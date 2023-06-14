You are here

  • Home
  • FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports

FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports

FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports
FIFA has reportedly secured a deal with German broadcasters to televise the 2023 Women's World Cup, avoiding the threat of a controversial blackout in the country. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vj58s

Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports

FIFA strikes Women’s World Cup TV deal in Germany — reports
  • German media reported on Wednesday the tournament will be broadcast on public networks ZDF and ARD
  • ARD director Axel Balkausky had previously said his network offered a fair bid for the rights
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

BERLIN: FIFA has reportedly secured a deal with German broadcasters to televise the 2023 Women’s World Cup, avoiding the threat of a controversial blackout in the country.
German media reported on Wednesday the tournament will be broadcast on public networks ZDF and ARD.
According to information seen by AFP subsidiary SID, an agreement between FIFA, the networks and the European Broadcasting Union will soon be announced.
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino had been critical of broadcasters in the ‘Big Five’ European countries, believed to be Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, for offering substantially less than the amount paid to show the men’s World Cup.
ARD director Axel Balkausky had previously said his network offered a fair bid for the rights and told Germany’s FAZ newspaper broadcasters “would not allow themselves to be blackmailed.”
In May, Germany captain Alexandra Popp accused administrators of “empty words” in the ongoing dispute, saying a World Cup blackout would be “so bad for women’s football.”
Germany are among the favorites at the World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Topics: FIFA German broadcasters Women's world cup

Related

France beats Norway 2-1 to remain undefeated in Women's World Cup
Sport
France beats Norway 2-1 to remain undefeated in Women's World Cup
England women beat US 2-1 in statement victory at Wembley
Sport
England women beat US 2-1 in statement victory at Wembley

National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship

National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship
Updated 36 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship

National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship
Updated 36 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

The national teams of Morocco and Kuwait have qualified for the final of the 2023 Arab Futsal Championship, an event hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and held in the Ministry of Sports Hall in Jeddah.

Morocco defeated Libya 5-1, while Kuwait triumphed 3-2 against Algeria on Wednesday evening.

An impressive Moroccan team dominated their clash, with their goals being scored by Ismail Amzal, Anas Al-Ayyan, Sufyan Shaarawy, and Youssef Jawad, who bagged a couple.

The Libyan reply was netted by Ahmed Al-Agnaf, while Morocco’s Al-Ayyan was chosen as the player of the match.

The Kuwaiti team, which took part in the second match, netted through Abdullatif Al-Abbasi, Nasser Al-Alban and Badr Al-Mansour. Algeria replied through Amin Bin Sharif and Izz Al-Din Tikgrad.

Kuwait’s Al-Alban earned the best player award.

Morocco and Kuwait now go on to meet in the final of the competition.
 

Milner joins Brighton on one-year deal

Milner joins Brighton on one-year deal
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

Milner joins Brighton on one-year deal

Milner joins Brighton on one-year deal
  • The 37-year-old former England midfielder has agreed a one-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with the option for a further 12 months
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: Brighton on Wednesday announced the signing of James Milner on a free transfer from Premier League rivals Liverpool.
The 37-year-old former England midfielder has agreed a one-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with the option for a further 12 months.
“I’m very glad to welcome James to Brighton,” manager Roberto De Zerbi told the club’s website.
“He’s an excellent addition for us and I’m sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level.”
Milner, who began his career with Leeds and has also played for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City, won a clutch of trophies in his eight years at Anfield, including the Premier League and Champions League.
He will join Brighton on June 30 following the expiry of his Reds contract and add experience to their squad ahead of the club’s maiden Europa League campaign.

Topics: James Milner Liverpool Brighton & Hove Albion Premier league

Related

Milner to leave Liverpool at season’s end
Football
Milner to leave Liverpool at season’s end
Liverpool’s stellar season ‘not normal,’ says Milner
Sport
Liverpool’s stellar season ‘not normal,’ says Milner

Saudi Arabia and Mauritania football bodies agree to collaborate on development

Saudi Arabia and Mauritania football bodies agree to collaborate on development
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Mauritania football bodies agree to collaborate on development

Saudi Arabia and Mauritania football bodies agree to collaborate on development
  • Building of infrastructure, training of coaches, referees
  • Organization of friendly matches, particularly for women
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Mauritania Football Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding to focus on the game’s development.

The agreement between the FFRIM and SAFF will focus on the education of coaches, infrastructure development, training of referees, including for VAR technology, as well as the organization of friendly matches, notably for women’s football.

Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the SAFF, said: “We are delighted to work closer with the Mauritanian Football Federation, especially after the exemplary work they have done the last few years under the leadership and good governance of President (Ahmed) Yahya, as evidenced by the back-to-back qualifications of their national teams to major continental competitions, as well as the quality of infrastructure they have established in their country.”

Yahya added: “We have experienced firsthand the know-how of our Saudi colleagues not only in football development but also in hosting football competitions, as we just took part in the Beach Soccer Arab Cup and the Futsal Championships held in the Kingdom. We look forward to increasing our football exchanges with Saudi Arabia for the benefit of our youngsters.”

Both federations are striving to improve the world rankings of their men’s national teams — 105 for Mauritania and 54 for Saudi Arabia — but also offer more opportunities for their youth teams to play each other.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mauritania football

Related

Seismic changes in Saudi football will be felt across Asian game
Sport
Seismic changes in Saudi football will be felt across Asian game
Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal speaking at the press conference on Monday. (Twitter/@GSA_KSA)
Sport
Winds of change blowing through Saudi football as elite clubs ponder privatization

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition

Saudi women lose 3-1 to Andorra in first-ever international friendly against European opposition
  • The Green Falcons’ only goal came from Noura Ibrahim
  • The two teams will meet again on Saturday, before the Saudi squad ends Spanish training camp on Sunday
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

The Saudi women’s national football team on Tuesday night lost 3-1 to Andorra at the Municipal de Peralada stadium, in its first friendly match of training camp taking place in the Spanish city of Girona.

In Saudi’s first-ever international friendly against European opposition, Andorra took a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes, before Noura Ibrahim cut the deficit in half with a fine chipped effort for the Green Falcons.

 

 

Andorra regained their two-goal advantage in stoppage time of the first half.

Saudi Arabia’s Finnish coach, Rosa Labi Seppala, gave 16 players from her squad a run-out, having started the match with the following players: Sara Khalid in goal; Dalal Abdullatif, Tala Al-Ghamdi, Raghad Mukhayzin and Bayan Sadagah in defense; Juri Tariq, Sara Hamad and Lana Abdulrazak in midfield; and Amira Abu Al-Samh, Noura Ibrahim, Juri Tariq, Al-Bandary Mubarak.

The second half saw the introduction of Al-Bandary Al-Hawsawi, Shorouk Al-Hawsawi, Houria Al-Shamrani, Moudi Abdel-Mohsen, and Fatima Mansour for Tariq, Abdullatif, Mukhayzin, Mubarak and Ibrahim, but there would be no change in the scoreline.

The two teams will meet in a second friendly on Saturday before the Saudi squad concludes its training camp on Sunday.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia women football

Related

Women’s football tournament in Saudi Arabia motivates Pakistani player to strive for more
Sport
Women’s football tournament in Saudi Arabia motivates Pakistani player to strive for more
Saudi women’s football reaping benefits of game’s boom in the Kingdom
Football
Saudi women’s football reaping benefits of game’s boom in the Kingdom

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti

Brazilian FA chief does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti
  • Rodrigues told Reuters in March that Ancelotti would be an obvious choice to fill the vacant national managerial position
  • Brazil, five-time world champions, have been without a coach since the resignation of Tite
Updated 14 June 2023
Reuters

MADRID: The Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues said on Tuesday he expects to meet with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti or his representative this week to discuss the possibility of appointing him coach of Brazil.

Despite Ancelotti publicly saying he will hono r the last year of his contract with Real amid interest from Brazil, Rodrigues did not rule out waiting until July 2024.

“In that case (waiting until 2024), it will not be a decision that I make by my own, I have to listen and discuss with our board and with the players, because they need to be heard,” Rodrigues told reporters after presenting an anti-racism campaign at the Spanish FA (RFEF) headquarters in Madrid.

“The decision has to be in sync with what the players think. So it’s something we will have to discuss in the future.

“But we have a clear objective (hiring Ancelotti) and we are going after this objective.

“I will stay in Spain until June 18 and we have a couple of meetings aligned. I can’t say publicly that it’s with Ancelotti himself, but we hope to go back to Brazil with a more clear message regarding him.”

Rodrigues told Reuters in March that Ancelotti would be an obvious choice to fill the vacant national managerial position if he was available at the end of the European season.

“We have him as one of the best coaches in the world. Not only because he is a winner, but he is also the ideal person for the vast majority of players,” Rodrigues told a news conference on Tuesday.

“He is a great group manager. Those who played with him miss him and consider him one of the best in the world. And young people want him to be their coach. One of the best coaches in the world would fit perfectly in the biggest national team in the world.”

Brazil, five-time world champions, have been without a coach since the resignation of Tite following their quarterfinal exit at the 2022 World Cup in December.

Topics: Ednaldo Rodrigues Carlo Ancelotti

Related

Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse
Football
Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse
Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail
Sport
Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

follow us

Latest updates

UAE Government Media Office, Leo Burnett recognized in global Effie Index
UAE Government Media Office, Leo Burnett recognized in global Effie Index
Google to train gaming talent in Saudi Arabia
Google to train gaming talent in Saudi Arabia
National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship
National teams from Morocco and Kuwait qualify for final showdown in Arab Futsal Championship
How the Muslim Brotherhood could use Sudan’s protracted crisis to plot a comeback
How the Muslim Brotherhood could use Sudan’s protracted crisis to plot a comeback
PKK ends truce: How will it impact Turkiye’s regional moves?  
PKK ends truce: How will it impact Turkiye’s regional moves?  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.