You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s second-biggest trade union backs Israel boycott movement

UK’s second-biggest trade union backs Israel boycott movement

Unite, which represents 1.2 million workers and is one of 15 trade unions affiliated to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (pictured), passed three motions supporting BDS. (Facebook/PSC)
Unite, which represents 1.2 million workers and is one of 15 trade unions affiliated to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (pictured), passed three motions supporting BDS. (Facebook/PSC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4qeet

Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

UK’s second-biggest trade union backs Israel boycott movement

UK’s second-biggest trade union backs Israel boycott movement
  • Unite, with 1.2m members, is affiliated to Palestine Solidarity Campaign
  • Conference passes motions calling for end to Israeli apartheid, targeting of Palestinian civil society
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The second-biggest trade union in the UK on Friday backed the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel at a conference.

Unite, which represents 1.2 million workers and is one of 15 trade unions affiliated to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, passed three motions supporting BDS.

One, which passed unanimously, calls on the UK government to abandon the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) bill, which bans public bodies, including councils, from launching their own boycotts, and explicitly mentions Israel and the Occupied Territories.

The bill “seeks to limit the ability of public bodies to make ethical choices about spending and investment that reflect widespread public support for human rights, climate goals and international law,” the motion said.

PSC said the bill would also “shield companies engaged in human rights abuse or environmental destruction by preventing public bodies from cutting financial ties with them over abusive or illegal actions committed in a foreign state, unless expressly permitted to do so by the government.”

Another motion affirmed the union’s recognition of Israel as practicing apartheid, and urged the UK government to abandon its free-trade agreement with the country.

It also noted Unite’s support for BDS campaigns against companies with ties to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

At the conference, the union also vowed to promote the Right to Boycott campaign among its membership, encouraging workers to sign a petition against the government bill.

A further motion that was passed concerned the Israeli Defense Ministry’s naming of six Palestinian civil society and human rights organizations as “terrorist” bodies.

This is a “direct assault in an effort to isolate and restrict human rights defenders,” the conference said, adding that the targeted organizations “provide services and support to women, children, farmers and prisoners, and collectively support thousands of Palestinians.”

Unite called for the Israeli government to drop its “spurious” allegations, and for the UK government to reaffirm its support for Palestinian civil society.

PSC Director Ben Jamal said: “At a moment when the government’s anti-boycott bill seeks to delegitimize the Palestinian call for boycott, divestment and sanctions, the unanimous support of Unite’s members … for motions affirming support for BDS is crucial.

“Unite has made clear that it will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian people and reject all efforts to delegitimize their struggle for liberation.”

Topics: UK Israel Palestine BDS Movement

Related

Protesters gather in London in support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement for Palestinian rights.
World
UK anti-BDS bill gives Israel ‘protective shield’ over crimes, critics tell Arab News
Up to 50 MPs ‘plan to rebel’ against UK govt over anti-Israeli boycott bill
World
Up to 50 MPs ‘plan to rebel’ against UK govt over anti-Israeli boycott bill

Daesh recruiter sentenced to life in New York court

Daesh recruiter sentenced to life in New York court
Updated 49 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Daesh recruiter sentenced to life in New York court

Daesh recruiter sentenced to life in New York court
  • Mirsad Kandic left his home in New York in 2013, traveling to Syria where he joined the Daesh group
  • He left for the Balkans later, was arrested in July 2017 in Sarajevo, and extradited to the US after 3 months
Updated 49 min 44 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: A Kosovo-born US man who helped supply “thousands” of recruits to the Daesh group was sentenced to life in prison Friday for helping the extremist group, the Justice Department announced.

Mirsad Kandic, 40, was a high-ranking member of the jihadist group also known as ISIS between 2013 and 2017, when it controlled large swathes of Iraq and Syria, the Justice Department said.
In 2013 he left his home in New York and traveled to Syria where he joined Daesh, becoming a fighter in Haritan outside of Aleppo.
Then he was directed to move to Turkiye to help smuggle foreign fighters and weapons for the group into Syria, it said.
He was also an emir for Daesh media, the department said, disseminating the group’s propaganda and recruitment messages online, including via more than 120 Twitter accounts.
As recruiter, “he sent thousands of radicalized Daesh volunteer fighters from Western countries into Daesh-controlled territories in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East,” the Justice Department said.
One recruited volunteer was a fellow New Yorker, Ruslan Asainov, who became a sniper for the Daesh group and was convicted in February of providing material support to a designated terror group.
Another was Australian teen Jake Bilardi, who was lured into the Daesh group in 2014 before killing himself and more than 30 Iraqi soldiers in a March 2015 suicide bomb attack.
By early 2017, Kandic was hiding in Bosnia under a pseudonym. He was arrested in July 2017 in Sarajevo, and extradited to the United States three months later.
He was convicted in a jury trial in May 2022 of conspiracy and five counts of providing support to Daesh.

Topics: Daesh Islamic State caliphate Kosovo Mirsad Kandic

Related

Police officers stand guard in Essen, western Germany. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
German court convicts Syrian Daesh member of war crimes for torturing captives
Passersby and gunmen gather at the site of a reported drone strike in Bzaah town near al-Bab in Syria's Aleppo governorate.
Middle-East
US central command says it killed Daesh leader in Eastern Syria

Russian antiwar activist allowed into Serbia after spending more than a day at the Belgrade airport

Russian antiwar activist allowed into Serbia after spending more than a day at the Belgrade airport
Updated 14 July 2023
AP

Russian antiwar activist allowed into Serbia after spending more than a day at the Belgrade airport

Russian antiwar activist allowed into Serbia after spending more than a day at the Belgrade airport
  • A fierce critic of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Nikitin told Serbian media he believed Moscow was behind his ordeal
  • “I have no idea how I became persona non grata. The only explanation is that this was done on Putin's order,” he said
Updated 14 July 2023
AP

BELGRADE: Serbian authorities on Friday allowed into the country a Russian antiwar activist who was previously denied entry and had spent more than one day at the Belgrade airport.
Peter Nikitin said he received no explanation from the authorities for what happened. A fierce critic of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Nikitin told Serbian media he believed Moscow was behind his ordeal.
“I have no idea how I became persona non grata. The only explanation is that this was done on Putin’s order,” he said. “This is an illustration how big an influence Russian regime holds here.”
Though it formally seeks European Union membership and has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Serbia has maintained friendly relations with Moscow and refused to impose Western-backed sanctions over the aggression.
Serbia’s pro-Russian intelligence chief Aleksandar Vulin this week was sanctioned by the United States for alleged crime and corruption and for aiding “Russian malign influence.” Serbian media have reported that Vulin wiretapped a Russian opposition meeting in Belgrade in 2021, which he has denied.
Nikitin holds both Russian and Dutch citizenship and has a residence permit for Serbia, where he and his family have lived for years.
He was turned back early on Thursday upon returning from a trip abroad and told to return to Frankfurt, Germany, from where he had flown in. Nikitin refused this and stayed at the Belgrade airport until he was allowed into the country on Friday.
Nikitin is well known as an outspoken critic of Putin and of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He was one of the organizers of antiwar and pro-democracy protests in Serbia called for by Russians and Ukrainians living in the country.
Some 200,000 Russian citizens have moved to Serbia since the start of the war in Ukraine as the Balkan country requires no entry visas for Russians and is a fellow-Slavic nation. Many have fled being drafted into the army or moved their businesses to a sanctions-free country.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Serbia Peter Nikitin antiwar activist

Related

Russian activist jailed for anti-Ukraine war posts
World
Russian activist jailed for anti-Ukraine war posts
Ukraine says downed 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles
World
Ukraine says downed 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles

Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest

Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest

Sweden condemned as police greenlight Torah burning protest
  • The controversial protest, scheduled for Saturday, comes weeks after a man set fire to pages of the Qur'an outside Stockholm’s main mosque
  • The demonstration would include a burning of the Torah and the Bible, was in response to the Qur'an burning protest
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police on Friday said they had granted a permit for a protest which would include burning holy texts outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, sparking condemnation from Israel and Jewish organizations.
The controversial protest, scheduled for Saturday, comes weeks after a man set fire to pages of the Qur'an outside Stockholm’s main mosque — leading to widespread outrage and condemnations around the world.
The demonstration would include a burning of the Torah and the Bible, was in response to the Qur'an burning protest and would be an expression in support of freedom of speech, according to the application to police.
In a comment to AFP, Stockholm police stressed that in line with Swedish legislation they granted permits for people to hold public gatherings and not for the activities conducted during them.
“The police does not issue permits to burn various religious texts — the police issues permits to hold a public gathering and express an opinion,” said Carina Skagerlind, press officer for Stockholm police.
“An important distinction,” she added.
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was one of several Israeli representatives and Jewish organizations to immediately condemn the decision.
“I unequivocally condemn the permission granted in Sweden to burn holy books,” Herzog said in a statement.
“I condemned the burning of the Qur'an, sacred to Muslims world over, and I am now heartbroken that the same fate awaits a Jewish Bible, the eternal book of the Jewish people,” the head of state added.
Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization, said in a statement that granting the permit was “not freedom of expression but Antisemitism.”
In June, Swedish police had granted a permit for 37-year-old Salwan Momika’s protest where he stomped on the Qur'an and set several pages alight.
The permit was granted in line with free speech protections, but authorities later said they had opened an investigation over “agitation against an ethnic group,” noting that Momika had burnt pages from the Islamic holy book very close to the mosque.
Countries including Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco summoned Swedish ambassadors in protest at the Qur'an burning incident, which led to an emergency meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Sweden’s government also condemned the burning as “Islamophobic,” while noting that the country had a “constitutionally protected right to freedom of assembly, expression and demonstration.”

Topics: Sweden police Torah Bible burning

Related

Turkiye unblocks Sweden NATO bid, setting stage for summit
World
Turkiye unblocks Sweden NATO bid, setting stage for summit
Egypt’s Al-Azhar calls for boycott over Quran burning
Middle-East
Egypt’s Al-Azhar calls for boycott over Quran burning

Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia

Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia
Updated 14 July 2023
Reuters

Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia

Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia
  • Italian meteorologists are calling the next phase of the heatwave “Charon” — a reference to the ferryman of the souls of the dead in Greek mythology
  • In Athens, authorities have closed the Acropolis Hill, home to the Parthenon temple that is visited by millions of tourists every year, from noon to 5 p.m.
Updated 14 July 2023
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece closed the ancient Acropolis during the hottest part of the day on Friday to protect tourists, while Croatian villagers cleaned up after a wildfire as a fierce heatwave swept across southern Europe.
In Italy, there were fears about the coming days, with the heat expected to intensify and temperatures forecast to climb to above 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) next week in the center and south of the country.
Italian meteorologists are calling the next phase of the heatwave “Charon” — a reference to the ferryman of the souls of the dead in Greek mythology. That succeeds this week’s “Cerberus” named after the three-headed dog of the underworld. The European Space Agency (ESA), whose satellites monitor land and sea temperatures, has warned that Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing extreme conditions.
Temperatures could break Europe’s current record — 48.8 Celsius recorded in Sicily in August 2021. The impact of extreme summer heat has been brought into focus by a study this week that said as many as 61,000 people may have died in the sweltering heat across Europe last summer.
Joan Ballester, a professor at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said France had learned lessons from a deadly 2003 heatwave that countries such as Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal could follow.
“There are measures that are relatively cheap, like for example, coordinating public entities also doing a census of vulnerable populations,” Ballester, a co-author of this week’s study, said.
“But there are much more expensive measures, like for example, the redesign of cities to improve housing conditions,” he told Reuters.

ACROPOLIS NOT NOW
In Athens, authorities have closed the Acropolis Hill, home to the Parthenon temple that is visited by millions of tourists every year, from noon to 5 p.m. (0900 GMT-1400 GMT).
Greece’s meteorological service expected temperatures to peak at 41 Celsius in Athens by midday, but the mercury on the site that overlooks the Greek capital is usually higher due to its altitude and lack of shade.
In Croatia, 56 firefighters with 20 vehicles and three aircraft had struggled to contain a bushfire that spread rapidly on Thursday due to strong southerly winds near the Adriatic town of Sibenik.
The village of Grebastica was devastated by the fire, with cars and homes destroyed.
Greece’s civil protection ministry on Friday warned of the risk of forest fires in five areas and told people to avoid any tasks such as burning weeds, which could cause a fire.
Doctors warned that poorer elderly people with existing health problems were most at risk.
“They suffer from heart issues, chronic bronchitis, stroke, kidney failure,” said Angel Abad, from the office of sustainable development at Madrid’s La Paz hospital.
“Most have a low socio-economic background and we know that in these cases people who don’t have air conditioning are more vulnerable. They face a higher risk and higher mortality upon arriving at an emergency ward,” added Abad, a preventive medicine and public health specialist.

Topics: Athens Acropolis Italy Croatia heatwave Fires

Related

India’s heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk — study
World
India’s heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk — study
Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US
World
Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US

Blinken says ‘we must press’ Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy

Blinken says ‘we must press’ Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy
Updated 14 July 2023
AP

Blinken says ‘we must press’ Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy

Blinken says ‘we must press’ Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy
Updated 14 July 2023
AP

Jakarta: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Southeast Asian ministers Friday that Washington and regional states must pressure Myanmar’s ruling junta to put down its arms and return to democratic rule.
“In Myanmar, we must press the military regime to stop the violence, to implement ASEAN’s five-point consensus, to support a return to democratic governance,” he told Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers ahead of talks in Jakarta.

Topics: Myanma Anthony Blinken

Latest updates

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
Daesh recruiter sentenced to life in New York court
Daesh recruiter sentenced to life in New York court
Iraqis beat summer heat by swimming in shrinking Tigris
An Iraqi man dives into the waters of the Tigris River to beat the heat in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP)
UN ‘deeply disturbed’ by campaign of arrests in Libya
UN ‘deeply disturbed’ by campaign of arrests in Libya
UN studying Syria aid approval before resuming deliveries
UN studying Syria aid approval before resuming deliveries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.