogerwerf told Arab News. He said the company is in talks with Saudi partners to start manufacturing operations here as the Kingdom is also making efforts to transition from traditional to renewable and sustainable energy sources.

The other company, he said, is a real estate giant and visiting the Kingdom for the first time.

Arab News also caught up with Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, who appeared to be very upbeat on the prospects of increased collaboration between the Arab world and China.

He pitched his bourse as the perfect destination for the regional players to make investments.

“Hong Kong has now become the only market in the world where you can access not only international capital but also domestic capital from mainland China.”

He described the Arab-China conference as the perfect platform that helped HKEX connect China with the Arab world.

Aguzin said his company wants to ensure the financial world connects with the real economy.

“We are trying to ensure that capital from anywhere in the world can connect with the companies of tomorrow, such as (those in) technology and biotech sectors, by adjusting our listing regime.”

Aguzin said that many technology-focused companies require years of investment before turning profitable.

“We are creating a system that would be able to attract those companies, list them on our market, get funding and capital,” he added.

He said the business event in Riyadh will help bridge the gap between China and the Arab world and bolster economic cooperation.

“The (ongoing economic) transformation in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, in particular, is astonishing, specifically in the last three, four years. We want to make sure the world knows this and understands this.”

He added that the world needs more connectivity to ensure development.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 China 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Related

Saudi-US trade records 39% increase in 2022: report

Saudi-US trade records 39% increase in 2022: report
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi-US trade records 39% increase in 2022: report

Saudi-US trade records 39% increase in 2022: report
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil and fertilizer exports helped Saudi Arabia record a 39 percent surge in trade with the US in 2022, demonstrating strengthening ties between the two nations.  

According to a report by the US-Saudi Business Council, the total trade value reached SR130 billion ($34.7 billion), fueled by both an uptick in Saudi oil exports and a record-breaking non-oil trade.

Notably, non-oil exports from Saudi Arabia to the US in 2022 touched SR10.1 billion, marking a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

This marked the highest annual level of non-oil exports to the US in consecutive years, showcasing the Kingdom’s concentrated efforts to diversify its export portfolio beyond the downstream petroleum industry.

In the oil sector, Saudi exports to the US saw an 84 percent increase, reaching SR77.9 billion.  

This was largely attributed to the suspension of oil imports from Russia, coupled with the increased demand from the transportation and industrial sectors in the US.  

Fertilizers topped the non-oil export list, accounting for SR3 billion of trade and witnessing an 18 percent year-on-year growth.  

The US maintained its position as the second-largest source of goods for Saudi Arabia, underscoring the Kingdom’s diversified export portfolio.

“The growing trade relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States is indicative of the strong economic ties and mutual benefits shared by the two nations,” Albara'a Alwazir, director of economic research at the US-Saudi Business Council, stated.

Amid the Russian-Ukraine conflict, Saudi Arabia bolstered its oil production from 9.1 million barrels per day in 2021 to 10.5 million bpd in 2022 to cater to the burgeoning demand.  

The surge in oil exports contributed significantly to Saudi Arabia’s record-high oil revenues of SR1.2 trillion in 2022, resulting in a budget surplus of SR104 billion.

“The expansion of non-oil exports from Saudi Arabia to the US, coupled with the surge in oil exports, reflects the successful efforts of both countries to diversify their trade portfolios and capitalize on their respective strengths,” Alwazir added.

Organic chemicals and metals also posted robust growth, with exports amounting to SR2.4 billion and SR1.9 billion, respectively.  

Louisiana, Texas, and North Carolina emerged as the leading states for non-oil imports from Saudi Arabia.  

Louisiana led the way with imports valued at SR2.7 billion, dominated by fertilizers. Texas and North Carolina followed with imports amounting to SR1.4 billion and SR997 million, respectively.  

From the US, Saudi Arabia received a diverse array of goods, including electrical, mechanical, industrial, agricultural, and pharmaceutical products.  

The most significant non-oil export from the US was motor vehicles, amounting to SR8 billion, a 12 percent increase from the previous year.  

Other export categories included nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery, electric machinery, and various chemical products.

Topics: Saudi-US trade

Related

Saudi-British business delegations meet to bolster intra-regional trade
Business & Economy
Saudi-British business delegations meet to bolster intra-regional trade

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: India and the UAE have mutually agreed on Monday to double the target of non-oil trade to $100 billion from $48 billion by 2030, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The goal to achieve this target was set in the first meeting of the Joint Committee of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in New Delhi.

Signed in 2022, the India-UAE CEPA is expected to increase the total value of bilateral trade in goods to over $100 billion and services to over $15 billion within five years. 

The minister said both countries are also exploring ways to increase trade further. 

“We would like to have the UAE as our principal supplier of petroleum products. India has asked the UAE to increase the sourcing of refined petroleum products from India. Third countries’ low-quality petroleum products could be refined by Indian refineries,” said Goyal.

He added: “Significant decision has been taken to iron out issues that the businesses had faced … We have a mutually agreed (for a) target of $100 billion bilateral trade by 2030.” 

In the meeting, it was also decided to set up a new subcommittee to handle issues related to services trade and share services trade data. An India-UAE CEPA council will also be set up to further facilitate the agreement’s implementation. 

Goyal said the central banks of both countries also discussed the rupee-dirham trade mechanism after a meeting with Thani Al-Zeyoudi, the UAE minister of state for foreign trade.

The agreement is set to provide India preferential market access to the UAE on over 97 percent of its tariff lines which account for 99 percent of Indian exports to the Gulf country in value terms. This deal includes labor-intensive sectors such as gems and jewelry, textiles, leather, agricultural and wood products, engineering products, pharmaceuticals and automobiles. 

Topics: UAE piyush goyal Thani Al-Zeyoudi bilateral trade

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Acknowledging the crucial role of artificial intelligence in all spheres of life, an industry expert has urged for the assessment of the risks associated with the technology and its impact on the overall economy. 

Speaking at a panel titled “Digital Economy and AI — Unlocking Productivity and Growth” on the second day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, Patrick Zhong, founding general partner at M31 Capital, highlighted the pros and cons of AI.  

He said: “We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities that come with AI, and certainly, there are a lot of risks associated with it.” 

Zhong added that the technology has its share of risks and rewards, but the risks must be closely examined and evaluated as industries board the innovation cycle. 

M31 Capital is a Shanghai-based private equity firm focusing on crypto-assets, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. 

At the same panel, Aramco Digital board member Margarete Schramböck highlighted that infrastructure, digital services, governments, and trade are all prerequisites to an evolving digital economy. 

“Digital economy is not just e-commerce or things we might think of, but several layers. We need a good infrastructure in all the countries around the world for people to participate in a digital economy,” Schramböck said. 

She continued that digital services are another crucial factor that can further propel the evolution of the digital economy. 

“Third is the government, which plays an important role, and they should be at the forefront. Saudi Arabia is a really good example of this,” the official stressed. 

Tonny Bao, president of government affairs at Huawei and also on the panel, emphasized the role of a sound information technology infrastructure in spurring digital technology. 

“Digital infrastructure is a foundation; otherwise, how would you generate the data, analyze the data, and transmit the data without good infrastructure,” Bao explained. 

Investment opportunities, economic growth, and closer trade relations were on the agenda of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, which concluded on June 12.    

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the two-day event explored synergies in technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate and strategic minerals.    

Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment in partnership with the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade and a host of other regional associations, the conference welcomed more than 2,000 private sector leaders and government officials.  

Topics: 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Related

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Business & Economy
Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Chinese visitors will play a key role in helping the Kingdom achieve its goal of becoming a leading global tourism destination, said Ali Rajab, CEO of Air Connectivity Program.

Riyadh and Beijing are stepping up efforts to improve air connectivity between the region’s emerging markets and the world’s second-largest economy.

Rajab said: “ACP is bridging the stakeholder ecosystem to establish Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism destination. Chinese visitors will, indeed, play a key role in achieving this ambition.”

At the two-day Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, aviation officials, entrepreneurs, and investors met to discuss ways to establish stronger air links to boost tourism growth and unlock new opportunities.

“By ensuring that our customer service and operational readiness meet the high standards that Chinese visitors expect, Air Connectivity Program is creating a seamless travel experience between China and the Kingdom. For these travelers, like all others to Saudi Arabia, we prioritize cultural understanding and the highest levels of quality assurance,” Rajab said.

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism leaders, including stakeholders such as ACP, are actively working to turn the Kingdom into a sought-after air connectivity destination.

Last year, twenty-three new routes connected Saudi Arabia with three continents resulting in the expansion of seat capacity by 700,000. Several partnership agreements were also signed with government bodies in the Kingdom, as well as with international entities to boost air connectivity in Saudi Arabia.

According to an official press release, ACP plans to add 17 new routes in 2023 and the seat capacity is likley to be expanded to 730,000 for priority markets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia aviation China conference ACP

Related

Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties
Business & Economy
Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties

Latest updates

Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, AP source says
Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, AP source says
Man City celebrate winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain
Man City celebrate winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain
Controversial Italian ex-PM Berlusconi took pride in ties with Arab world
Controversial Italian ex-PM Berlusconi took pride in ties with Arab world
The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase
The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase
Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom
Football club Al-Hilal and Saudi Entertainment Ventures team up to boost sport in Kingdom

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.