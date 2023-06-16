You are here

Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club

Rickie Fowler, right, is greeted by Jason Day and Justin Rose on the ninth green after setting a scoring record with a 62 in the first round of the US Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday. (AP)
Updated 16 June 2023
AP

  • Fowler was the first, a round so remarkable it included two bogeys when he missed the green on the 254-yard 11th and missed the fairway on the 17th on his front nine
  • They now share the major championship record with Branden Grace, who had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open
LOS ANGELES: Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first to shoot 62 in the US Open.

But only by about 15 minutes.

Xander Schauffele soon matched him on the North course at Los Angeles Country Club with an 8-under 62 of his own, making Thursday a most extraordinary day for scoring in the major known as the toughest test in golf.

The tough part was keeping track of their birdies.

“It’s not really what you expect playing a US Open,” Schauffele said. “But monkey see, monkey do. Was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard. Glad he was just in front me.”

Fowler was the first, a round so remarkable it included two bogeys when he missed the green on the 254-yard 11th and missed the fairway on the 17th on his front nine. But starting with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th, he ran off four straight birdies. The streak ended on the par-3 fourth when he came 2 inches away from holing a long bunker shot.

He set the record with a two-putt from just under 60 feet on the par-5 ninth. That’s also when he noticed the leaderboard.

“I knew where I was at,” Fowler said. “I would say from the middle of the round up until the ninth green, our last hole, I didn’t really know or see any scores. And then I saw that Xander was at 7 (under) at that point, and I’m not sure if he even knew where I was or anything.

“But it was kind of cool if he did to see he kind of latched on and we were taking off a bit.”

Schauffele was two groups behind and never too far away. He lost one birdie chance on the short par-4 sixth by trying to drive the green, but then picked up a rare birdie on the 258-yard seventh hole with what he called a “tomahawk 4-iron” to 5 feet.

“That’s pretty much all I have in my body,” Schauffele said.

He got up-and-down from just short of the green on the par-5 eighth, and then had a birdie chance from just inside 30 feet that would have topped Fowler and send him into the major championship record book alone. He left it short and settled for a 62.

They now share the major championship record with Branden Grace, who had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open.

Their record day came on the 50-year anniversary of Johnny Miller posting the first 63 in US Open history. Since then, five players have shot 63 in a US Open, most recently Tommy Fleetwood in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills.

Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf each shot 63 in the opening round at Baltusrol in the 1980 US Open, which Nicklaus went on to win.

The conditions were prime for scoring — overcast, mild with barely any wind. Condensation in the morning felt like a like mist, and it kept the greens receptive.

Even so, the next best score from the morning wave was a 3-under 67 by a group that included Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau.

The low scoring was sure to raise questions about LACC, a century-old club hosting a major championship for the first time. Schauffele wasn’t interested in that.

“My job is just to play. I try not to speculate too much,” he said. “I’m going to take what the course can give me, and today it gave me a low one.”

He also wasn’t expecting this to continue. The USGA’s idea of a good test is something around par, and there wasn’t much that could be done against increasing depth of talent in golf and pristine weather conditions.

“It’s just Thursday. It’s literally just the first day of a tournament. It’s a good start,” Schauffele said. “You just wait until this place firms up. It’s going to be nasty.”

It already proved to be just that for some players. Justin Rose, the Pebble Beach winner this year who is returning to good form, opened with a 76. Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood could only manage 73.

PGA champion Brooks Koepka was among the late starters and was 3 over through his first five holes.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, playing alongside Schauffele, opened with a 69. That’s typically a solid start in the US Open. This one left him seven shots behind.

Schauffele tends to play his best in the US Open — five top 10s in his six appearances, and he has been among the elite on the PGA Tour the last several years even without winning a major.

Fowler is different. He once finished in the top 5 at all four majors in 2014. But a recent slump made a challenge just to get in them. He was the first alternate last year at Brookline and had to go home without hitting a shot.

But he went back to instructor Butch Harmon in September and has played well enough to get back into the top 50 in the world after being in danger of falling out of the top 200 a year ago.

And there he was at a major, putting his name in the record book for all the right reasons.

“It’s definitely been long and tough — a lot longer being in that situation than you’d ever want to,” Fowler said. “But it makes it so worth it having gone through that and being back where we are now.”

But even he offered a degree of caution for the rest of the week.

“There’s still plenty of golf to be played. It’s going to be tough tomorrow afternoon,” he said. “But at least got out of the gate and we’re off to a good start.”

Updated 14 June 2023
AP

LOS ANGELES: Brooks Koepka is at a major and feeling as good as ever. His health. His trophy count. His mood.

Especially his mood.

Koepka all but shrugged at the chaos surrounding golf, an agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi national wealth fund that pays for LIV Golf. He remembers having breakfast at The Grove in Florida when he heard the news. And then he went out to practice for the US Open.

“There’s four weeks a year I really care about and this is one of them,” he said. “And I want to play well.”

But when he finished speaking Tuesday, he hopped off his chair and said with the slightest smile, “See you at Travelers.”

That would be the Travelers Championship next week, a PGA Tour event that excludes him as a LIV member.

A few minutes later, after a brief television interview, Koepka was headed toward the clubhouse at Los Angeles Country Club when someone referenced his cheeky remark by saying, “Really, Brooks?”

Another smile, and he moved his hand in a circular motion to indicate stirring the pot.

Rarely has such big news had so few answers, and Koepka was among those who wasn’t sure where this business agreement among the PGA Tour, European tour and Public Investment Fund was headed.

Nor does he particularly care.

Koepka cares about the majors, and no one is playing them better at the moment.

He had the 54-hole lead at the Masters until Jon Rahm tracked him down, and Koepka won his fifth major, the PGA Championship, at Oak Hill. That was his favorite, mainly because of injuries to his knee that made him wonder if his best golf already was behind him.

Koepka has said if healthy, that might have made his decision to move to LIV Golf last year more difficult.

He’s happy with where he is, no matter the format or how often he plays. Everything is geared around the majors.

The record is astounding. Along with his five majors, his has four runner-up finishes. Dating to 2015, when Koepka first became eligible for all of them, he has finished in the top 10 in 18 of his last 30 majors.

He has spent one round over two days on the North course at LACC, the front nine on Monday and the back on Tuesday, and then there will be nine holes on the final day of practice.

In the midst of these preparations is chatter about where the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are headed under the agreement. Some believe it can be a distraction, others figure it all goes away once numbers start to fill scorecards on Thursday.

Koepka doesn’t mind either way.

“The more chaotic things get, the easier it gets for me,” he said. “Everything starts to slow down and I am able to focus on whatever I need to focus on while everybody else is dealing with distractions, worried about other things.”

He believes that’s one reason he thrives in the biggest events.

“I enjoy the chaos,” he said.

His definition of chaos is not just what happens off the course. Koepka thinks back to Shinnecock Hills for the 2018 US Open, when the course got away from the USGA (again) and no one from the final 22 groups broke par in the third round. That’s the year Phil Mickelson swatted a moving ball on the 13th green out of frustration.

Koepka wound up winning, making him the first back-to-back US Open champion since Curtis Strange in 1989.

“Everybody was ... complaining,” he said. “They were all so focused on the golf course they kind of forgot about what was going on, that they were there to play a major championship. OK, the greens are pretty fast. But if you leave yourself with an uphill putt, it’s not too bad.”

He smiled as if everyone should know this.

Koepka clearly has a winning formula, and that starts with good health. A year ago, having not given his left knee time to heal, he tied for 55th in two majors and missed the cut in the other two. It was during that stretch he wondered if he could compete with the best every week.

And then LIV came calling and paying, he had a full offseason to recover, and he looks like the Koepka of old.

He’s back to being “Big Game Brooks.”

Koepka knows the history of the major, that it’s how careers are measured. But the passion comes from experience. He qualified for the 2012 US Open as an amateur, was tied for the lead after nine holes playing in the final group (1 under) “and just gagged it up on the back nine.” He shot 42 for a 77 and missed the cut.

A year later, he was invited to the PGA Championship and spent the final round playing with Tiger Woods.

But it was 2014 at Pinehurst No. 2 that really sparked him. He had no chance that week — Martin Kaymer won by eight — but Koepka fought his way into a tie for fourth.

“That was kind of the first taste of it,” he said.

The finish effectively earned Koepka, who started his career on the Challenge Tour in Europe, a PGA Tour card. He won the Phoenix Open the next year and has been a force in them ever since — at least when healthy.

That’s where it all starts with Koepka, who looked to be in fine form on so many levels with another major on the horizon.

Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

  • Duo part of stellar field including British trio Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, defending champion Bronte Law
RIYADH: The highly anticipated Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – London has announced the participation of two of the world’s top golf players, Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire.

Returning to the iconic Centurion Club, the event, taking place from July 14 to 16, will mark the third instalment of the global golf series.

Korda, currently ranked second in the world, has carried her scintillating form from 2022 into this year, securing an impressive six top-10 finishes out of just eight starts in 2023. Most notably, the Olympic champion claimed a third-place finish in the first major of the year at the prestigious Chevron Championship.

Since 2019, the 24-year-old American has constantly held a coveted spot in the top five of the Rolex World Rankings, which has solidified her status as one of golf’s elite players and is a testament to her unwavering consistency and exceptional skills.

Having tasted victory at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande last year, Korda has set her sights on adding a second Aramco Team Series trophy to her collection.

She said: “The Aramco Team Series is a special event that showcases a unique blend of individual talent and team dynamics in golf, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to once again compete alongside top professionals and amateurs.

“I’ve had great performances in the past three Aramco Team Series events I’ve played in, so I hope to deliver a top performance for the fans in London and capture my second Aramco Team Series title.”

Ireland’s Maguire will grace the field alongside an already stellar line-up that features some of Britain’s best, such as world No. 9 Georgia Hall, world No. 23 Charley Hull, and defending champion Bronte Law, who left fans in awe with a spectacular 55-foot eagle putt to secure victory last year.

Maguire enjoyed a remarkable 2022 season where she etched her name in history as the first Irish player to capture an LPGA title following her triumph at the Drive On Championship.

And the 28-year-old achieved her best-ever finish at a major championship, tying for fourth place at the AIG Women’s Open, before ending the season on a high with a second-place finish at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship.

Maguire said: “I had a great time competing in the Aramco Team Series – New York last year, and I’m looking forward to being part of the Aramco Team Series on European soil and competing alongside an exceptional field that’s lining up. Hopefully, we can put on a great show for the fans in the UK.”

The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF is sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and takes place in five destinations across three continents.

The Aramco Team Series – London is the third stop on the global golf series and will see 36 teams of four – three professionals and one amateur – battle it out at the Centurion Club for the Aramco Team Series team title and a slice of the $1 million prize fund.

There is also a three-day individual stroke play that will see the stellar 108-player field come up against one another to challenge for the individual title along with valuable Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

Tickets for the Centurion Club event are available through Universe, priced for adults at £5 on Friday and £10 for the weekend, with under-18s admitted free.

Updated 12 June 2023
AP

  • It was the 4th win worldwide over the past 10 months for Buhai, who finished at 14-under 199 in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview
  • At 34 years, 11 months, Buhai is the oldest winner this year on the LPGA Tour
GALLOWAY, New Jersey: As she entered her 30s, Ashleigh Buhai was frustrated with consistently contending but never winning on the LPGA Tour. There was nothing wrong with her swing, so she began working with a mental coach.

Now at the cusp of 35 on a tour dominated by players a decade or more younger, the South African is playing the best golf of her career.

Buhai seized the lead early with four birdies in her first five holes, got up and down for one last birdie for a 6-under 65 and held off Hyo Joo Kim for a one-shot victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday.

“I was touted to be — I had a really good amateur career and was going to be the next best thing out of South Africa, but that’s — golf is just not like that all the time,” Buhai said. “I kept plugging away. I have a good support system around me, which I think is the most important thing.”

It was the fourth win worldwide over the past 10 months for Buhai, who finished at 14-under 199 in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview. Buhai won the Women’s British Open last August for her first major and first LPGA Tour win, and since has added titles in Australia and South Africa. She entered the week ranked 16th in the world.

At 34 years, 11 months, Buhai is the oldest winner this year on the LPGA Tour.

“It’s huge. My goal this year was to win in the US I hadn’t won here yet,” Buhai said. “I’m very proud of myself for ticking it off.”

Buhai recalled a visit from longtime swing coach Doug Wood in October 2021 as the start of her turnaround. Wood couldn’t find any issues with her mechanics and put her in touch with mental coach Duncan McCarthy.

“I think I’ve also got to a point where I’m older in my career. Felt I should have achieved more by then and the pressure I was putting on myself. Again, I’m 34, so wanting to have a family,” Buhai said. “These things sit in the back of our minds that nobody really knows about and you don’t realize what havoc it plays back there. COVID, not being able to go back to South Africa, see my friends and family was also really tough.

“So we kind of tapped into all that, really got Ashleigh, the person, feeling better again.”

Playing in the penultimate pairing, Buhai began the day three shots behind leader Dani Holmqvist. By the time she rolled in a long birdie from off the back of the green on the par-4 fifth hole, she led by one over Kim.

“Obviously I got off to such a good start, and the putt on 5 was a hallelujah,” Buhai said. “Those things need to happen for you to win, obviously.”

Kim, in the final pairing, birdied the par-3 17th to give herself a chance, but she needed to eagle the par-5 18th to match Buhai and could only manage birdie. She shot 68.

Rookie Yan Liu closed with a 67 and finished third, three shots back. Her previous best finish was a tie for 21st last week at the Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City.

“Last week I talk with my family and my coach, and he just tell me, ‘You don’t need to watch cut line. You need to try to win,’” the 25-year-old from China said.

Holmqvist went bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey on Nos. 2-6, closed with a 1-over 72 and finished in a tie for fourth, four shots back. The 35-year-old Swede is winless on the LPGA Tour.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (65) matched Holmqvist at 10 under.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been up there, so just really happy,” Koerstz Madsen said. “I just really wanted to finish well and not finish with something stupid, so was happy to close out with a birdie.”

Updated 12 June 2023
AP

  • Taylor: I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home
  • The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver
TORONTO: Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie after the longest made putt of his PGA Tour career, and fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran out to the green to congratulate him.

“I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home,” Taylor said with tears in his eyes. “This is the most incredible feeling.”

The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver. Fletcher was born in England; Carl Keffer had been the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914.

With galleries cheering his every move and even serenading him with “O Canada” on one tee box, Taylor curled in an 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at 17-under 271 at Oakdale, walking backwards with his fist raised as the ball dropped into the cup. He shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday.

Fleetwood needed a birdie on the reachable par 5 to win in regulation, but he missed his tee shot right, laid up into an awkward lie in the right rough and two-putted for par to force the playoff in rainy conditions.

The players traded birdies on their first time playing No. 18 in the playoff. They both parred 18 and the par-3 ninth before heading back to 18.

Taylor reached the green in two while Fleetwood laid up after his drive found a fairway bunker. Fleetwood gave himself an opportunity for birdie but didn’t need to putt after Taylor’s uphill eagle putt from the front of the green hit the flagstick and dropped.

The 35-year-old Taylor, who was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and grew up in Abbotsford, British Columbia, won for the third time on the PGA Tour. He shot 75 in Thursday’s opening round but rallied with a 67 on Friday to make the cut, then shot 63 on Saturday to begin the final round three shots behind leader C.T. Pan.

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy, two shots back of Pan entering the final round, closed with a 72 and finished in a tie for ninth, five shots back.

Fleetwood, a two-time Ryder Cup player from England and a six-time winner on the European tour, remains winless on the PGA Tour.

Tyrrell Hatton (64), Aaron Rai (69) and Pan (70) finished one shot out of the playoff.

Updated 09 June 2023
AP

  • Conners is seeking to become the tournament’s first Canadian winner in 69 years
  • Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 71 at Oakdale
TORONTO: Corey Conners shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the RBC Canadian Open, the first PGA Tour event since its announcement of a merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Conners is seeking to become the tournament’s first Canadian winner in 69 years. Also at 67 were Aaron Rai, Justin Lower and Chesson Hadley.

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 71 at Oakdale. Matt Fitzpatrick, who will seek to defend his US Open title next week at Los Angeles Country Club, was one of nine players at 68.

At No. 29 in the world, Conners is the highest-ranked of 21 Canadians in the field. The last homegrown winner of the event was Pat Fitzgerald in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver.

Conners did not speak to reporters after his morning round because he was dealing with an urgent personal matter. His two PGA Tour victories both came at the Valero Texas Open, including this year.

“Really disciplined off the tee, we didn’t try to do too much,” said Danny Sahl, Conners’ caddie. “But he had tons of fairways, missed maybe a couple in the first cut.

“Corey’s just tee-to-green hitting greens in regulation, made some good putts, just strong all around.”

Mike Weir in 2008 was the first Canadian to lead after the first round. The 53-year-old Weir shot 72 Thursday in his 30th Canadian Open appearance.

“I think he’s experienced enough to know that it’s so early, that it doesn’t really mean much yet,” Weir said of Conners. “He just wants to, I’m sure, just keep doing what he’s doing.”

Canadians Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith and Roger Sloan were among the group at 3 under.

“You can’t win it on Thursday, but you can lose it,” Hughes said. “So definitely nice to be in a good spot after Thursday but it’s going to take four quite nice rounds and some steady golf.”

An air quality advisory was in effect due to wildfires across Ontario and Quebec that have led to postponements of sporting events in the northeastern United States. There was some rain during the afternoon, but play was never delayed.

