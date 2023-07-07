Media watchdog renews plea for Arab journalists’ safety after incident with Israeli military

You are here

Footage of the incident, published by the news website The New Arab, captured the moment when shots were fired and the crew's transmitter burst into flames.
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

  • Al-Araby TV crew attacked and had filming equipment destroyed while covering IDF operations in Jenin
  • CPJ calls for independent investigation into the attack after series of incidents in recent weeks
Arab News

LONDON: Media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists has renewed its plea to the Israeli military to respect the work of journalists and called for an independent investigation into an incident involving an Al-Araby TV crew and Israel Defense Forces.

According to the Qatari network, on July 3, TV reporter Amid Shehadeh and camera operator Rabi Munir had their filming equipment destroyed.

CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna condemned the IDF’s actions, saying: “The Israeli military’s destruction of Al-Araby TV’s news equipment while the broadcaster’s journalists hid in fear shows how the military has continued to imperil reporting on its actions.”

He also urged the IDF to halt attacks on journalists, and investigate those responsible for the incident.

According to a statement posted to Twitter by Al-Araby TV, the crew were covering an Israeli military operation against militants in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when an IDF vehicle shot at their equipment, destroying a transmitter and knocking a camera off a tripod.

Shehadeh and Munir sought refuge in a nearby house, alongside two Turkish photographers from the Anadolu Agency and a third from Ruptly, a Russian state-owned video news agency based in Germany.

The journalists remained trapped until the Red Cross and Red Crescent escorted them to safety.

Footage of the incident, published by the news website The New Arab, captured the moment when shots were fired and the crew’s transmitter burst into flames.

In its statement, Al-Araby TV expressed outrage at the attack, labeling it a “blatant targeting of journalist crews” and a “clear violation of international human rights norms and standards that guarantee the safety of journalists.”

The IDF’s two-day assault, part of a series of military incursions into Jenin following attacks by Palestinian militants, forced thousands of people to flee their homes, and left 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier dead.

In a rare condemnation of Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced on Thursday the country’s excessive use of force in its largest military operation in two decades and called for Israel “to abide by its obligations under international law.”

In a similar incident that raised concerns about the actions of the Israeli military, Hazem Nasser, a camera operator for Jordan’s Al-Ghad TV, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in Jenin on June 19, according to AFP.

In a separate episode on June 8, two photojournalists, Momen Somrain and Rabi Al-Munir, were shot with rubber bullets by IDF soldiers while reporting on the demolition of a terrorism suspect’s house in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

  • New films will be available immediately after their theatrical run
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming platform StarzPlay has launched a store which allows users to rent or buy movies immediately after their theatrical run, without the need for a subscription.

The “transactional video on demand service” is aimed at empowering users “by giving them greater control and flexibility in their content consumption and choices,” said Rida Mourtada, head of product at StarzPlay.

“We’re continuously refreshing the store to add the newest releases as soon as they become available and redefining how audiences experience movies,” Mourtada added.

The store is available on all devices that have the StarzPlay app and is designed to provide a seamless experience for browsing and purchasing on all devices including smart TVs.

The features include QR codes to enable scans for transactions on mobile devices. There are also in-app purchasing options available on the mobile app.

The StarzPlay Store features new movies “John Wick 4” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” with upcoming releases including “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

 

 

Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off

Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

AFP

WASHINGTON: Twitter threatened to sue Meta just hours after the Instagram parent company launched Threads, an app it hopes will beat out the struggling site owned by Elon Musk.
In a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, published by online news outlet Semafor on Thursday, Musk lawyer Alex Spiro accused the company of “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”
The letter accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.”
Threads is the biggest challenger yet to Musk-owned Twitter, which has seen a series of potential competitors emerge but not yet replace one of the world’s biggest social media platforms, despite its struggles.
Zuckerberg’s latest move against Musk further heightened the rivalry between the two multibillionaires who have even agreed to meet for hand to hand combat in a cage match.
Threads went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 2300 GMT on Wednesday, and early feedback noted its close, but scaled back, resemblance to Twitter.
Within a few hours, more than 30 million people had downloaded Threads, Zuckerberg said Thursday.
“Feels like the beginning of something special, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead to build the app,” Zuckerberg wrote on his official Threads account.
Accounts were already active for celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Oprah Winfrey and Hugh Jackman, as well as media outlets including The Washington Post and The Economist.
Zuckerberg wrote: “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it.”
“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”
Twitter has said it has more than 200 million daily users.
Musk meanwhile retweeted an image that said the Threads logo resembled a tapeworm. “Metaphorically too,” he added.
In another post referencing Twitter’s potential legal action against Meta, Musk noted that “competition is fine, cheating is not.”
Meta spokesman Andy Stone said on Threads: “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”
Threads was introduced as a spin-off of Instagram, giving it a built-in audience of more than two billion users and sparing the new platform the challenge of starting from scratch.
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri told users that Threads was intended to build “an open and friendly platform for conversations.”
“The best thing you can do if you want that too is be kind,” he said.
Zuckerberg is taking advantage of Musk’s chaotic ownership of Twitter to push out the new product, which Meta hopes will become the go-to platform for celebrities, companies and politicians.
Analyst Jasmine Engberg from Insider Intelligence said Threads only needs one out of four Instagram monthly users “to make it as big as Twitter.”
“Twitter users are desperate for an alternative, and Musk has given Zuckerberg an opening,” she added.
Under Musk, Twitter has seen content moderation reduced to a minimum with glitches and rash decisions scaring away celebrities and major advertisers.
He also fired more than half of Twitter’s staff, some of whom presumably went to other tech companies, including Meta.
Meta has its legion of critics too, especially in the major market of Europe, which could slow the growth of Threads.
The company has been criticized for its handling of personal data, the essential ingredient for targeted ads that help it rake in billions of dollars in profits.
Mosseri said he regretted that the launch was delayed in the European Union, but had Meta waited for regulatory clarity from Brussels, Threads would have been “many, many, many, months away.”
According to a source close to the matter, Meta was wary of a new law called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that sets strict rules for the world’s “gatekeeper” Internet companies.
One rule restricts platforms from moving user data between products, as would potentially be the case between Threads and Instagram.
Globally, the Threads hashtag on Twitter has garnered three million tweets, with many users jokingly suggesting people will return to Musk’s platform.
Others expressed privacy concerns.
“Meta loves to collect private information and I don’t trust the way it treats private information,” a Japanese user tweeted.
“I also have the impression that this is a company hated by EU, so I’m reluctant.”
But some said they would permanently move to Threads.
One Threads user wrote: “Now I truly can say goodbye to Twitter forever.”

AFP

WASHINGTON: Meta-owned Facebook has handed US users the controls over fact-checked content, in a potentially significant move that the platform says will give them more power over its algorithm but some analysts insist could benefit purveyors of misinformation.
For years, Facebook’s algorithm automatically moved posts lower in the feed if they were flagged by one of the platform’s third-party fact-checking partners, including AFP, reducing the visibility of false or misleading content.
Under a new “content reduced by fact-checking” option that now appears in Facebook’s settings, users have flexibility to make debunked posts appear higher or lower in the feed or maintain the status quo.
Fact-checked posts can be made less visible with an option called “reduce more.” That, according to the platform’s settings, means the posts “may be moved even lower in feed so you may not see them at all.”
Another option labeled “don’t reduce” triggers the opposite effect, moving more of this content higher in their feed, making it more likely to be seen.
“We’re giving people on Facebook even more power to control the algorithm that ranks posts in their feed,” a Meta spokesman told AFP.
“We’re doing this in response to users telling us that they want a greater ability to decide what they see on our apps.”
Meta rolled out the fact-checking option in May, leaving many users to discover it for themselves in the settings.
It comes amid a hyperpolarized political climate in the United States that has made content moderation on social media platforms a hot-button issue.
Conservative US advocates allege that the government has pressured or colluded with platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to censor or suppress right-leaning content under the guise of fact-checking.
On Tuesday, a federal court in Louisiana restricted some top officials and agencies of President Joe Biden’s administration from meeting and communicating with social media companies to moderate their content.
Separately, misinformation researchers from prominent institutions such as the Stanford Internet Observatory face a Republican-led congressional inquiry as well as lawsuits from conservative activists who accuse them of promoting censorship — a charge they deny.
The changes on Facebook come ahead of the 2024 presidential vote, when many researchers fear political falsehoods could explode across social media platforms. The move has also prompted concern from some analysts that it could be a boon for misinformation peddlers.
“Downranking content that fact-checkers rate as problematic is a central part of Facebook’s anti-misinformation program,” David Rand, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told AFP.
“Allowing people to simply opt out seems to really knee-cap the program.”
Meta downplayed the concerns, saying it will still attach labels to content that is found to be misleading or false, making it clear that it was rated by one of its third-party fact-checkers. The company said it was exploring whether to expand this control to other countries.
“This builds on work that we’ve been doing for a long time in this area and will help to make user controls on Facebook more consistent with the ones that already exist on Instagram,” Meta’s spokesman said.
Aside from this control, Facebook is also allowing users to decide the degree to which they want to view “low quality content,” such as clickbait and spam, and “sensitive content,” including violent or graphic posts, on the platform.
The impact of the changes, analysts say, is only likely to be known over time when more users — especially those who distrust professional fact-checkers — start tweaking their settings.
Fact-checkers, who are not able to review every post on the mammoth platform, routinely face an avalanche of online abuse from people who dispute their ratings — sometimes even when they peddle blatantly false or misleading information.
“Someone who dislikes or distrusts the role of fact-checkers could use it to try to avoid seeing fact-checks,” Emma Llanso, from the Center for Democracy & Technology, told AFP.
Facebook, she said, should be researching and testing whether it will increase or decrease users’ “exposure to misinformation” before it rolls it out more widely around the world.
“Ideally they should share the results of that kind of research in an announcement about the new feature,” Llanso added.

BBC apologizes after anchor says IDF are 'happy to kill children'

BBC apologizes after anchor says IDF are 'happy to kill children'
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

  • The network issued apology following controversy involving Anjana Gadgil and former Israeli prime minister
  • BBC defended reporting of events in Jenin as impartial
Arab News

LONDON: The BBC found itself in hot water after one of its anchors made a provocative statement implying that “Israeli forces are happy to kill children.” The remarks led to a public outcry, resulting in the BBC offering an apology.

Anjana Gadgil made the contentious comments during a Tuesday evening broadcast in which Israeli former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was invited to discuss the country’s military action in Jenin.

The confrontation arose when Gadgil probed Bennett about the young victims of the military operation.

She said: “The Israeli military are calling this a ‘military operation,’ but we now know that young people are being killed, four of them under 18.

“Is that really what the military set out to do? To kill people between the ages of 16 and 18?”

Bennett countered Gadgil’s remarks, stating that all 11 people killed were militants and that the deaths were the responsibility of the young terrorists who chose to take up arms.

He further elaborated, saying several dozen Israeli civilian deaths over the past year resulted from terror attacks whose perpetrators were trained in Jenin, which he described as an “epicenter of terror.”

He added: “All the Palestinians that were killed were terrorists, in this case.”

Gadgil responded: “Terrorists, but children. The Israeli forces are happy to kill children.”

Bennett replied, asking: “If there’s a 17-year-old Palestinian that’s shooting at your family, what is he?”

The anchor continued: “The UN has defined them as children.”

Addressing the controversy, a BBC spokesperson said that the network “received feedback and complaints about an interview with Naftali Bennett on the BBC News channel regarding recent events in the West Bank and Israel.

“The complaints raised relate to specific interview questions about the deaths of young people in the Jenin refugee camp.

“The United Nations raised the issue of the impact of the operation in Jenin on children and young people.

“While this was a legitimate subject to examine in the interview, we apologize that the language used in this line of questioning was not phrased well and was inappropriate.”

Despite the controversy, the BBC maintained that it reported the wider events in Jenin in a fair and thorough manner.

Canada's government to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram after Meta says it will block news

Canada's government to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram after Meta says it will block news
Updated 06 July 2023
AP

  • Federal government spends around $7.5 million a year to advertise on the platforms
  • Canada’s move is the latest episode in dispute over recently passed Online News Act
AP

OTTAWA: Canada’s government said Wednesday it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram, in response to Meta’s decision to block access to news content on their social platforms as part of a temporary test.
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government’s decision at a news conference.
Canada’s move is the latest episode in a dispute that started after Trudeau’s administration proposed a bill that would require technology companies to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.
Meta promised at the time to block Canadian news content on its Facebook and Instagram platforms to address Canada’s recently passed Online News Act.
Rodriguez said the decision from Meta was “unreasonable” and “irresponsible,” and as a result Canada would stop advertising on their platforms.
He said the federal government spends about 10 million Canadian dollars (around $7.5 million) a year to advertise on the platforms. This money, he added, will be put into other ad campaigns.
Soon after the federal announcement, Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted that the province was also suspending advertising on Facebook and Instagram, and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said on Twitter that the city would stop ads on Facebook.
Reacting to the latest Canadian announcement, a Meta spokesperson said the Online News Act is “flawed legislation that ignores the realities of how our platforms work.” He said that the company does not collect links to news content to show on their social platforms and that publishers are the ones deciding to post them on Facebook or Instagram.
“Unfortunately, the regulatory process is not equipped to make changes to the fundamental features of the legislation that have always been problematic, and so we plan to comply by ending news availability in Canada in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.
Google has also promised to start blocking Canadian news when the bill takes effect in six months.
Rodriguez said the government is in talks with the company and believes its concerns will be managed by the regulations that will come to implement the bill.

