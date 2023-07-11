You are here

US, China want to 'stabilize' relationship, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

US, China want to ‘stabilize’ relationship, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s trip to China followed one by Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month (Reuters)
Updated 11 July 2023
Reuters

US, China want to ‘stabilize’ relationship, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

US, China want to ‘stabilize’ relationship, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Updated 11 July 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she believes Washington and Beijing want to stabilize their economic ties with “candor” and “respect,” according to Reuters.

Yellen told American Public Media’s Marketplace in an interview taped shortly before her departure from the Chinese capital on Sunday that she believed her trip, during which both sides discussed “significant disagreements,” had succeeded in putting a floor under the relationship.

“There are challenges, but I believe there is a desire on both sides to stabilize the relationship and to constructively address problems that each of us see in our relationship, to do so frankly, with candor, with respect and to build a productive relationship going forward,” she said.

Yellen told Marketplace that the visit had been constructive and allowed her to make clear that US export controls and other actions were motivated by national security concerns and to diversify supply chains, not to gain unfair economic advantage.

“I spent many hours with my counterpart going through in detail our concerns and addressing them and making clear that they have an open channel of communication,” Yellen said.

Both sides, she said, agreed to “maintain open channels of communication and deepen our discussion of concerns that one another have.”

With US-China relations at a low over national security issues — including Taiwan, US export bans on advanced technologies and China’s state-led industrial policies — Washington has been trying to repair ties between the world’s two biggest economies.

Yellen’s trip followed one by Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month, the first trip by the top US diplomat in Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency. Climate envoy John Kerry is expected to visit China this month.

Yellen underscored that Washington was not looking to decouple from the Chinese economy, as Beijing fears, and noted that the US and China would have almost $700 billion in trade this year, benefiting both sides.

She said China has made many advances in recent years, including addressing a serious pollution problem in Beijing.

China, still the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, has also invested in technological innovation — in electric cars, electric batteries and renewable energy — that could drive down the cost of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the US and around the world.

“This is one of the most important bilateral relationships and economic and financial relationships that we have,” Yellen said.

UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea

UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea

UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea
  • Minister given insight into technologies used by Samsung to create electrical chips, screens, and smartphones
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri recently led a delegation to electronics corporation Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea.

During the visit, the Emirati party was briefed on the company’s future expansion and investment plans, and talks took place on ways to further develop partnerships with the UAE market, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Al-Marri was given an insight into the advanced digital technologies used by Samsung in the creation of electrical chips, screens, and smartphones.

The UAE delegation was in the South Korean capital Seoul to participate in the eighth UAE-Korea Joint Economic Committee established with the aim of boosting economic and trade relations while also exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment links with the Korean private sector.

The minister noted that the UAE had created an attractive investment climate for the technology and new economy sectors and pointed out that the country had become a major trading and investment hub for several leading global companies.

He highlighted measures adopted by the UAE to stimulate investment and expansion in new economic sectors, recognizing their relevance in developing the future economy and achieving sustainable economic and social development.

He said that several forward-thinking pieces of economic legislation and policies had been enacted, most notably new laws on cooperatives, family businesses, business transactions, and trade records, as well as the launch of the Comprehensive Economic Partnerships program designed to strengthen ties with key global markets.

Al-Marri added: “Korean FDI (foreign direct investment) in the UAE continues to grow, totalling 8.1 billion Emirati dirhams ($2.2 billion) by the beginning of 2021 with a 73 percent growth compared to that of early 2013.

“Today, the Republic of Korea is one of the top 20 foreign investors in the UAE. Their investments span several economic and trade sectors including insurance, mining, financial services, retail, real estate, transport, energy, and technology.

“Over the past 12 months, 200 new Korean companies have entered the country’s markets, taking the total number of economic licenses obtained by Korean companies operating in the UAE to nearly 1,100, up 22 percent compared to 900 in June 2022.”
 

Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital acquires $100m stake in South Korean car battery firm   

Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital acquires $100m stake in South Korean car battery firm   
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's SNB Capital acquires $100m stake in South Korean car battery firm   

Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital acquires $100m stake in South Korean car battery firm   
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital has agreed to invest $100 million in South Korean firm SK On as the car battery manufacturer plans to double its production capacity.  

The amount was acquired through the National Capital Fund for electric vehicle batteries, according to a company statement.  

Even though the value of the acquisition was revealed, the company did not disclose the size of the stake.  

SK On, one of the largest EV battery manufacturers worldwide, plans to use the proceeds to fund its expansion plan and double its production capacity.   

Part of the funds will also be allocated toward research and development, the company said.  

“This investment highlights SNB Capital’s unwavering commitment to enriching its clients’ portfolios with niche, quality and geographically diverse investment options, to take part in the sustainable transportation and green energy sector,” said Khaled Al-Braikan, head of asset management at SNB Capital.   

He added: “We remain active in our pursuit of unlocking new investment avenues for growth that meet our client’s requirements.”  

SK supplies batteries to a wide range of car makers such as Ford, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz through its factories across Asia, Europe, and America.  

The Kingdom which has set a target of producing about 300,000 cars by 2030 aims to account for 50 percent of car sales in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries by 2025.  

Currently, out of the 1.15 million cars that are sold in Saudi Arabia, 62,000 are EVs, as the Kingdom continues to strive toward developing a sustainable automotive industry.  

The demand for EVs is expected to increase 10 times by 2030, with annual sales estimated at $330 billion.   

Electric cars are projected to account for between 5 and 7 percent of the growth in the Kingdom, according to the National Center for Industrial Development.     

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has ambitious goals to achieve 45 percent clean mobility and 25 percent autonomous mobility penetration by 2030.  

That said, the Kingdom has been increasing its focus on the EV industry, with the Public Investment Fund investing heavily in electric car maker Lucid.  

“Saudi Arabia is acknowledging the ongoing shift in the automobile industry and is proactively planning for a better future,” Managing Director and VP of Lucid Middle East Faisal Sultan told Arab News in April this year. 

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday, gaining 77.57 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 11,664.50.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.62 billion ($2.03 billion) as 77 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 145 retreated.  

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 425.10 points to close at 23,267.27.  

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.75 percent to 1,531.61.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Contracting Services Co. whose share price surged 7.06 percent to SR182.  

Other top performers include Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Etihad Etisalat, as their share prices soared by 5.53 percentage and 4.93 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dropped by 7.87 percent to SR1.17.  

In the parallel market Nomu, Amwaj International Co. was the top gainer with its share price edging up by 4.42 percent to SR108.60. 

Another best performer in Nomu was Naseej for Technology Co. The company’s share price on Tuesday increased by 3.25 percent to SR75. 

Future Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 15.15 percent to SR17.48. 

The share price of Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology also dropped by 5.42 percent to SR68.10. 

On the announcements front, Al Moammar Information Systems, also known as MIS, signed a contract to operate and maintain computer systems, hardware, software and networks at Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the contract is worth SR36.8 million and is being awarded for 36 months.  

The statement further noted that the deal’s impact will reflect on the firm’s financial performance from the third quarter of 2023 until 2026.  On Tuesday, the board of directors of MIS also approved the payment of a cash dividend at 15 percent of capital, or SR 1.5 a share, for the first half of 2023. 

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. decided to cancel its earlier recommendation to transfer an amount of SR268.6 million from the share premium account to the statutory reserve account.  

A bourse filing noted that the decision had been taken due to the recent changes in the company laws in the Kingdom. 

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS   

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: Internet security is gaining prominence in Saudi Arabia, with an increasing number of cybersecurity firms getting registered in the Kingdom to engage in commercial activities.   

According to the Minister of Commerce’s summary bulletin released last week, the number of cybersecurity firms registered in Saudi Arabia grew by 52 percent to reach 2,229 in the second quarter from 1,462 in the year-ago period.  

The bulletin also showed that Riyadh topped the list in issuing 1,424 registrations, followed by Makkah at 373, the Eastern Province at 278, Madinah at 56 and Qassim at 23.  

The spurt in numbers echoed the global cybersecurity community’s outlook on the growing awareness in Saudi Arabia about internet threats as the Kingdom upgrades its legislation, regulations and infrastructure to meet the challenge.  

According to the Swiss firm International Institute for Management Development, Saudi Arabia came second on the Global Cybersecurity Index in the World Competitiveness Yearbook for 2023.   

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has faced increasing numbers of cyberattacks, especially due to the rise in digital devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers. 

The Kingdom was the target of 7 million cyberattacks in the first two months of 2021. 

The National Cybersecurity Authority and bodies such as the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, have been instrumental in the Kingdom’s rise in the field of cybersecurity, advancing laws, controls and talent development. 

Commercial registers in other sectors  

The Minister of Commerce’s summary bulletin also highlighted that it issued 56,363 commercial registers in the second quarter, adding to over 1.35 million currently active in the Kingdom.  

Among the total registrations issued between April and June, Riyadh again topped the list at 17,870, followed by Makkah at 12,858, the Eastern province at 8,922, Madinah at 3,332 and Asir at 2,447.  

The wholesale and retail industry led the way with 19,804 registrations, representing 34 percent of all the commercial registers issued during the quarter.   

The construction sector followed with 9,209, and the accommodation and catering services sector with 7,151.  

Other sectors included manufacturing, administrative and support services, transportation and warehousing, real estate, cybersecurity, robotics and artificial intelligence. 

Egyptian govt to bear 11% of cost of new tourist rooms: minister   

Egyptian govt to bear 11% of cost of new tourist rooms: minister   
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Egyptian govt to bear 11% of cost of new tourist rooms: minister   

Egyptian govt to bear 11% of cost of new tourist rooms: minister   
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a bid to further develop the country’s tourism sector, the Egyptian government is set to launch an initiative where it will bear 11 percent of the total cost of new rooms. 

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa noted that the move would be financed by the Ministry of Finance through the general budget.   

He revealed this while serving as chair of the permanent committee for licensing hotels and other lodging facilities, Asharq News reported on Monday.   

During the meeting, the minister lauded the efforts made by the private sector and relevant organizations to realize Egypt’s objectives for the tourism industry during the first half of 2023.   

According to Issa, up to 7 million tourists visited Egypt in the first half of this year.  

The North African country also received a record-breaking 1.35 million tourists in April.   

During a symposium in March this year, Issa said he hoped the promising rise in tourists in 2023 will translate into a 30 percent increase by the year-end, bringing the total to 15 million.

He further added that the Egyptian government had developed a new national tourism strategy and hoped tourist numbers would double to 30 million by 2028.   

More effective collaboration is being sought with the private sector and 3,000 operators in the industry that are aligned to five tourism chambers and the Egyptian Tourism Federation.  

According to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the number of tourists visiting Egypt increased by 85.4 percent to 4.9 million in the first half of 2022, compared to 2.6 million over the same period in 2021.

The government took a number of measures to boost the recovery of the tourism industry after the pandemic and the Ukraine war.   

In January, Cairo relaxed visa requirements for visitors from China, Iran, India, Turkey, Morocco and Algeria while allowing 180 nationalities to obtain tourist visas upon arrival.  

Additionally, Egypt launched an online platform to regulate yacht trips into the country for the first time in September.

