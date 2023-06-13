The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase

PARIS: A landmark two-day business event showcasing opportunities for commercial partnerships between France and the Gulf states begins in Paris on Tuesday.

Vision Golfe is a new platform promoting business cooperation in high-growth potential markets in both private and public sectors, such as trade, sports, culture, energy and the environment. Key economic players, government ministers, small business managers, start-ups and senior executives will have the opportunity to meet and exchange views.

The relationship between France and the GCC has been marked by significant political, economic and cultural developments over the past few years.

“France is a historic partner of Saudi Arabia. We are keen to further develop France’s position and its contribution to the realization of the megaprojects under Vision 2030,” Axel Baroux, trade and investmentcommissioner of Business France Middle East, told Arab News en Francais in an interview in May.

The event will begin with opening remarks by Bruno Le Maire, France’s minister of economy, finance, and industrial and digital sovereignty, and Laurent Saint-Martin, director general of Business France.

Participants include French and regional ministers; GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi; Bandar Alkhorayef, the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources; Laurent Saint-Martin, director general of Business France; Magali Cesana, head of bilateral affairs at the French Treasury; and Anne Gueguen, MENA director at the French Foreign Ministry.

There will be discussions on the climate for the global economy, how energy transition anchored in GCC national visions such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and France’s Vision 2030 align with supply security, and building smart cities in the Gulf as a key element for a sustainable future.

Vision Golfe will highlight French know-how, brand quality and excellence, and the country’s approach to addressing food security and sovereignty challenges.

Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas will host a discussion on geopolitics and the new business dynamics in an era of uncertainty and global challenges.

The second day of the event will highlight how GCC countries are using artificial intelligence to drive their digital transformation to diversify their economies, the GCC's handling of the new global green logistics, and the pillars to boost tourism development in the GCC, including sports and entertainment.

There will be discussions on topics including best practices for building lasting partnerships, and opportunities for cooperation and investment, with France as the most attractive destination in Europe for foreign direct investments.

Axel Baroux said French exports to the GCC were valued at $16.5 billion in 2022, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE constituting the largest markets in a region marked by considerable growth in trade.

Vision Golfe aims to accelerate commercial partnerships between France and key players in the region such as Saudi Arabia, to promote new opportunities across various sectors.