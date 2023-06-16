You are here

Nuggets celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of downtown Denver

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (L), owner Stan Kroenke (C) and center Nikola Jokic (R) during the championship parade after the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals. (USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 16 June 2023
AP

  • It took 47 seasons in the NBA for the franchise to finally make Denver the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy
  • The Nuggets capped off an impressive postseason by beating the Miami Heat in the Finals in Game 5
AP

DENVER: Nikola Jokic rode atop a firetruck with people who mean the world to him — his teammate Jamal Murray, his family — and the NBA trophy.

Jokic and the Denver Nuggets soaked in the moment and were soaked, too, by champagne spray Thursday during a downtown parade to celebrate their first NBA title.

His young daughter, Ognjena, stole the show as she sat in front of him on the firetruck, at times wearing Jokic’s championship hat. Jokic turned in some big assists, too, shielding her from champagne showers.

This celebration has been a long time in the making and swarms of fans showed up. It took 47 seasons in the NBA for the franchise to finally make Denver the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

And to think, Jokic was more concerned about when he could return home to Sombor, Serbia, than attending the parade. The player known as “Joker” changed his tune following the festivities.

“This is amazing,” Jokic said. “We’re all going to remember this our whole lives.”

Near the end of the parade route, an officer was struck by a firetruck and suffered a serious leg injury, Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas said at a news conference. The officer was in serious and stable condition. Later in the day and after the parade, a shooting took place in the downtown area that injured two people. Thomas said the police didn’t believe the incident was associated with the celebration. It follows a mass shooting in downtown Denver after the Nuggets clinched the title Monday night. The shooting was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong, according to police.

The Nuggets capped off an impressive postseason by beating the Miami Heat in the Finals in Game 5. The Nuggets finished 16-4 in the playoffs, which was tied for the second-best mark by an NBA champion since the first round was expanded to best-of-seven in 2003. San Antonio also was 16-4 in 2007, and Golden State went 16-1 in 2017.

“It’s hitting me right now,” said coach Michael Malone, who was choking up as he was interviewed shortly after climbing off his firetruck for the parade. “This is an amazing experience.

“I’ve got a crazy idea,” added Malone, who was wearing a shirt that read “Put this in your pipe and smoke it” with a picture of the NBA trophy under it. “Let’s do this again. I want to be on another float. I want to be at another parade and do this thing again.”

This title and this parade is a tip of the cap to the team’s ABA roots. It’s also a tribute to all the players who ever wore the Nuggets’ iconic rainbow uniforms or any other version of the jersey.

There were so many scenes to absorb. There was rookie Christian Braun tossing his shirt into the crowd. Veteran DeAndre Jordan mingling with the fans, giving them high-fives. Murray signing a painting of himself. And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope playing the role of TV broadcaster when he interviewed teammate Aaron Gordon.

“KCP, reporting live,” he said, turning to Gordon on the Denver 7 broadcast. “How does it feel to be a champion?”

“You would know, champ,” Gordon responded to Caldwell-Pope.

Caldwell-Pope was the lone Nuggets player to have earned a championship, courtesy of his title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

That is, until now.

“We really did this,” said Murray, who returned to elite form this season after missing all of 2021-22 as he recovered from a torn ACL. “We champs for life — champions for life.”

Twenty miles away from the party downtown, the Broncos wrapped up their offseason program Thursday in relative isolation. Veteran safety Kareem Jackson said the Nuggets’ championship inspires them.

“Yeah, definitely seeing another team in the same city win it all, and those guys had a great year. It’s definitely encouraging for us. We definitely want to do the same thing,” Jackson said.

Jokic is coming off a historic playoff performance, where he became the first player to lead the league in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190) in a single postseason. The two-time NBA MVP added more hardware to his resume, too, capturing the Finals MVP.

He had that trophy next to him, too. Jokic momentarily misplaced it Monday night in the chaos of winning a title.

Jokic was called up to the microphone to speak and serenaded with thunderous chants of “MVP,” “MVP” from the crowd.

“Ok, ok, ok, ok,” he said to quiet them down. “Thank you. Thank you, though.”

With the season now officially closed, Jokic will soon head home to spend time with his family and return to his other passion — horse racing. He’s hoping to make it back in time to attend a harness race on Sunday.

This is the second straight June the city has held a parade. The Colorado Avalanche were the guests of honor last year after hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Updated 16 June 2023
AP

  • The alleged incident happened on the same night McGregor knocked out the Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong
  • In letters sent to the NBA, the Heat and McGregor’s representatives, Mitchell detailed her client’s allegations and said the client would discuss “reasonable settlement offers”
AP

MIAMI: The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating.

McGregor’s attorney said the fighter denied any wrongdoing. “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated,” said the attorney, Barbara Llanes.

In letters sent to the NBA, the Heat and McGregor’s representatives, Mitchell detailed her client’s allegations and said the client would discuss “reasonable settlement offers” before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation,” read a statement from the Heat. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

The NBA had a similar statement, saying it was working with the Heat to gather information.

The alleged incident happened on the same night McGregor knocked out the Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong.

Burnie — more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie’s costume — briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

The employee, who was not identified, received pain medication and was recovering, the team said.

McGregor was there as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray — and was booed by many in the Miami crowd even before the bit started. The flame mascot was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe akin to what a fighter would wear entering the ring for a bout. McGregor hit Burnie with a left hook, knocking him down, then punched the mascot again after he hit the floor.

McGregor then tried to “spray” the mascot with the pain-relief product, while several members of the Heat’s in-game promotional team dragged Burnie off the court.

McGregor hasn’t fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.

Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club

Updated 16 June 2023
AP

  • Fowler was the first, a round so remarkable it included two bogeys when he missed the green on the 254-yard 11th and missed the fairway on the 17th on his front nine
  • They now share the major championship record with Branden Grace, who had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open
AP

LOS ANGELES: Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first to shoot 62 in the US Open.

But only by about 15 minutes.

Xander Schauffele soon matched him on the North course at Los Angeles Country Club with an 8-under 62 of his own, making Thursday a most extraordinary day for scoring in the major known as the toughest test in golf.

The tough part was keeping track of their birdies.

“It’s not really what you expect playing a US Open,” Schauffele said. “But monkey see, monkey do. Was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard. Glad he was just in front me.”

Fowler was the first, a round so remarkable it included two bogeys when he missed the green on the 254-yard 11th and missed the fairway on the 17th on his front nine. But starting with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th, he ran off four straight birdies. The streak ended on the par-3 fourth when he came 2 inches away from holing a long bunker shot.

He set the record with a two-putt from just under 60 feet on the par-5 ninth. That’s also when he noticed the leaderboard.

“I knew where I was at,” Fowler said. “I would say from the middle of the round up until the ninth green, our last hole, I didn’t really know or see any scores. And then I saw that Xander was at 7 (under) at that point, and I’m not sure if he even knew where I was or anything.

“But it was kind of cool if he did to see he kind of latched on and we were taking off a bit.”

Schauffele was two groups behind and never too far away. He lost one birdie chance on the short par-4 sixth by trying to drive the green, but then picked up a rare birdie on the 258-yard seventh hole with what he called a “tomahawk 4-iron” to 5 feet.

“That’s pretty much all I have in my body,” Schauffele said.

He got up-and-down from just short of the green on the par-5 eighth, and then had a birdie chance from just inside 30 feet that would have topped Fowler and send him into the major championship record book alone. He left it short and settled for a 62.

They now share the major championship record with Branden Grace, who had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open.

Their record day came on the 50-year anniversary of Johnny Miller posting the first 63 in US Open history. Since then, five players have shot 63 in a US Open, most recently Tommy Fleetwood in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills.

Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf each shot 63 in the opening round at Baltusrol in the 1980 US Open, which Nicklaus went on to win.

The conditions were prime for scoring — overcast, mild with barely any wind. Condensation in the morning felt like a like mist, and it kept the greens receptive.

Even so, the next best score from the morning wave was a 3-under 67 by a group that included Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau.

The low scoring was sure to raise questions about LACC, a century-old club hosting a major championship for the first time. Schauffele wasn’t interested in that.

“My job is just to play. I try not to speculate too much,” he said. “I’m going to take what the course can give me, and today it gave me a low one.”

He also wasn’t expecting this to continue. The USGA’s idea of a good test is something around par, and there wasn’t much that could be done against increasing depth of talent in golf and pristine weather conditions.

“It’s just Thursday. It’s literally just the first day of a tournament. It’s a good start,” Schauffele said. “You just wait until this place firms up. It’s going to be nasty.”

It already proved to be just that for some players. Justin Rose, the Pebble Beach winner this year who is returning to good form, opened with a 76. Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood could only manage 73.

PGA champion Brooks Koepka was among the late starters and was 3 over through his first five holes.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, playing alongside Schauffele, opened with a 69. That’s typically a solid start in the US Open. This one left him seven shots behind.

Schauffele tends to play his best in the US Open — five top 10s in his six appearances, and he has been among the elite on the PGA Tour the last several years even without winning a major.

Fowler is different. He once finished in the top 5 at all four majors in 2014. But a recent slump made a challenge just to get in them. He was the first alternate last year at Brookline and had to go home without hitting a shot.

But he went back to instructor Butch Harmon in September and has played well enough to get back into the top 50 in the world after being in danger of falling out of the top 200 a year ago.

And there he was at a major, putting his name in the record book for all the right reasons.

“It’s definitely been long and tough — a lot longer being in that situation than you’d ever want to,” Fowler said. “But it makes it so worth it having gone through that and being back where we are now.”

But even he offered a degree of caution for the rest of the week.

“There’s still plenty of golf to be played. It’s going to be tough tomorrow afternoon,” he said. “But at least got out of the gate and we’re off to a good start.”

Manchester United discusses granting exclusivity to Qatari Sheikh in $6 billion-plus sale — sources

Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

  • The Qatari offer is currently viewed by the Glazers more favorably than a bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe
  • A $6 billion-plus deal for Manchester United would be one of the biggest ever in the sports world
Reuters

LONDON: English football club Manchester United is negotiating granting exclusivity to the consortium led by Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani in talks to sell itself for more than $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

While a deal remains uncertain, the development represents a major milestone in the efforts of Sheikh Jassim — the son of Qatar’s former prime minister who is one of the richest men in the Gulf state — to take over the iconic sports brand.

Members of the Glazer family, who own minority stakes in Manchester United and control it thanks to a dual-class share structure, would be cashing out as part of the proposed deal, one of the sources said.

The Qatari offer is currently viewed by the Glazers more favorably than a bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, the sources added. Ratcliffe’s offer envisions that the Glazers would keep some interest in Manchester United.

Manchester United would not be allowed to negotiate with any bidder other than Sheikh Jassim for the exclusivity period. It could not be learned how long this period may last. The sources cautioned that the situation remained fluid and a new bid from Ratcliffe could prevent Sheikh Jassim from securing exclusivity.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Representatives for Manchester United and Sheikh Jassim did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Manchester United jumped as much as 15 percent on the news and ended trading in New York on Thursday up 6.8 percent at $24.81.

A $6 billion-plus deal for Manchester United would be one of the biggest ever in the sports world, following a similarly sized sale of the National Football League’s Washington Commanders earlier this year.

It would also represent a significant premium to other soccer deals. Last year, the $3.1 billion acquisition of Chelsea Football Club by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital valued it at 5.7 times revenue for its last financial year.

A sale for more than $6 billion would value Manchester United at more than 10 times last year’s annual revenue, according to Refinitiv data.

The Glazer family, which made its fortune in real estate, retail and health care and also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bought the team for £790 million ($1 billion) in 2005.

Record 20-time English champions, Manchester United has over 650 million fans worldwide, according to market research firm Kantar. A large number of them have been clamoring for a change of ownership.

That is because the Glazers have overseen a significant downturn in the club’s fortunes, with the club winning just the last of their 20 top-flight titles in former manager Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2012-13.

Manchester United won the League Cup under Erik ten Hag this season, but their third-place finish in the league, 14 points behind local rivals and treble winners Manchester City, underscores the scale of the turnaround required.

Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final

Updated 16 June 2023
AP

  • Rodri’s deflected shot fell to substitute Joselu in the 88th minute and the Espanyol striker turned in the winner from close range
  • Spain take on Croatia in Rotterdam on Sunday in the final while Italy will face hosts the Netherlands in the third-fourth match
AP

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands: Another weekend, another European final for Rodri.

The midfielder whose goal in Istanbul secured Manchester City’s first Champions League title on Saturday played another key role as Spain beat European champions Italy 2-1 on Thursday to advance to the Nations League final against Luka Modric’s Croatia on Sunday.

“I’m thrilled with my year,” Rodri said. “It’s been a huge effort — with the World Cup and winning the historic treble with Manchester City and now we’re in the (Nations League) final.”

With extra time looming, Rodri’s deflected shot fell to substitute Joselu in the 88th minute and the Espanyol striker — who was only just onside — turned in the winner from close range at FC Twente Stadium.

“I didn’t actually celebrate too much because I wasn’t sure it would count,” Rodri said. “Joselu got into the space. He scored a really important goal for us.”

It is a second chance for Spain, who reached the Nations League final in 2021 — beating Italy in the semifinals before losing to France.

It also was a turnaround in fortunes for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, who replaced Luis Enrique after the World Cup in Qatar. He entered the match under pressure after his first two matches in charge were a hard-fought victory against a Norway team missing Erling Haaland and a 2-0 loss to Scotland.

“We just needed time,” he said. “I’ve always said that this is a process and it takes time to establish ideas. It takes time in training. We were unlucky that day.”

Spain had opened the scoring in the third minute when veteran Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci was tackled by Gavi and dispossessed by Yeremy Pino, who then calmly fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma for his second international goal.

But Ciro Immobile hit back quickly for Italy, converting an 11th-minute penalty after Nicolo Zaniolo hit a powerful shot that hit the arm of France-born Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, who was making his debut for La Roja.

Spain take on Croatia in Rotterdam on Sunday in the final while Italy will face hosts the Netherlands in the third-fourth match also in Enschede.

Davide Frattesi thought he had put Italy ahead in the 22nd after running onto a long pass by Jorginho and slotting a low shot through the legs of Unai Simón, but the effort was ruled offside.

The crowd at FC Twente stadium in the eastern Dutch city of Enschede was far quieter than the raucous Croatia supporters who roared their side to a 4-2 victory over hosts the Netherlands. The exception was Spain fans often calling on Rodri to shoot. They got their wish in the 88th minute when his effort set up the winner.

While 37-year-old Luka Modric starred in Croatia’s victory, Bonucci — one year younger — could not make amends for his early error and was substituted at halftime.

In his absence of Italy’s defensive talisman, Spain started the second term strongly and twice came close to taking the lead.

“We dropped off too much in the second half. Absolutely,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

Donnarumma denied Mikel Merino with a good save in the 49th minute. Morata then gathered the rebound with his back to the goal, but shot just wide.

Three minutes later, Rodri connected with an acrobatic effort that sailed just over the bar after Donnarumma weakly punched away a Jordi Alba free kick.

Italy came close to taking the lead in the 65th minute, but Unai Simon’s reflex save denied Davide Frattesi a goal.

Mancini lamented the lack of world class forward at his disposal.

“For a while now, Italy have been lacking some forward, I don’t know why,” he said.

The match started with a moment’s silence for Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier and owner of AC Milan who died Monday.

Al-Nassr signs platinum sponsorship deal with Public Investment Fund-owned company

Updated 16 June 2023
Arab News

  • King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company’s logo will appear on the first team’s football shirts for the next three seasons of the Saudi Pro League
  • ‘Through this partnership we aim to be drivers of transformation in the sports realm within the Kingdom,’ said Al-Nassr CEO Ahmed Al-Ghamdi
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr Football Club, the runners up in the Saudi Pro League this season, signed a platinum sponsorship agreement on Thursday with King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company.
Under the deal, the logo of the Riyadh-based company, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, will be displayed on the first team’s shirts for the next three seasons, according to a media statement. The brand will also feature prominently across the club’s digital platforms, at the stadium, and on team merchandise and promotional materials.
The agreement was signed by Al-Nassr CEO Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Gautam Sashittal, the CEO of the company, in the presence of board members and executives from both organizations.
“Through this partnership we aim to be drivers of transformation in the sports realm within the Kingdom, fostering a dynamic ecosystem of success, innovation and fan engagement,” said Al-Ghamdi.
Sashittal welcomed the partnership and said authorities in the Kingdom have set ambitious goals and that both organizations, which he described as “game changers” in their respective sectors, are important enablers for efforts to achieve them.
“Over 80 percent of men and women in the Kingdom play, attend or follow football, making this the most important arena for public engagement and the development of health and well-being initiatives,” Sashittal added.
“By the end of 2030, 40 percent of people in the Kingdom will be practicing sports or physical activities on a weekly basis. This vast reach, unparalleled popularity and football's ability, and indeed, Al-Nassr’s ability, to inspire and unite people, young and old, makes the sport an important avenue for socioeconomic transformation.”
The sponsorship deal comes as Saudi Arabia is stepping up its efforts to expand investment in key sectors, including sport. The aim is to enhance the contribution they make to the Saudi economy in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030, the national development and diversification plan.
On June 5, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched an investment and privatization project for Saudi sports clubs, with the aim of encouraging private-sector investment to help develop national teams, regional sports clubs, and participation at all levels.
Thanks to the recent growth of Saudi football and a surge in popularity, the Saudi Pro League is now screened by 48 platforms and broadcasters in more than 170 countries.
Attendance at Al-Nassr matches doubled in the past year. In December, the club succeeded in attracting and signing one of the sport’s greatest talents, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
 

