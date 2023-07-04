UN agencies ‘alarmed’ at scale of Jenin raid, concerned about access

GENEVA: UN aid agencies on Tuesday voiced alarm at the scale of the ongoing operation in the West Bank town of Jenin, where ten Palestinians have been killed, and said there were restrictions on medical access.
“We are alarmed at the scale of air and ground operations that are taking place in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and airstrikes hitting a densely populated refugee camp,” Vanessa Huguenin, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, told a briefing. She said three children were among those killed, without providing details.
“First responders have been prevented from entering the (Jenin) refugee camp, including to reach persons who have been critically injured,” said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier, referring to restrictions put in place by Israeli forces.
‘Dream come true’: Emirati astronaut conducts interview with CNN from the ISS
Al-Neyadi has spent three months making repairs on space station and conducting experiments for NASA
Updated 45 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi’s mission on board the International Space Station is pushing the UAE to the forefront of space exploration, the country’s space chief told CNN last week.
Al-Neyadi, who has spent three months making repairs on the ISS and conducting experiments for NASA, was the first Arab to be deployed on a long-term space mission and has become the first person from the Arab world to perform a spacewalk.
He said: “It (the spacewalk) was (a) really great feeling, just to see that you are floating in a spacesuit.
“It’s just like a small spacecraft. It provides oxygen and CO2 scrubbing and cooling, and what is preventing you from dying is just a small layer of glass.”
Al-Neyadi also gave Anderson a tour of the ISS during the interview, ran through the types of experiments he is carrying out, described how he manages to keep fit at zero gravity, and how weightlessness affects astronauts for an extended period of time.
Anderson also spoke to MBRSC Director-General Salem Al-Marri, who said space exploration was a key part of the UAE’s strategy of moving its economy away from a dependence on oil.
He said: “Our objective is always to try and do these exciting projects that really put the UAE at the forefront of exploration.
“It’s all about data. They say the new gold or the new oil is data.”
Al-Marri told Anderson that he is looking forward to seeing the potential of the UAE’s satellites fulfilled following their success at tracking data on climate change and urban growth.
He added: “If you’re tracking cars, if you’re looking at planes, environmental purposes, whatever it may be, there’s hundreds if not thousands of applications that you can use from one image.”
Speaking about the MBZ-SAT, he added: “What’s beautiful about this satellite is it’s fully designed by our team here.
“All of the project management, every single piece you see here is designed and project managed by our team.”
Al-Marri added that space exploration, and tourism in the cosmos, had the potential to be a joint venture between governments and the private sector.
He said: “Space is predominantly government-led, so there’s big investments from government because of the need for these types of satellites.
“But that doesn’t mean the private sector cannot lead the development.
“In a country like the UAE, this is funded by the government, it’s supervised by the government, but the private sector now is building it.”
Egypt, Turkiye appoint ambassadors for the first time in a decade
Relations had soured over Libya, overthrow of Morsi govt
Reconciliation began in 2021, with leaders meeting in 2022
Updated 04 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egypt and Turkiye said on Tuesday they had appointed ambassadors for the first time in a decade, in the latest sign of warming ties.
Cairo and Ankara both issued statements announcing “the upgrading of diplomatic relations between them to the level of ambassadors.”
Egypt named Amr Elhamamy as its new ambassador in Ankara, while Turkiye named Salih Mutlu Sen as its ambassador in Cairo.
The two foreign ministries said the move “aims at the re-normalization of relations between the two countries and reflects the mutual will to develop bilateral relations.”
The appointments mark a rapprochement between Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Relations between the two countries became strained in 2013 with the overthrow of Egypt’s late President Mohamed Morsi, who was supported by Erdogan’s administration.
Ties were further strained as a result of the turmoil in Libya, which borders Egypt to the west.
A dispute also arose in 2019 when Turkiye and the Libyan Government of National Accord signed a pact in November on sovereignty over maritime areas in the Mediterranean.
The first signs of a thaw came in May 2021 when a Turkish delegation visited Egypt to discuss possible normalization.
In November 2022, Erdogan met El-Sisi for the first time at the inauguration of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
In what has been described as a historic moment, the two presidents shook hands, alongside Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
The two leaders then spoke by telephone after a devastating earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria in February. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited Syria and Turkiye to convey a message of solidarity from Cairo.
In May this year, El-Sisi called Erdogan to congratulate him on winning the presidential election.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this step “aims to establish normal relations between the two countries once again and demonstrates their mutual determination to work toward enhancing their bilateral relations for the best interest of both the Turkish and Egyptian peoples.”
In June, Shoukry called his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to congratulate him on taking up the position.
In 2022, Turkiye was the largest importer of Egyptian goods, totaling $4 billion.
Jenin military operation exposes Israel to charge of collective punishment of Palestinians
Ground offensive involving 1,000 Israeli troops, helicopters and drones reawakens memories of Battle of Jenin of 2002
Intervening 21 years have witnessed no let-up in resistance of Palestinian groups to occupation of West Bank and Gaza
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: As Israel conducts a massive ground offensive in a densely populated Palestinian refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the assault has a strong sense of deja vu about it, at least to those who remember the raids and confrontations of 2002 that turned the Battle of Jenin into a symbol of Palestinian resistance.
Despite the passage of 21 years between the two Israeli military operations, the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories has remained largely unchanged. If anything, the little hope of a peaceful resolution of the Middle East conflict that existed in 2002 has evaporated with the political ascendancy of the Israeli far right.
Since Monday morning Jenin has been witnessing fierce aerial bombardments and ground incursions by the Israeli military, involving elite special forces, armored personnel carriers, bulldozers, helicopters and drones. The assault began with a drone strike on an apartment in the middle of the refugee camp.
The Israeli military said the apartment was a “joint operational command center” for the Jenin Brigades, a unit consisting of militant groups whose members mainly belong to Hamas and Islamic Jihad. More than 10,000 Palestinians are believed to reside within less than half a kilometer of the apparent target.
Made up largely of camps initially set up in the 1950s, Jenin is home to more than 22,000 Palestinians who were expelled from their original homes in 1948 during the Nakba, or Catastrophe — the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by Zionist militias to create the State of Israel.
To Palestinians, the enclave embodies armed resistance against the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. To Israelis, Jenin is a hotbed of militancy which belongs to groups that run the ideological gamut from Hamas and Islamic Jihad to Fatah.
Mansour Al-Saadi, the deputy governor of Jenin, told Arab News that the Israeli army had isolated the refugee camp from the city using dirt mounds that its bulldozers piled up at all the entrances. “If the military operation continues for a longer period, the situation in Jenin camp will turn into a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.
Speaking to Arab News, Abdullah Amawi, a Palestinian resident of a refugee camp in Lebanon, said: “I have some of my relatives in Jenin. We keep in touch through social media as I cannot call them directly. All the social posts I see are of smoke, fires and wounded residents. All I can do is pray: Pray for their lives, their safety, for a continuous roof on top of their heads and, ultimately, freedom.”
Expressing alarm about the Israeli assault, Lynn Hastings, the UN’s resident humanitarian coordinator, wrote on Twitter: “Airstrikes were used in the densely populated refugee camp. Several dead and critically wounded. Access to all injured must be ensured.”
A spokesperson for Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, condemned the Israeli offensive as “a new war crime against our defenseless people,” adding: “Our Palestinian people will not kneel, will not surrender, will not raise the white flag and will remain steadfast on their land in the face of this brutal aggression.”
In comments on Twitter on Monday, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, said: “The bombing of cities and camps by planes and the bulldozing of houses and roads is a collective punishment and revenge that will only lead to further detonation of the situation.”
Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a spokesman for the Israeli military, said the airstrikes were intended to “minimize friction” for the soldiers deployed on the ground. He added the operation sought to end a “safe haven mindset” in the refugee camps that he claimed housed 19 people suspected of attacks on Israelis.
Over the past 24 hours, more Israeli airstrikes have been launched and thousands of soldiers have been stationed in Jenin to try and seize weapons. According to Palestinian Ministry of Health officials, eight Palestinians have died and 50 have been injured so far.
The Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims the offensive is “dealing a heavy blow to terrorists in Jenin.” The Israeli military has issued no statement to indicate when its operation will come to an end, while Israeli army radio has said it involves 1,000 troops and dozens of drones and could last for days.
As the gun battle raged between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters on Monday, the Jenin Brigades said in a statement: “We will fight the occupation forces until the last breath and bullet. We work together and are unified from all factions and military formations.”
FASTFACT
The Battle of Jenin left 50 Palestinian civilians and fighters and 23 Israeli soldiers dead in April 2002.
Prior to the Israeli assault, a rocket had been launched from the Jenin area toward an Israeli community and exploded soon after it was fired, according to video footage.
Tensions had increased in the area after an Israeli military operation on June 19 in Jenin turned deadly, with five Palestinians killed in a gun battle, one of whom was a 15-year-old Palestinian girl. Dozens more were wounded, according to Palestinian health officials.
Jenin and Nablus have been the two major targets of Israel’s Operation Breakwater, which was launched more than a year ago. The operation has seen nightly Israeli raids and some of the fiercest clashes in the occupied territories since the second mass Palestinian uprising or intifada.
The ongoing Israeli offensive is the most intense since the Battle of Jenin, which left 50 Palestinian civilians and fighters and 23 Israeli soldiers dead in the space of little over a week in 2002. Thirteen of the soldiers were killed in a single ambush while trying to negotiate the refugee camp’s booby-trapped streets.
The offensive began on April 9, 2002, as Israeli forces, backed by fighter jets, invaded the camp with more than 150 armored tanks and bulldozers. The assault was launched a few days after a Palestinian suicide bombing which killed 30 people during a large gathering for the Jewish holiday of Passover.
The ensuing clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli troops went on for more than 10 days, razing a large section of Jenin town and leaving some 3,000 Palestinians homeless. Allegations surfaced of extrajudicial killings by the Israeli military and the final death toll is still not a settled debate.
The Israeli government at the time framed Operation Defensive Shield — the country’s largest military mobilization since 1967 — as a defensive measure and a response to suicide bombings inside Israel that collectively claimed 56 lives and left hundreds injured.
In the period between the two offensives, successive Israeli governments, instead of treating the Palestinian Authority as a security partner, have taken actions that have weakened it. Simultaneously, far-right settler groups have accumulated political power in Israel at the expense of parties that support a two-state solution.
The upshot has been growing Palestinian disillusionment with the policies of the Abbas government and the increased popularity of armed groups in Jenin and Nablus, among other cities.
The past year, which has seen more than 140 Palestinian deaths, mostly in clashes or as bystanders, has proved to be the deadliest in more than a decade. Close to 30 Israelis have lost their lives during the same period.
The military operation in Jenin has so far received broad endorsement from Israelis, with even the centrist Yair Lapid voicing his support. “This is a justified step against a terror infrastructure based on accurate and high-quality intelligence,” he said on Twitter.
UN commander in contact with Lebanese and Israeli officials about tensions over Hezbollah tents
The head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Mohammed Raad said Saturday that the tents are in Lebanon
Updated 04 July 2023
AP
BEIRUT: The UN peacekeeping force on the Lebanon-Israel border said Monday its commander is in contact with officials in both countries over tensions regarding two tents set up by the militant Hezbollah group last month.
Israel filed a complaint with the United Nations in June claiming that Hezbollah had set up tents several dozen meters (yards) inside of Israeli territory.
The area where the tents were erected in Chebaa Farms and the Kfar Chouba hills were captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war and are part of Syria’s Golan Heights that Israel annexed in 1981. The Lebanese government says the area belongs to Lebanon.
Israeli media reported Sunday that Hezbollah evacuated one of the two tents but there has been no confirmation from the Iran-backed Lebanese group.
The head of the UN peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL, Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, “continues to be in direct contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line to resolve the situation of the tents,” UNIFIL said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. The borderline demarcated after Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000 is known as the blue line.
UNIFIL added: “We are looking into reports that a tent has been moved north of the Blue Line.” UNIFIL added that any unauthorized presence or activity “near the Blue Line is a concern, and has the potential to increase tension and misunderstandings.”
The head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Mohammed Raad said Saturday that the tents are in Lebanon. He added, referring to Israel: “You cannot remove two tents because there is resistance and strong men in this country.”
Israel and Hezbollah fought to a draw in a monthlong war in Lebanon in 2006. Last week, Hezbollah said it shot down an Israel drone flying over a village in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has in the past claimed downing Israeli drones, and Israel’s military also has said in the past that they have shot down Hezbollah drones.
Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.
Tunisia national guard officer stabbed, police arrest attacker
Last month, a policeman died after a man fatally stabbed him on duty outside the Brazilian embassy in Tunis
Updated 04 July 2023
Reuters
TUNIS: A man stabbed a national guard officer in La Goulette, a suburb of the capital Tunis, the interior ministry said on Monday, the second such attack targeting the police in two weeks.
Police quickly arrested the suspect, the ministry said. The national guard officer was taken to a hospital and his condition was listed as stable.
The reasons of the attack are unknown.
Last month, a policeman died after a man fatally stabbed him on duty outside the Brazilian embassy in Tunis.