You are here

  • Home
  • Madinah helps tens of thousands of pilgrims stay healthy
Hajj 2023
Hajj 2023

Madinah helps tens of thousands of pilgrims stay healthy

Madinah helps tens of thousands of pilgrims stay healthy
Campaigns cover topics including the danger of sun exposure, heat and dehydration. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/myu6s

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Madinah helps tens of thousands of pilgrims stay healthy

Madinah helps tens of thousands of pilgrims stay healthy
  • Campaigns are in more than 14 languages
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Madinah Health Cluster has helped 134,068 pilgrims with health awareness campaigns, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The campaigns, in more than 14 languages, began at the start of the Islamic month Dhul Q’ada, in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. 

They cover topics including the danger of sun exposure, stress, heat, dehydration, food poisoning, first aid and personal hygiene.

The campaigns are promoted as educational brochures on social media platforms and on 97 smart screens at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, the Madinah Train Station, on shuttle buses and in commercial centers. 
 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Madinah

Related

Madinah medical center saves Indonesian woman after her heart stopped for 8 minutes
Saudi Arabia
Madinah medical center saves Indonesian woman after her heart stopped for 8 minutes
The team from King Abdullah Medical City’s eye health clinic in Makkah is pictured with the Iranian pilgrim. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi medical team restores Iranian pilgrim’s eyesight in Makkah

First Mauritian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 

First Mauritian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

First Mauritian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 

First Mauritian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 
  • Mauritius Ambassador to Saudi Arabia thanked the government for the facilities it offers to pilgrims every year
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first 148 Mauritian pilgrims arrived in Makkah for Hajj season this year, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Mauritius Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shaukat Ali Soudhan  thanked the Saudi government for the facilities it offers to pilgrims every year.

Soudhan lauded Hajj services implemented under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which allow pilgrims to practice their religious obligations with comfort and ease.
 

Topics: Mauritius

Related

Jeddah Islamic Port receives the first group of Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Islamic Port receives the first group of Hajj pilgrims
First group of Jordanian pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
First group of Jordanian pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia at UN highlights rights of persons with disabilities

Saudi Arabia at UN highlights rights of persons with disabilities
Updated 41 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia at UN highlights rights of persons with disabilities

Saudi Arabia at UN highlights rights of persons with disabilities
  • Support through legislation and funding, says Kingdom’s rights official
  • Job-market participation rose from 7.7 percent in 2016 to 12.4 percent in 2022
Updated 41 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia continues to support people with disabilities through several legislative, funding and other means, a representative of the Kingdom explained at a UN event in New York this week.
Dr. Hisham Aal Al-Sheikh, assistant to the president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, who led the Kingdom’s delegation, made the comments at the 16th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, or CRPD, in New York from June 13-15.
“This attention has been reflected in the adoption of many legislative measures aimed at promoting and protecting their rights,” he said.
Aal Al-Sheikh said the statutory framework for the rights of persons with disabilities in the Kingdom is consistent with the CRPD’s. It guarantees their rights in the areas of education, health, accessibility, non-discrimination and equal opportunities.
He said the programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan upholds the rights of people with disabilities, ensuring they are fully integrated into Saudi society.
Aal Al-Sheikh said the participation of people with disabilities in the labor market rose from 7.7 percent in 2016 to 12.4 percent in 2022. There were 2,166 companies at the end of 2022 that met disability-friendly criteria, he said.
Aal Al-Sheikh stressed that the Kingdom, despite the nation’s considerable advancements on this front, would continue to ensure world-class support for people with disabilities.
The conference was also attended by Abdulaziz Alwasil, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Sarah Al-Faisal, a member of the Human Rights Commission, and Dr. Manal Al-Maqoushi and Hashem Al-Ghalib, from the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN saudi human rights commission Disabilities

Related

Saudi human rights body hosts talk on religious moderation, coexistence
Saudi Arabia
Saudi human rights body hosts talk on religious moderation, coexistence
Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Khayyal meets with Dr. Adel Al-Amrani in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi human rights official meets students of diplomacy

Jeddah Islamic Port receives the first group of Hajj pilgrims

Jeddah Islamic Port receives the first group of Hajj pilgrims
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Jeddah Islamic Port receives the first group of Hajj pilgrims

Jeddah Islamic Port receives the first group of Hajj pilgrims
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Jeddah: The first group of pilgrims to arrive through Jeddah Islamic Port on Wednesday were 250 Sudanese passengers.

They were welcomed by officials and representatives from the harbor, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Ports Authority, General Directorate of Passports, and Sudan’s Consul General in Jeddah Mohammed Hassan Ali.

The pilgrims were given bouquets of flowers, boxes of Ajwa dates, and bottles of Zamzam water. The ministry stated that the health of the pilgrims was checked at the port.

Visual materials and guidelines were given to them on how to complete the Hajj safely.

The arrival of the Sudanese pilgrims, despite the prevailing political climate in their country this year, is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to help citizens complete the Hajj.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah worked with various stakeholders in Sudan to facilitate the process.

Topics: Hajj 2023

Related

Saudi minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to improve Hajj experience for pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to improve Hajj experience for pilgrims
16,000 Iraqi pilgrims enter Saudi Arabia for Hajj via Arar border crossing
Saudi Arabia
16,000 Iraqi pilgrims enter Saudi Arabia for Hajj via Arar border crossing

Saudi Arabia’s UK ambassador praises Kingdom’s art students

Saudi Arabia’s UK ambassador praises Kingdom’s art students
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s UK ambassador praises Kingdom’s art students

Saudi Arabia’s UK ambassador praises Kingdom’s art students
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar met several female students from Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University’s College of Arts and Design, on Wednesday at his office in London, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Prince Khalid praised their artwork, which he said reflects Saudi Arabia’s historical heritage and was in line with Vision 2030’s goal of promoting the nation’s culture.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Kaspersky: Saudi Arabia is an ‘exceptional’ partner for innovative technologies in the Middle East
Business & Economy
Kaspersky: Saudi Arabia is an ‘exceptional’ partner for innovative technologies in the Middle East
Madinah medical center saves Indonesian woman after her heart stopped for 8 minutes
Saudi Arabia
Madinah medical center saves Indonesian woman after her heart stopped for 8 minutes

Saudi Arabia aid to international community reaches $96 billion

Saudi Arabia aid to international community reaches $96 billion
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia aid to international community reaches $96 billion

Saudi Arabia aid to international community reaches $96 billion
  • $96bn given to 167 nations from 1996-2023, says Al-Rabeeah
  • Support for women, children among the body’s main priorities
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has provided over $96 billion in humanitarian aid to167 countries around the world, from 1996 to 2023, reported SPA on Wednesday.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Saudi Royal Court and the general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), made his remarks during a meeting with media professionals and influencers in Spain.

During the meeting, Al-Rabeeah said that KSrelief aims to be a leading international center for humanitarian aid, and emphasized its core values of impartiality, transparency, quality, professionalism, initiative, creativity and building partnerships.

Al-Rabeeah said that KSrelief has implemented 2,374 projects worth more than $6.2 billion in 91 countries.

The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015.

Al-Rabeeah said that among KSrelief’s priorities was support for over 885 projects for women and 815 for children.

He said KSrelief’s other main projects include the work of Masam, which deactivated 402,000 land mines in Yemen laid by Houthi militia, as well as the provision of prosthetic limbs for civilians injured in the war.

Al-Rabeeah also noted that the Kingdom hosts over 1 million refugees from Yemen, Syria and Myanmar, who are provided jobs, and free healthcare and education. He said Saudi Arabia wants to integrate the refugees into domestic society.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Latest updates

Madinah helps tens of thousands of pilgrims stay healthy
Madinah helps tens of thousands of pilgrims stay healthy
Bellingham paying ‘homage’ to Zidane with Madrid No 5 shirt
Bellingham paying ‘homage’ to Zidane with Madrid No 5 shirt
Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA
Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA
First Mauritian pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Mauritian pilgrims are welcomed on arrival in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.