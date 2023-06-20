Abu Dhabi developer announces partnership with Kelly Slater Wave Company

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi developer Modon Properties has partnered with Kelly Slater Wave Company — world experts in wave technology — to create Surf Abu Dhabi, the most advanced facility of its kind in the world.
Featuring the world’s longest ride and the biggest barrel, as well as its largest artificial wave facility, Surf Abu Dhabi is designed to cater for everyone, from beginners to elite surfers.
Kelly Slater, 11-time World Surf League Champion and founder of KSWC, said: “When we opened the first wave, the mystery it created and excitement that ensued was something I’m not sure many have experienced.
“Surfing reaches people in all corners of the globe and I’m always surprised at who gravitates toward this world. Having a KSWC wave in Abu Dhabi is something I’ve never dreamt would happen, but here it is. Unbelievable.
“While not many would have predicted the location for the project, there are great synergies with Abu Dhabi, and like KSWC they are always innovating and ahead of the curve. This is going to be a lot of fun for so many people.”
Located on Hudayriyat Island, the surfing facility is set to open later this year to take its place alongside other major additions to the city’s sporting infrastructure, including a 3,500-seat velodrome equipped to stage international indoor cycling competitions.
Bill O’Regan, CEO of Modon, said: “Our role is to support the growth of Abu Dhabi’s ambitions and sports asset development strategy which is contributing toward a legacy of sporting excellence.
“As the world’s premier man-made surf experience, Surf Abu Dhabi is specified to host major international surf competitions. It is a high-performance destination which will offer world-class surfers the perfect conditions to train or compete, while also growing the region’s surfing community and inspiring wider society to embrace a healthy new activity.”
Jeff Fleeher, president of KSWC, said: “As a global hub for tourism, sport, and business, with diverse peoples and cultures, Abu Dhabi is the perfect place for us to showcase KSWC’s unmatched wave technology and surf experience.
“We’re fortunate to partner with Modon and join Hudayriyat Island’s incredible ecosystem of sport and recreation to foster new participation and enthusiasm for surfing in the Middle East.”