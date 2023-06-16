Pope Francis leaves hospital nine days after surgery

You are here

Pope Francis was discharged from hospital on Friday morning, nine days after he underwent surgery to repair an abdominal hernia. (Reuters)
  • Pontiff has trips planned for Portugal at the start of August and Mongolia at the end of that month
  • The pope traditionally takes all of July off, with the Sunday blessings being his only public appearances
ROME: Pope Francis was discharged from hospital on Friday morning, nine days after he underwent surgery to repair an abdominal hernia.
Francis, 86, left Rome’s Gemelli hospital in a wheelchair, waving to reporters and well-wishers at the main entrance as he was taken to a waiting car.
“The pope is well. He is in better shape than before,” Sergio Alfieri, the chief surgeon who operated on Francis on June 7, told reporters outside the hospital after the pontiff left.
Alfieri said the pope was well enough to travel. Francis has trips planned for Portugal at the start of August and Mongolia at the end of that month.
His engagements have been canceled until June 18.
The pope traditionally takes all of July off, with the Sunday blessings being his only public appearances, so he will have next month to rest before the August trips.

KYIV: An old door has been laid over broken steps to provide a precarious way down to a bomb shelter in the east of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.
Inside, locals switch on torches to view the vast space, designed decades ago and originally equipped with toilets, water tanks, two separate entrances and a ventilation system.
But with war with Russia raging and amid Moscow’s regular attempts to strike Kyiv, this Cold War-era bomb shelter is no longer functioning.
Located under an abandoned building, the shelter has no lighting and the ventilation shaft is blocked with trash. Only a few homeless people sleep here.
“It’s been in this state for 10 years,” said local resident Oleksandr, 43.
“This is a real bomb shelter. If it was cleaned up, 350 people could fit in here: almost two blocks of flats,” said Kateryna Shylo, 42, a mother-of-three who lives near the shelter on Suleiman Stalsky Street.
Residents are frustrated that the authorities have abandoned the purpose-built bomb shelter, despite an official drive to inspect and improve the facilities.
This came after a recent tragedy when a mother, her 9-year-old girl and another woman were killed by missile debris on June 1 while trying to enter a locked shelter in a Kyiv clinic during nighttime strikes.
As a result, a commission including Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko inspected more than 4,600 air-raid shelters in Kyiv this month.
It ruled that 65 percent were useable, while a further 21 percent needed work and 14 percent were unfit for purpose.
Almost a third required a phone call to someone with a key to gain access.
In the Soviet era, bomb shelters were built around the city and had regular upkeep, due to the threat of nuclear war.
Since then, many have fallen into disrepair.
The shelter on Suleiman Stalsky Street was illegally privatised and changed hands many times. It is no long even marked on a public map of shelters.
Yet “at the start of the war people came here — there was no choice,” said Shylo.
In the first months after the Russian invasion in February 2022. residents tried to improve it, bringing beds, chairs and benches, but they regularly had to clean up human waste in a space shared with homeless people and drug addicts, and it was very cold sleeping there, Shylo said.
“We just got tired of it.”
Officials could “influence the owner by legal means to bring the premises into proper condition,” said Oleksandr.
The bomb shelter is rated “class 2,” the second highest category of protection against a blast wave.
This is much safer than cellars, the most basic type of shelter.
It was built in 1982 to house up to 350 people with a total area of 234 square meters.
“There was everything there: there were bunk beds... there were even gas masks,” said Ganna Skirsko, 67, who used to come and clean there.
Yet in a letter to a resident this month, shown to AFP, a district official, Pavlo Babiy, said restoration would cost 1.8 million hryvnias ($51,000) and was “not economically feasible.”
In western Kyiv, an official shelter on Beresteiskiy Avenue looks much cleaner.
But it also has rusty ventilation pipes and water tanks and broken toilets. The walls are moldy with paint peeling off.
The shelter was being used for storage but residents cleared out trash and put in basic furniture at the start of the war, when many used it.
As an air raid siren wails, local resident Anna Boryshkevych goes down there with just one other person.
The 30-year-old said the shelter puts most people off.
“I think there’s 300 to 400 square meters here. If it was done up properly, all the people who live in this block of flats could stay here, but they don’t really want to,” said the public health center coordinator.
“It’s not worth it for someone to stay here — you try to weigh your chances: maybe it’s better to stay at home in comfort.”
Many residents of the 1960s-era building above are elderly, she said, pointing to the steep steps down.
“How can a person get down here in a wheelchair? That’s a question that is not even asked.”
Boryshkevych notes that the shelter has at least had one repair: the electric light now works, which she links to the official response to recent deaths.
Every time there’s a new tragedy, there are calls for change, she says, but “you somehow get used to not having a normal shelter.”

  • Russia would continue to deliver grain to developing countries even if the deal, due to expire on July 17, was not renewed
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, asked about the possibility of extending the Black Sea grain deal, said: “How can you extend something that doesn’t work?,” Interfax reported on Friday.
He said, however, that Russia would continue to deliver grain to developing countries even if the deal, due to expire on July 17, was not renewed, RIA news agency said.
Another agency, TASS, quoted Lavrov as saying that an explosion that damaged an ammonia pipeline between Russia and Ukraine was evidence that someone wanted to wreck the grain deal.

  • Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of destroying Kakhovka dam as a Western-backed tactic to escalate the conflict
  • The vast Soviet-era Kakhovka hydroelectric dam was breached in the early hours of June 6
AMSTERDAM: It is “highly likely” that the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was caused by explosives planted by Russians, a team of legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors in their investigation said in preliminary findings released on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of destroying the Kakhovka dam as a Western-backed tactic to escalate the conflict.
Ukraine is investigating the blast as a war crime and possible criminal environmental destruction, or “ecocide.”
The vast Soviet-era Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, under Russian control since the Feb. 24 invasion, was breached in the early hours of June 6, unleashing floodwater across a swathe of the battleground in southern Ukraine, destroying farmland and cutting off water supplies to a large part of the population.
Experts with the international human rights law firm Global Rights Compliance, which is implementing Western-back efforts to support accountability for atrocities in Ukraine, visited the Kherson region from June 10-11 with Ukraine’s prosecutor general and a team from the International Criminal Court.
“The evidence and analysis of the information available – which includes seismic sensors and discussions with top demolition experts – indicates that there is a high probability the destruction was caused by pre-emplaced explosives positioned at critical points within the dam’s structure,” a summary of preliminary findings from the law firm’s team seen by Reuters said.
Senior lawyer Yousuf Syed Khan at Global Rights Compliance, who participated in the field mission to Kherson, said the finding that the dam was blown up with pre-emplaced explosives by the Russian side “is an 80 percent and above determination.”
The finding is based “not only on seismic sensors, and one of the leading open-source intelligence providers, but also based on patterns of attack and other attacks that we have documented,” he said in an interview. That included previous attacks on critical water infrastructure, including installations and pipelines, he said.
They dismissed the theory that a catastrophic dam breach could have been caused by mismanagement alone.
The destruction of the dam and impact on the Kakhovka reservoir and surrounding area has created conditions which the investigators said could constitute a starvation crime by targeting “an object indispensable to the survival of the civilian population,” Khan said.
The attack may form part of a broader crime against humanity, but the group has not yet made that determination.
Attacking a dam intentionally may constitute a war crime under international humanitarian law because they are presumed to be civilian in nature, unless there is a valid military objective, British Barrister Catriona Murdoch, who led the mobile justice team investigation, said in a statement.
“Even in the highly unlikely scenario the dam, or indeed the area nearby, posed a valid military objective commensurate with eviscerating the dam, it is still afforded an elevated protection under international humanitarian law,” she said.
The ICC, the world’s permanent war crimes tribunal, is also investigating the attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, which may violate international law.

  • Victims included foreign ministries, research organizations, and foreign trade missions based in Hong Kong and Taiwan
Washington: Online attackers with clear links to China are behind a vast cyber espionage campaign targeting government agencies of interest to Beijing, Google subsidiary Mandiant said on Thursday.
“This is the broadest cyber espionage campaign known to be conducted by a China-nexus threat actor since the mass exploitation of Microsoft Exchange in early 2021,” said Mandiant chief technology officer Charles Carmakal.
The cyberattackers compromised the computer defenses of hundreds of organizations, in some cases stealing “emails of prominent employees dealing in matters of interest to the Chinese government,” Carmakal added.
Mandiant reported having “high confidence” that a group referred to as UNC4841 was behind the wide-ranging espionage campaign “in support of the People’s Republic of China.”
The hackers targeted victims in at least 16 different countries, striking organizations in the public and private sectors worldwide, the report said.
The targeting focused on issues of high policy importance to the Chinese government, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region and Taiwan, according to the report.
Victims included foreign ministries, research organizations, and foreign trade missions based in Hong Kong and Taiwan, Mandiant said in its findings.
The attacks involved email messages booby-trapped with malicious code and exploited a vulnerability in Barracuda software for screening such missives to make sure they are safe, according to the report.
The cyber espionage activity was detected in May and is believed to have started as early as October of last year.
“We continue to see evidence of ongoing malware activity” on some systems that were compromised, Barracuda Networks told AFP.
The 2021 hack of Microsoft Exchange, which security researchers attributed to a Beijing-backed group, affected at least 30,000 organizations in the United States including businesses and local governments.
Washington has frequently accused Beijing of cyberattacks against US targets, with the issue contributing to a deterioration in relations between the two powers in recent years.
China has consistently denied the claims, and has railed against alleged US cyber espionage, last year accusing the US National Security Agency of carrying out “tens of thousands of malicious attacks on network targets in China.”
The latest hacking revelations come as Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to China for talks on Sunday and Monday, the first visit by a top US diplomat in nearly five years.
A senior State Department official said the trip is aimed at helping the two countries manage their “competition” responsibly, and “at a minimum, reduce the risk of miscalculation so that we do not veer into potential conflict.”
Meanwhile, in an apparently unrelated cyberattack, CNN reported Thursday that several US federal agencies had been caught in a Russian group’s hack of the commonly used software MOVEit.
When asked for comment by AFP, the White House pointed to an advisory issued last week by the FBI and CISA, the federal government’s lead cybersecurity agency, warning of the software’s vulnerability and offering information on how to mitigate it.

  • Witness accounts suggested between 400 and 750 people had packed a fishing boat that capsized and sank early on Wednesday morning
GENEVA: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Friday for countries to clamp down on people smugglers and human traffickers after at least 78 migrants were killed in a shipwreck off the coast of Greece.
Witness accounts suggested between 400 and 750 people had packed a fishing boat that capsized and sank early on Wednesday morning about 80 kilometers from the southern coastal town of Pylos.
“What happened on Wednesday underscores the need to investigate people smugglers and human traffickers and ensure they are brought to justice,” Jeremy Laurence, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson, told reporters in Geneva.
“The High Commissioner reiterated his call to states to open up more regular migration channels and enhance responsibility sharing, ensure arrangements for the safe and timely disembarkation of all people rescued at sea, and the establishment of independent monitoring and oversight of migration related policies and practices.”
Dimitris Chaliotis, a Hellenic Red Cross volunteer who was part of the rescue operations, said that most migrants were from Libya and Syria. In the immediate aftermath of the disaster 104 survivors and 78 people who drowned were brought to shore by Greek authorities, but nothing has been found since.
Nine people have been arrested over the shipwreck, a Greek shipping ministry official said.
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
The United Nations has recorded more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world.
Nearly 3,800 people died on migration routes within and from the Middle East and North Africa last year, the highest number recorded there since 2017, according to data published earlier this month by the International Organization for Migration.

