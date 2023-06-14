FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports

National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship

The national teams of Morocco and Kuwait have qualified for the final of the 2023 Arab Futsal Championship, an event hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and held in the Ministry of Sports Hall in Jeddah.

Morocco defeated Libya 5-1, while Kuwait triumphed 3-2 against Algeria on Wednesday evening.

An impressive Moroccan team dominated their clash, with their goals being scored by Ismail Amzal, Anas Al-Ayyan, Sufyan Shaarawy, and Youssef Jawad, who bagged a couple.

The Libyan reply was netted by Ahmed Al-Agnaf, while Morocco’s Al-Ayyan was chosen as the player of the match.

The Kuwaiti team, which took part in the second match, netted through Abdullatif Al-Abbasi, Nasser Al-Alban and Badr Al-Mansour. Algeria replied through Amin Bin Sharif and Izz Al-Din Tikgrad.

Kuwait’s Al-Alban earned the best player award.

Morocco and Kuwait now go on to meet in the final of the competition.

