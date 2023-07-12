You are here

Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Random shelling kills 34 people, including children, in Sudan -health authorities

A Sudanese national flag is attached to a machine gun of Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers as they wait for the arrival of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of RSF, before a meeting in Aprag village 60, kilometers away from Khartoum, Sudan, June 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
A Sudanese national flag is attached to a machine gun of Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers as they wait for the arrival of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of RSF, before a meeting in Aprag village 60, kilometers away from Khartoum, Sudan, June 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Random shelling kills 34 people, including children, in Sudan -health authorities

Random shelling kills 34 people, including children, in Sudan -health authorities
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Random shelling killed 34 people, including children, in a popular market in the Sudanese City of Omdurman, the Khartoum state health ministry said on Tuesday.
Most of the casualties were Melga Market dealers and truck drivers, according to the health authorities.

 

  • The parliamentary vote overnight Tuesday gave fresh momentum to the protest movement
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Thousands of Israeli protesters took to the streets Tuesday, blocking major highways and thronging the country’s main international airport, in countrywide demonstrations against the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system..
The demonstrations came the morning after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s parliamentary coalition gave initial approval to a bill to limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers, pressing forward with a plan that has bitterly divided the nation. Netanyahu’s ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies have proposed a series of bills that have provoked months of sustained protests by opponents who say the country is being pushed toward authoritarian rule.
Anti-overhaul activists demonstrated nationwide throughout the day, including a mass protest Tuesday afternoon at Ben-Gurion International Airport. An estimated 10,000 people gathered outside the main hall, blowing horns and waving blue and white Israeli flags. Police kept the crowd from entering the terminal, and travel was not disrupted.
“Civil war! I think we’re going that way if they’re not going to stop,” said Adi Somech, one of the protesters.
Mass protests have taken place since Netanyahu’s far-right government presented the overhaul plan in January, days after taking office. The protests led Netanyahu to suspend the overhaul in March, but he decided to revive the plan last month after compromise talks with the political opposition collapsed.
The parliamentary vote overnight Tuesday gave fresh momentum to the protest movement. The bill still needs to be approved in two more votes, expected by the end of the month, before it becomes law.
Police used a water cannon to clear protesters outside of Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv. Officers arrested several others who had obstructed a highway next to the central city of Modiin. Demonstrators blocked a main highway in Haifa with a large banner reading “Together we will be victorious,” snarling traffic along the beachfront.
Late Tuesday, tens of thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv — the site of weekly protests against the overhaul for over six months. Protesters made their way toward the city’s main highway and briefly blocked the road.
Earlier, a crowd gathered outside US diplomatic offices in Tel Aviv, calling on the White House to put pressure on Netanyahu to halt the overhaul. A smaller protest also took place outside Netanyahu’s home in central Jerusalem.
Police reported a total of 71 arrests nationwide for alleged public disorder. Protesters scuffled with police in various locations, with at least one protester hurt by a police horse, but no major violence was reported.
Netanyahu’s allies have proposed a series of changes to the Israeli legal system aimed at weakening what they say are the excessive powers of unelected judges.
The proposed changes include giving Netanyahu’s allies control over the appointment of judges and giving parliament power to overturn court decisions. The legislation advanced Tuesday aims to strip the Supreme Court of its power to review the “reasonability” of government decisions — a safeguard that proponents say is needed to prevent corruption and improper political appointments.
The Netanyahu government, which took office in December, is the most hard-line ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox in Israel’s 75-year history. His allies proposed the sweeping changes to the judiciary after the country held its fifth elections in under four years, all of them seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s fitness to serve as prime minister while on trial for corruption.
Critics of the judicial overhaul say it will upset the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies. They also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.
The United States, Israel’s most important ally, has also criticized the overhaul effort, urging Netanyahu to move slowly and seek a broad consensus on any legal changes. On Tuesday, a member of Netanyahu’s Cabinet, Amichai Chikli, accused Israeli opposition leaders of coordinating the criticism with the White House.
A wide section of Israeli society, including reserve military officers, business leaders, LGBTQ+ people and members of other minority groups have joined the protests. The ongoing unrest has unnerved foreign investors and caused Israel’s currency, the shekel, to drop in value.
On Tuesday, 300 reservists from the military’s elite cyber warfare unit signed a letter saying they would not volunteer for service, explaining the government has demonstrated “it is determined to destroy the state of Israel.”
“Sensitive cyber abilities with the potential for being used for evil must not be given to a criminal government that is undermining the foundations of democracy,” the letter said.
Fighter pilots and members of other elite units also have threatened to stop reporting for duty.
In a speech Tuesday evening, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant lashed out at those who refuse to report for duty, saying it threatened the country’s security and was a “prize for our enemies.”
Arnon Bar-David, head of the country’s national labor union, the Histadrut, threatened a possible general strike that could paralyze the country’s economy.
“If the situation reaches an extreme, we will intervene and employ our strength,” Bar-David said, calling on Netanyahu to “stop the chaos.”
The Histadrut called a general strike in March as the government pushed the judicial overhaul legislation through parliament after weeks of protest. The move shut down large swaths of Israel’s economy and helped contribute to Netanyahu’s decision to suspend the legislation.

 

Arab League official meets Syria's representative to the organization

Arab League official meets Syria’s representative to the organization
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Arab League official meets Syria’s representative to the organization

Arab League official meets Syria’s representative to the organization
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Assistant Secretary-General for International Political Affairs at the Arab League, Dr. Khaled Manzlawiy, met with Syria’s permanent representative to the Arab League, Hossam Eddin Ala, at the headquarters of the League’s General Secretariat in Cairo. 
During the meeting, Manzlawiy congratulated the Syrian delegate on the occasion of assuming his duties in the Arab League, stressing the importance of working to achieve the organization’s goals to enhance the process of joint Arab action, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Ethnically targeted violence worsens in Sudan's Darfur -rights monitors

Ethnically targeted violence worsens in Sudan’s Darfur -rights monitors
Updated 29 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Ethnically targeted violence worsens in Sudan’s Darfur -rights monitors

Ethnically targeted violence worsens in Sudan’s Darfur -rights monitors
  • In El Geneina, witnesses have reported waves of attacks by Arab militias and the RSF against the non-Arab Masalit people, the largest community in the city, that have sent tens of thousands of people fleeing across the nearby border with Chad
Updated 29 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

AL-FASHIR: Gunmen killed at least 40 civilians in a single day in Sudan’s Darfur region as ethnically motivated bloodshed has escalated in step with war between rival military factions, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported on Tuesday.
In the West Darfur city of El Geneina, several prominent figures have been killed in recent days and volunteers are struggling to bury corpses littering the streets, the Darfur Bar Association, which monitors the conflict, said in a statement.
Violence and displacement in Darfur has resurged sharply as the regular army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue to battle in the capital Khartoum and other areas of Sudan in a power struggle that exploded in mid-April.
The conflict has uprooted over 2.9 million people and sent almost 700,000 fleeing into neighboring countries. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week that Sudan, Africa’s third largest country by land area, was on the brink of full-scale civil war that could destabilize the wider region.
In El Geneina, witnesses have reported waves of attacks by Arab militias and the RSF against the non-Arab Masalit people, the largest community in the city, that have sent tens of thousands of people fleeing across the nearby border with Chad.
In a new report, Human Rights Watch said it had documented the killings of at least 40 civilians, including the execution of at least 28 Masalits, in the West Darfur town of Misterei, 45 km (28 miles) from El Geneina.
RSF forces and allied Arab militias surrounded Misterei early on May 28, entered homes and schools and shot civilians at close range before pillaging and burning most of the town, the HRW report said.
Local officials later said 97 people had died including members of a self-defense force, and HRW called on the International Criminal Court to investigate the violence.
“The accounts of those who survived recent attacks in West Darfur echo the horror, devastation, and despair of Darfur 20 years ago,” said Jean-Baptiste Gallopin, HRW senior crisis and conflict researcher.
Human Rights Watch said it had shared its findings with the RSF and received no response. The RSF — many of whose fighters came from the Arab Janjaweed militia blamed for ethnic atrocities in Darfur’s conflict two decades ago — has previously denied responsibility for killings in the region and has said any members found to be involved in abuses will be held to account.
The United Nations estimates that over 300,000 people have been displaced within West Darfur alone since the armed conflict started on April 15. About 217,000 have fled to Chad, 98 percent of them from the Masalit community, HRW says.
The army and the RSF seized full power in a coup in 2021 before falling out amid disputes over an internationally-backed plan for a transition to civilian democratic government.
International efforts to broker an end to the fighting have shown little sign of progress.

 

Rights group urges probe into Darfur atrocities by Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army

Rights group urges probe into Darfur atrocities by Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army
Updated 41 min 1 sec ago
AP

Rights group urges probe into Darfur atrocities by Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army

Rights group urges probe into Darfur atrocities by Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army
  • The Darfur conflict began when African tribes that had long complained of discrimination rebelled against the Khartoum government, which responded with a military campaign that the ICC later said amounted to genocide
Updated 41 min 1 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: A prominent rights group on Tuesday called for the International Criminal Court to investigate atrocities in Sudan’s volatile Darfur region, including what it says were “summary executions” of 28 non-Arab tribesmen by a Sudanese paramilitary force and allied Arab militias in May.
Human Rights Watch said several thousand members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and their allies rampaged through the Darfur town of Misterei, home to the non-Arab Massalit tribe, on May 28.
The assailants killed the tribesmen and also left dozens of civilians dead or wounded, the New York-based watchdog said. The attack came as the paramilitary and Sudan’s army have been engaged in monthslong fighting that the United Nations says has brought Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war.
“The mass killings of civilians and total destruction of the town of Misterei demonstrates the need for a stronger international response to the widening conflict,” said Jean Baptiste Gallopin, senior crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch.
Human Rights Watch said the paramilitary force would not immediately comment on the group’s findings. HRW urged the ICC to investigate the attack on Misterei and others elsewhere in Darfur as part of its investigation into the region’s genocidal war in the early 2000s.
The Darfur conflict began when African tribes that had long complained of discrimination rebelled against the Khartoum government, which responded with a military campaign that the ICC later said amounted to genocide. State-backed Arab militias known as the Janjaweed were accused of widespread killings, rapes and other atrocities. The Janjaweed later evolved into the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The fighting between the paramilitary and Sudan’s army erupted in mid-April, at first centered in the capital, Khartoum. Later, the clashes spread across Sudan, including in Darfur, which saw some of the fiercest battles.
According to Human Rights Watch, the paramilitary and allied Arab militias on motorcycles, pick-up trucks and horses surrounded Misterei and clashed with Massalit fighters. The assailants, armed with assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and vehicle-mounted machine guns, killed men in their homes, on the streets or in hiding.
HRW said they also looted property, stole livestock and valuables before burning the town to the ground. Thousands of residents, including women and children, fled as assailants fired on them, killing many more, the group said.
It quoted an unidentified 76-year-old man as saying the attackers fired on the fleeing people. “I saw three people running, being shot at, and falling to the ground near a grocery store,” he said.
The group said the attackers also went after those who were hiding in schools and a local mosque.
The rights groups said it documented the killing of at least 40 civilians. Local officials said 97 people were killed in the May 28 attack. At least 59 were buried in mass graves, HRW said.
Along with Misterei, six other West Darfur towns and villages were also burned down over a period of several weeks, according to satellite imagery and fire detection data analyzes. Geneina, the local capital in West Darfur, also suffered widespread and apparently deliberate fire damage, HRW said.
Also Tuesday, the UN food agency said residents were still fleeing the violence in Darfur and crossing into Chad, including more than 20,000 refugees who crossed into the Chadian border town of Adre in the last week alone.
That brought the number of people who fled the fighting to Chad to more than 230,000 refugees and 38,000 returnees since since mid-April, the World Food Program said in a statement. In total, the conflict displaced about 3 million people, including over 700,000 who crossed into Sudan’s neighboring countries, according to the UN figures.
The agency said many of the arrivals to Chad were seriously wounded amid reports that fleeing civilians are being deliberately targeted “with an increasing ethnic dimension to the violence.”
“People are running across the border, wounded, scared, with only their children in their hands and the clothes on their backs. They need safety, security, and humanitarian assistance,” said Pierre Honnorat, WFP’s country director in Chad.
Many of the arrivals have lost family members, and “we don’t even dare ask them, ‘Where are the men?’ The answer from the mothers is often that they were killed,” Honnorat said later during an online briefing.
Speaking from the Zabout refugee camp in the Chadian border town of Goz Beida, Honnorat said financial support is urgently required to meet the growing needs of the refugees including dangerously malnourished children. At least one in 10 displaced youngsters from Sudan is malnourished, according to the WFP.
“Every week children are dying at the nutrition centers, this is a reality,” Mr. Honnorat said, adding that the UN food agency needs at least $13 million every month to help those on the Chad-Sudan borders.

 

Israeli kidnapped in Ethiopia: ministry

Israeli kidnapped in Ethiopia: ministry
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

Israeli kidnapped in Ethiopia: ministry

Israeli kidnapped in Ethiopia: ministry
  • The restive Amhara region has been the scene of unrest since a controversial move by Ethiopia’s federal government earlier this year to dismantle regional forces and integrate them into the national army or regional police
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli citizen has been kidnapped in the Gondar region of northern Ethiopia, a foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday.
It said a report had been received on Monday that an Israeli had been abducted, without going into further detail.
“The Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with his family members in Israel and is working with Interpol on the matter,” the statement said.
“The Israeli consul in Ethiopia is in contact with local security officials in order to obtain the safe release of the Israeli citizen without delay,” it added.
The restive Amhara region has been the scene of unrest since a controversial move by Ethiopia’s federal government earlier this year to dismantle regional forces and integrate them into the national army or regional police.

 

