Beijing issues highest heat alert as north China swelters

Updated 11 sec ago
Beijing is accustomed to sweltering summers but temperatures across China have been unusually high in recent months, with scientists saying the heat is being exacerbated by climate change. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

AFP

Beijing issues highest heat alert as north China swelters
  • A day earlier Beijing logged its hottest June day since records began with the mercury edging up to 41.1C, breaking a record set in 1961
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China issued its highest-level heat alert for northern parts of the country on Friday as the capital baked in temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
A day earlier Beijing logged its hottest June day since records began with the mercury edging up to 41.1C, breaking a record set in 1961.
The city is accustomed to sweltering summers but temperatures across China have been unusually high in recent months, with scientists saying the heat is being exacerbated by climate change.
On Friday morning, 185 red alerts were issued across swathes of northern and eastern China including Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and the bordering provinces of Hebei and Shandong.
The red warning is the highest in a four-tier system.
It is the first time since 2014 that the red alert has been used in Beijing, according to government weather services.
Many neighboring areas had already been on a red alert by Thursday.
“This weather is not human and it is only the month of June!” wrote one user on the online platform Weibo, echoing numerous other posts.
On the streets of Beijing, pedestrians were seen wearing masks, hats and visors to protect themselves from the sun.
Along the city’s canals, some sought an escape from the heat by splashing around in the water.
In the coastal province of Shandong, which borders the Yellow Sea, the temperature reached 43C on Thursday, according to China’s meteorological service.
Local media reported that 17 weather stations around the region broke temperature records.
The severe heat is expected to persist in northern and eastern parts for at least eight days, forecasters warned.

Topics: China weather Beijing

Australia PM says no threat from Russian diplomat squatting on site of proposed embassy

Australia PM says no threat from Russian diplomat squatting on site of proposed embassy
Updated 52 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Australia PM says no threat from Russian diplomat squatting on site of proposed embassy

Australia PM says no threat from Russian diplomat squatting on site of proposed embassy
  • Australian leader Anthony Albanese: Contested site of a proposed Russian embassy is secure
Updated 52 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday the contested site of a proposed Russian embassy was secure, after it emerged a Russian diplomat was squatting on the land following the government’s decision to cancel the lease.
Earlier this month Australia passed a law to prevent Russia from moving its embassy from a Canberra suburb to a prime site close to parliament and the Chinese embassy, citing national security concerns.
The Australian newspaper reported on Thursday a Russian diplomat was squatting on the land under the watch of police, who are unable to arrest him as he has diplomatic immunity.
“Australia will stand up for our values and we will stand up for our national security, and a bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security,” Albanese told a news conference on Friday.
“The site is secure and we are comfortable with our position.”
The Russian embassy in Canberra declined to comment.
Moscow on Wednesday barred 48 Australians from entering Russia, in what it said was retaliation for Australia’s own long-running sanctions regime against the country.

Topics: Australia Russia

US warship Ronald Reagan to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions

US warship Ronald Reagan to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

US warship Ronald Reagan to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions

US warship Ronald Reagan to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions
  • The combat ship will arrive on Sunday afternoon and stay at Danang until June 30
  • US carriers frequently cross the South China Sea, which contains crucial routes for global trade
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

HANOI: The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan will stop at Central Vietnam’s port city of Danang on Sunday in a rare visit for a US warship to the southeast Asian nation, as tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea remain high.
The ship will arrive on Sunday afternoon and stay at Danang until June 30, local media reported the spokesperson for Vietnam’s foreign affairs ministry as saying. The spokesperson did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
The visit of the USS Ronald Reagan is only the third for a US aircraft carrier since the end of the Vietnam War.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt stopped in Vietnam in 2020 to mark 25 years since the Vietnam War ended in 1975.
This year Washington is seeking to upgrade its formal ties with Vietnam, amid Hanoi’s frequent disputes with Beijing over boundaries in the South China Sea. China claims the waters almost in their entirety, including the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam and other countries in the region.
US carriers frequently cross the energy-rich sea, which contains crucial routes for global trade. The warships are often shadowed by Chinese vessels.
On Wednesday, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and a group of escorting vessels sailed south through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, Taiwan’s defense ministry said.

Topics: US Vietnam

Narendra Modi denies religious discrimination exists in India

Narendra Modi denies religious discrimination exists in India
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

Narendra Modi denies religious discrimination exists in India

Narendra Modi denies religious discrimination exists in India
  • US Senator Bernie Sanders said Modi’s “aggressive Hindu nationalism” has “left little space for India’s religious minorities”
  • Muslim women members of the US Congress and other progressive lawmakers boycotted Modi's address
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied that discrimination against minorities existed under his government during a press conference with US President Joe Biden on Thursday, despite rights groups and State Department reports of abuses.
Biden said he discussed human rights and other democratic values with Modi during their talks in the White House.
Asked at the press conference what steps he was willing to take to “improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold free speech,” Modi suggested they did not need to be improved.
“Our Constitution and our government, and we have proved democracy can deliver. When I say deliver — caste, creed, religion, gender, there is no space for any discrimination (in my government),” Modi told reporters.
In reports on human rights and religious freedom, the State Department raised concerns over treatment of Muslims, Hindu Dalits, Christians and other religious minorities in India while also listing a crackdown on journalists.
Rights advocates and dozens of lawmakers from Biden’s Democratic Party urged him to raise the issue publicly with Modi, whose Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held power since 2014.

Dozens of protesters gathered near the White House on Thursday.
“Modi should think why that was the first question asked to him in the press briefing. It’s obvious to all there is rights abuse in India,” said Ajit Sahi, a protester and advocacy director at the Indian American Muslim Council.
“Modi’s comments (that there is no religious discrimination by his government) is a complete lie. India has become a black-hole for religious minorities,” said Raqib Hameed Naik, the founder of Hindutva Watch, a group that monitors reports of attacks on Indian minorities.

Activists protest against the state visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/AFP)

India’s importance for the US to counter China and the economic ties between the countries make it difficult for Washington to criticize human rights in the world’s largest democracy, political analysts said. Biden rolled out the red carpet for Modi on Thursday.
The only two Muslim women members of the US Congress — Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib — along with some other progressive lawmakers like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, boycotted Modi’s address to the Congress on Thursday, citing allegations of abuse of Indian dissidents and minorities, especially Muslims.
US Senator Bernie Sanders said Modi’s “aggressive Hindu nationalism” has “left little space for India’s religious minorities.”
The benefits of the Indian government’s policies are accessible to everyone, Modi said. Rights groups have asserted, however, that dissidents, minorities and journalists have come under attack since Modi took office.
India has slid from 140th in the World Press Freedom Index in 2014 to 161st this year, its lowest point, while also leading the list for the highest number of Internet shutdowns globally for five consecutive years.

Activists protest against the state visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/AFP) 

The UN human rights office described a 2019 citizenship law as “fundamentally discriminatory” for excluding Muslim migrants. Critics have pointed to anti-conversion legislation that challenged the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief and the revoking of Muslim-majority Kashmir’s special status in 2019 as well.
There has also been demolition of properties owned by Muslims in the name of removing illegal construction; and a ban on wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka when the BJP was in power in that state.
“The protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India, that is something worth mentioning,” former US President Barack Obama, whom Modi calls a close friend, told CNN in an interview aired on Thursday.
“If you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility that India at some point starts pulling apart,” Obama said of what he would have told Modi now.

Topics: Narendra Modi Modi's US visit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hindu Dalits Muslims Christians

UN says Somalia faces a 'dire hunger emergency' but aid has been cut to millions over lack of funding

UN says Somalia faces a ‘dire hunger emergency’ but aid has been cut to millions over lack of funding
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

UN says Somalia faces a ‘dire hunger emergency’ but aid has been cut to millions over lack of funding

UN says Somalia faces a ‘dire hunger emergency’ but aid has been cut to millions over lack of funding
  • Somalia’s longest drought on record, which killed millions of livestock and decimated crops, recently gave way to disastrous flash floods in the south
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Somalia’s “dire hunger emergency” is spiraling upward with one-third of the population expected to face crisis or worse levels of food needs, but the UN has been forced to drastically cut food assistance because of a lack of funding, the head of the World Food Program said Thursday.
Cindy McCain told the UN Security Council the latest food security data show that over 6.6 million Somalis desperately need assistance including 40,000 “fighting for survival in famine-like conditions.”
But she said WFP was forced to cut monthly food assistance, which had reached a record 4.7 million people in December, to just 3 million people at the end of April – “and without an immediate cash injection, we’ll have to cut our distribution lists again in July to just 1.8 million per month.”
McCain, who visited Somalia last month, said she saw “how conflict and climate change are conspiring to destroy the lives and livelihoods of millions of Somalis.” She said the country’s longest drought on record, which killed millions of livestock and decimated crops, recently gave way to disastrous flash floods in the south.

Urging donors to be as generous as they were and hauling Somalia “back from the abyss of famine in 2022,” McCain warned that the survival of millions of Somalis is at stake.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Somalia in April “to ring the alarm” and appealed for “massive international support” for Somalia.
But the results of a high-level donors’ conference for three Horn of Africa countries – Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya – on May 24 were very disappointing. It raised less than $1 billion of the more than $5 billion organizers were hoping for to help over 30 million people.
Only in the past few years has Somalia begun to find its footing after three decades of chaos from warlords to the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab extremist group and the emergence of Daesh-linked extremist groups. Last May, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who served as Somalia’s president between 2012 and 2017, was returned to the top office by legislators after a protracted contest.
Somalia has faced numerous attacks from Al-Shabab and recently the government embarked on what has been described as the most significant offensive against the extremist group in more than a decade.
Catriona Laing, the new UN special representative for Somalia, told the council that the government’s operations have degraded Al-Shabab militarily and dislodged its fighters from a number of areas which is “a notable achievement.”
But Laing said Al-Shabab remains a significant threat,” pointing to “a recent resurgence in the scale, tempo and geographic distribution” of its attacks including a June 9 attack on the Pearl Beach Hotel in the capital Mogadishu that killed nine people.
The African Union has a force in Somalia providing support to government forces battling Al-Shabab. Last year, the Security Council unanimously approved a new AU transition mission known as ATMIS, to support the Somalis until their forces take full responsibility for the country’s security at the end of 2024.
Laing said the drawdown of ATMIS and handover are proceeding, but her initial assessment “is that the complexity, the constraints, and pace of the transition process presents risks, (and) this will be challenging.”

 

 

Topics: Somalia Hunger starvation UN World Food Program Drought Cindy McCain Action Against Hunger

Amnesty accuses Spain and Morocco of cover-up over Melilla enclave migrant deaths

Amnesty accuses Spain and Morocco of cover-up over Melilla enclave migrant deaths
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

Amnesty accuses Spain and Morocco of cover-up over Melilla enclave migrant deaths

Amnesty accuses Spain and Morocco of cover-up over Melilla enclave migrant deaths
  • At least 37 died and 76 went missing when around 2,000 Sub-Saharan African migrants and refugees attempted to enter Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla from Morocco on June 24, 2022
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

BARCELONA, Spain: Amnesty International on Friday accused Spain and Morocco of a cover-up for failing to properly investigate events at the border of the Spanish enclave of Melilla last year, when tens of migrants and refugees died during a mass attempted crossing.

On June 24 2002, around 2,000 Sub-Saharan African migrants and refugees attempted to enter Spain’s North African enclave from Morocco. At least 37 died and at least 76 are still missing, the NGO said.
Morocco said 23 people died in a crush when migrants fell from the fence, and Spain has said no deaths occurred on its soil.
“One year on from the carnage at Melilla, Spanish and Moroccan authorities not only continue to deny any responsibility but are preventing attempts to find the truth,” said Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnes Callamard.
Amnesty said authorities had failed to make any attempt to repatriate victims’ remains and had not provided a full list of names and causes of death, as well as CCTV footage which could inform an investigation.
“The lessons of Melilla must be learned or – as the shipwreck off the Greek coast shows – arbitrary loss of life, violence and impunity at borders will continue,” Callamard added.
A fishing boat packed with hundreds of migrants sank off Greece’s south-west coast earlier this month, on a journey that started from Libya and was supposed to end in Italy. At least 82 were killed and hundreds are still missing.
Spain’s Attorney General investigated the Melilla incident but declined to charge Spanish officers who he said had been unaware of the fatal crush. Spanish lawmakers rejected calls for a parliamentary inquiry.
The handling of the event by authorities on both sides of the border was criticized however by rights groups and independent investigators.
Spain’s ombudsman said Spain had returned those who jumped the fence without processing their cases and the UN’s Commissioner for Human Rights said they found “no genuine and effective access to asylum at the border.”
A spokesman for Spain’s Interior Ministry said the investigation by Spain’s Attorney General had been carried out “with full guarantees and in full depth.”
Authorities in Morocco declined a request for comment.

Topics: Morocco Spain Melilla African migrants Amnesty international

