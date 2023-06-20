You are here

Convalescing Pope Francis holds talks with Cuba’s president at Vatican

This handout photo taken on June 20, 2023 and released by the Vatican press office, Vatican Media shows Pope Francis, left, welcomes President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel and his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza prior to their meeting at the Vatican on June 20, 2023. (Vatican Media/AFP)
Updated 20 June 2023
AP

  • Prelate and President Miguel Diaz-Canel discussed Cuba’s ‘situation and the contribution that the Church offers, especially in the sphere of charity’
  • Pope Francis visited Cuba in 2015, as part of the Vatican’s drive to encourage better international relations
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, in his first full week back at the Vatican following abdominal surgery, met on Tuesday with Cuba’s president, part of the Holy See’s attention to the communist-led Caribbean island nation.
The Holy See’s brief statement of the private meeting with President Miguel Diaz-Canel gave no details of what the pontiff and the Cuban leader discussed. But it mentioned “the importance of the diplomatic relations between the Holy See, evoking among other things the historic visit of St. John Paul II in 1998,” during a subsequent meeting with the Vatican’s secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
The prelate and the Cuban leader also discussed Cuba’s “situation and the contribution that the Church offers, especially in the sphere of charity,” the statement said.
Cuba has been struggling through an economic crisis.
Francis visited Cuba in 2015, as part of the Vatican’s drive to encourage better international relations. That quest included that 1998 papal pilgrimage, the first-ever by a pontiff, to Cuba.
Parolin and Diaz-Canel also discussed “some international themes of reciprocal interest,” but the Vatican didn’t specify which ones. “The importance of continuing the commitment to always favor the common good” was also stressed, the Holy See said.
Doctors have urged 86-year-old Francis to pace himself as he recovers from the June 7 operation to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring from previous surgeries.
Heeding their advice, Francis won’t hold his traditional Wednesday morning audience with pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square this week. The weekly appointments in past summers have been suspended for the month of July, in deference to hot weather and to give the pontiff a bit of a break.
At the far end of a boulevard that leads to St. Peter’s Square, a handful of protesters demonstrated against the pope’s receiving the Cuban leader. They held asking for human rights to be respected in Cuba and the release of political prisoners there.
Earlier this year, a papal envoy to Cuba pressed Cuban authorities to release Cubans who had been jailed and grant amnesty to those sentenced for participating in protests on the island in 2021.
St. John Paul II used his pilgrimage to Cuba to encourage the nation to open itself more fully to the world and for other nations to reciprocate.
The Vatican in general expresses skepticism regarding economic sanctions, such as those applied by US administrations against Cuba.

Topics: Pope Francis Vatican cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel

Updated 23 min 45 sec ago
AP

US sanctions South Sudanese officials over conflict-related rapes of hundreds of women and girls

US sanctions South Sudanese officials over conflict-related rapes of hundreds of women and girls
  • Treasury Department says they are the first US sanctions issued with a dedicated focus on conflict-related sexual violence
Updated 23 min 45 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a South Sudanese military officer and governor accused in connection with the rapes of hundreds of women and girls. They are the first US sanctions issued with a dedicated focus on conflict-related sexual violence, the Treasury Department said.
Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated James Nando, a major general in the South Sudanese army, who is accused of overseeing forces that raped hundreds of women and girls between 2018 and 2021.
Treasury said Nando was aware of the abuses and did not prevent or punish fighters responsible for sexual violence when it happened under his watch.
Alfred Futuyo, governor of Western Equatoria, is also named in the sanctions documents. Affiliated with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army, an opposition group, Futuyo is accused of carrying out numerous attacks in his state that resulted in abductions and gang rapes of hundreds of civilians.
Among other things, the sanctions deny Nando and Futuyo access to any property or financial assets held in the US and prevent US companies and citizens from doing business with them.
“The United States rejects all forms of sexual violence — which women and children bear the brunt of — in armed conflict,” said Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo in a written statement. “We remain committed to holding perpetrators and enablers of conflict-related sexual violence accountable so long as this scourge exists.”
In November, President Joe Biden signed a presidential memorandum to give additional support to the UN special representative to the secretary-general on sexual violence in conflict and to survivors of sexual violence in conflict settings.

Topics: Sudan US sanctions

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’
Updated 27 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’
  • 40-year-old was arrested after making threats and firing a gun outside a restaurant in Stockholm
Updated 27 min 20 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: A Turkish citizen appeared in a Swedish court on Tuesday accused of “attempted terrorist financing” of the pro-Kurdish PKK, a first in the Scandinavian country seeking Ankara’s approval to join NATO.
Turkiye has accused Sweden of being a haven for “terrorists,” especially members of the PKK, and has asked Stockholm to extradite dozens of people.
The accused, in his 40s, was arrested in January after making threats and firing a gun outside a restaurant in Stockholm.
Prosecutors say the man’s aim was to extort money and use it to finance the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, as well as Sweden, the EU and Washington.
“It is possible that (my client) has had contacts with people linked to the PKK, but he himself has no ties” to the movement, the man’s lawyer Ilhan Aydin told the court on Tuesday.
“My client rejects the accusations of aggravated extortion and attempting to fund (the PKK), but would accept a weapons charge,” Aydin told AFP on the eve of the trial.
The prosecutor meanwhile argued that the man played a key role in PKK activities in Sweden.
According to the charge sheet, which also references evidence from French and German intelligence, the man had been in contact with people directly involved in funding the PKK and had acted on the group’s behalf.
Sweden tightened its anti-terrorism legislation in July last year, making it easier to prosecute financing activities for terrorist organizations.
This is the first time that the new law, already used in cases linked to the Islamic State organization, has been used against an alleged PKK supporter.
Ending two centuries of neutrality and military non-alignment, Sweden and neighboring Finland announced bids to join NATO in May last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO member states yet to ratify the Sweden’s bid — which requires unanimous approval.

Topics: Sweden

Saudi delegation in Manila for talks on services for migrant workers 

Saudi delegation in Manila for talks on services for migrant workers 
Updated 52 min 3 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Saudi delegation in Manila for talks on services for migrant workers 

Saudi delegation in Manila for talks on services for migrant workers 
  • Saudi Arabia is the preferred destination for Filipino expats 
  • Manila, Riyadh started talks in May on mass-hiring program for skilled workers
Updated 52 min 3 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has met a Saudi delegation from Takamol Holding in Manila to discuss collaboration on using technology to improve services for overseas Filipino workers in the Kingdom, the Department of Migrant Workers said on Tuesday. 

Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos are already working and living in Saudi Arabia — their preferred destination in the Middle East — making up nearly a quarter of all OFWs from the Southeast Asian country.  

The Saudi delegation from Takamol was led by the company’s Executive Vice President Fowzan Al-Muhaidib and held talks with Ople and other officials on Monday. 

They discussed “strengthening their partnership” and ways to “explore opportunities for collaboration on the use of technology for ease of doing business to improve service delivery to OFWs and their families,” the DMW said in a statement.  

Takamol, which operates under Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, has led the launch of various skill verification programs for migrant workers in the Kingdom, including in Sri Lanka and India.  

Manila and Riyadh have started talks to launch a special mass-hiring program for skilled Filipino workers, Ople announced in late May, as the Philippines eyes more employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia under its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.  

Ople said the program would focus on the tourism sector, a booming industry in the Kingdom, and could see 1 million jobs for skilled Filipinos.  

A delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is expected in Manila this month to continue talks on the program. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Philippines

UK’s new migrant law will cause ‘unimaginable harm’ to children, medical bodies warn

UK’s new migrant law will cause ‘unimaginable harm’ to children, medical bodies warn
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

UK’s new migrant law will cause ‘unimaginable harm’ to children, medical bodies warn

UK’s new migrant law will cause ‘unimaginable harm’ to children, medical bodies warn
  • Medical bodies warned that children could develop PTSD, suicidal thoughts, if detained indefinitely
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s top medical bodies have said that detaining children indefinitely under tough new migrant legislation will cause “unimaginable levels of harm” and mental distress.

Under current laws, detention is limited to 24 hours for separated children, 72 hours for children in families, and 72 hours for pregnant women.

However, if passed, the new Illegal Migration Bill would grant the home secretary powers to indefinitely detain all migrant children, whether they are accompanied or otherwise. 

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, the British Medical Association, the Royal College of Psychiatry, the Royal College of General Practitioners and the Faculty of Public Health have signed a letter to the Home Secretary Suella Braverman calling for an emergency meeting to highlight the mental and physical risks to children.

The medical bodies warned that children could develop post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal thoughts, among other conditions, if held indefinitely.

A Refugee Council impact assessment said that 45,000 children could be subjected to such treatment in the first three years of the power, including roughly 15,000 children who traveled to the UK alone without their parents.

“There should be no place for locking up children who have fled terrible circumstances to find safety in the UK,” Prof. Kevin Fenton, the president of the Faculty of Public Health, told the Guardian. “The evidence is clear that it causes horrific harm to their physical and mental health with lifelong consequences.”

According to Doctors Without Borders, a significant number of children held under similar detention rules in Greece and Nauru suffered trauma and fear-induced symptoms. These included nightmares, behavioral issues and developmental regression, helplessness and detachment, skin conditions and self-harm.

“Most people in the UK would rightly be appalled by the idea of locking up thousands of children who arrive here in search of safety, having fled war zones and persecution,” Refugee Council CEO Enver Solomon told the Guardian.

Solomon added: “We know from our work that they are scared and deeply traumatized, in dire need of being looked after with great care. Putting them behind bars will only compound their trauma and cause huge distress.”

A Home Office spokesperson told the Guardian: “It is vital we send a clear message that the exploitation of children, used by traffickers and ferried across the Channel, cannot continue. 

“That is why families, and children who come to the UK illegally will not be exempt from detention and removal under the illegal migration bill.

“An unaccompanied child can only be detained in very limited circumstances. The statistics do not take into account how the bill will be implemented and do not include any allowance for the deterrence effect of the measures in the bill.”
 

Topics: Illegal Migration Bill

In Pakistan, ‘whole valley in mourning’ for loved ones lost in Greece shipwreck

In Pakistan, ‘whole valley in mourning’ for loved ones lost in Greece shipwreck
Updated 20 June 2023

In Pakistan, ‘whole valley in mourning’ for loved ones lost in Greece shipwreck

In Pakistan, ‘whole valley in mourning’ for loved ones lost in Greece shipwreck
  • Among nearly 750 migrants on board doomed vessel were 28 men from Banah Valley in Azad Kashmir region
  • Each migrant paid over $7,000 to traffickers to travel to Greece, only two identified as survivors so far
Updated 20 June 2023
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: In January this year, Abdul Hameed, 45, wrapped up his warehouse business in Saudi Arabia and moved back to his hometown in northern Pakistan, where he invested in real estate in the northern region as well as major cities of Pakistan, including Lahore and Islamabad, the federal capital.

Yet, despite being relatively affluent, the father of four set off on a perilous journey to Greece earlier this year, ultimately ending up on an aging fishing vessel that capsized in the early hours of June 14 with around 750 illegal migrants onboard.

Only 104 people are known to have survived, and 78 bodies of the dead were brought ashore in the immediate aftermath, Greek authorities have said, with most of the people on the boat hailing from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan.

Among the migrants were 28 men, including Hameed, from Banah Valley in district Kotli of Azad Kashmir, the part of the disputed Kashmir region administered by Pakistan, each paying over 2 million rupees (around $7,000) to local traffickers to arrange for travel to Greece. Only two of them have been identified as survivors, while five are confirmed dead and 21 are missing.

Twelve Pakistanis were among survivors of the boat capsize, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday, but it did not have numbers for how many Pakistanis died. Local and international media say the number of Pakistanis on the doomed vessel could be as high as 300.

“Our friends and relatives in Greece have confirmed to us that Abdul Hameed died in the shipwreck,” Hameed’s grieving father-in-law Mohammed Maqsood told Arab News in a phone interview on Monday from Banah.

“He was well-off … with investments in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, but the dream for a better future for his children forced him to take this risky route to Europe.”

Maqsood said Hameed’s 24-year-old son initially planned to pay a travel agent to arrange the journey to Greece, but his father instead engaged a local human trafficker.

Unlike other people who choose to use traffickers, Hameed had a valid passport and other identity documents but wanted to avoid the difficulty of getting a visa for Europe. He flew out of Islamabad in the first week of March and reached Dubai, before traveling onwards to Egypt and then Libya.

Hameed then spent over a month in Libya before setting out to sea.

Maqsood said he last heard from his son-in-law on June 2.

“I’ll be calling you from Greece next time,” Maqsood quoted Hameed as telling him in his last phone call.

The vessel is thought to have set off with passengers from the Libyan coastal city of Tobruk on June 10. Greek authorities say occupants of the vessel repeatedly refused offers of assistance, though international agencies, including Amnesty International, have called for greater clarity from Greece over the tragedy and whether enough was done to prevent it.

‘Waiting for bodies’

Banah Valley in Kashmir has a population of over 2 million people and according to local estimates, at least one member from each family lives and works in Europe and sends back remittances.

In the last six months, around 20 men from the valley have successfully reached Italy and Greece using traffickers.

“Everybody was confident that nothing bad would happen to their loved ones,” said Maqsood of the 28 men who set off for Greece. “It never occurred to us even in our wildest dreams that this tragedy could happen.”

Traffickers from the valley were considered “quite reliable” and had a track record of successfully getting clients safely to their destinations in Europe, Hameed’s father-in-law said. In fact, when five men from the valley, including his son-in-law, were arrested last month in Libya in a police raid, it was the agents who got them released “through their personal efforts.”

Masqood said: “We were in touch with them (after their release), and they all were happy and satisfied while boarding the ship from Libya to Greece.

“The whole valley is in mourning. We are now waiting for the bodies of our loved ones so we can bury them in our ancestral graveyards.”

Every year, thousands of young Pakistanis embark on dangerous journeys to flee economic hardship in the South Asian country, which is currently suffering record-high inflation and an economic slowdown compounded by devastating floods last year.

But Wednesday’s shipwreck has resulted in a crackdown on human traffickers in the country, with police in Azad Kashmir last week arresting at least 12 people involved in sending local youths to Libya for the onward journey to Europe. The Pakistani government has ordered a high-level inquiry to investigate the human trafficking network thought to be involved in the latest tragedy, a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said.

The Federal Investigation Agency said it had registered cases against four traffickers and arrested three in a laid night raid on Sunday.

“They are directly involved in the trafficking of at least 20 men from Gujrat region who are now reported dead in the Greece shipwreck,” Sub-Inspector Irtaza Ansar with the FIA in Gujrat told Arab News.

“We have been conducting raids for more arrests and trying to break this illegal network of human traffickers who have been playing with the lives of innocent people,” Ansar added.

The Ministry of Interior said on Monday it had established a coordination cell to verify information from relatives of the passengers aboard the ill-fated boat and set up camp offices in Islamabad and Azad Kashmir.

The coordination cell will also assist families of the passengers to give DNA samples as per the requisite parameters provided by the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece and coordinate with the Punjab Forensic Science Agency to prepare DNA reports to send to Greece, a notification from the ministry said.

Topics: Pakistan Greece Abdul Hameed migrants

