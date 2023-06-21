You are here

  • Home
  • Seven English books to learn about Hajj
Hajj 2023
Hajj 2023

Seven English books to learn about Hajj

Seven English books to learn about Hajj
Short Url

https://arab.news/45tb3

Updated 21 June 2023
Jasmine Bager

Seven English books to learn about Hajj

Seven English books to learn about Hajj
Updated 21 June 2023
Jasmine Bager

 

DHAHRAN: Hajj pilgrims are flocking to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The first word that was revealed to the Prophet was “read.” Arab News has compiled a list of seven books that explain the rituals of both Hajj and Umrah in English. 

They are ideal for those embarking on the spiritual journey or others who wish to learn about the pilgrimage. 

All can be found at local bookstores or online, although prices may vary depending. 

1. “Explaining Issues of Hajj, Umrah and Ziyarah: In light of the Qur’an and Sunnah” by Shaykh Abdul Aziz Bin Baaz is a classic which has been translated from the original Arabic. Cost: SR15.

2. “Hajj & Umrah and Visitors”  by Abdullah ibn Sa’id ibn Jirash sheds light on things to do and why. Cost: SR30. 

3. “Hajj Made Simple” by Saniyasnain Khan is an informative guide for anyone traveling for Hajj and Umrah. Cost: SR19. 

4. “My Hajj Fun Book” by Tahera Kassamali is perfect for children who want to learn about Hajj. It’s a fun and informative introduction. Cost: SR9.

5. “Tell Me About Hajj” is an interactive book designed for children by Saniyasnain Khan. There are plenty of pictures to help lead the way. Cost: SR15. 

6. “Muhammad Hajj Guide” is a step-by-step pictorial guide by Husam Deeb Toglaw. Cost: SR45.

7. “Hajj And Umrah According to Sunnah,” compiled by Maulana Mukhtar Ahmed Nadvi, is another informative read. Cost: SR10.

Topics: Hajj 2023

Related

Special Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia
World
Malaysia concludes Hajj flights as last batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

What We Are Reading Today: Shakespeare Was a Woman

What We Are Reading Today: Shakespeare Was a Woman
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Shakespeare Was a Woman

What We Are Reading Today: Shakespeare Was a Woman
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

Author: Elizabeth Winkler

In “Shakespeare Was a Woman,” journalist and literary critic Elizabeth Winkler sets out to probe the origins of this literary taboo. 

Whisking readers from London to Stratford-upon-Avon to Washington, DC, she pulls back the curtain to show how the forces of nationalism and empire, religion and mythmaking, gender and class have shaped our admiration for Shakespeare across the centuries as she explores who may perhaps have been hiding behind his name. 

Hovering over the mystery are Shakespeare’s plays themselves, with their love for mistaken identities, disguises, and things never quite being what they seem.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Allergic
books
What We Are Reading Today: Allergic
What We Are Reading Today: Return of the Junta
books
What We Are Reading Today: Return of the Junta

What We Are Reading Today: Allergic

What We Are Reading Today: Allergic
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Allergic

What We Are Reading Today: Allergic
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Author: Theresa MacPhail

Hay fever. Peanut allergies. Eczema. Either you have an allergy or you know someone who does. Billions of people worldwide — an estimated 30 percent to 40 percent of the global population — have some form of allergy. 

In pursuit of answers, medical anthropologist Theresa MacPhail studied the dangerous experiments of early immunologists as well as the mind-bending recent development of biologics and immunotherapies that are giving the most severely impacted patients hope.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Return of the Junta
books
What We Are Reading Today: Return of the Junta
What We Are Reading Today: Nudibranchs of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
books
What We Are Reading Today: Nudibranchs of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe

What We Are Reading Today: Return of the Junta

What We Are Reading Today: Return of the Junta
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Return of the Junta

What We Are Reading Today: Return of the Junta
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Author: Oliver Slow

On the first day of February 2021, Myanmar’s military grabbed power in a coup d’etat, ending a decade of reforms that were supposed to break the shackles of military rule in Myanmar.

Protests across the country were met with a brutal crackdown that shocked the world but was a familiar response from an institution that has ruled the country with violence and terror for decades.

“Return of the Junta” is a detailed account of the ways that Myanmar’s military has maintained control over its people despite a decade of supposed reform.

Oliver Slow explores the measures the military has used to keep hold of power.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Nudibranchs of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
books
What We Are Reading Today: Nudibranchs of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant
books
What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant

What We Are Reading Today: Nudibranchs of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe

What We Are Reading Today: Nudibranchs of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Nudibranchs of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe

What We Are Reading Today: Nudibranchs of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

Authors: Bernard Picton & Christine Morrow 

Nudibranchs, or sea slugs, are a group of marine gastropod molluscs whose adults lack shells, an evolutionary loss that has led toa wide variety ofbody shapes, colors and color patterns, making them popular with divers and underwater photographers.

In this book, experienced nudibranch experts Bernard Picton and Christine Morrow provide an accessible and authoritative photographic identification guide for anyone interested in finding and identifying nudibranchs in the coastal waters of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant
books
What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lost Sons of Omaha

What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant

What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant

What We Are Reading Today: Fire Weather by John Vaillant
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

John Vaillant’s “Fire Weather”  takes us on a riveting journey through the intertwined histories of North America’s oil industry and the birth of climate science, to the unprecedented devastation wrought by modern forest fires. 

In May 2016, Fort McMurray, the hub of Canada’s oil industry and America’s biggest foreign supplier, was overrun by wildfire. The disaster melted vehicles, turned entire neighborhoods into firebombs, and drove 88,000 people from their homes in a single afternoon. 

Through the lens of this apocalyptic conflagration, Vaillant warns that this is a shocking preview of what we must prepare for in a hotter, more flammable world.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lost Sons of Omaha
What We Are Reading Today: The Summer of 1876
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Summer of 1876

Latest updates

Israeli minister pushes for targetted killings, flattening of buildings in West Bank
Israeli minister pushes for targetted killings, flattening of buildings in West Bank
Eight Iranian officials targeted in German criminal complaint
Eight Iranian officials targeted in German criminal complaint
Pentagon leak suspect pleads not guilty
Pentagon leak suspect pleads not guilty
Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices
Tech companies including Google gripe about unfair cloud practices
Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club
Tiafoe’s winning run on grass ended by fellow US player Korda at Queen’s Club

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.