Foreign Policy magazine hosts Muslim World League’s chief for talks on religion, global issues

WASHINGTON: The American global affairs magazine Foreign Policy hosted on Monday Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League, for a discussion session focused on religious, intellectual and international issues.

The event, which took place in Washington, was attended by the magazine’s editorial leadership, chief executive and publisher, alongside a group of religious, media, political and intellectual figures.

Al-Issa addressed questions about the Makkah Document, a declaration promoting coexistence, moderation and dialogue within the Islamic world and beyond.

Participants praised the document’s themes and its emphasis on tolerance and engagement with others, while also addressing a range of contemporary global issues.

The Makkah Document was endorsed in 2019 by more than 1,200 Islamic scholars and muftis and launched during a conference attended by more than 4,500 Muslim intellectuals and religious leaders.

It has since been supported by member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. They have recommended that its principles be incorporated into religious, educational and cultural institutions across the Islamic world.

According to the Muslim World League, imams in several countries are currently receiving training on the document’s principles as part of efforts to promote moderation and to counter extremism.

The session also touched on broader international developments in light of the Muslim World League’s global outreach and interfaith initiatives.