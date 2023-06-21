You are here

The Kingdom 'has a piece of my heart,' says international artist Naika
Naika performed in AlUla last year at the iconic all-mirrored Maraya venue. (Arab News)
Nada Al-Turki

The Kingdom 'has a piece of my heart,' says international artist Naika
  • 'There’s Arab presence everywhere around the world, wherever you go,' says Naika
Nada Al-Turki

CANNES: Los Angeles-based Haitian French singer and songwriter Naika, who is most known for her song “Sauce,” which featured on an Apple commercial, and international hit “Ma Cherie,” headed to SRMG Beach during the Cannes Lions fest to talk about her appearances in Saudi Arabia.

She reflected on her performance in AlUla last year at the iconic all-mirrored Maraya venue, and her show in December at the largest music festival in the Middle East, MDLBEAST’s Soundstorm.

She told Arab News: “In the beginning I didn’t know anything about Saudi. And I’ve come to now feel like it has a piece of my heart … It was so cool to see that people were listening to my music.”

She collaborated with local talent Wed, a Saudi fashion designer, to bring out the aesthetic of her music at AlUla.

She added: “It doesn’t even strike me as something that I would even second guess. There’s so much out there, and I think it’s important to showcase all the talents from everywhere around the world.

“I have the opportunity to travel and meet people from everywhere around the world, so if I can collaborate just to discover for myself, but also through my platform for other people to discover, I think it’s a beautiful thing.

“I have Middle Eastern ancestry, so it was a beautiful discovery for me, especially in Saudi. Just as an artist and musician, to see the reforms that are going on in the country was so interesting. It was beautiful to go and meet the people and hear what they have to say and how they feel about it.”

The social changes in the Kingdom are giving rise to greater diversification in creative arenas, and Naika said: “It’s present in LA, and I'm actually just discovering that.”

The singer now believes that the only way is up for Arab artists having seen the amount of talent in the country during her visits to the Kingdom.

She said: “There’s no reason for it not to (prosper). There’s Arab presence everywhere around the world, wherever you go. You’ll always find the culture there.”

Naika has lived in various cities around the globe. Mastering the art of fusing English, French, and Haitian Creole in her lyricism through sultry melodies is merely a product of her upbringing. The more she has engaged with people, the more she realizes how others feel the same.

She said: “It’s hard not to be (connected) because there’s social media now … I think most of us feel this international connection more than we realized.”

And, enchanted by the magic of the desert, Naika wants to return soon.

“I can tell you right now, it’s definitely in my future plans to return (to the Kingdom) and to keep cultivating that relationship because I love the country, I love the people, I love the culture,” she said. 

Spotify celebrates World Music Day by revealing Saudis' top artists and songs
Spotify celebrates World Music Day by revealing Saudis' top artists and songs
LONDON: On the occasion of World Music Day, Spotify released a special list of the top tracks and artists Saudis listened to most in 2023. 

The popular audio-streaming platform found “a remarkable openness” and “unwavering appreciation for global music” in Saudis. 

While Adele’s 2011 hit single “Set Fire to the Rain” topped the charts, SZA’s electrifying and upbeat track “Kill Bill” seized the second spot. 

These tracks were followed by Interworld’s “Metamorphosis” and “Alo Aleky,” the 2022 hit song by Egyptian singer and producer Mohammed Saeed. 

“Snowfall” by Øneheart and Reindenshi took the fifth spot as Saudis’ favorite track. 

The list also unveiled the top-streamed artists so far in 2023, showing a more global taste in Saudis’ choice of music.

The Weeknd reigned as the top-streamed artist in the Kingdom, having become in February the first artist on the platform to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Saudis settled the debate as to who was more popular between Taylor Swift or BTS, with the American singer-songwriter prevailing in the second spot. They also enjoyed listening to Lana Del Rey and Drake. 

The lists are based on music streaming activity from KSA on Spotify from Jan. 1 to June 12, 2023. 

Spotify has previously launched similar initiatives, revealing the music tastes of its listeners.

Every December, the Swedish platform presents Spotify Wrapped, a compilation of data about trends on the platform over the past year.

Tunisia journalist arrested after criticizing penal code
Tunisia journalist arrested after criticizing penal code
  • Zied El Heni mocked an article of the penal code that penalizes anyone guilty of insulting the head of state
TUNIS: A Tunisian journalist was arrested after criticizing the penal code which criminalizes insulting the head of state during a radio broadcast, his lawyer said Wednesday.
Zied El Heni was placed in police custody after being questioned on Tuesday evening about alleged "crimes through telecommunications" channels, his lawyer Dalila Msaddek told AFP.
The interrogation took place after El Heni mocked an article of Tunisia's penal code related to criticizing the head of state, currently President Kais Saied, on his morning radio show on the private station IFM.
The article in question punishes anyone guilty of insulting the head of state with up to three years in prison.
The lawyer said she was only able to speak to her client for "30 seconds" at the police station where he was questioned. She said she refused to sign the document authorizing his detention.
The SNJT journalists' union called for El Heni's release in a statement, describing his arrest as "a flagrant violation of the law".
The union called on its members to gather on Thursday at the court where the journalist is due to appear to demand his release.
In May, journalists staged a protest to denounce the Tunisian government's "repressive" policy, which they say uses the judicial system to intimidate and subjugate the media.
Around 20 journalists are being prosecuted for their work, according to the union.
Non-governmental organizations have reported a decline in press freedom in Tunisia since Saied assumed full powers in July 2021.

Arab region can be next global creative hub, says comedian and actor Mo Amer
Arab region can be next global creative hub, says comedian and actor Mo Amer
  • ‘It’s all about nurturing talent,’ argues award-winning artist
  • Talented Saudis rising in the industry is ‘a beautiful thing’
CANNES: The Arab region can be the next global center for the arts because of the burgeoning number of talented performers showing they deserve a spot on the world stage, says award-winning comedian and actor Mo Amer.

“Absolutely, it (the Arab region) can be the next creative hub. It’s all about how you nurture it, and how you take care of it, and how you groom it. It’s very hard to be conscious of those things,” Amer told Arab News recently at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival for Creativity.

He emphasized that monetary investment can rarely produce quality talent, and championed the importance of education, practice, and reinforcing culture in creative industries.

“I think that you can be very progressive, but still very grounded in our historical roots … I think that there is a great opportunity right now to cultivate that, and I’m very excited to not only see it, but be a part of it,” he said.

The actor and comedian applauded the efforts of Saudis who are making their way on to the global entertainment scene, in particular comedian-turned-rapper Moayad Alnefaie, who appeared regularly on Amer’s hit Netflix TV series “Mo.”

“There’s an immense amount of talent that’s coming out of Saudi right now, and that’s a beautiful thing. I want to see more and more of that, and it’s my responsibility to help them if they ever asked me, or call for me, I would be there for them to help guide them through things that they might need,” Amer said.

He said many Arab-American artists are making significant progress in the creative world as performers and business executives. It is arguably, Amer said, more important to be on the business side of things, to create greater opportunities for the Arab region.

He said the artists coming out of the Middle East should be innovative and create genres, while also staying true to their roots.

“We come from a language that has trilateral roots, they come from a complex, deeply detailed language. What a privilege to have come from that. It’s our responsibility to inform the world of this, and I think that we’re living in a time where we can do that,” he said.

It is the artist’s role to also be educated on and articulate the history of the region. “You got to do your homework,” Amer said. When releasing works, whether music or TV or other creative ventures “being timely and timeless are really crucial,” he said.

Comedy is largely viewed as a palatable way to introduce controversial issues into the public sphere. In his own stand-up career, Amer has chosen to platform the events that have and continue to shape his life — being racially profiled at airports, difficulties in gaining US citizenship — and even debates on the origins of hummus.

He said: “Sometimes, it’s just okay to be entertaining … Not everything has to have thought behind it. I personally choose to do that, because it’s the most invigorating for me. It’s what makes me excited because it is different. It is informative, it is really funny, but also makes a point.” 

Much of his work seeks to reframe the stereotypical narrative on the Arab region, seeking not to focus exclusively on conflict and political issues, but with a forward-looking approach.

“We are definitely one of the most underrepresented minorities in the entire world. Given what we’ve contributed to humanity, that’s just mind blowing … I think it’s really important just to focus on the future and not to look back. It’s against our own religious beliefs, actually. ‘What if’ is discouraged completely.

He said the question should be posed differently: “What do we do now? How do we move forward and create something special?”

Amer would not provide details of his future plans, and would only say he was “cooking something.”

Gannett sues Google, alleges online ad monopoly
Gannett sues Google, alleges online ad monopoly
  • Gannett claims Google’s control over tools for buying and selling online ads leaves publishers with 'dramatically less revenue'
NEW YORK: Gannett, the largest US newspaper chain and publisher of USA Today, on Tuesday sued Google for trying to corner the market for online advertising by monopolizing ad technology.
In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Gannett, which has more than 200 daily newspapers, said Google’s control over tools for buying and selling online ads forces publishers to sell more cheap ad space to the Alphabet Inc. unit.
Gannett said this leaves Google with “exorbitant monopoly profits,” and “dramatically less revenue” for publishers and its ad technology rivals.
“Digital advertising is the lifeblood of the online economy,” Gannett Chief Executive Mike Reed said in an opinion
published in USA Today. “Without free and fair competition for digital ad space, publishers cannot invest in their newsrooms.”
Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Gannett said it wants “very substantial” actual, punitive and triple damages.
The lawsuit adds to legal pressure on Mountain View, California-based Alphabet, already in the crosshairs of regulators on two continents.
On June 14, the European Union brought a similar lawsuit, and said Google might have to sell some of its ad technology.
Five months earlier, the US Department of Justice brought its own case against Google, now joined by 17 US states. Another group of states led by Texas is also suing.
In 2022, Google generated $224.5 billion of advertising revenue, accounting for nearly 80 percent of Alphabet’s overall revenue and a major driver of Alphabet’s overall $60 billion profit.
Advertising lets Google offer many services for free, including email, Android and much of its YouTube video platform.
Google’s first-quarter ad revenue was $54.5 billion, little changed from a year earlier.
Like many newspaper publishers, McLean, Virginia-based Gannett has struggled with falling ad revenue as more Americans, estimated at 86 percent, get news online.
Gannett said digital advertising is a $200 billion business, up nearly eightfold since 2009, but newspaper ad revenue fell nearly 70 percent over that time. Print circulation at Gannett-owned newspapers fell nearly 20 percent in 2020 and 2021, the company said.
The case is Gannett Co. v Google LLC et al, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 23-05177.

OpenAI plans app store for AI software
OpenAI plans app store for AI software
  • New marketplace allows developers to sell AI models built on top of OpenAI's technology
BENGALURU: OpenAI, creator of the widely popular chatbot ChatGPT, plans to launch a marketplace that will allow developers to sell their AI models built on top of its own AI technology, news site The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of discussions at the company.
Enterprise customers using ChatGPT often tailor the technology to their specific uses, which range from identifying financial fraud from online transaction data to answering questions about specific markets based on internal documents. According to the news report, makers of such models could offer them to other businesses through OpenAI's proposed marketplace.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman disclosed the potential plans during a meeting with developers in London last month, the report said.
Such a marketplace could compete with app stores run by some of the company's customers and technology partners - including Salesforce and Microsoft - and help OpenAI's technology reach a broader customer base.
OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The Information also reported that two of the company's customers, Aquant, which makes software that manufacturers use to guide customers through device maintenance and repairs, and education app maker Khan Academy, might be interested in offering their ChatGPT-powered AI models on OpenAI's marketplace.
Since its release late last year, hundreds of businesses have adopted ChatGPT to automate tasks and increase efficiency. Companies are also racing to offer their customers new tools and capabilities based on the AI software's advanced large language models (LLMs).

