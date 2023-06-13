You are here

  Israel disciplines soldiers over blunders that led to fatal Egyptian border attack

Israel disciplines soldiers over blunders that led to fatal Egyptian border attack

Israel disciplines soldiers over blunders that led to fatal Egyptian border attack
Soldiers march ahead of the coffin of Staff Sergeant Ori Izhak Iluz, one of three Israeli soldiers killed in the cross-border incident with Egypt, during the funeral in Israel. (AFP/File)
AP

Israel disciplines soldiers over blunders that led to fatal Egyptian border attack

Israel disciplines soldiers over blunders that led to fatal Egyptian border attack
  • The Israeli military's investigation into the incident found that “a few hours” passed between the two shootings
  • The Egyptian policeman easily breached the security gate because it was left unlocked, the Israeli military revealed Tuesday
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Tuesday that it would discipline three officers over a rare attack on the Egyptian border that killed three Israeli soldiers and exposed a series of mishaps earlier this month.
An Egyptian security officer slipped into Israeli territory undetected on June 3 and killed the three Israeli soldiers in two separate shootings in the usually quiet border area.
The Israeli military’s investigation into the incident found that “a few hours” passed between the two shootings, raising questions about how the Egyptian policeman had not only infiltrated Israel but also managed to spend significant time in Israeli territory without arousing suspicion and mount a surprise attack on a second guard post.
The Egyptian policeman easily breached the security gate because it was left unlocked, the Israeli military revealed Tuesday. It said Israeli forces suffered from poor planning and staffing, adding that the military would immediately seal off the southern border, boost the number of soldiers at lookouts and reduce the length of their shifts. Currently, soldiers are expected to remain alert, even in the desert heat, for 12 hours at a time.
“This is a severe incident with difficult operational consequences that could be prevented,” said Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, the head of Israel’s southern command.
The military said it would reprimand two senior officers and transfer a third officer to a different position.
Egypt had publicly offered a different version of events, saying that a member of its security forces had crossed the Israeli border while pursuing drug smugglers and had exchanged fire with Israeli troops.
Israel and Egypt have been at peace for over 40 years and have strong security cooperation, particularly since the rise of a Daesh affiliate in Egypt’s northern Sinai Peninsula. The incident marked the first deadly exchange of fire along the Israel-Egypt border in over a decade.

Topics: Egypt

Probe into Lebanon's Zahle quake points to quarry blast

Probe into Lebanon’s Zahle quake points to quarry blast
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Probe into Lebanon’s Zahle quake points to quarry blast

Probe into Lebanon’s Zahle quake points to quarry blast
  • According to the investigation, the quake at 2:15 p.m. was “caused by an explosion in quarries in the Tweiti area, owned by two people from the Abu Hamdan family”
  • The quake measured magnitude 3 on the Richter scale, according to Marleine Brax, director of the National Center for Geophysics
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A quarry explosion caused an earthquake in Lebanon that was felt by the residents of Zahle in the Bekaa Valley on June 3, according to the internal security forces.
They had opened a probe to determine the cause of the tremor and found that its epicenter was the Qaa Al-Rim region, 4 km from the city of Zahle.
According to the investigation, the quake at 2:15 p.m. was “caused by an explosion in quarries in the Tweiti area, owned by two people from the Abu Hamdan family.”
The quake measured magnitude 3 on the Richter scale, according to Marleine Brax, director of the National Center for Geophysics, who added that the tremor “was preceded by the sound of an explosion.”
Nasser Yassin, minister of environment in the caretaker government, said: “We had issued a decision to close this quarry, in particular, some time ago, and there is a judicial order to seal it with red wax.”
According to the investigation carried out by a technical expert, “the explosion was caused by the use of large quantities of explosive materials that were introduced deep into the ground in the area of these quarries.”
Geological expert Dr. Nelson Rizk told Arab News: “Those who carry out the work of blasting quarries use a type of dynamite that gives medium but consecutive explosions, which affects the geological layers. It has nothing to do with ammonium nitrate. This type of dynamite is considered very strong and is prohibited globally, but in Lebanon, all prohibited materials can be found.”
Rizk added: “The use of these prohibited substances generates vibrations, has a bad effect on the environment and leaves toxic substances that threaten health.
“The quarries violate areas that may be close to the Yammouneh fault, which is an active and movable fault. Explosions may affect it and increase seismic movements. So far, the effect is very limited, and moving the fault requires vibrations of about magnitude 4 or 4.5 on the Richter scale.”
The Zahle tremors follow the destructive earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.
Seismologist Dr. Tony El-Nemr said: “The tremor that occurred in the Zahle is suspiciously similar to the tremor that occurred in Keserwan (Mount Lebanon) on May 6 of last year in terms of timing (Saturday afternoon) and location (a quarry).”
The National Center for Geophysics, in collaboration with the National Institute of Earth Sciences in Grenoble, France, in a report on the movements of the earth’s crust in the eastern Mediterranean basin, drew the attention of geologists to “the concentration of earthquakes observed in Lebanon during the daytime and on official holidays.”
Minister Yassin said: “There are 1,235 sites where rock extraction is taking place on Lebanese territory, based on the survey conducted by the Lebanese army, dozens of which are in violation, and some are operating on critical seismic points. However, law enforcement on the ground is the responsibility of the security forces and local administrations.”
Yassin told Arab News that the quarries, crushers and sand quarries sector owed the state treasury at least $2.4 billion for materials extracted between 2007 and 2018, including about $1 billion in fees and taxes. “This does not include the cost of the suffering and encroachments that are left for the judiciary to determine, and what the affected individuals are supposed to claim in compensation,” he said.
He added that the Environment Ministry was working with the Justice Ministry “to study the most appropriate legal methods to pursue the case, as this is a fundamental step toward collecting treasury funds and stopping previous practices in this sector and thus reforming it.”
However, Ghayath Yazbek, head of the parliamentary environment committee, said that authorities were yet to decide 10 days after the quake “whether it was a natural earthquake or a human act.”
At a parliament meeting on Tuesday, the committee listened to representatives of the agencies in the Ministries of Environment, Public Works and Finance. It also heard accounts from the army and internal security forces.
Yazbek said: “The investigations are still underway, and we have not yet been able to know the nature of this explosion. Was it a seismic move or the product of human activity? What we heard is very disturbing, because the quarries in the Zahle area are supposed to be sealed with red wax.”
Quarry owners in the area were quick to deny that any work had taken place. But Yazbek said that an official in the internal security forces “confirmed intermittent activity.”
The National Authority for the Litani River was tasked by the government to prepare a report on sand quarries and mines within the Litani River Basin, revealing embezzled funds resulting from quarry operations.
The report provided a detailed account of all quarry, mine, and crusher sites in all Lebanese territories, revealing huge profits, damaged areas and widespread tax evasion.
According to the report, about 65,000,000 square meters across Lebanon has been damaged by activity from 1,356 quarries, crushers and sand mines. About 1.6 billion cubic meters of raw materials are estimated to have been extracted from the sites, resulting in profits of $24 billion.
 

Topics: Lebanon Epicenter quarry explosion earthquake Bekaa Valley

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half
AFP

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half

UN food agency says will slash Syria aid by about half
  • An unprecedented funding crisis in Syria is forcing WFP to cut assistance to 2.5 million
AFP

ROME: The UN food agency said Tuesday it will slash aid to Syrians in need of basic food supplies by around half due to a lack of funding.
“An unprecedented funding crisis in Syria is forcing the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to cut assistance to 2.5 million of the 5.5 million people who rely on the agency for their basic food needs,” the organization said.

Topics: UN World Food Programme (WFP) Syria

Sudan army chief won't meet enemy general: govt official

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official
AFP

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: govt official
  • The quartet leaders would "arrange (a) face-to-face meeting between (Burhan and Daglo)... in one of the regional capitals"
  • The Sudanese government official, not authorized to speak to the media, told AFP that, "in the current circumstances Burhan will not sit at the same table as Hemeti"
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army chief is not ready to meet the enemy general he’s been at war with for eight weeks, a government official said Tuesday after a regional bloc proposed a face-to-face encounter between the two.
At a summit held in Djibouti on Monday, the East African Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced it would expand the number of countries tasked with resolving the crisis, with Kenya chairing a quartet including Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan.
Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemeti, have been at war since April 15 after they fell out in a power struggle following a 2021 coup that derailed Sudan’s transition to democracy.
A draft communique of the IGAD meeting released by the office of Kenyan President William Ruto said the quartet leaders would “arrange (a) face-to-face meeting between (Burhan and Daglo)... in one of the regional capitals.”
The Sudanese government official, not authorized to speak to the media, told AFP that, “in the current circumstances Burhan will not sit at the same table as Hemeti,” who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The two generals early in the war described each other as criminals, and both sides have failed to respect multiple truces.
On June 1 the United States imposed sanctions on the two warring groups, but fighting has continued, including in Khartoum on Tuesday where witnesses reported artillery strikes in the north of the capital and its suburbs.
More than 1,800 people have been killed since battles began, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
Fighting has forced nearly two million people from their homes, including 476,000 who have sought refuge in neighboring countries, the United Nations says.
A record 25 million people — more than half the population — are in need of aid and protection, according to the UN.
Prior to the announcement of the IGAD quartet, the president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, had led the regional bloc’s committee on Sudan, which did not include Ethiopia.
Sudan’s foreign ministry said Tuesday that it had reservations about some points in the IGAD statement, and the Sudanese delegation demanded that Kiir stay on as head of the committee.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Mohamed Hamdan Daglo

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims
Reuters

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims

London court orders UK-registered firm to pay nearly $1m to Beirut blast victims
  • On Jan. 31, the High Court in London found Savaro Ltd liable for death, personal injury and property damage in a case brought by the Beirut Bar Association on behalf of blast victims
  • On Monday, the court ordered Savaro to pay 100,000 pounds plus interest each to three relatives of deceased victims, and slightly over 500,000 pounds to a wounded woman
Reuters

BEIRUT: A London court has ordered a British-registered company to pay more than 800,000 pounds ($1 million) in damages to victims of the 2020 blast at Beirut’s port, a lawyers group in Lebanon said on Monday, in the first such verdict over the explosion.
More than 220 people were killed in the Aug. 4, 2020, blast when a huge shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that had been sold by British-registered firm Savaro Ltd. exploded.
On Jan. 31, the High Court in London found Savaro Ltd. liable for death, personal injury and property damage in a case brought by the Beirut Bar Association on behalf of blast victims.
On Monday, the court ordered Savaro to pay 100,000 pounds plus interest each to three relatives of deceased victims, and slightly over 500,000 pounds to a wounded woman, according to a statement by the Association.
Reuters was unable to find contact details for Savaro or for its listed director.
“It’s the first time that any court anywhere renders decisions as to liability and damages in the Beirut port explosion after approximately three years,” said Camille Abou Sleiman, a lawyer from legal firm Dechert who was overseeing the case for victims and their families for free.
“It’s the first ray of hope in the long march to justice and closure for the victims,” Abou Sleiman told Reuters.
But the question of who exactly will pay remains unclear. The woman listed as Savaro’s owner and sole director at Britain’s Companies House, Marina Psyllou, told Reuters in 2021 that she was acting on behalf of another beneficial owner whose identity she declined to disclose.
Psyllou submitted a request in 2021 to Companies House to wind up Savaro. The Beirut Bar Association asked British authorities to halt that voluntary liquidation.
Lebanon’s own probe into the blast has sputtered out. Earlier this year, investigating judge Tarek Bitar was charged with usurping powers after he filed his own charges against top security and political officials over the explosion.
“Everything that is moving forward is outside of the country,” said Paul Naggear, whose daughter Alexandra was killed by the blast and who was one of the claimants.
“It shows you how much they’ve obstructed things in Lebanon. It was really good to hear this news, because it’s progress.”

Topics: London Court Beirut blast victims

Amnesty condemns possible 'war crimes' in Gaza conflict

Amnesty condemns possible ‘war crimes’ in Gaza conflict
AFP

Amnesty condemns possible ‘war crimes’ in Gaza conflict

Amnesty condemns possible ‘war crimes’ in Gaza conflict
  • The London-based human rights group charged that Israeli strikes carried out "without military necessity" amount to "a form of collective punishment against the civilian population"
  • It also accused Palestinian militant groups of "indiscriminate" rocket fire aimed at Israel that "should also be investigated as war crimes"
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Amnesty International said Tuesday that Israeli strikes on Gaza last month could amount to a "war crime" and said Palestinian militant groups should be investigated on the same charge for their rocket fire.
Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, including Islamic Jihad, traded heavy fire in the May 9-13 flare-up that claimed 35 lives, including civilians and combatants.
The London-based human rights group charged that Israeli strikes carried out "without military necessity" amount to "a form of collective punishment against the civilian population".
It also accused Palestinian militant groups of "indiscriminate" rocket fire aimed at Israel that "should also be investigated as war crimes".
Amnesty said the Israeli military operations damaged 2,943 housing units, including 103 homes which were completely destroyed.
"Israel also conducted apparently disproportionate air strikes which killed and injured Palestinian civilians, including children," the statement added, noting that "intentionally launching disproportionate attacks ... is a war crime".
Israel and militant groups in Gaza have fought several wars since the Islamist movement Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.
According to the Israeli army, more than 1,230 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel from May 10-13 before a ceasefire came into effect.
"Israel's impunity for the war crimes it repeatedly commits against Palestinians, and for its cruel ongoing 16-year illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip, emboldens further violations and makes injustice chronic," said Heba Morayef, Middle East and North Africa Regional Director at Amnesty International.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests from AFP for comment on Amnesty's claims.
A spokesperson for Palestinian Islamic Jihad -- considered a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and the European Union -- said the group "welcomes" the report.
"We are doing our part to defend ourselves against the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people," it added in a statement.
Some 2.3 million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip which has been under a crippling Israeli-led blockade since Hamas rose to power.

Topics: Gaza strip Israelis Amnesty international

