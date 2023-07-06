Israeli-Russian academic being held by militia in Iraq, Netanyahu says

You are here

This undated image provided by the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy on July 5, 2023, shows non-resident fellow Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian academic who had been missing in Iraq for months is being held by the pro-Iran armed faction Kataeb Hezbollah. (AFP)
Kataib Hezbollah Iraqi militia gather ahead of the funeral of the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport in Iraq, January 4, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Reuters

  • Elizabeth Tsurkov was in Iraq doing research on behalf of Princeton University when Kataib Hezbollah members seized her
  • Kataib Hezbollah is one of the most powerful Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq
Reuters

JERUSALEM: An Israeli-Russian academic who went missing in Iraq a few months ago is alive and being held there by Shiite group Kataib Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Wednesday.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office named the woman as Elizabeth Tsurkov. It said she had gone to Iraq for research purposes on behalf of Princeton University in the US. There were no immediate details on her condition.
Tsurkov entered Iraq on her Russian passport, the statement said.
“Elizabeth Tsurkov is still alive and we see Iraq as responsible for her fate and well being,” the statement said, adding that the situation is being handled by the relevant bodies in Israel.
Iraq’s prime minister’s office and a spokesperson for the interior ministry did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Kataib Hezbollah could not be reached.
Tsurkov’s mother Irena said they lost contact two months ago. “From what I had known until today, she was in Turkiye, working on her research for Princeton. I didn’t even know she was in Iraq,” she told N12 News.
According to the university’s website, Tsurkov is pursuing her PhD at Princeton’s Department of Politics. Her fields of study include comparative politics, and she has written articles based on observations from the field in Syria, the website showed.
A Princeton spokesperson declined to say whether Tsurkov was in Iraq on the university’s behalf, citing policies and a federal law governing students’ privacy and safety.
“Elizabeth is a valued member of the Princeton University community,” Michael Hotchkiss, the spokesperson, said in the statement. “We are deeply concerned for her safety and wellbeing, and we are eager for her to be able to rejoin her family and resume her studies.”
The State Department said it was aware of her kidnapping and that it condemned the abduction of private citizens. It deferred questions on her situation to Iraqi authorities.
Tsurkov’s Twitter page, which has nearly 80,000 followers, says she researches issues including human rights and upheaval in Syria and Iraq.
She last posted on Twitter on March 21.
Israeli citizens are forbidden from traveling to Iraq — an enemy state. Kataib Hezbollah is one of the most powerful Iran-backed militia groups there.

Updated 45 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Iran: We have court order to seize Chevron tanker

Iran: We have court order to seize Chevron tanker
  • Iran says Richmond Voyager’s collision with an Iranian ship carrying seven crew members had injured five people and caused flooding on board, and that the tanker had not stopped after the incident
Updated 45 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran said on Thursday it had a court order to seize a tanker in Gulf waters a day earlier after it collided with an Iranian vessel, one of two tankers the US Navy said it prevented Iran from commandeering.
The Richmond Voyager, a Bahamas-flagged oil tanker, had collided with an Iranian vessel and the Iranian navy had a court order to seize it, the Maritime Search and Rescue Center of Iran’s Hormozgan Province told the official IRINN news agency.
The US Navy said it sent guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul to respond to a distress call from the Richmond Voyager off the coast of Oman in international waters. It said Iranian authorities had asked the tanker to stop and had fired shots but the Iranian navy vessel departed when McFaul arrived.
Iran said the Richmond Voyager’s collision with an Iranian ship carrying seven crew members had injured five people and caused flooding on board, and that the tanker had not stopped after the incident. The Iranian ship’s owner then requested the tanker be seized, IRINN said.
US oil company Chevron, which manages the Richmond Voyager, said its crew were safe and the vessel was operating normally.
The US Navy had earlier responded to an incident involving the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TRF Moss in the same region.
Iran seized two oil tankers in a week just over a month ago, the US Navy said.
Since 2019, there has been a series of attacks on shipping in strategic Gulf waters at times of tension between the United States and Iran.
About a fifth of the world’s supply of seaborne crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint between Iran and Oman, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa.

UAE foreign affairs minister in call with US’ Blinken

UAE foreign affairs minister in call with US’ Blinken
Updated 54 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

UAE foreign affairs minister in call with US’ Blinken

UAE foreign affairs minister in call with US’ Blinken
Updated 54 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s foreign affairs minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to discuss the strategic bilateral relations as well as joint cooperation and partnership in various fields.

During the conversation, the minister said he treasured the support extended by the US for a historic resolution which was adopted last month by the UN Security Council (UNSC) for tolerance, international peace and security.

The resolution, which was drafted by the UAE and UK, recognises for the first time that hate speech, intolerance and extremism can contribute to conflicts.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked Blinken for the US’s support for the UNSC resolution, affirming that the UAE and US shared visions about the importance of deepening the values of tolerance and coexistence and enhancing regional and international peace and stability.

The two also discussed the latest developments in the region with an eye on the current events in the Jenin camp.

They also reviewed an array of regional and global issues of common interest including Syria, Yemen and West Balkan.

Charity suspends ‘vital’ medical aid in 2 Mosul hospitals

Charity suspends ‘vital’ medical aid in 2 Mosul hospitals
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP

Charity suspends ‘vital’ medical aid in 2 Mosul hospitals

Charity suspends ‘vital’ medical aid in 2 Mosul hospitals
  • The group’s activities are crucial for the major city in northern Iraq, where the health care sector is struggling to recover from years of war and neglect
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP

MOSUL: Medical charity Doctors Without Borders announced on Wednesday the suspension of “vital” medical activities in two hospitals in the war-scarred city of Mosul, blaming Iraq’s bureaucracy of delaying the delivery of supplies.

“Essential medical activities have been suspended at two health facilities ... after stocks of medicines and supplies ran critically low,” according to an MSF press release.

The group’s activities are crucial for the major city in northern Iraq, where the health care sector is struggling to recover from years of war and neglect.

Six years after Iraq declared victory over Daesh, much of Mosul, where the jihadists declared their “caliphate,” remains devastated and public services are slowly being rebuilt. MSF attributed the suspension to the “lengthy, complicated, and opaque official procedures which have hampered MSF from ensuring a reliable supply to the projects through Baghdad International Airport and from transporting them within Iraq.”

The charity said it is halting its activities at two out of three MSF-run hospitals in Mosul — Al-Wahda Hospital, where 220 patients received specialist orthopedic surgeries or postoperative care, and Al-Amal Maternity Hospital, where 2,496 deliveries took place.

“It is unfortunate that we have had to suspend vital activities since 1 June in both facilities,” MSF head of mission in Iraq Fernando Galvan said in the statement.

MSF said one shipment was held up at Baghdad’s airport for five months and when it finally took possession of some items many had “expired.”

Iraq’s Transport Ministry, the airport director, and the Civil Aviation Authority did not respond to request for comment on the matter. Galvan said that MSF continues to provide some services at the two Mosul hospitals, including emergency maternity care.

“We will only be able to resume our activities when we can receive the necessary supplies,” he said.

MSF said it was expecting 10 shipments totaling “12 tons of medicines, medical supplies, and equipment” for its various projects in Iraq, urging authorities to facilitate their delivery.

In Mosul, six hospitals are under construction, while 11 other public facilities are currently operational, according to a local official from the health ministry.

As of the end of 2021, the city had 1,800 beds for a population of 1.5 million, according to official statistics.

Iranian envoy urges UK to abide by terms of nuclear deal

Iranian envoy urges UK to abide by terms of nuclear deal
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

Iranian envoy urges UK to abide by terms of nuclear deal

Iranian envoy urges UK to abide by terms of nuclear deal
  • Mehdi Hosseini Matin asks UK, France, and Germany to lift sanctions on Iranian missile development as agreed
  • Matin: Europe should think twice. They will just have shot themselves in the foot
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK, France, and Germany risk the collapse of the joint comprehensive plan of action nuclear deal if they fail to lift sanctions on Iranian missile development as agreed, said Mehdi Hosseini Matin, Tehran’s charge d’affaires to London.

Speaking on the eve of a UN Security Council debate on Iran, Matin said on Wednesday that such a breach of the terms of the deal would affect the atmosphere around recent bilateral talks in Oman between Iran and the US to secure a separate mini-agreement covering the release of US prisoners, maintaining aspects of the nuclear deal, and the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad.

Matin said: “The UK and its European partners need to think strategically and it will be a big mistake not to lift sanctions. Europe should think twice. They will just have shot themselves in the foot.

“The structure of the JCPOA should be preserved, and if it is not they would be held accountable. We will not act now, but we will respond when we see what is announced.”

Former US President Donald Trump quit the nuclear deal in 2018 that had been negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama, saying he was going to apply maximum economic sanctions in an attempt to force Iran to agree a new deal to constrain its nuclear program and its behavior in its region.

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, sought to negotiate the terms for the US to rejoin the deal, but the talks in Vienna stalled amid disagreements over the UN inspection regime and Iran’s explanations for its past activities at specific nuclear sites.

The UK, France, and Germany remained signatories to the deal, which has so far prevented Iran producing weapons-grade uranium.

Matin was responding to reports that the UK and the other two European powers were planning to maintain sanctions related to Iranian missile production after Oct. 18, the date they are due to be lifted under the terms of the 2015 deal. The European powers have said repeatedly that Iran is breaching the clauses on missile production in the deal.

But Matin said the 2015 deal only “called upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear missiles, including launches using such technology.” He said the wording did not represent an obligation on Iran.

Matin, who is the most senior Iranian diplomat in London, said Iran was not producing such weapons and added that any sale of drones by his country to Russia was not covered by the nuclear deal since these unmanned aerial vehicles were neither a weapon nor a missile.

Barbara Woodward, the UK’s ambassador to the UN, said this week: “Iran is in flagrant breach of UN Resolution 2231 (which enshrines the nuclear deal), not least in the way it is selling UAVs to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

“We think Iran has three times the amount of highly enriched uranium needed to manufacture a nuclear device, so the stockpiles are high and Iran’s ability to enrich uranium is high, so that is a situation that is causing us a lot of concern, so that is why we are working so hard to agree what to do next about that.”

Matin insisted Iran’s increase in the amount of enriched uranium beyond the limits set in the JCPOA did not in itself constitute a breach of the deal since Article 37 of the accord stated: “If sanctions are reinstated in full or part, Iran will treat that as grounds to cease performing its commitments under the deal.”

All the steps Iran had taken after the US pulled out of the deal in 2018 were reversible, he added.

Speaking to France 24, the head of the UN nuclear inspectorate in charge of verifying the nuclear deal admitted the accord was in very bad shape.

Rafael Grossi said: “It is an empty shell, basically. No one has declared it dead, but there is no diplomatic activity around it.

“If there is any alternative agreement I hope we will be invited to be the ones to inspect and verify that whatever commitments are made are for real and not just a piece of paper.”

Israel’s deadly attacks on Jenin might be a war crime, UN experts say

A Palestinian woman walks near her destroyed home, after a two-day Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
A Palestinian woman walks near her destroyed home, after a two-day Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Updated 05 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Israel’s deadly attacks on Jenin might be a war crime, UN experts say

A Palestinian woman walks near her destroyed home, after a two-day Israeli raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
  • ‘The impunity that Israel has enjoyed for its acts of violence over decades only fuel and intensify the recurring cycle of violence,’ they added
  • The two days of raids this week represented the fiercest assault on the area since the destruction of the Jenin refugee camp in 2002
Updated 05 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Israel’s assault on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank this week, which killed at least 12 Palestinians including five children, might constitute a war crime, UN experts said on Wednesday.

Houses, apartment buildings and other infrastructure were damaged during two days of raids on Monday and Tuesday, and more than 4,000 Palestinians were forced to flee.

Israel’s actions amounted “to egregious violations of international law and standards on the use of force and may constitute a war crime,” said Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, and Paula Betancur, the special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons.

“The attacks were the fiercest in the West Bank since the destruction of the Jenin camp in 2002,” they added.

Albanese and Betancur highlighted reports of ambulance crews being denied access to the refugee camp, thereby preventing injured people from receiving medical assistance.

“It is heart-breaking to see thousands of Palestinian refugees, originally displaced since 1947-1949, forced to march out of the camp in abject fear at the dead of night,” they said.

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council. They are independent experts who work on a voluntary basis, are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work.

Albanese and Betancur denounced Israel’s “counterterrorism” operation and said there is no justification for such actions under international law.

“The attacks constitute collective punishment of the Palestinian population, who have been labelled a ‘collective security threat’ in the eyes of Israeli authorities,” they said.

They also expressed “grave concern” about the weapons and tactics deployed at least twice over the past two weeks by Israeli forces against the population of Jenin.

“The Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory are protected persons under international law, guaranteed of all human rights, including the presumption of innocence,” Albanese and Betancur said.

“They cannot be treated as a collective security threat by the occupying power; all the more while it advances the annexation of occupied Palestinian land, and displacement and dispossession of its Palestinian residents.”

Israel’s operations in Jenin represent “amplifications of the structural violence that has permeated” the Occupied Palestinian Territories for many years, they added.

“The impunity that Israel has enjoyed for its acts of violence over decades only fuel and intensify the recurring cycle of violence.”

The UN experts called for Israel to be held accountable under international law for its “illegal occupation and violent acts to perpetuate it.”

They added: “For this relentless violence to end, Israel’s illegal occupation must end. It cannot be corrected or improved in the margins because it is wrong to the core.”

