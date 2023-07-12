You are here

Survey: Middle Eastern organizations at a higher risk of cyberattack

Phishing, malware and data breaches were the three most prevalent cyberattacks that caused significant financial damage to companies. (AFP/File)
Phishing, malware and data breaches were the three most prevalent cyberattacks that caused significant financial damage to companies. (AFP/File)
  • Most cyberattacks recorded from North Korea, followed by Russia, China and Iran
  • Businesses this year invested most frequently in IT in cybersecurity solutions, services, apps and staff cybersecurity training
LONDON: Most public and private sector entities in the Middle East suffered cyberattacks in the past year, causing major financial damage, according to a recent survey by Mandiant, a leading cybersecurity firm. 

Experts warned that more cyberattacks in the coming year are likely, and called for immediate cyber threat intelligence implementation by organizations in the region. 

“With operationalizing threat intelligence posing a challenge for many security functions, a requirements-driven approach to CTI is required to introduce essential building blocks for a thriving intelligence capability within an organization,” Jamie Collier, a senior threat intelligence adviser at Mandiant, told Arabian Business.

According to Collier, the main objective of CTI is to enlighten, counsel and empower organizational stakeholders. As a result, CTI teams are equipped to perform at their best in situations with limited resources.

The survey showed that 96 percent of security decision-makers in Middle Eastern organizations believed it is crucial to understand which threats could be directed at their organization. But Collier said it is essential to make decisions by considering adversaries’ perspectives.

Another recent study by NordLayer, an organization offering solutions for adaptive network access security, identified different kinds of cyberattacks faced by Middle Eastern organizations in the last year and their solutions.

Phishing (40 percent), malware (36 percent) and data breaches (27 percent) were the three most prevalent cyberattacks that caused significant financial damage to companies, the study reported.

According to NordLayer, cyber insurance is a relatively new solution for businesses, even though it emphasizes covering incident repercussions rather than preventing them.

However, training the staff and investment in cybersecurity solutions, services and applications as a priority are also highly effective solutions for organizations in the Middle East and adopted by most organizations in 2023.

“More than seven out of 10 companies utilize antivirus software (78 percent), while secure passwords and file encryption (both 67 percent) are the second-highest priority when creating security policies within organizations at the moment,” said the study.

It also revealed that roughly 35 percent of businesses intend to spend up to 25 percent of their budget on IT requirements in 2023, and another 32 percent plan to spend up to 50 percent.

Korean drama ‘King the Land’ sparks online backlash over Arab character

Korean drama ‘King the Land’ sparks online backlash over Arab character
  • Producers say they did not intend ‘to satirize or distort’ any culture ‘and will pay more attention to production’
  • In addition to concerns about the stereotypical portrayal of an Arab, the decision to hire an Indian actor for the role was criticized
DUBAI: “King the Land,” a South Korean romantic comedy-drama that is streaming internationally on Netflix, has sparked outrage among Arab audiences over an Arab character played by Indian actor Anupam Tripathi.

The character, Prince Samir, is seen wearing traditional Arab attire and sitting at a bar in what appears to be a nightclub, drinking alcohol while surrounded by women. He is depicted as being arrogant, flirtatious and extremely wealthy, prompting audiences to accuse producers of promoting offensive, unfair stereotypes.

In one scene, the prince arrives at a hotel and is presented with a gift of a traditional Korean knot bracelet which is green because, as another character puts it, “green is associated with abundance, sanctity and paradise in the Arab world.”

The decision to hire an Indian actor to play an Arab character was also criticized.

 

In response to the criticisms, the makers of the show said there was “no intention to satirize or distort a specific culture” and the production team “respects various cultures and will pay more attention to production.”

According to Netflix charts, “King the Land” is currently the second-most-watched show on the platform in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Israeli court sentences Palestinian reporter to community service: lawyer

Israeli court sentences Palestinian reporter to community service: lawyer
  • The charge sheet described her work as a journalist and her thousands of online followers as giving her posts greater weight
JERUSALEM: An Israeli court on Tuesday ordered a Palestinian journalist from annexed east Jerusalem to perform community service, and handed down a three-year suspended sentence, her lawyer said, after she was charged with incitement to violence.
The Palestinian journalists' union condemned the verdict as "unjust".
Lama Ghosheh, 30, a freelance reporter for various Palestinian media outlets, was detained in September and placed under house arrest.
In addition to incitement, she was accused of "identification with a terrorist group", according to the indictment which cited Facebook posts and messages as evidence.
The charge sheet described her work as a journalist and her thousands of online followers as giving her posts greater weight.
Ghosheh's lawyer, Mohammed Mahmoud, said she was ordered to perform nine months of community service.
The three-year suspended sentence means she could be arrested again "in case of any violation committed" over that period.
The court also fined her 4,500 shekels ($1,220), said Mahmoud, vowing to appeal the verdict.
The journalists' union said the verdict "aggravates the violations committed by the occupation authorities against journalists in the framework of their professional work and their freedom of opinion and expression".
Israel has occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the 1967 Six-Day War. It bans political activities related to the Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative control in the West Bank and views the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.

 

Beirut judge sentences journalist Dima Sadek to year behind bars following Free Patriotic Movement lawsuit

Beirut judge sentences journalist Dima Sadek to year behind bars following Free Patriotic Movement lawsuit
  • Lebanon's FPM accused Sadek of libel and inciting strife in a tweet in 2020
LONDON: Judge Rosine Hujaili, counselor at the Court of Appeal in Beirut, issued on Tuesday a ruling sentencing journalist Dima Sadek to one year of imprisonment in a lawsuit filed against her by the Free Patriotic Movement accusing her of libel, inciting sectarian strife and slander.

The verdict also requires the Lebanese journalist to pay a fine of 110 million Lebanese pounds ($7,316) to the claimants, Sadek said in a video she shared on Twitter.  

The FPM, led by Gebran Bassil, sued Sadek in 2020 over tweets in which she accused the party of Nazism after a young man, Zakariya Al-Masri, was attacked by the party’s supporters under Fouad Chehab Bridge in Jounieh, north of Beirut.

Sadiq said in the tweet she would file an appeal against the ruling.

“In an unprecedented move, Gebran Bassil extracted a ruling from the Criminal Court through Judge Rosine Hujaili to imprison me for a year without a stay of execution,” she wrote, captioning a video.

“Yes, in Lebanon, journalists now can be imprisoned on charges of libel and defamation. Of course, I will appeal and persevere.”

Bassil’s lawyer Majed Boueiz said in a tweet: “What you speak is not the truth, but we have kept our promise. You slandered the movement’s youth, so we promised to prosecute you.

“The judiciary today is doing us justice and convicting you of the crimes of defamation and provoking sectarian strife, imprisoning you for a year, stripping you of some of your civil rights, and fining you 110 million Lebanese pounds for the damages cause to the Free Patriotic Movement.”  

On Feb. 6 and 7, 2020, FPM supporters assaulted in Jounieh two young men hailing from Tripoli, Al-Masri and Walid Raad, for demonstrating outside the Fouad Chehab Stadium.

In video footage capturing the assault, the FPM supporters told the young men they had had no business being in Keserwan given that they are from Tripoli.

The Publications Court in Lebanon prohibits the imprisonment of members of the press, but the FPM filed their lawsuit against Sadek with the Criminal Court, claiming her content was not published in a printed medium but rather on social media, which was not part of her work as a journalist.

Israeli attack on Jenin sparks social media war in Latin America

Israeli attack on Jenin sparks social media war in Latin America
  • ‘Latin America, like Palestine, has suffered under colonial rulers for many years. It’s only natural for us to identify with the Palestinians’ plight,’ historian tells Arab News
SAO PAULO: Last week’s Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp has sparked a fierce social media battle in Latin America.

The largest Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank in two decades, which involved at least 1,000 soldiers with air support, resulted in 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier killed, dozens of people injured and 3,000 Palestinian civilians displaced.

A pro-Israel propaganda campaign on Latin American social media has been met with fierce resistance, said historian Sayid Marcos Tenorio, vice president of the Brazil-Palestine Institute.

“Israel usually invests in promoting social media publications during such military aggressions. The somewhat surprising part is that now numerous Latin Americans showed their indignation and criticized on social media the Israeli allegations,” he told Arab News.

Direct communication between victims in Jenin and activists in Latin America via social media amplified the dissemination of reports and photos of the attack in the region, “bypassing the control established by the big press groups over information,” activist Yasser Fayad told Arab News.

“The pictures and videos that continuously arrived from Jenin were pretty impressive. Nobody can control such an influx of information,” he added.

“Zionists try to manipulate the situation and associate all Palestinians with terrorism, but people don’t believe them anymore. Their aggressions unmask to the whole world their colonialist violence.”

Great media conglomerates in Latin America have historically sided with Israel, and were able to influence vast social segments.

But during the operation in Jenin, many in the audience repudiated TV analysts who were propagating Israel’s views, Tenorio said.

“I received many comments from people tired of seeing Palestinians being called terrorists and angry about the unbalanced media coverage of the operation,” he added. Such criticism was also visible on social media.

Radio show host Fernando Isas, an Argentinian-born son of Palestinian immigrants who live near Buenos Aires, told Arab News that pro-Palestine cultural centers have been playing an important role in educating Latin Americans about the situation.

“Such cultural initiatives draw people who aren’t necessarily involved in political activism. Through the arts, they end up learning about Palestine and developing a personal identification with it despite their non-Palestinian ancestry,” he said.

The fact that many young Palestinian militants gathered in Jenin and were able to present tactical challenges to the Israeli forces also galvanized support among people outside the Middle East, Isas added.

“The videos of the concrete resistance organized by those young combatants in Jenin went viral in Latin America,” he said.

Eduardo Rivas, general coordinator of the University Committee of Solidarity with the Palestinian People at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, told Arab News that although Mexicans are preoccupied with their country’s domestic problems, “now most people know that the Palestinians are victims of injustice.”

He added: “Information comes without TV control now. Most Mexicans know that Israel is the aggressor and that many lies are told to them regarding the Palestinians.”

On July 8, groups of activists promoted a cultural event in Mexico City and denounced the Jenin assault, Rivas said.

In-person activities also took place in Chile and Brazil. During an event in Sao Paulo, a student committee to show solidarity with the Palestinian people was relaunched at the University of Sao Paulo after a period of inactivity.

In the Chilean city of Valparaiso, pro-Palestinian organizations gathered in La Victoria Square on July 6 and demonstrated against the Israeli assault.

One of the protest organizers, theater artist Alejandra Saez, told Arab News that information was transmitted in real time to her and her colleagues by their acquaintances in Jenin, allowing them to intensify online condemnation and raise awareness among Chileans.

Saez took part in an art residency at the Freedom Theatre in Jenin in 2022, and learned about the plight of the Palestinians. When she returned to Chile, she presented a theatrical play about life in Jenin.

In January 2023, the Freedom Theatre’s artistic director, Ahmed Tobasi, traveled to Chile and offered theater workshops in different cities alongside Saez.

“Many people had the opportunity to learn about Jenin and Palestine during the workshops,” said Saez. “Those people were now following events in the West Bank with great concern.”

The theater’s social media accounts included footage of Israeli attacks on civilians and even on the building where the theater is located.

The protest in Valparaiso included people who were drawn to support the Palestinian cause after taking part in cultural activities promoted by Saez’s group, she said.

Tenorio said the involvement of more people with the Palestinian cause in Latin America is also a consequence of the current geopolitical context in the region.

“With President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s election in Brazil, our struggle was greatly strengthened,” Tenorio said.

“He has been mentioning the Palestinian problem in every international forum in which he took part.”

Lula’s stance is shared by other regional leaders such as Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

“Latin America, like Palestine, has suffered under colonial rulers for many years. It’s only natural for us to identify with the Palestinians’ plight,” Tenorio said.

London screening of Arab News film portrays details of Saudi war on Captagon

London screening of Arab News film portrays details of Saudi war on Captagon
  • Public screening of “Abu Hilalain” held at Frontline Club featured panel of experts and an audience of renowned journalists
  • Film to be screened in cities worldwide, and Arab News to venture into more documentaries, says Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas 
  • “An important deep dive into how the trade has impacted the region, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” says expert Caroline Rose 
LONDON: In a sold-out hall at the Frontline Club, a renowned establishment in London for journalists and media professionals, Arab News on Monday held a public screening of its latest documentary, “Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s Crackdown on Captagon.”

An investigative documentary packed with compelling information and evidence, it provided British and Arab journalists, industry professionals and members of the public with an insight into a drug that has fueled the civil war in Syria, and Saudi Arabia’s unyielding fight against it at home and abroad.

“As this is our second screening in London, and given the huge interest in the topic, we have two announcements to make: First, we have decided to continue promoting and screening this film. And second, Arab News will definitely be producing more documentaries in the near future,” said Editor-in-Chief of Arab News Faisal J. Abbas.

Similar screenings will take place in cities around the world, with dates to be announced in advance via the newspaper, he added.

Commissioned by Arab News, the documentary sheds light on the efforts by Saudi authorities to combat the production, trade and use of the dangerous amphetamine.

“Abu Hilalain,” which in Arabic means “father of the two crescent moons,” is a street name for Captagon, adopted as the yellow pills are typically embossed with two crescents. 

The screening on Monday was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, which will continue to support Arab News in its quest to expose the illicit trade in the drug to the world, and contribute to efforts to protect society from its scourge.

The council “is delighted to be working with Arab News to draw attention to the Captagon trade,” said Doyle, adding that “the challenge of Captagon is vital to address. It will not remain a Middle East issue for long and political leaders elsewhere need to act now.”

The panel of experts included renowned Saudi analyst Salman Al-Ansari; Caroline Rose, director of the Strategic Blind Spots Portfolio at the New Lines Institute; Nadia Alfaour, the Arab News undercover reporter who worked on the investigation; and Tarek Ali Ahmad, head of the Research and Studies Unit at Arab News, which investigated the Captagon trade and commissioned the documentary.

“I am excited to have participated in this event premiering the documentary and the following expert panel,” said Rose.

“This is an important deep dive into how the trade has impacted the region, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

She added that she hopes to continue “to provide insights into the trade’s geopolitical significance, continuing geographic expansion, and implicated actors in Syria, Lebanon and the region.”

Al-Ansari, who spoke about “the overall political and security climate in the Middle East and how drugs smuggling is a serious challenge in the region,” said: “I am very pleased to see how Arab News is contributing to raising awareness about the overall danger of drugs — and particularly Captagon in Saudi Arabia.”

Other guests at the event included several distinguished media personalities.

The film, the product of a 14-month investigation by the Arab News Research and Studies Unit, takes viewers on a journey through the intricate web of the Captagon trade, its geopolitical implications and, most importantly, its effects on victims and their families.

Captagon, the trade name for a drug called fenethylline, was developed in Germany in 1961 as a medicinal solution for a number of conditions, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, in children.

Its illegal use has evolved into a contentious regional issue, closely tied to the ongoing debate over the potential reinstatement of Syrian President Bashar Assad into the Arab League after a 12-year hiatus. Now a $57-billion industry, the Captagon trade is no longer a problem limited to the Arab region as it is quickly infecting Europe as well.

The Arab News team ventured into shadowy underworlds in Beirut, Jeddah, Makkah and Syria’s northeastern Kurdish region where they interviewed smugglers, dealers and addicts to unravel a complex international network and the dark figures behind Captagon trafficking.

Buoyed by the success of the documentary team’s investigations and its profound impact on the community, Abbas announced the establishment of a new Arab News documentary unit, which will be dedicated to extending the reach of the newspaper’s investigative reports and analysis.

“Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s Crackdown on Captagon” is now available to watch online on the Arab News website and its YouTube channel.

 

