Arab League condemns Israel for 'war crimes' in Jenin

Special Arab League condemns Israel for ‘war crimes’ in Jenin
Palestinians run during clashes with Israeli forces amid an Israeli military operation in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Arab League condemns Israel for ‘war crimes’ in Jenin

Arab League condemns Israel for ‘war crimes’ in Jenin
  • ‘Palestine and regional peace, stability under threat’
  • Egypt denounces ‘flagrant violation of international law’
Updated 21 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The general secretariat of the League of Arab States has condemned the Israeli army for the “use of excessive military force” against the people of Jenin in the northern part of the West Bank on Monday.

The Arab League also denounced the use of “aviation, against unarmed people in cities, villages, and camps, as well as the attacks and terrorism perpetrated by settlers under the protection of the Israeli army.”

In a statement on Monday, the Arab League held Israel “fully responsible for this aggression and these crimes as war crimes and violations of covenants, laws and resolutions of international legitimacy.”

The league said Israel’s actions undermined attempts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

It warned of “the consequences of this aggression and its extremely dangerous repercussions on security and stability in Palestine and the region.”

The league called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to stop Israel’s aggression and provide protection for the Palestinian people.

The Arab League’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Twitter on Monday that “the bombing of cities and camps by planes and the bulldozing of houses and roads is a collective punishment and revenge that will only lead to further detonation of the situation.”

He added: “We appeal to peace advocates around the world to intervene immediately to stop this sinister and criminal process.”

Israel’s army radio said that more than 1,000 soldiers and dozens of drones were taking part in the military operation in Jenin on Monday.

In a statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the assault, saying that Israel was flouting international law, which imposes clear and specific obligations on the country as the occupying power.

Egypt warned of “the serious dangers of the ongoing Israeli escalation against the Palestinians, which leads to fueling tension, exacerbating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and undermining the efforts made by Egypt and its regional and international partners to reduce tension in the occupied territories.”

Cairo called on “international actors and influencers to intervene to put an end to these violations and provide protection for the Palestinian people, whose suffering is increasing day by day.”

A reported eight Palestinians have been killed since the military operation began at dawn on Monday.

Topics: League of Arab States Israeli Army West Bank Jenin

Struggling against odds: Humanitarian aid battles obstacles in Sudan

Struggling against odds: Humanitarian aid battles obstacles in Sudan
Updated 22 min 51 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA

Struggling against odds: Humanitarian aid battles obstacles in Sudan

Struggling against odds: Humanitarian aid battles obstacles in Sudan
  • Humanitarian aid in Sudan faces mounting challenges
  • Aid delivery hampered by looters, indiscriminate attacks
Updated 22 min 51 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA

JUBA: The dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan, stemming from the prolonged conflict, has left millions of people in desperate need of assistance. However, relief efforts face significant challenges.

Funding shortages, security constraints, and bureaucratic obstacles imposed by local authorities have hindered the delivery of essential aid. And gaining access to conflict-affected areas has posed additional difficulties due to the disregard for humanitarian laws.

According to the UN, more than $3 billion is urgently required from international donors to support the humanitarian response in Sudan and the neighboring countries hosting large numbers of refugees.

However, during a pledging conference held in Geneva last week, donors only committed half of the required amount.

Kate Phillips-Barrasso, vice president of global policy and advocacy at Mercy Corps, said the significant funding gap presented a major obstacle to scaling up the response.

She noted her frustration with the international and regional communities for not providing adequate support and highlighted the need for self-reliance.

Aid groups are currently facing difficulties in distributing the limited resources available. While nearly 3 million people have received aid since April, the absence of safe humanitarian corridors to conflict-affected areas has forced individuals to heavily rely on neighbors and mutual aid networks.

In addition to funding shortages, relief organizations face bureaucratic hurdles imposed by local authorities. Visa complications, supply import restrictions, and withheld permits have hampered the timely delivery of aid.

These measures, ostensibly for security purposes, have been seen as attempts to tighten control over humanitarian operations. Such bureaucratic obstacles have further exacerbated the suffering of those in need and limited the involvement of international agencies with the expertise and resources to address the crisis effectively.

Mukesh Kapila, a former UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for the Sudan, highlighted the unique challenges of delivering aid.

He told Arab News: “The nature of the conflict renders fighters on both sides indifferent to the rules of humanitarian law, making aid delivery dangerous and unpredictable. Foreign workers evacuated swiftly when violence erupted, and regaining access is difficult.

“Implementing smuggling operations on a larger scale might help, by strategically transporting aid to conflict areas to prevent targeting by looters and fighters. Local individuals, such as activists familiar with the ground realities, should take the lead in these efforts.”

The Sudanese Red Crescent Society, described as the country’s largest humanitarian responder, has also found security to be the main obstacle to its operations.

Barakat Faris Badri, the organization’s operations director, said that although they recently delivered supplies from the World Food Programme to the residents of Khartoum, the demand for assistance was far greater. The distribution of more food and increased action was urgently needed, he added.

The looting of humanitarian warehouses and offices has further compounded the challenges faced by aid agencies. To ensure the safety of their operations, organizations have been forced to close their Khartoum headquarters and relocate to the eastern city of Port Sudan, situated along the Red Sea.

Both the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army have been accused of involvement in the looting and diversion of aid, undermining their earlier commitments to facilitate humanitarian assistance following recent mediation efforts in Saudi Arabia.

William Carter, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Sudan, told Arab News: “To improve the situation, we are considering engaging with Chadian authorities to establish an operating base in Chad. This would facilitate the delivery of aid to Darfur.

“Additionally, obtaining consent from the Sudanese government and the Rapid Support Forces for cross-border assistance would be crucial.”

Carter pointed out the organization’s efforts in initiating an education and protection program, with a special emphasis on traumatized children.

He said: “The NRC is actively working with collective shelters for displaced people from Khartoum, and by supporting these locally led initiatives, we can ensure that the assistance provided is tailored to the specific needs of the communities.

“As we continue our work in Sudan, we are looking into expanding our relief efforts and exploring the possibility of implementing cash-based programs. This approach can provide affected individuals with the flexibility to get the items they need the most.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Pope Francis slams decision to allow burning of Qur’an - newspaper

Pope Francis slams decision to allow burning of Qur’an - newspaper
Updated 28 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Pope Francis slams decision to allow burning of Qur'an - newspaper

Pope Francis slams decision to allow burning of Qur’an - newspaper
  • “Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it,” the pope said
Updated 28 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Pope Francis said he rejected the authorization of the burning of the Qur’an in an interview with UAE's newspaper al-Ittihad on Monday, adding that such acts made him angry.

“Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it,” the pope said. “I feel angry and disgusted at these actions”

The remarks are considered the first statement by the head of the Catholic Church about incidents of burning copies of the Quran in Sweden.

“Allowing this is unacceptable and condemned,” he said, stressing that freedom of expression should not be used as an excuse to offend others.

“Our mission is to transform the religious sense into cooperation, fraternity, and tangible acts of goodness.”

A man tore up and burned a Qur’an in Sweden’s capital Stockholm last week, resulting in strong condemnation from several countries. 

While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Qur’an demonstrations, courts have over-ruled those decisions, saying they infringed freedom of speech.

On Sunday, an Islamic grouping of 57 states said collective measures are needed to prevent acts of desecration to the Qur’ran and international law should be used to stop religious hatred.

 

(with Reuters)

Topics: Pope Francis Islam Quran Sweden UAE

Iran court slaps 5-year jail term on prominent activist held during Mahsa Amini protests

Iran court slaps 5-year jail term on prominent activist held during Mahsa Amini protests
Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

Iran court slaps 5-year jail term on prominent activist held during Mahsa Amini protests

Iran court slaps 5-year jail term on prominent activist held during Mahsa Amini protests
  • Golrokh Iraee was arrested last September during protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the hands of Iran's religious police
  • Two other women journalists who did most to expose the case of Mahsa Amini are on trial in Tehran on national security charges
Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

An Iranian appeals court has jailed for five years prominent activist and journalist Golrokh Iraee who has been held since her arrest at the onset of a protest movement, supporters said Sunday.

Iraee had refused to take part in the appeals court hearing over her sentence for taking part in illegal gatherings and violating national security, saying she did not recognise the legitimacy of the court, rights groups have said.

She was arrested last September in a police raid on her home at the start of the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini who had been detained for allegedly violating the strict dress rules for women.

"Golrokh Iraee, who been in Evin prison for 280 days, was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment" by the Tehran court, according to a Twitter account in her name run by supporters.

The court of first instance initially sentenced her to seven years in April.

Well known for her campaigns on issues including stoning sentences and prison conditions, Iraee is the wife of activist Arash Sadeghi who was also arrested during the protest movement but has now been released.

Some activists arrested during Iran's crackdown on the protest movement have been released over the past few months as the protests abated in intensity.

But prominent women campaigners remain behind bars including the prize-winning Narges Mohammadi, labour rights activist Sepideh Gholian and environmental campaigners Niloufar Bayani and Sepideh Kashani.

Meanwhile, the two women journalists who did most to expose the case of Mahsa Amini — Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, also both held since September — are on trial in Tehran on national security charges.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Golrokh Iraee

Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank village of Tuqua, south-east of Bethlehem. (AFP)
Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank village of Tuqua, south-east of Bethlehem. (AFP)
Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
AP

Palestinians killed as Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank village of Tuqua, south-east of Bethlehem. (AFP)
  • Local residents said a missile fired from the air had hit a house and smoke was coming out of the wreckage
Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli drones struck targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank early Monday and hundreds of troops were deployed in the area, an incursion that resembled the wide-scale military operations carried out during the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago. Palestinian health officials said at least four Palestinians were killed.
Troops remained inside the Jenin refugee camp early Monday, pushing ahead with the largest operation in the area during more than a year of fighting. It came at a time of growing domestic pressure for a tough response to a series of attacks on Israeli settlers – including a shooting attack last week that killed four people.
Black smoke rose from the crowded streets of the camp as the military pressed on. According to Palestinian media reports, the operation disrupted life for local residents, with electricity cut off in some parts and a military bulldozer seen driving through narrow streets - another reminder of Israel's incursions during the last uprising. The Palestinians condemned the violence.
Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an army spokesman, said the operation began just after 1 a.m. with an airstrike on a building used by militants for planning attacks. He said the goal of the operation was to destroy and confiscate weapons.
“We’re not planning to hold ground,” he said. “We’re acting against specific targets.”
He said that a brigade-size force – roughly 2,000 soldiers – was taking part in the operation, and that military drones had carried out a series of strikes to clear the way for the ground forces. Although Israel has carried out isolated airstrikes in the West Bank in recent weeks, Hecht said Monday’s series of strikes marked an escalation unseen since 2006 -- the end of the Palestinian uprising.
While Israel described the attack as a pinpoint operation, videos on Palestinian social media showed a large tuft of white smoke billowing from a crowded area, with a mosque minaret nearby. Other videos showed a wounded man was brought into a hospital on a stretcher, while another was carried in by a group of men.
According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the military blocked roads within the camp, took over houses and buildings and set up snipers on rooftops. The agency also said the military cut off electricity in large areas of the camp and that army bulldozers caused damage to property.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least three Palestinians were killed and 13 injured early Monday, three of them critically. Hecht said as many as seven militants were believed dead.
In a separate incident, a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah, the ministry said.
“Our Palestinian people will not kneel, will not surrender, will not raise the white flag, and will remain steadfast on their land in the face of this brutal aggression,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the Palestinian president, said in a statement.
The Jenin camp and an adjacent town of the same name have been a flashpoint as Israeli-Palestinian violence escalated since the spring of 2022. Jenin has long been a bastion for armed struggle against Israel and was a major friction point in the last Palestinian uprising.
In 2002, days after a Palestinian suicide bombing during a large Passover gathering that killed 30 people, Israeli troops launched a massive operation in the Jenin camp. For eight days and nights they fought militants street by street, using armored bulldozers to destroy rows of homes, many of which had been booby-trapped.
Monday’s raid came two weeks after another violent confrontation in Jenin and after the military said a rocket was fired from the area last week, which landed in the West Bank..
"There has been a dynamic here around Jenin for the last year,” Hecht said, defending Monday’s tactics. “It’s been intensifying all the time.”
But there also may have been political considerations at play. Leading members of Israel’s far-right government, which is dominated by West Bank settlers and their supporters, have been calling for a broader military response to the ongoing violence in the area.
“Proud of our heroes on all fronts and this morning especially of our soldiers operating in Jenin,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist who recently called for Israel to kill “thousands” of militants if necessary, tweeted. “Praying for their success.”
Monday’s deaths bring the death toll of Palestinians killed this year in the West Bank to 132, part of more than a yearlong spike in violence that has seen some of the worst bloodshed in that area in nearly two decades.
The outburst of violence escalated last year after a spate of Palestinian attacks prompted Israel to step up its raids in the West Bank.
Israel says the raids are meant to beat back militants. The Palestinians say such violence is inevitable in the absence of any political process with Israel and increased West Bank settlement construction and violence by extremist settlers. They see the intensifying Israeli military presence in the area as an entrenchment of Israel’s 56-year open-ended occupation of the territory.
Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and also people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.
Palestinian attacks against Israelis since the start of this year have killed 24 people.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Hannibal Qaddafi moved to hospital in ‘critical condition’ in Lebanon — TV

Hannibal Gadhafi. (Photo/Twitter)
Hannibal Gadhafi. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 03 July 2023
Reuters

Hannibal Qaddafi moved to hospital in 'critical condition' in Lebanon — TV

Hannibal Gadhafi. (Photo/Twitter)
  • Qaddafi has been charged in Lebanon with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa Al-Sadr, a Lebanese Shiite Muslim cleric who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978
Updated 03 July 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Hannibal Qaddafi, son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, has been moved from a Lebanese prison to hospital in “critical condition,” Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday.
Qaddafi went on hunger strike last month in protest at his incarceration without trial since 2015.
Citing unidentified sources, Al-Hadath said he had suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level.
Qaddafi has been charged in Lebanon with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa Al-Sadr, a Lebanese Shiite Muslim cleric who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978.
Muammar Qaddafi was captured and killed by rebels in 2011.
 

 

Topics: Hannibal Gadhafi Libya

