US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier the two governments ‘can and need to find a way to live together’ in spite of their strained relations over geopolitics and economic development. (Reuters)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations
  • Yellen follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Xi Jinping last month in the highest-level US visit to Beijing in five years
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing on Thursday for meetings with Chinese leaders as part of efforts to revive relations that are strained by disputes about security, technology and other irritants.
Yellen planned to focus on stabilizing the global economy and challenging Chinese support of Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, Treasury officials in Washington told reporters ahead of the trip.
The secretary was due to meet with Chinese officials, American businesspeople and members of the public, according to Treasury officials. They gave no details, but said Yellen wouldn’t meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Yellen follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Xi last month in the highest-level US visit to Beijing in five years. The two agreed to stabilize relations but failed to agree on improving communications between their militaries.
Yellen earlier warned against economic decoupling, or disconnecting US and Chinese industry and markets. Businesspeople have warned the world might split into separate markets, slowing innovation and economic growth, as both governments tighten controls on trade in technology and other goods deemed sensitive.
Yellen said earlier the two governments “can and need to find a way to live together” in spite of their strained relations over geopolitics and economic development.
The most recent flareup came after President Joe Biden referred to Xi as dictator. The Chinese protested, but Biden said his blunt statements about China are “just not something I’m going to change very much.”
Relations have been strained by disputes over technology, security, China’s assertive policy abroad and conflicting claims to the South China Sea and other territory.
Washington has tightened restrictions imposed by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, on Chinese access to processor chips and other US technology on security grounds.
Ties became especially testy after a Chinese surveillance balloon flew over the United States in February and was shot down.
This week, Beijing responded to US technology controls by announced unspecified curbs on exports of gallium and germanium, two metals used in making semiconductors, solar panels, missiles and radar.

Topics: US China Janet Yellen

Wagner chief Prigozhin is in Russia, president of Belarus says

Wagner chief Prigozhin is in Russia, president of Belarus says
Updated 41 min 19 sec ago
AP

Wagner chief Prigozhin is in Russia, president of Belarus says

Wagner chief Prigozhin is in Russia, president of Belarus says
  • Belarusian president helped broker a deal for Yevgeny Prigozhin to his rebellion on June 24
  • Wagner troops’ uprising saw them quickly sweep over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don
Updated 41 min 19 sec ago
AP

MINSK: Russia’s mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg and his Wagner troops have remained at the camps where they had stayed before an abortive mutiny, the president of Belarus said Thursday.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal for Prigozhin to his rebellion on June 24 in exchange for security guarantees for himself and his soldiers and permission to move to Belarus.
After saying last week that Prigozhin was in Belarus, Lukashenko told international reporters Thursday that the mercenary chief is in St. Petersburg and Wagner troops still were at their camps.
He did not specify the location of the camps, but Prigozhin’s mercenaries fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine before their revolt.
The rebellion saw them quickly sweep over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and capture military headquarters there before marching on the Russian capital in what Prigozhin described as a “march of justice” to oust the Russian defense minister and the General Staff chief.
Prigozhin claimed his troops had come within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of Moscow when he ordered them to stop the advance under the deal brokered by Lukashenko.
The abortive rebellion represented the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power and exposed the Kremlin’s weakness.
Lukashenko’s statement followed Russian media reports that claimed that Prigozhin was spotted in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. His presence was seen as part of agreements that allowed him to finalize his affairs there.

Topics: Wagner belarus Yevgeny Prigozhin Alexander Lukashenko

Top officials from Turkiye and Sweden head to NATO to try to overcome membership concerns

Top officials from Turkiye and Sweden head to NATO to try to overcome membership concerns
Updated 06 July 2023
AP

Top officials from Turkiye and Sweden head to NATO to try to overcome membership concerns

Top officials from Turkiye and Sweden head to NATO to try to overcome membership concerns
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan objects to the Nordic country joining the military alliance
  • Sweden and Finland end their longstanding policy of military nonalignment after Russia invaded Ukraine
Updated 06 July 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: Senior officials from Sweden and Turkiye will gather at NATO headquarters on Thursday to examine Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s objections to the Nordic country joining the military alliance and to see what more, if anything, can be done to break the deadlock.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will lead the meeting, which will involve the countries’ foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers. Top officials from Finland, which joined NATO in April after itself addressing Turkish concerns, will also take part.
Fearing for their security, Sweden and neighboring Finland ended their longstanding policy of military nonalignment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and both applied for NATO membership.
President Joe Biden welcomed Sweden’s prime minister to the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States ramped up pressure for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO ahead of the alliance’s two-day summit starting next Tuesday.
Only Turkiye and Hungary are delaying Sweden’s membership. The other 29 allies, Stoltenberg and Sweden have all said the Nordic country has done enough to satisfy Turkiye’s demands. Sweden has changed its anti-terror laws and lifted an arms embargo on Turkiye, among other concessions.
But Turkiye accuses Sweden of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt. NATO requires the unanimous approval of all 31 members to expand.
Turkiye’s foreign ministry said the sides would review steps Finland and Sweden took, especially in the context of fighting terrorism, since the last meeting, which was held in Ankara on June 14.
Foreign minister Hakan Fidan would be joined at the meetings by Erdogan’s chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, deputy foreign minister Burak Akcapar and the intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, according to the ministry’s statement.
Hungary is also holding up approval of Sweden’s candidacy but has never clearly stated publicly what its concerns are. NATO officials expect that Hungary will follow suit once Turkiye lifts its objections.
At a European Union summit last week, Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said Hungary had given assurances that it would not hold things up. “Twice, I have spoken to Prime Minister (Viktor) Orban,” Kristersson told reporters. “Both times he has confirmed that Hungary will not delay.”
Turkiye is a different matter. A Qur’an-burning protest, at which the media vastly outnumbered the participants, outside a mosque in Stockholm has fueled tensions. Erdogan criticized Sweden last week for allowing it. Police permitted the protest citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on a similar burning of the Muslim holy book.
It’s unclear exactly what Turkiye objects to, and Thursday’s meeting is designed to flesh that out. Erdogan railed against Sweden while on the campaign trail for elections in May, and NATO officials had expected him to relent after he was reelected.
Erdogan is also seeking upgraded F-16 fighter jets from the US, but Biden has suggested that Sweden’s membership should be endorsed first.
NATO had hoped the road to Sweden’s membership would be smoothed out before the July 11-12 summit in Lithuania. Sweden’s entry would be a symbolically powerful moment and the latest indication that Russia’s war is driving countries to join the alliance. Those hopes have dimmed.

Topics: NATO Sweden Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Four dead after missile strike on apartment block in Ukraine's Lviv

Four dead after missile strike on apartment block in Ukraine’s Lviv
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP

Four dead after missile strike on apartment block in Ukraine’s Lviv

Four dead after missile strike on apartment block in Ukraine’s Lviv
  • Rescuers are working to reach those still trapped under rubble
  • More than 50 apartments destroyed and a dormitory at Lviv Polytechnic University damaged
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP

KYIV: A missile attack on an apartment block in western Ukraine’s Lviv killed four people on Thursday, in what its mayor said was the biggest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since Russia’s invasion of the country began.
While Russia regularly pounds Ukraine with missiles, artillery and drones, the Lviv region, hundreds of kilometers from the frontlines and near the Polish border, has largely been spared the aerial onslaughts.
“An apartment building was damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack,” Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.
“The 3rd and 4th floors in two sections of the house were destroyed... As of 7:00 am 4 people were killed, 9 were injured.”
Rescuers were working to reach those still trapped under rubble, he said.
More than 50 apartments had been “ruined” and a dormitory at Lviv Polytechnic University had been damaged, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram.
“This is the biggest attack on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning” of Russia’s invasion, he said.
“Consequences of the night attack by Russian terrorists,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote alongside a Telegram video post showing a damaged building.
“There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one.”
It was unclear how many missiles had been launched.
Earlier, regional governor Maksym Kozytski said “several” missiles were “moving in the direction of the western regions”, citing Ukraine’s Air Force Command.
A separate video posted by Kozytski showed a multi-story building with part of its top floor destroyed.
Emergency services were on the scene and rescuers were “sorting through the debris,” he said.
“As of now, the rubble is being dismantled,” he said. “We are doing everything possible to... save people.”
Unverified videos posted to Telegram purporting to show the aftermath of a strike showed shattered glass littering the floor of what appeared to be a dormitory.
It was not clear if the videos showed the same strike.
On June 20, Lviv was hit by a major Russian drone assault on Kyiv and other cities.
Ukraine has recently bolstered its air defense systems with Western-supplied weapons and the number of Russian missiles and drones breaking through has diminished.
But the spokesman for Ukraine’s air force, Yuriy Ignat, recently said that newly supplied systems were still insufficient to cover the whole country.
Slow weapons deliveries to Ukraine delayed Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive, allowing Russia to bolster its defenses in occupied areas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a TV interview broadcast Wednesday.
“Our slowed-down counteroffensive is happening due to certain difficulties in the battlefield. Everything is heavily mined there,” he told CNN via a translator in the pre-taped interview.

Topics: Ukraine Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Muslim lawmaker from Connecticut attacked after Eid Al-Adha service

Muslim lawmaker from Connecticut attacked after Eid Al-Adha service
Updated 06 July 2023
AP

Muslim lawmaker from Connecticut attacked after Eid Al-Adha service

Muslim lawmaker from Connecticut attacked after Eid Al-Adha service
  • Rep. Mayram Khan sustained multiple physical injuries from attempted sexual assault and violent physical assault
Updated 06 July 2023
AP

A Connecticut state legislator who was attacked last month as she left a Muslim prayer service made her first public comments about the incident on Wednesday, saying she sustained multiple physical injuries from what she described as an attempted sexual assault and violent physical assault.
Rep. Mayram Khan, who was with her children and sister outside a downtown Hartford arena taking pictures when the attack occurred, said in a written statement that she was grateful to the “courageous men who came to my aid” and chased down her assailant until police arrived.
“Their courage and tenacity in those moments helped to save my life, the lives of my children and many other Muslim women and children that were still inside the XL Center,” said Khan, referring to the roughly 4,000 other people who attended the service marking Eid Al-Adha, the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage by Muslims to Makkah.
Khan, who said she is “on a long journey of physical and emotional healing,” said she remains concerned about “the lack of security at one of the largest Muslim gatherings on the day of Eid in Hartford.”
Farhan Memon, the chair of the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said at the time that the man made obscene remarks, grabbed Khan, hit her and threw her to the ground.
Khan, a Democrat from Windsor, is scheduled to appear Thursday at a news conference at the Legislative Office Building to discuss the incident. The Associated Press doesn’t generally identify people who report attempted sexual assaults unless they publicly identify themselves.
The suspect, Andrey Desmond, 30, was held in lieu of $250,000 bond at his arraignment last week on charges including misdemeanor assault, unlawful restraint, breach of peace and interfering with police. Authorities have said he could still face additional charges.
An email was sent seeking comment from Desmond’s public defender but there was no immediate response.
A police report said Desmond allegedly made lewd comments to Khan and tried to kiss her. When the legislator attempted to pull away, Desmond slapped her across the face and let go of her neck, causing her to fall to the ground, suffering minor injuries, according to the report.
Khan told police she does not know Desmond.
Desmond was chased down and held by two bystanders, one of whom kicked him in the face after he was on the ground and had stopped fighting, police said. That man is expected to be charged with assault, according to the report. A Hartford Police spokesperson said Wednesday that no charges have been filed in connection with the bystanders and the incident remains under investigation.
Khan became the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House when she won a special election for the seat in March 2022.

Topics: US Arab American

Rice to get costlier as weather, India's farm perks threaten supply

Rice to get costlier as weather, India’s farm perks threaten supply
Updated 06 July 2023
Reuters

Rice to get costlier as weather, India’s farm perks threaten supply

Rice to get costlier as weather, India’s farm perks threaten supply
  • Rice is a staple for more than 3 billion people and nearly 90 percent of the water-intensive crop is produced in Asia, where the El Nino weather pattern usually brings lower rainfall.
Updated 06 July 2023
Reuters

MUMBAI: Global rice prices, now at their highest in 11 years, are set to rally further after India moved to boost payments to farmers, just as El Nino threatens yields in key producers and alternative staples get costlier for poor Asians and Africans.
India accounts for more than 40 percent of world rice exports, which were 56 million tons in 2022, but low inventories mean any cut in shipments will fuel food prices driven up by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year and erratic weather.
“India was the cheapest supplier of rice,” B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association (REA), told Reuters. “As Indian prices moved up because of the new minimum support price, other suppliers also started raising prices.”
Rice is a staple for more than 3 billion people and nearly 90 percent of the water-intensive crop is produced in Asia, where the El Nino weather pattern usually brings lower rainfall.
Yet even before the weather phenomenon can disrupt production, the global rice price index of the Food and Agriculture Organization hovers above an 11-year high.
That comes despite a forecast by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for near-record output in all top six global producers — Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.
“The impact of El Nino is not restricted to any single country; it affects rice output in almost all producing countries,” said Nitin Gupta, vice president of Olam India’s rice business.
The price of Indian rice exports has jumped 9 percent to a five-year high, following a hike of 7 percent last month in the price the government pays farmers for new-season common rice.

Export prices in Thailand and Vietnam have risen to more than two-year highs since that incentive, aimed at luring the votes of farmers in key Indian state elections this year and a general election next year.
In recent months, the prices of sugar, meat and eggs have jumped to multi-year highs worldwide, after producers cut exports to rein in domestic costs.
Despite the forecast for a strong Asian crop, some global trading houses expect El Nino to crimp the output of all key rice producers.
“Rice prices have already been rising due to limited supplies,” added Olam’s Gupta. “If production decreases, there will be a rally in prices.”
Global inventories of rice are set to drop to a six-year low of 170.2 million tons by the end of 2023/24, as stocks fall in top producers China and India, the USDA says, after the rising demand of recent years.

Prices could rise by a fifth
Prices could rise a fifth or more if yields drop sharply, as El Nino means the second rice crop in almost all Asian nations will be lower than normal, said a New Delhi-based grains dealer with a global trading house.
No. 2 exporter Thailand has urged farmers to plant only one rice crop after May rainfall was 26 percent below normal.
In India, which plants its second crop in November, planting of summer-sown rice was down 26 percent from a year ago by Friday, as the monsoon brought 8 percent less rain than normal, government data show.
Weather in China, the top producer of the grain, has not been conducive for the early season crop but high stockpiles will balance supply and demand, said Rosa Wang, an analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence.
Food inflation is always a concern for India’s ruling party, which banned wheat exports last year and curbed those of rice and sugar to bring down prices.
As elections near, the slow start of planting amid rising domestic prices is a concern for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raising the prospect that it could further curb exports.
“The Modi government is grappling with the task of containing the price rise in wheat, which is why it would not hesitate to impose restrictions,” said the dealer based in New Delhi, the Indian capital.
Indian curbs would leave other countries struggling to make up supplies, industry officials say.

“The supply situation is extremely tight, and decrease in Indian exports could potentially cause global prices to surge,” said a Singapore-based dealer with a global trading house.
Taken together, Myanmar, Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam could raise exports by 3 million to 4 million metric tons, the dealer added.
The price surge also complicates the task of building up stockpiles.
Demand from price-sensitive African countries has slowed, said Himanshu Agarwal, executive director at Satyam Balajee, an Indian exporter.
But some Asian buyers, such as Indonesia and the Philippines, have been building stocks and increasing purchases from traditional supplier Vietnam.
Last month Indonesia signed a rare pact with India to import 1 million tons if El Nino disrupts domestic supply. Indonesia usually buys rice from nearby Thailand and Vietnam.
“Rice has been a buyers’ market for the past few years, but it could become a sellers’ market if El Nino cuts production,” said the Singapore-based dealer.
 

Topics: climate change extreme weather rice supply India

