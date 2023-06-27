You are here

Turkiye stays top destination for Russian June diesel loadings

Turkiye stays top destination for Russian June diesel loadings
In June to date, Russia has sent about 0.9 million tons of diesel to Turkiye versus 1 million tons the previous month, Refinitiv data shows (Shutterstock)
MOSCOW: Turkiye will again be the top destination for Russian diesel exports in June, while total shipments are set to rise after seasonal refinery maintenance, traders said and Refinitiv Eikon data showed, according to Reuters.

Russia’s estimated offline primary oil refining capacity for June could total 4.029 million tons versus 4.95 million tons in May, Refinitiv data shows.

Since the full EU embargo on Russian oil products took effect on Feb. 5, traders have diverted diesel export supplies from Russian ports to Africa, Asia and the Middle East instead of Europe, which was previously the main buyer.

In June to date, Russia has sent about 0.9 million tons of diesel to Turkiye versus 1 million tons the previous month, Refinitiv data shows.

About 320,000 tons of that are still in transit with the port of discharge not yet confirmed.

Brazil is also among the top destinations of Russian seaborne diesel exports, totalling about 280,000 tons since the start of this month versus 450,000 tons in May, according to Revinitiv data.

In June to date, about 550,000 tons of diesel have headed from Russian ports to Africa, mainly to Ghana, Morocco and Togo.

In May, diesel loadings from Russian ports to Africa totalled about 575,000 tons, Reuters calculations based on Refinitiv data showed.

Nearly 375,000 tons of Russian diesel are destined in June for ship-to-ship loadings near the Greek port of Kalamata and also near Malta, Refinitiv data shows. The final destinations for these cargoes are not yet known. Most of those cargoes end up in Turkiye and Middle Eastern countries, market sources said.

In May Russia sent about 410,000 tons of diesel to Saudi Arabia, but so far in June there is no sign of cargoes to this destination, Refinitiv data indicated.

All the shipping data above was by cargo departure.

Brent crude futures are down about 14 percent since the start of the year as rising interest rates hit investor appetite, while China’s promising economic recovery has faltered after several months of softer-than-expected consumption, production and property market data.

Crude oil supplies from Russia and Iran have also held up despite Western sanctions, offsetting production cuts by Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

While a failed mutiny by mercenaries in Russia over the weekend has raised concerns about political instability and pushed up oil prices, none of the industry executives and officials speaking on the first day of the Energy Asia conference in Kuala Lumpur on Monday mentioned it during their onstage remarks.

“There’s not much geopolitical impact on the market now. It is dominated by economics, not geopolitics,” Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global, said on the sidelines of the event.

Israel’s tech sector troubles persist in 2023, state agency says

Israel’s tech sector troubles persist in 2023, state agency says
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

Israel’s tech sector troubles persist in 2023, state agency says

Israel’s tech sector troubles persist in 2023, state agency says
  • A number of tech firms have reported moving funds out of Israel, while foreign inflows have slowed sharply, New startups are increasingly domiciling abroad
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A slowdown in Israel’s technology sector has worsened in 2023, exacerbated by political turmoil, and the country may be detaching from broader trends that point to a global recovery, the state-backed Israel Innovation Authority said on Monday.
High-tech has for a decade been the fastest growing sector in Israel and crucial for economic growth, accounting for 14 percent of jobs and almost a fifth of GDP — not to mention innovations coming out of Tel Aviv adopted around the world in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other fields.
A global tech downturn began in the second half of 2022 when inflation and interest rates began to rise and supply chains faltered. In Israel, startup investment decreased by almost half and job recruiting slowed.
But as the negative trends appear to be reversing elsewhere, the problems in Israel have continued in 2023, the Innovation Authority said in its latest report.
This coincides with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power and his push to overhaul the judicial system. The highly-contested plan, which would limit the power of the Supreme Court, sparked mass protests, caused volatility in the shekel and drew warnings from credit rating agencies.
The Innovation Authority said that “senior figures” in Israel’s tech industry had warned of a backlash and of “foreign investors’ concerns about continued investment in Israel.”
A number of tech firms have reported moving funds out of Israel, while foreign inflows have slowed sharply, New startups are increasingly domiciling abroad.
There usually is a link, the authority said, when two quarters after US stock markets begin to recover — as seen in a rise of the Nasdaq index this year — capital raising and employment in Israel would be expected to increase.
“Based on the indications presented so far, supported by April and May data, there is a genuine concern of a separation trend between the Israeli high-tech industry and global trends,” the authority said.
So far in 2023, the Nasdaq has risen 29 percent, while Israel’s main technology index is up 7.8 percent.
Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron last month made a similar observation and pointed out that 50–80 percent of high-tech firms were registering overseas, up from 20 percent last year.
“Insofar as this trend persists, it may have an adverse effect on the economy in the long term,” Yaron said.

SPARK, Hutchison Ports partner to operate dry port and logistics zone 

SPARK, Hutchison Ports partner to operate dry port and logistics zone 
Updated 26 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

SPARK, Hutchison Ports partner to operate dry port and logistics zone 

SPARK, Hutchison Ports partner to operate dry port and logistics zone 
Updated 26 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: King Salman Energy Park, also known as SPARK, will soon have access to improved logistical services and solutions thanks to a new agreement.  

SPARK and Hong Kong-based firm Hutchison Ports have signed a concession agreement to manage and operate the dry ports and logistics area of the largest global center for power plants in Saudi Arabia.  

This move falls in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 in transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub. 

Under the agreement, SPARK Logistics, which is the exclusive operator of the $400 million facility, will provide services related to various commodities to meet the needs of investors in the city.  

This will be achieved through handling containers and managing shipments, as well as providing storage yards, warehouses and custom procedures.  

The dry port will enhance the Eastern province’s prominence as a regional logistical powerhouse, through its connectivity to the upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council railway and multiple highways connected to the SPARK site. 

The signing of the concession agreement transfers the dry port to the operational readiness stage, making it ready for investors, explained CEO of SPARK Saif Al-Qahtani while highlighting that the dry port is one of the main capabilities of the city. 

SPARK is a 50 km integrated industrial city which is being developed in three phases as the logistics service gateway for the regional energy sector.   

The facility has been established to help investors gain access to global markets, which would in turn provide opportunities to increase demand for energy goods and services in the Middle East and beyond. 

In November 2021, SPARK was presented with the Innovation Project of the Year Award at the Construction Innovation Awards Middle East. 

“It is truly a business imperative for a megaproject such as SPARK, which is set to help grow and diversify the Saudi economy by localizing the energy value chain in Saudi Arabia, to adopt innovative sustainable construction techniques,” Al-Qahtani said at the time of the ceremony.

He added: “By integrating sustainability into the community, we hope to inspire other industrial cities to follow our lead.” 

