You are here

  • Home
  • Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy

Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy

Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy
In this April 22, 2023 file photo Nottingham Forest fans hold up a banner in memory of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4m69r

Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
AP

Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy

Tottenham fan gets three-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy
  • Darlow’s ban also prevents him from being in the vicinity of stadiums
  • Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush at Hillsborough in 1989, making it Britain’s worst sporting disaster
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: A Tottenham fan was banned from attending football matches for three years on Tuesday for making gestures mocking the Hillsborough disaster during a Premier League game against Liverpool.

Kieron Darlow, a 25-year-old man from Welwyn, north of London, made the gestures at a game between the teams at Anfield on April 30, British prosecutors said.

“Darlow was laughing and those who challenged him said he caused real alarm and distress,” the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Darlow’s ban also prevents him from being in the vicinity of stadiums.

“Darlow admitted making a gesture toward the Liverpool fans and that this was a reference to the Hillsborough disaster,” prosecutor Andrew Page said. “He admitted that this was to suggest that fans without tickets had pushed forward in the tragedy and had been partly to blame for the crush that led to so many deaths.

“He accepted at court that it was his intention that Liverpool fans should see this and that it would cause them harassment, alarm and distress. He admitted that his behavior was unacceptable and regrets his actions.”

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush at Hillsborough in 1989, making it Britain’s worst sporting disaster.

A jury at an inquest ruled in 2016 that the fans were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Hillsborough english Premier League

Related

Tottenham official Fabio Paratici to serve worldwide ban
Football
Tottenham official Fabio Paratici to serve worldwide ban
Manager Conte leaves Tottenham ‘by mutual consent’
Football
Manager Conte leaves Tottenham ‘by mutual consent’

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title
Updated 16 min 55 sec ago
AP

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title
Updated 16 min 55 sec ago
AP

LOS ANGELES: Brooks Koepka is at a major and feeling as good as ever. His health. His trophy count. His mood.

Especially his mood.

Koepka all but shrugged at the chaos surrounding golf, an agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi national wealth fund that pays for LIV Golf. He remembers having breakfast at The Grove in Florida when he heard the news. And then he went out to practice for the US Open.

“There’s four weeks a year I really care about and this is one of them,” he said. “And I want to play well.”

But when he finished speaking Tuesday, he hopped off his chair and said with the slightest smile, “See you at Travelers.”

That would be the Travelers Championship next week, a PGA Tour event that excludes him as a LIV member.

A few minutes later, after a brief television interview, Koepka was headed toward the clubhouse at Los Angeles Country Club when someone referenced his cheeky remark by saying, “Really, Brooks?”

Another smile, and he moved his hand in a circular motion to indicate stirring the pot.

Rarely has such big news had so few answers, and Koepka was among those who wasn’t sure where this business agreement among the PGA Tour, European tour and Public Investment Fund was headed.

Nor does he particularly care.

Koepka cares about the majors, and no one is playing them better at the moment.

He had the 54-hole lead at the Masters until Jon Rahm tracked him down, and Koepka won his fifth major, the PGA Championship, at Oak Hill. That was his favorite, mainly because of injuries to his knee that made him wonder if his best golf already was behind him.

Koepka has said if healthy, that might have made his decision to move to LIV Golf last year more difficult.

He’s happy with where he is, no matter the format or how often he plays. Everything is geared around the majors.

The record is astounding. Along with his five majors, his has four runner-up finishes. Dating to 2015, when Koepka first became eligible for all of them, he has finished in the top 10 in 18 of his last 30 majors.

He has spent one round over two days on the North course at LACC, the front nine on Monday and the back on Tuesday, and then there will be nine holes on the final day of practice.

In the midst of these preparations is chatter about where the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are headed under the agreement. Some believe it can be a distraction, others figure it all goes away once numbers start to fill scorecards on Thursday.

Koepka doesn’t mind either way.

“The more chaotic things get, the easier it gets for me,” he said. “Everything starts to slow down and I am able to focus on whatever I need to focus on while everybody else is dealing with distractions, worried about other things.”

He believes that’s one reason he thrives in the biggest events.

“I enjoy the chaos,” he said.

His definition of chaos is not just what happens off the course. Koepka thinks back to Shinnecock Hills for the 2018 US Open, when the course got away from the USGA (again) and no one from the final 22 groups broke par in the third round. That’s the year Phil Mickelson swatted a moving ball on the 13th green out of frustration.

Koepka wound up winning, making him the first back-to-back US Open champion since Curtis Strange in 1989.

“Everybody was ... complaining,” he said. “They were all so focused on the golf course they kind of forgot about what was going on, that they were there to play a major championship. OK, the greens are pretty fast. But if you leave yourself with an uphill putt, it’s not too bad.”

He smiled as if everyone should know this.

Koepka clearly has a winning formula, and that starts with good health. A year ago, having not given his left knee time to heal, he tied for 55th in two majors and missed the cut in the other two. It was during that stretch he wondered if he could compete with the best every week.

And then LIV came calling and paying, he had a full offseason to recover, and he looks like the Koepka of old.

He’s back to being “Big Game Brooks.”

Koepka knows the history of the major, that it’s how careers are measured. But the passion comes from experience. He qualified for the 2012 US Open as an amateur, was tied for the lead after nine holes playing in the final group (1 under) “and just gagged it up on the back nine.” He shot 42 for a 77 and missed the cut.

A year later, he was invited to the PGA Championship and spent the final round playing with Tiger Woods.

But it was 2014 at Pinehurst No. 2 that really sparked him. He had no chance that week — Martin Kaymer won by eight — but Koepka fought his way into a tie for fourth.

“That was kind of the first taste of it,” he said.

The finish effectively earned Koepka, who started his career on the Challenge Tour in Europe, a PGA Tour card. He won the Phoenix Open the next year and has been a force in them ever since — at least when healthy.

That’s where it all starts with Koepka, who looked to be in fine form on so many levels with another major on the horizon.

Topics: golf Brooks Koepka US Open

Related

Koepka deserves Ryder Cup spot: McIlroy
Golf
Koepka deserves Ryder Cup spot: McIlroy
Koepka takes PGA for fifth major title in landmark LIV win
Golf
Koepka takes PGA for fifth major title in landmark LIV win

Vegas Golden Knights thrash Florida Panthers to win NHL Stanley Cup

Vegas Golden Knights thrash Florida Panthers to win NHL Stanley Cup
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

Vegas Golden Knights thrash Florida Panthers to win NHL Stanley Cup

Vegas Golden Knights thrash Florida Panthers to win NHL Stanley Cup
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Mark Stone grabbed a brilliant hat-trick as the Vegas Golden Knights thrashed the Florida Panthers 9-3 on Tuesday to clinch the NHL Stanley Cup for the first time in the franchise’s six-year history.
The Knights, who had taken a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with a battling victory in Florida on Saturday, dominated throughout at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena to seal an emphatic victory over the Eastern Conference champions.
Florida were always struggling to keep a rampant Vegas at bay as the Knights became the fastest expansion team to win ice hockey’s greatest prize, clinching the title in their sixth season.
The previous record had been held by the Philadelphia Flyers, who won the title in their seventh season in the 1973-74 campaign.
Vegas captain Stone’s hat-trick was the first by a player in a Stanley Cup-clinching game since Babe Dye achieved the feat for Toronto in 1922.

Topics: Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
  • Rodrigues told Reuters in March that Ancelotti would be an obvious choice to fill the vacant national managerial position
  • Brazil, five-time world champions, have been without a coach since the resignation of Tite
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

MADRID: The Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues said on Tuesday he expects to meet with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti or his representative this week to discuss the possibility of appointing him coach of Brazil.

Despite Ancelotti publicly saying he will hono r the last year of his contract with Real amid interest from Brazil, Rodrigues did not rule out waiting until July 2024.

“In that case (waiting until 2024), it will not be a decision that I make by my own, I have to listen and discuss with our board and with the players, because they need to be heard,” Rodrigues told reporters after presenting an anti-racism campaign at the Spanish FA (RFEF) headquarters in Madrid.

“The decision has to be in sync with what the players think. So it’s something we will have to discuss in the future.

“But we have a clear objective (hiring Ancelotti) and we are going after this objective.

“I will stay in Spain until June 18 and we have a couple of meetings aligned. I can’t say publicly that it’s with Ancelotti himself, but we hope to go back to Brazil with a more clear message regarding him.”

Rodrigues told Reuters in March that Ancelotti would be an obvious choice to fill the vacant national managerial position if he was available at the end of the European season.

“We have him as one of the best coaches in the world. Not only because he is a winner, but he is also the ideal person for the vast majority of players,” Rodrigues told a news conference on Tuesday.

“He is a great group manager. Those who played with him miss him and consider him one of the best in the world. And young people want him to be their coach. One of the best coaches in the world would fit perfectly in the biggest national team in the world.”

Brazil, five-time world champions, have been without a coach since the resignation of Tite following their quarterfinal exit at the 2022 World Cup in December.

Topics: Ednaldo Rodrigues Carlo Ancelotti

Related

Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse
Football
Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse
Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail
Sport
Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals

Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals

Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals
  • Libya defeated Lebanon 5-2, Morocco triumphed 5-2 over hosts Saudi Arabia, Kuwait beat Egypt 6-2 and Algeria recorded a 2-0 victory over Iraq in the quarter finals in Jeddah
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Libya, Morocco, Kuwait and Algeria are through to the semi-finals of the 2023 Arab Futsal Cup after an exciting day of competition in Saudi Arabia.

In first of the quarter-finals, all of which were played on Tuesday at the Ministry of Sports Hall in Jeddah, Libya defeated Lebanon 5-2. Libya’s goals were scored by Mohammed Saeed, who grabbed two, Ziad Aziz, Izz Al-Din Al-Marimi and Ahmed Al-Agnaf. Lebanon’s consolations came from Issa Mahrez and Majd Hamoush. Libya’s Suhaib Al-Ghoul was named player of the match. 

In the second game, Morocco triumphed 5-2 over Saudi Arabia, the winners’ goals coming from Khaled Bu Zaid, Sofiane Shaarawy, Anas Al-Ayyan, Reda Al-Khayari and Idris Rais. Nawaf Arwan scored both Saudi goals. Morocco’s Al-Ayyan won the player of the match award.

Kuwait beat Egypt 6-2 thanks to two goals from Badr Al-Mansour and one each from Omar Al-Shatti, Abdul Rahman Al-Taweel, Suleiman Al-Omran and Abdul-Latif Al-Abbasi. Mustafa Khalaf found the net twice for Egypt, and Kuwait’s Al-Taweel was player of the match. 

In the last of the quarter-finals, Algeria recorded a 2-0 victory over Iraq, with both goals scored by Amin Ben Sharif. The player of the match award went to Algerian goalkeeper Samir Tafaf.

Libya will play Morocco, and Kuwait will take on Algeria in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Topics: Arab Futsal Cup Arab Futsal Championship Jeddah

Related

Arab Futsal Cup 2023: Palestine, Kuwait and Morocco win out
Football
Arab Futsal Cup 2023: Palestine, Kuwait and Morocco win out
Groups drawn for 7th edition of Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah
Sport
Groups drawn for 7th edition of Arab Futsal Cup in Jeddah

Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappe after he decides not to extend PSG contract

Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappe after he decides not to extend PSG contract
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappe after he decides not to extend PSG contract

Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappe after he decides not to extend PSG contract
  • It could be third time lucky for Madrid, after Paris Saint-Germain rejected an offer of €180 million ($190 million) for Mbappe in 2021
  • The 24-year-old Mbappe has a long connection with Madrid
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

PARIS: The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappe because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025.

Karim Benzema’s sudden departure from Madrid leaves the Spanish giant short of a star striker, and Mbappe perfectly fits the bill.

It could be third time lucky for Madrid, after Paris Saint-Germain rejected an offer of &euro;180 million ($190 million) for Mbappe in 2021. Madrid missed out again last year when Mbappe — amid frenzied speculation that Madrid would get him to join — signed a new deal with PSG.

It included an option for an extra year. Now he’s told the club he will not trigger the 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

The France superstar confirmed his decision in a letter to PSG, a person with knowledge of the correspondence told The Associated Press on Monday. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also said PSG would not allow Mbappe to leave as a free agent.

This raised the possibility of an immediate transfer bidding war by Madrid and other clubs this summer.

Mbappe posted on Twitter on Tuesday to dismiss a newspaper report saying he wants to join Madrid this summer.

“LIES,” he wrote, adding: “I’ve already said I’ll continue with PSG next season.”

He said at the French league’s end-of-season awards two weeks ago that he will be a PSG player next season, while not saying if he would stay longer.

It means PSG face the prospect of him running down his contract and leaving for nothing to Madrid, or elsewhere.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has a long connection with Madrid.

He visited the club when he was a youth before deciding instead to join Monaco, which then sold him to PSG in 2017.

He might be on another flight to Madrid before long.

The Ballon d’Or winner Benzema bid his farewell to Madrid last week after 648 games, 25 trophies and 354 goals for the club. He joined Al-Ittihad to become the the Saudi league’s latest star after Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr.

Given his stated ambition to win the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or, Mbappe seems unlikely to join them for a while yet.

With Madrid president Florentino Perez needing to rebuild, this gives him another shot at Mbappe, especially since PSG won’t let him leave for free at the end of next season.

Although Madrid would have to pay huge wages, the fact PSG doesn’t want to lose him for nothing may lower the transfer fee.

Madrid have also freed up cash with Benzema off the wage bill along with fellow high earners Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, who are also leaving. Asensio has also been linked with a move to PSG, which could factor into the bargaining.

An issue that could potentially hinder a bid might be the fact Madrid are already preparing to spend &euro;130 million ($139 million) to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from German club Borussia Dortmund.

The clubs have reached an agreement on the transfer, though contract details still have to be “coordinated and completed,” Dortmund said last week.

It seems unlikely that transfer won’t go through, so can Madrid afford to also buy Mbappe?

Here’s a look at where else Mbappe could go.

NEWCASTLE

If anyone can easily afford Mbappe, it’s the club with the richest owners in soccer.

Newcastle have yet to really make a signature transfer to headline their new era under Saudi ownership — so how about signing the the 2022 World Cup’s top scorer?

Whether Mbappe would want to join Newcastle is another thing entirely.

Newcastle will play in the Champions League after a fourth-place finish but may not have enough top-quality players to tempt Mbappe.

MANCHESTER UNITED

United are the other team who probably have the wealth to afford Mbappe, and the status.

It is historically considered the biggest club in England along with Liverpool.

However, it’s an awkward time for United to be putting together such an expensive transfer, given the club is up for sale and its owners — the Glazer family — are weighing up bids from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. The Glazers might not even sell at all, and instead take up other funding options.

The prospect of United’s rival, Manchester City, being interested is unlikely considering the English and European champions already have a superstar striker in Erling Haaland.

STAY AT PSG?

If Mbappe changes his mind, then he has until July 31 to sign the one-year extension — or negotiate a longer deal.

But it looks like he’s done all he can with the club, where he is the all-time leading scorer with 212 goals.

Although PSG won the French title as expected, they finished only one point ahead of Lens and were eliminated early again from the Champions League, and from the French Cup.

PSG’s form slumped after the World Cup, with a total of 10 defeats in 28 games overall in 2023.

Mbappe’s frustration was all too apparent toward the end of a disappointing campaign.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé real madrid PSG

Related

Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, AP source says
Football
Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, AP source says
Mbappe wins record 5th French golden boot, Rennes earn Europa League spot, Auxerre relegated
Football
Mbappe wins record 5th French golden boot, Rennes earn Europa League spot, Auxerre relegated

follow us

Latest updates

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title
‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title
Vegas Golden Knights thrash Florida Panthers to win NHL Stanley Cup
Vegas Golden Knights thrash Florida Panthers to win NHL Stanley Cup
Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
Israel strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian state media
An Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. (AP)
Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals
Libya to play Morocco and Kuwait will face Algeria in Arab Futsal Championship semi-finals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.