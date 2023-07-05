You are here

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Entanglement’

Updated 05 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: 'The Entanglement'

Author: ALVA NOE

In “The Entanglement,” philosopher Alva Noë explores the inseparability of life, art, and philosophy, arguing that we have greatly underestimated what this entangled reality means for understanding human nature.
Challenging the notions that art is a mere cultural curiosity and that philosophy has been outmoded by science, “The Entanglement” offers a new way of thinking about human nature, the limits of natural science in understanding the human, and the essential role of art and philosophy in trying to know ourselves.

 

Updated 03 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: The Voices of Nature

Author: Nicolas Mathevon

What is the meaning of a bird’s song, a baboon’s bark, an owl’s hoot, or a dolphin’s clicks? In The Voices of Nature, Nicolas Mathevon explores the mysteries of animal sound. Putting readers in the middle of animal soundscapes that range from the steamy heat of the Amazon jungle to the icy terrain of the Arctic, Mathevon reveals the amazing variety of animal vocalizations. He describes how animals use sound to express emotion, to choose a mate, to trick others, to mark their territory, to call for help, and much more. What may seem like random chirps, squawks, and cries are actually signals that, like our human words, allow animals to carry on conversations with others.
Mathevon explains how the science of bioacoustics works to decipher the ways animals make and hear sounds, what information is encoded in these sound signals, and what this information is used for in daily life. Drawing on these findings as well as observations in the wild, Mathevon describes, among many other things, how animals communicate with their offspring, how they exchange information despite ambient noise, how sound travels underwater, how birds and mammals learn to vocalize, and even how animals express emotion though sound. Finally, Mathevon asks if these vocalizations, complex and expressive as they are, amount to language.

 

books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Monumental Shadows’

What We Are Reading Today: Renewal by Anne-Marie Slaughter

What We Are Reading Today: Renewal by Anne-Marie Slaughter
Updated 02 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: Renewal by Anne-Marie Slaughter

Like much of the world, America is deeply divided over identity, equality, and history.

“Renewal” is Anne-Marie Slaughter’s candid and deeply personal account of how her own odyssey opened the door to an important new understanding of how we as individuals, organizations, and nations can move backward and forward at the same time, facing the past and embracing a new future.

Updated 02 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: 'Monumental Shadows'

Jeddah-based organization Art Jameel and Beirut-based publishing house Kaph Books have announced the recent release of “Monumental Shadows: On Museums, Memory, and the Making of History.”

According to the statement, the 320-page bilingual (English and Arabic) publication aims to “radically reboot contemporary global conversations on museum practices, history-making, and the politics of dispossession and conflict in relation to material heritage, drawing from a wide range of voices.”

Featuring a mix of text and images, the book showcases the work of 19 groundbreaking artists, curators and cultural producers from over 10 countries. It is believed to be one of the first books on museum practices rooted in experiences and perspectives from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The publication explores the relationship between histories of colonization and the circulation and display of historical artifacts and contemporary art through commissioned essays, interviews, and visual contributions by experts in the field.

Contributors include Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, Michael Rakowitz, Basel Abbas, Ruanne Abou-Rahme and Akram Zaatari.

The book is edited by Nora Razian, Art Jameel’s deputy director and head of exhibitions and programs, with a foreword by Art Jameel Director Antonia Carver.

Art Jameel, headquartered in Jeddah and the UAE, has been advocating for the arts in the region since its establishment in 2003. Its collaboration with Kaph Books, established in 2015 with the aim of publishing high-quality books about the region, demonstrates a joint commitment to elevating the region’s art narratives.

“Monumental Shadows” is the culmination of Art Jameel’s multi-year project exploring various aspects of material heritage, from the destruction of monuments and contested ownership to the use of scanning technologies in preservation and reconstruction. The organization has worked with artists whose practices are rooted in regional histories.

The edited volume expands on the Jameel Arts Center’s 2019-2021 exhibition program, which examined the politics of material heritage. This includes the group exhibition “Phantom Limb” in 2019, as well as solo exhibitions by Michael Rakowitz and Hiwa K in 2020 and 2021.

“Monumental Shadows: On Museums, Memory, and the Making of History” is available worldwide through Kaph book’s online store and select bookshops. It is also available at the physical Art Jameel Shop located at Jameel Arts Center, Dubai.

 

Updated 01 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: The Last Action Heroes

Author: Nick de Semlyen

Nick de Semlyen’s “The Last Action Heroes”  tells the story of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s carnage-packed journey from enmity to friendship against the backdrop of Ronald Reagan’s America and the Cold War.
He also reveals fascinating untold stories of the colorful characters who ascended in their high-kickers Chuck Norris and Jackie Chan, glowering tough guys Dolph Lundgren and Steven Seagal, and quipping troublemakers Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bruce Willis.
The book is a no-holds-barred account of a period in Hollywood history when there were no limits to the heights of fame these men achieved, or to the mayhem they wrought, on-screen and off.

 

Updated 01 July 2023
What We Are Reading Today: The Rooster House

  • Belim was born in Ukraine and lived there 15 years before immigrating to the US and later Belgium
Author: Victoria Belim

This is timely and deeply moving memoir of the author’s Ukrainian family history, interwoven with the country’s tumultuous story.

Victoria Belim shares a deeply personal portrait of Ukraine in her memoir.

From the great famine of the 1930s through the Crimea Invasion of 2014, the author shares stories of generations of her family who endured much hardship under the ever-present Russian-Ukraine struggles.

Belim was born in Ukraine and lived there 15 years before immigrating to the US and later Belgium.

In 2014, she revisits Ukraine, spending time with her grandmother, experiencing everyday life, while also doing a deep dive into her great-grandparents history of the 1930s.

"This heartfelt exploration, while a bit slow-moving and meandering in places, is intimate and introspective," said a review on goodreads.com.

Belim is a journalist, and she covers a lot of material to pull together all the threads of her family, Ukranian history, and Ukranian life.


 

 

