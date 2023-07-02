Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets

SAN FRANCISCO: Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site.
The crackdown began to have ripple effects early Saturday, causing more than 7,500 people at one point to report problems using the social media service, based on complaints registered on Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages. Although that's a relatively small number of Twitter's more than 200 million worldwide users, the trouble was widespread enough to cause the #TwitterDown hashtag to trend in some parts of the world.
The service disruptions cropped up a day after Twitter began requiring people to log on to the service in order to view tweets and profiles — a change in its longtime practice to allow all comers to peruse the chatter on what Musk has frequently touted as the world's digital town square since buying it for $44 billion last year.
In a Friday tweet, Musk described the new restrictions as a temporary measure that was taken because “we were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!" Musk elaborated on the measures in a Saturday tweet that announced unverified accounts will temporarily be limited to reading 600 posts per day while verified accounts will be able to scroll through up to 6,000 posts per day.
The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets.
The higher threshold allowed on verified accounts is part of an $8 per month subscription service that Musk rolled out earlier this year in an effort to boost Twitter revenue that has fallen sharply since he took over the company and laid off roughly three-fourths of the workforce to cuts costs and stave off bankruptcy.
Advertisers have since curbed their spending on Twitter, partly because of changes that have allowed more sometimes hateful and prickly content that offends a wider part of the service's audience. Musk recently hired longtime NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino to become Twitter's CEO in an effort to win back advertisers.
An Associated Press inquiry about Saturday's access problems triggered a crude automated reply that Twitter sends to most press inquiries without addressing the question.
Updated 02 July 2023
AP
MOSCOW: Russia’s media watchdog blacklisted at least five media outlets affiliated with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and blocked their websites in Russia. The move came after Wagner fighters took control of a Russian military headquarters and advanced on Moscow in what appears to have been an attempted insurrection.
As of Saturday, websites of the RIA FAN news agency and four online news portals controlled by Prigozhin’s Patriot media holding company “People’s News”, “Neva News”, “Politics Today” and “Economy Today” — were listed on a register of blacklisted sites maintained by the communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor.
Unconfirmed reports in Russian news outlets Friday claimed that Prigozhin himself had ordered a shut down of St. Petersburg-based Patriot. Prigozhin has not directly confirmed or denied the reports.
Patriot, founded in 2019 to bring together Prigozhin’s media and Internet assets, included the Internet Research Agency, the so-called “troll farm” linked to Russian attempts to meddle in US elections.
Patriot director Yevgeny Zubarev said this week that the Internet Research Agency, which was tasked with conducting online influence operations to advance Russian interests, had operated under Prigozhin’s control since 2009 before being brought under the Patriot umbrella. .
In the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election, IRA employees regularly posed as Americans to offer financial help to US protest movements tackling socially divisive topics, according to a 2017 investigation by Russian newspaper RBC.
The investigation, based on accounts from several IRA employees, identified more than 100 Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts it said were used to contact US-based activists offering help with organizing protests and events, focusing on race relations and gun rights among other front-page issues.
Prigozhin admitted in November that he had interfered in the 2016 election.
He and his fighters escaped prosecution and were offered refuge in Belarus last week after the president of Belarus helped broker a deal to end what appeared to be an armed insurrection by the mercenary group.
Prigozhin’s media group encompassed dozens of media outlets, including RIA FAN, the news agency whose US subsidiary USA Really pilloried “mainstream media” and praised then-President Donald Trump in its mission statement.
Updated 01 July 2023
AP
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters
CUPERTINO: Twitter will now require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that owner Elon Musk on Friday called a “temporary emergency measure.”
Users who try to view content on the platform will be asked to sign up for an account or log into an exiting account to see their favorite tweets.
“We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!” Musk said in a tweet.
Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!
Musk has previously expressed displeasure at artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI and others using Twitter’s data to train their large language models.
The company has initiated a range of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Musk’s ownership and to increase subscription revenue by making verification check marks a part of the Twitter Blue program.
Earlier in the month, Twitter had announced plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.
Twitter has also begun charging users to access its application programming interface (API), used by third-party apps and researchers.
Updated 30 June 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Professional services organization Deloitte launched the Deloitte Middle East AI Institute during the Experience Analytics event held on May 18 at The Arena in Riyadh.
Launched in June 2020, the institute focuses on artificial intelligence research and applied innovation across industries. It currently has operations in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and China, with the latest being in Saudi Arabia.
The first-of-its-kind institute in the region was “introduced with the purpose of advancing the agenda of AI for Deloitte internally, as well as for our clients and our communities,” said Yousef Barkawie, AI and data leader, Deloitte Middle East.
The institute aims to be a “think tank” and a “fountainhead of innovation and advancement of AI” in ways that can “benefit our clients and our societies,” Barkawie told Arab News.
AI is growing exponentially across the world, but its growth in the Middle East region is particularly noteworthy. Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia ranked second globally for societal awareness of AI, according to the 2023 AI Index Report by Stanford University.
The Kingdom has launched several initiatives, including the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the National Data Management Office (NDMO), to accelerate the implementation of AI in the Kingdom’s various sectors, and announced the investment of billions of dollars into AI projects.
“We decided that it is absolutely imperative for us to think about bringing that kind of talent, capability and entire mindset to our Middle East clients and bring the Deloitte AI Institute right here to our region,” said Barkawie.
“Just like anything, the topic of AI can be highly localized,” he added, explaining that every country has its own unique set of challenges and objectives, which could benefit from the use of AI.
Language, for instance, can be a challenge in the region, as most advancements in AI models have been in English or Latin languages, and the “Arabic language is not getting as much attention as it should on a global scale,” Barkawie said.
Deloitte’s AI and data team is made up of talent with over 15 nationalities, he said, which “brings in a lot of diversity, and localized experience and knowledge.” This diversity is extremely important, he added, because even though Arabic is one language, it has several dialects.
There are also other societal and cultural considerations as well as market maturity because the adoption of AI is dependent on the maturity of industries such as technology, cloud and data practices, said Barkawie.
The NDMO, for example, has a program for all regulated entities in the Kingdom, which is designed to elevate the quality of data through various means such as better governance and policies around privacy and protection of data, he explained.
“Those programs are extremely important but that tells you something: If we have to establish a program to put those controls in place, it means that the quality of data may not be at the desired level,” he said.
The existence of these programs is “excellent news,” but it also means the region is not “entirely there yet,” Barkawie added.
There is much eagerness to adopt AI at scale — both in government and private sector entities in the region — but “we’re not at scale yet compared to other more mature regions where they’ve gone through that cycle of exploration and experimentation with AI,” he said.
Drawing a timeline on the adoption of AI in the region would be difficult, Barkawie said, as some sectors like banking and digital media will grow faster, while other more traditional sectors would take longer.
One report put the Middle East region about four and a half years behind the US and China in AI adoption. However, Barkawie thinks the gap will be closed much faster.
“Don’t underestimate our willingness and eagerness to make a change in the Middle East. We, as a region, are quite adaptable and we pick up very quickly,” he said.
“The conversations I’m having with my clients are strong indications that we are not that far behind, and operationalizing AI is much closer.”
Deloitte’s AI Institute in Riyadh is already working with a number of clients including NEOM and the Ministry of Finance. Although based in Riyadh, it serves as a “connected hub” for the Middle East, said Barkawie, with plans underway to open a second branch in the UAE.
No conversation about AI is complete without discussing its potential dangers — particularly its threat to humans.
Deloitte’s response to this threat is the slogan — one it coined and trademarked — “The Age of With,” which means, Barkawie explained, that “we are more powerful and effective when we combine humans with machines.”
He added: “We are quite serious about our thought leadership in this space that machines are not here to replace humans, but to augment human abilities.”
Having said that, the way humans work will change. For example, Deloitte has developed a generative AI model, which it presented at the Experience Analytics event, that can develop a targeted and coherent presentation complete with text and images within two days.
“So, I worry about my job as a consultant,” Barkawie joked.
On a more serious note, he added, there is no denying that many industries and jobs will be affected.
Earlier this year, ChatGPT passed law exams in four courses at the University of Minnesota and another exam at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, according to professors at the schools.
Although it did not score very highly, the chatbot did pass the exams, which indicates that “information and knowledge retention is going to change,” said Barkawie.
This, in turn, means that humans are no longer needed to memorize things, but instead understand them better, he added.
“We’re not going to be at risk of losing jobs every day. It’s more about learning newer ways, and the onus is on us, as humans, to focus on value-adding services and capabilities rather than the mundane,” said Barkawie.
Still, some jobs are designed to be mundane and those are perhaps the jobs that will see the biggest learning curve, he added.
“This is where the rescaling and upskilling of resources needs to happen in order to continuously improve and get the most value out of these technologies.”
Generative AI might be able to write this article in a much shorter time, for example, but it will not replace the work that went into it, because ultimately, said Barkawie, “the ability to innovate is not going to come from AI, it will come from humans.”
Updated 30 June 2023
AP
BERLIN: One of the world’s oldest newspapers, the Vienna-based Wiener Zeitung, ended its daily print run Friday after more than three centuries. First published under the name Wiennerisches Diarium, the paper set out to provide a sober account of the news “without any oratory or poetic gloss” when it was launched on Aug. 8, 1703. “320 years, 12 presidents, 10 emperors, 2 republics, 1 newspaper,” the print edition’s final front page read. The Wiener Zeitung, which is owned by the Austrian government but editorially independent, suffered a sharp decrease in revenue after a recent law dropped a requirement for companies to pay to publish changes to the commercial registry in the print edition. The newspaper, which is considered a quality publication with a wide range of articles covering domestic and foreign news, culture and business, was forced to cut 63 jobs and reduce its editorial staff by almost two-thirds to 20. It will continue to operate online and plans a monthly print edition. In its final daily print edition the paper interviewed one of Austria’s most famous exports: actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. It lamented that, unlike Schwarzenegger’s famous “Terminator” character, the newspaper won’t be able to make the phrase “I’ll be back” its motto for the future.