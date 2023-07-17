You are here

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP)
Updated 17 July 2023
AFP

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title
  It is a second major for the Spaniard following his US Open title last year
Updated 17 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, shattering the Serb’s dream of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown.

World No. 1 Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes on Center Court.

It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard following his US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon’s third youngest men’s champion.

The result will also spark feverish speculation over the start of a generational shift, with 36-year-old Djokovic carrying the torch of the ‘Big Three’ now that Roger Federer is retired and Rafael Nadal is sidelined, perhaps permanently.

Australian Open and French Open champion Djokovic had been bidding to equal Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and match Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 24 Slams.

When he won his first major at the Australian Open in 2008, Alcaraz was still three months shy of his fifth birthday.

Djokovic was playing in his ninth final at Wimbledon and 35th at the majors, while for Alcaraz it was just a second in the Slams following his US Open triumph.

The Serb went into the match not having lost on Center Court since his 2013 final defeat to Andy Murray and he hit with relentless precision in the first set.

Alcaraz, who had been crippled by body cramping in his loss to Djokovic in the French Open semifinal in June, was unable to settle and let a break point slip away in the seven-minute opening game.

Djokovic took advantage and raced into a 5-0 lead on the back of a double break before the Spaniard got on the board.

It was too little, too late as Djokovic claimed the opening set with a smash.

But Alcaraz finally freed himself of his shackles and broke for 2-1 in the second set.

Djokovic hit straight back in the third game before saving a break point in the fourth, coming out on top of a 29-shot rally.

The Serb was hit with a time violation in the tie-break before seeing a set point saved.

Alcaraz needed no second invitation when he carved out and converted a set point to level the contest with a backhand winner.

The marathon set had taken 85 minutes as Djokovic’s run of 15 tie-breaks won in a row at the majors ended.

Alcaraz broke in the opening game of the third set and again after an exhausting 26-minute fifth game, which went to 13 deuces and saw Djokovic save six break points before he cracked on the seventh.

Alcaraz backed it up with a rapid-fire service game which took just two minutes in comparison and broke again against the dispirited defending champion to move two sets to one ahead.

Djokovic argued with umpire Fergus Murphy over his monitoring of the shot clock and did little to endear himself with the crowd by taking a lengthy toilet break before the fourth set.

However, the break worked wonders as the Serb broke twice in the set, levelling the final courtesy of Alcaraz’s seventh double fault of the final.

Djokovic wasted a golden chance to break for 2-0 in the decider with a wild smash and Alcaraz made him pay, breaking for 2-1.

A frustrated Djokovic collected another code violation for destroying his racquet against the net post before he slipped 3-1 down.

Alcaraz was not to be denied and he claimed a famous victory when Djokovic buried a forehand in the net.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023

  Vondrousova joins Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova as the only Czech women to win a Wimbledon title
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

WIMBLEDON: Marketa Vondrousova admitted even she was stunned by her historic Wimbledon triumph as the injury-plagued Czech became the first unseeded woman to win the tournament in the Open era.
Vondrousova upset the odds in Saturday’s final on Center Court as she powered to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur.
The 24-year-old clinched an unexpected maiden Grand Slam title at the second attempt after losing to Ash Barty in the 2019 French Open final.
“After everything I have been through, I had a cast last time, it’s amazing I can stand here and hold this trophy,” said Vondrousova, who was sidelined with a wrist injury in 2022.
“I don’t know how I’ve done it. Tennis is crazy.”
Vondrousova joins Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova as the only Czech women to win a Wimbledon title.
She is just the ninth unseeded champion at a Grand Slam tournament.
Vondrousova’s triumph completed a remarkable comeback after a rash of injuries stalled her promising career.
Just 12 months ago, she was an injured bystander at Wimbledon, reduced to watching her best friend Miriam Kolodziejova attempt to qualify for the main draw.
Vondrousova’s second wrist surgery had ruled the Olympic silver medallist out for six months, although her absence from the tour at least allowed her the space and time to get married.
“The comebacks are not easy. You never know what to expect,” she said.
“I was hoping I could come back to this level and now I am here. It’s an amazing feeling.”
At 42 in the world, she was the second-lowest ranked player to reach the Wimbledon final — only Serena Williams in 2018 was lower at 181.
So unexpected was her run that she told her husband Stepan Simek to stay at home in Prague to look after their cat Frankie until the final, when a pet sitter was found to allow her partner to make the trip to Wimbledon.
“It’s amazing, tomorrow is our first wedding anniversary,” said Vondrousova, who had a dismal record on grass prior to this year’s Wimbledon.
“I think I’m going to have some beer. It’s been an exhausting few weeks.”
The tattooed Vondrousova has a fondness for body art and her victory means coach Jan Mertl has to get inked as well.
“I made a bet with my coach. He said if I win a Grand Slam he’s going to get one also. So I think we’re going to go tomorrow!” she said.
While Vondrousova celebrated, Jabeur wept during an emotional trophy presentation after her latest heart-breaking Grand Slam loss.
Jabeur was the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final last year at Wimbledon, but defeat to Elena Rybakina in three sets took the shine off that achievement.
She endured more misery just weeks later when she lost to Iga Swiatek in the US Open final.
“It’s going to be a tough day but I am not going to give up,” she said while wiping away her tears.
Even for a player known as the ‘Minister of Happiness’, Jabeur’s positive personality will be tested after her bid to become the first African and Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title ended in failure again.
“It’s the most painful loss of my career. I’m going to look ugly in the photos so that’s not going to help!” she said.
“But we’re going to make it one day, I promise you. I’m going to come back stronger.”
Jabeur had no answer to the big-hitting Vondrousova despite the support of 15,000 partisan fans under the closed Center Court roof.
Trailing 4-2 in the first set, Vondrousova seized the momentum as she reeled off four consecutive games to take the opener.
Jabeur moved 3-1 up in the second set with a pair of breaks, only to falter again as her unforced errors reached 31 by the final game.
In contrast to Jabeur’s troubles, Vondrousova remained ice-cool and sealed her unlikely triumph with a perfect volley before falling to the turf in delight.

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Ons Jabeur Marketa Vondrousova

Updated 15 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

  • Malak El-Allami and Aya El-Aouni both cite Tunisian pro as role model
  • Jabeur is the most successful Arab tennis player in history
Updated 15 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

A few days ago, Malak El-Allami, a 16-year-old from Casablanca, became the first Moroccan female to win a singles match at Wimbledon when she advanced to the second round of the juniors draw.

El-Allami, who turns 17 later this month, is currently ranked 41 in the ITF world junior rankings. She teamed up with her compatriot Aya El-Aouni to win a round in the Roland Garros junior doubles event in Paris a few weeks ago.

El-Aouni entered the top 30 in the world junior rankings in May and, at 18, is preparing to step up to the professional tour.

In separate interviews at Wimbledon this week, El-Allami and El-Aouni were asked who their favorite player was growing up. Both responded without hesitation: “Ons Jabeur.”

Jabeur is the most successful Arab tennis player in history. She reached No.2 in the world last year after making two major finals. On July 15, the Tunisian has a chance to become the first African-born Grand Slam singles champion and the first from the Arab world.

Jabeur has always reminded the public that she is “100 percent a product of Tunisia” and her success on the global stage has inspired El-Allami, El-Aouni, and countless others from the region to dream of following in her footsteps.

Egyptian Mayar Sherif hit a career-high ranking of 31 last month, and was seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time at this year’s Wimbledon. Sherif says witnessing Jabeur’s ascent to the top echelons of the sport pushes her to work harder.

It’s no different for the Moroccan teens as they embark on their own journeys.  

“She’s a really great person. Whenever we see her here at Wimbledon, she says hi and asks about my matches and everything,” El-Allami said of Jabeur, who knows El-Allami’s older sister Fatima from their days together on the junior circuit.

“It helps to see players like Ons and Mayar do so well, because you see people from countries that are close to yours, and from cultures that are close to yours, achieving so many great things, while people always say that tennis is not for us.

“When you see them doing great things, you believe even more and it motivates you to work very hard,” El-Allami added.

El-Aouni marvels at Jabeur’s “special game” and says it’s perfectly suited for grass, a surface the Moroccan is not too familiar with and has struggled on this week in the junior event.

Both El-Allami and El-Aouni come from tennis-playing families.

“I started playing in Casablanca way before I can remember and I fell in love with the sport,” said El-Allami. “My dad is a coach, and my brothers as well, so I started playing with my brother and I started getting better, then I got into the national tennis center and I’ve been practicing with them forever. I really hope to do great things in the sport.”

El-Allami is coached by her father Mokhtar, her brothers Mohamed and Omar, and also gets help from the Moroccan Tennis Federation, who have provided French coach Cyril Genevois to accompany her at Wimbledon.

She says the federation, as well as the Moroccan National Olympic Committee, have invested a lot in her, covering her travel costs to tournaments, and providing coaches and physios.

Wimbledon was the first time El-Allami had played a match on grass. She was unable to play in the junior grass-court event in Roehampton the previous week due to delays in her UK entry visa. But despite feeling uncomfortable at first, her aggressive play helped her get an opening-round victory over American Anya Murthy.

El-Allami said she has gained more belief in herself over the last two years, since she started playing well against tough opposition. She is ambitious by nature and speaks with confidence and wisdom beyond her years.

“I’m someone who, if I’m doing something, I want to be the best at it. Because if I’m doing it anyways, then I might as well be the best,” she declared.

“In the 2021 Junior Billie Jean King Cup, Morocco came sixth and that was a first for Arabs and Africa. We played with the best in the world in our categories, so that made us believe that we’re close and we could compete with them,” she added. “So I think it’s then that I started to believe more in what we could do in Morocco.”

Besides Jabeur, El-Allami also admires Serena Williams “because she has such an aggressive game and her mentality is really strong,” Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, “because everything Nadal does is just so impressive.”

She hasn’t decided yet if she will go to university in the US and play college tennis, or if she will pursue a career on the professional tour straight out of high school.

“The goal is to have a career as a pro tennis player. I’m not against the idea of college. So if, in these two years, I don’t have a lot of success, I will go to college, as Mayar did, and now she’s playing really well,” explained El-Allami, noting how Sherif excelled for Pepperdine University before transitioning to the professional circuit and rocketing up the rankings. “Even if you go to college and keep working hard and have your goals in mind, then why shouldn’t it work?”

El-Allami trains at the SOC club, Stade Olympique Casablancais, back home and says she and El-Aouni practice together almost every day. “I think it’s an excellent thing because we push each other to do great things and as we practice with each other every day, when we see each other doing good, we believe even more in what we can do,” she said.

There aren’t many others at their level though, and travelling abroad for university could help her share the court with tougher opposition.

El-Aouni got into tennis through her father Abdelrahim and is currently coached by her uncle Hamid Abdelrazaq.

Their families have known each other since before Malak and Aya were born, which naturally led to the pair becoming good friends, practice partners and teammates.

El-Allami has started playing ITF professional events but admitted that, mentally, she still has work to do in order to get the results she knows she can achieve.

“I see some players that, if I played them in the juniors, I would beat them. But as I’m playing them and (thinking that now) it’s on the professional tour, it gets tougher. I don’t know why. When I figure it out, I will break through,” she said. “I think it’s very important to start that transition from the juniors to the WTA early, so you have time to adapt.”

If given the chance to speak properly with Jabeur or Sherif, El-Allami knows exactly what she would like to ask them.

“I’d ask Ons what made her keep believing in herself, because she won Roland Garros juniors but she didn’t rank quickly in the seniors, then 10 years later she did great things. So just to have that kind of strength and bravery is incredible,” says El-Allami.

“And Mayar, I mean, going to college and still fighting for your goals (on the professional tour) is incredible, so I’d like to ask her how she got that done?”

As the legendary Billie Jean King once said, “You have to see it to be it.” Luckily for El-Allami and El-Aouni, Jabeur and, more recently, Sherif are providing an excellent blueprint for young tennis players from North Africa and the Arab world to pursue their dreams.

-ENDS-

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur Wimbledon Malak El Allami

Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set up a potentially era-defining Wimbledon title showdown after cruising through their semifinals on Friday with the Serb superstar promising a “feast” of tennis in the championship match.

World number one and US Open winner Alcaraz, playing only his fourth grass-court tournament, defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Djokovic, the reigning Australian Open and French Open champion, reached his ninth final at the All England Club and record 35th at the Grand Slams by seeing off Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).
On Sunday, the 36-year-old world number two will attempt to equal Roger Federer’s mark of eight Wimbledon titles and Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors.
Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in the French Open semifinals in June with the Spaniard admitting the stress of facing the Serb had caused severe body cramps that undermined his performance.
“I believe I can beat Djokovic,” said 20-year-old Alcaraz, who was still three months shy of his fifth birthday when Djokovic won his first Slam title in Australia in 2008.
“Everyone knows the legend he is. I will fight. I will believe in myself. There’s no time to be afraid, no time to be tired.”
Djokovic believes his experience in Slam finals will be a key factor but remains wary of the flamboyant shotmaker.
“He’s in great shape. He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry. I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast,” he said.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (left) Serbia's Novak Djokovic will compete against each other on the men's singles final tennis match of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in London on July 16, 2023. (AFP)

Alcaraz only won seven games when he suffered a straight sets loss to Medvedev at Wimbledon just two years ago.
Back then, however, he was 75 in the world while Medvedev was at number two in the rankings.
On Friday, serve dominated the opener until Alcaraz converted a break point for a 5-3 lead which he backed-up with a love service game.
Medvedev had his only break point snuffed out in the second game of the second set and US Open champion Alcaraz pounced again in the third on his way to a convincing lead.
Alcaraz was a break to the good for a 2-0 lead in the third set before four successive breaks gave the finale a sloppy appearance.
The Spaniard, however, steadied himself, moving into his first Wimbledon final with a spectacular running forehand, his 27th winner of the match.
Djokovic’s victory over Sinner was tinged with controversy when he was penalized for hindrance and warned for slow play in the same game during the second set.
Djokovic, playing in his 12th Wimbledon semifinal, fought off three break points in the first set while only needing one of his own in the second game to secure the opener.
The 36-year-old had declared himself favorite for the title on the eve of the semifinal and he backed up that confidence with another break of the Italian for a 2-1 lead in the second set.
Seven-time champion Djokovic stretched to a 3-1 lead in a bizarre fourth game.

Firstly, he was docked a point for hindrance following a loud grunt which accompanied a down the line backhand.
Umpire Richard Haigh then handed him a code violation for taking too long between points.
“The hindrance early on in the match could have changed the course of the match. I felt nervous after that call, but I managed to re-group,” said Djokovic, the first player, man or woman, to reach 35 finals at the Slams.
“It’s probably the first time it’s happened to me, I don’t normally have extended grunts. Maybe it was an echo in the roof. It was a call that I have to respect.”
Despite that double blow, Djokovic still claimed the set courtesy of his seventh ace of the contest against a player who took a two-sets lead against him in the quarter-finals last year before the champion pulled through in five.
Djokovic squandered three break points in the third game of the third set, then saved two set points in the 10th game.

He turned on his tormentors in the crowd, who were loudly supporting Sinner, by feigning mock tears after he dashed their hopes of a breakthrough for the Italian.
Djokovic then dominated the tie-break to preserve his 10-year undefeated record on Center Court. He has won 34 matches in a row at the event.
“I feel 36 is the new 26, it feels pretty good. I feel a lot of motivation,” he said.
Sinner warned Alcaraz not to be intimidated by Djokovic in Sunday’s final.
“If you think how big he is, you struggle,” he said.

Topics: Wimbledon 2023 Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz

  Jabeur will start as the favorite against the left-handed Vondrousova
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Ons Jabeur hopes it will be third time lucky when she attempts to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, hoping to go one better than last year when she was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the final at the All England Club and lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open later in the year.

Unlike her two final losses at the majors, this time world No. 6 Jabeur will start as the favorite against the left-handed Vondrousova, the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years.

She has had a tough run to Saturday’s championship match, beating two-time former winner Petra Kvitova in the last 16, third seed Rybakina in the quarterfinal and then coming from a set down to knock out second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

By doing so she became the first woman to defeat three top-10 players at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2012.

But she said she could not afford to take her eye off the ball on Saturday, even though she is taking on a player far lower down the rankings at 42 in the world.

“I think a final is a final,” Jabeur said. “You’re playing someone, Grand Slam champion or not. I think it’s going to be very difficult.

“It can happen for both. Whoever could handle more the emotions, whoever could be more ready on the court, will definitely win that match.

FASTFACT

The 28-year-old Tunisian became the first woman to defeat three top-10 players at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2012.

“I want to make my path worth it, winning against all these Grand Slam champions to be in the final. Yeah, I’m going full in, and hopefully this time it will work.”

Only six women have lost all three of their first Grand Slam finals, although two of those — Chris Evert and Kim Clijsters — eventually made up for lost time.

Jabeur has form on her side for Saturday, with a tour-best 28 wins on grass since 2021 matching the run of former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova between 2004 and 2006.

However, Jabeur has lost twice in 2023 to Vondrousova, in the second round of the Australian Open and third round in Miami.

“I’m going for my revenge. I didn’t win against her this year. She has good hands. She plays very good,” said Jabeur of an opponent who is appearing in her second Slam final after finishing runner-up at the 2019 French Open.

Vondrousova, whose run at Wimbledon has guaranteed her a return to the world’s top 20 next week, was an injured bystander at the tournament in 2022, reduced to watching a friend attempt to qualify for the main draw.

A second wrist surgery had ruled her out for six months although her absence from the tour at least allowed her the space and time to get married.

She is the second-lowest ranked player to reach the Wimbledon final — only Serena Williams in 2018 was ranked lower at 181.

Like Jabeur, the 24-year-old Czech has had to battle hard to make the final.

She defeated four seeds in succession just to make the semifinals by seeing off Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, Marie Bouzkova and Jessica Pegula.

Against fourth-ranked Pegula of the US, she was 1-4 down in the final set.

In Thursday’s semifinal, she swept past crowd favorite Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in two comfortable sets.

“For me, it’s really crazy this is happening. But I think anything can happen in tennis,” she said.

Topics: Wimbledon 2023

  • Djokovic's 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win sealed the defending champion's record 35th Grand Slam final appearance
  • The 36-year-old faces world number one Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in his fifth successive Wimbledon final on Sunday
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic claimed “36 is the new 26” after the history-chasing Serb reached his ninth Wimbledon final with a fiery victory over Jannik Sinner on Friday.
Djokovic’s 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win sealed the defending champion’s record 35th Grand Slam final appearance and moved him closer to a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.
The 36-year-old faces world number one Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in his fifth successive Wimbledon final on Sunday.
Djokovic may have moved past American legend Chris Evert as the only man or woman to make 35 major finals, but he has even more significant feats in his sights on Sunday.
The world number two will tie Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon crowns if he wins a fifth consecutive title on the All England Club grass.
With 23 Grand Slam singles titles to his name, the world number two is aiming to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.
“I feel 36 is the new 26, it feels pretty good. I feel a lot of motivation,” he said.
“It is great to be part of this next generation, I love it.
“This sport has given me and my family a lot. I will return a favor to this sport and play as much as I can.”
Djokovic is the third oldest man to reach the Wimbledon final in the Open era and will become the oldest All England Club male champion — surpassing Federer’s 2017 triumph aged 35 — if he wins on Sunday.
At a time when Federer has retired and Rafael Nadal is preparing for a farewell tour next year before his own retirement, Djokovic is still going strong.
He has already won this season’s Australian Open and French Open as he chases an astonishing clean-sweep of all four Grand Slam events in a single year, with the US Open to come in August.
On the secret of his longevity, Djokovic said: “We are part of an individual sport so you have to rely on yourself and put yourself in the best physical and mental state before heading out on court.”
As part of the generation expected to challenge Djokovic’s preeminence, the 21-year-old Sinner conceded the Serb’s mental strength makes him so hard to defeat.
“Obviously you know that you play against the best player in the world at the moment, especially on this surface,” the Italian said.
“His mental side is very strong, for sure. Especially, as I said before, the important moments, he knows exactly how to play them. He’s not going to give you something.”
Djokovic clashed with umpire Richard Haigh and spectators during the semifinal, displaying the competitive edge that makes him such a force.
Haigh took a point from Djokovic in the fourth game of the second set, ruling he made a distracting noise after his shot and just before Sinner was about to hit the ball.
Clearly furious, Djokovic stormed over to the official to ask “what are you doing?.”
Haigh irked Djokovic again moments later, warning him for taking too long to serve, but the Serb remained focused as he took the set.
“The hindrance could have changed the course of the match. I felt nervous after that call, but I managed to re-group,” Djokovic said.
“It’s probably the first time it’s happened to me, I don’t normally have extended grunts. Maybe it was an echo in the roof.”
After saving two set points in the third set, Djokovic responded to the crowd’s support for Sinner by making a sarcastic crying gesture, ensuring he had the last laugh as he stormed to victory.
“Semi-final are always going to be very intense,” he said. “Maybe the scoreline doesn’t give the reality of what happened on court. It was super close.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Wimbledon

