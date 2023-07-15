You are here

Tunisian Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon final for second year running

AP

WIMBLEDON, London: Marketa Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked and first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon, defeating 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday.
Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 42nd. She was the first unseeded woman to even reach the final at the All England Club in 60 years.
Vondrousova trailed in each set but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second.
This is her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager.
Jabeur dropped to 0-3 in major finals. The 28-year-old from Tunisia is the only Arab woman and only North African woman to make it that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament.
But she lost to Elena Rybakina at the All England Club and to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open last year.
Vondrousova’s surge to the trophy was hard to envision two weeks ago.
She was 1-4 in previous appearances at Wimbledon before going 7-0 this fortnight. A year ago, Vondrousova was unable to even compete at Wimbledon, instead showing up with a cast on her surgically repaired left wrist to cheer on a friend.
Vondrousova was sidelined from April to October because of that injury and finished 2022 ranked just 99th.

ALGERIA: Saudi players concluded their participation in the 15th Arab Games in Algeria on July 14, winning nine medals on the final day of the tournament.
The victories raised the total number of Saudi medals to 47, with the Kingdom’s athletes taking part in 17 games, including 14 Olympic and three Paralympic, breaking the previous record of 45 medals at the 2011 tournament in Doha, Qatar.
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, head of the Saudi delegation in the tournament, crowned Saudi karate star Sanad Sufyani, who snatched gold in the +84 kg competition after defeating his Jordanian opponent, Mahmoud Sajjan, at the end of the karate games.
The second gold was awarded to Saudi table tennis player Ali Al-Khadhrawi, who was victorious in the men’s table tennis (singles) competition. He defeated his Algerian opponent Mahdi Bou Bouloussa in the final, with a score of 1/3, in a match that was held in the Algerian state of Tipaza.
In other competitions, Manal Al-Zaid, a Saudi karate representative, won bronze in the women’s singles kata competition, while her colleague Shamsa Al-Musallam won bronze in the kata competition for women over 68 kg. Faraj Al-Nashiri, another karate representative, took bronze in the kata competition for the under 84 kg category, while the Saudis won a bronze medal in the men’s group kata, with the participation of Misfer Al-Asmari, Fadel Al-Ghomgham and Abdullah Al-Maliki.
Nujud Kharmi, a Saudi weightlifting representative, won bronze in the women’s 81+ kg category with a lift of 59 kg.
On July 15 at 10:00 p.m. Saudi time, a closing ceremony for the 15th Arab Games will be held at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers.
 

LONDON: England midfielder Declan Rice joined Arsenal for a deal worth a reported 105 million pounds ($138 million) on Saturday, ending his nine-year association with West Ham.
The fee wasn’t officially announced by either club, but West Ham said the 24-year-old Rice was moving for a British-record transfer fee.
Arsenal are reportedly paying an initial fee of 100 million pounds, plus add-ons. That initial fee is the same as the British-record sum that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.
Another England midfielder, Jude Bellingham, joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this offseason in a deal that could reach more than $139 million.
It is a statement signing by Arsenal after a season which saw the club narrowly miss out on the Premier League title but re-establish itself as a force in England under Mikel Arteta.
In a message from Rice to West Ham fans, he said it was a “tough” decision driven by his “ambition to play at the very highest level of the game.”
“Playing on the opposite team to West Ham for the first time will be an unusual experience,” Rice said. “I’m not sure yet exactly how I will feel, but I also know you will all understand and respect that my professional loyalties have to now lie with my new club.”
Rice will effectively replace Granit Xhaka in Arsenal’s midfield options, with the Switzerland international having joined Bayer Leverkusen last week.
Rice can play as a midfield anchorman or as a box-to-box player, giving Arteta some versatility as Arsenal look to build on their second-place finish in the league last season. Only a late-season collapse prevented Arsenal winning their first league title since 2004.
Arsenal will also be playing in the Champions League in the coming season for the first time since 2017.
It is a sign of the progress made by Arsenal under Arteta that the club can attract a sought-after player like Rice, and for such a big fee.
“Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club,” Arteta said, “and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.”
The London club has also signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds, while Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber joined from Ajax on Friday for an initial fee of 40 million euros.
Rice’s last game for West Ham was their win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in June, after which they became clear the defensive midfielder would be leaving the team whose academy he joined in 2014 from Chelsea.
“This club and their supporters will always be in my heart, and forever a part of who I am,” Rice said.

A few days ago, Malak El-Allami, a 16-year-old from Casablanca, became the first Moroccan female to win a singles match at Wimbledon when she advanced to the second round of the juniors draw.

El-Allami, who turns 17 later this month, is currently ranked 41 in the ITF world junior rankings. She teamed up with her compatriot Aya El-Aouni to win a round in the Roland Garros junior doubles event in Paris a few weeks ago.

El-Aouni entered the top 30 in the world junior rankings in May and, at 18, is preparing to step up to the professional tour.

In separate interviews at Wimbledon this week, El-Allami and El-Aouni were asked who their favorite player was growing up. Both responded without hesitation: “Ons Jabeur.”

Jabeur is the most successful Arab tennis player in history. She reached No.2 in the world last year after making two major finals. On July 15, the Tunisian has a chance to become the first African-born Grand Slam singles champion and the first from the Arab world.

Jabeur has always reminded the public that she is “100 percent a product of Tunisia” and her success on the global stage has inspired El-Allami, El-Aouni, and countless others from the region to dream of following in her footsteps.

Egyptian Mayar Sherif hit a career-high ranking of 31 last month, and was seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time at this year’s Wimbledon. Sherif says witnessing Jabeur’s ascent to the top echelons of the sport pushes her to work harder.

It’s no different for the Moroccan teens as they embark on their own journeys.  

“She’s a really great person. Whenever we see her here at Wimbledon, she says hi and asks about my matches and everything,” El-Allami said of Jabeur, who knows El-Allami’s older sister Fatima from their days together on the junior circuit.

“It helps to see players like Ons and Mayar do so well, because you see people from countries that are close to yours, and from cultures that are close to yours, achieving so many great things, while people always say that tennis is not for us.

“When you see them doing great things, you believe even more and it motivates you to work very hard,” El-Allami added.

El-Aouni marvels at Jabeur’s “special game” and says it’s perfectly suited for grass, a surface the Moroccan is not too familiar with and has struggled on this week in the junior event.

Both El-Allami and El-Aouni come from tennis-playing families.

“I started playing in Casablanca way before I can remember and I fell in love with the sport,” said El-Allami. “My dad is a coach, and my brothers as well, so I started playing with my brother and I started getting better, then I got into the national tennis center and I’ve been practicing with them forever. I really hope to do great things in the sport.”

El-Allami is coached by her father Mokhtar, her brothers Mohamed and Omar, and also gets help from the Moroccan Tennis Federation, who have provided French coach Cyril Genevois to accompany her at Wimbledon.

She says the federation, as well as the Moroccan National Olympic Committee, have invested a lot in her, covering her travel costs to tournaments, and providing coaches and physios.

Wimbledon was the first time El-Allami had played a match on grass. She was unable to play in the junior grass-court event in Roehampton the previous week due to delays in her UK entry visa. But despite feeling uncomfortable at first, her aggressive play helped her get an opening-round victory over American Anya Murthy.

El-Allami said she has gained more belief in herself over the last two years, since she started playing well against tough opposition. She is ambitious by nature and speaks with confidence and wisdom beyond her years.

“I’m someone who, if I’m doing something, I want to be the best at it. Because if I’m doing it anyways, then I might as well be the best,” she declared.

“In the 2021 Junior Billie Jean King Cup, Morocco came sixth and that was a first for Arabs and Africa. We played with the best in the world in our categories, so that made us believe that we’re close and we could compete with them,” she added. “So I think it’s then that I started to believe more in what we could do in Morocco.”

Besides Jabeur, El-Allami also admires Serena Williams “because she has such an aggressive game and her mentality is really strong,” Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, “because everything Nadal does is just so impressive.”

She hasn’t decided yet if she will go to university in the US and play college tennis, or if she will pursue a career on the professional tour straight out of high school.

“The goal is to have a career as a pro tennis player. I’m not against the idea of college. So if, in these two years, I don’t have a lot of success, I will go to college, as Mayar did, and now she’s playing really well,” explained El-Allami, noting how Sherif excelled for Pepperdine University before transitioning to the professional circuit and rocketing up the rankings. “Even if you go to college and keep working hard and have your goals in mind, then why shouldn’t it work?”

El-Allami trains at the SOC club, Stade Olympique Casablancais, back home and says she and El-Aouni practice together almost every day. “I think it’s an excellent thing because we push each other to do great things and as we practice with each other every day, when we see each other doing good, we believe even more in what we can do,” she said.

There aren’t many others at their level though, and travelling abroad for university could help her share the court with tougher opposition.

El-Aouni got into tennis through her father Abdelrahim and is currently coached by her uncle Hamid Abdelrazaq.

Their families have known each other since before Malak and Aya were born, which naturally led to the pair becoming good friends, practice partners and teammates.

El-Allami has started playing ITF professional events but admitted that, mentally, she still has work to do in order to get the results she knows she can achieve.

“I see some players that, if I played them in the juniors, I would beat them. But as I’m playing them and (thinking that now) it’s on the professional tour, it gets tougher. I don’t know why. When I figure it out, I will break through,” she said. “I think it’s very important to start that transition from the juniors to the WTA early, so you have time to adapt.”

If given the chance to speak properly with Jabeur or Sherif, El-Allami knows exactly what she would like to ask them.

“I’d ask Ons what made her keep believing in herself, because she won Roland Garros juniors but she didn’t rank quickly in the seniors, then 10 years later she did great things. So just to have that kind of strength and bravery is incredible,” says El-Allami.

“And Mayar, I mean, going to college and still fighting for your goals (on the professional tour) is incredible, so I’d like to ask her how she got that done?”

As the legendary Billie Jean King once said, “You have to see it to be it.” Luckily for El-Allami and El-Aouni, Jabeur and, more recently, Sherif are providing an excellent blueprint for young tennis players from North Africa and the Arab world to pursue their dreams.

RIYADH: The famous black shirts. The Haka. And of course, the devastating rugby.

New Zealand’s All Blacks are sporting royalty, a team that transcends rugby and one of the world’s major attractions when the biggest matches come around.

And they do not come bigger than the Rugby World Cup 2023.

When the 10th edition of the tournament kicks off in France in September, the Kiwis will once again be among the favorites, and to launch their new shirt for the tournament, the design of the team’s new adidas shirts was entrusted to underground French artist Fey the Wolf, known for his passion for the color black.

There was only one place to start, the famous badge.

Fey said: “I was watching the ferns first and I wanted to twist it to my way, doing something minimalist.

“I found this fern and I used it to find my own style. I was watching the old logo and the old jerseys that the All Blacks had through the years, and I was inspired by that, and I wanted to do it something different, something minimalist, and something that would look pure.

“And I found this idea of doing the fern in the one line to symbolize the unity and the brotherhood of the team.”

While Fey studied old footage of the All Blacks uniform and badge for inspiration, he also incorporated elements from his own homeland.

“When I started thinking how to design the fern, I was looking at the silver fern, the fern from New Zealand.

“They are more sharp, more pointed. And I also watched the fern that came from France, they’re called Osmunda royal. The leaves are more rounded. I wanted something like a mix of both, to be the bridge between New Zealand and France,” he added.

Fey, who noted that there was “no more iconic jersey in sport” than that of the All Blacks, also revealed that the design process, eventually, came naturally to him.

He said: “It was not difficult because it was organic. We had a brief before, and we had a conversation with the players.

“Like I say, it was very organic, because I was at work doing my thing and I had the idea at the moment, so I asked for a break. I went outside with a paper and a pen, and I said, ‘yeah, I want to do the fern.’

“So, I tried different ways, probably 10 or 12 ferns, but the right one was in maybe in the first three.”

Matt Fielding, category director for adidas Rugby, said that Fey was told to enter the design process with an open mind and to create something fresh.

“We did a lot of the work behind the briefing of what the jersey should be and how we could connect credibly and relevantly France and New Zealand, rather than looking back into the years of cultural history.

“We wanted to do something more unexpected and something different to what we’ve done before, which is why we asked Fey to take a look actually more at the relevance between what he can bring and also keeping in check with the ideals of the All Blacks and what makes them so iconic,” Fielding added.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off on Sept. 8, appropriately with New Zealand taking on hosts France in Pool A.

Ben Herath, who heads up the design team for adidas Rugby, said that the jersey worn by the All Blacks for the last World Cup had also incorporated elements from the host nation.

“I think what’s important to remember is always what we’ve done before, and I think in 2019 the stars were aligning in terms of how we brought something different to the jersey that was relevant between Japan and New Zealand,” he added.

When Fey was approached in 2021, the sporting brand was looking for something “unexpected.”

Herath said: “Obviously the selection of the artist was key to that in terms of how we bring something different, how we look toward a new audience, and also how we can bring New Zealand rugby into France as being the host nation of the World Cup.

“But it’s always about the iconic New Zealand jersey. And so, we want to make sure that, as the mantra that comes from NZR says, we don’t own this jersey, we’re looking after it, leaving in a better place. So, we need to be part of that legacy, handing it on.”

He noted that the jersey of the All Blacks was an icon that transcended rugby to symbolize something larger.

“With that comes a lot of responsibility, honor as well. And therefore, as we work on the jersey, it’s always aimed at the highest levels of play. What we see is the best players in the world, the best team in the world, and to make sure that everything we’re doing is contributing to their success and building on the legacy of the jersey.”

Herath pointed out that part of the design process, and production of the jersey, was to involve the players at every step of the way.

“It’s been an incredible partnership throughout the three years as well, because they’ve really helped in shaping the jersey. I think one of the incredible things is just watching their reaction every time we’ve brought a prototype to them to wear,” he added.

Fielding echoed Herath’s comments on the involvement of the players in helping design the shirt the All Blacks will wear as they look to win back the trophy they claimed in 2011 and 2015, having been the first ever winners of the World Cup in 1987.

He said: “It’s part of what makes our job so much fun, so enjoyable. At different stages of the testing, we can see the players’ reaction. It’s not so much the interviewing of the players after they’ve worn it, it’s more those reactions that you catch in the corner of your eye as they put the jersey on.

“I think the important thing, and the respectful thing that we see is that we never actually see, and we will never see, the players pull on that final jersey.

“That's their own moment. That’s their own relationship with the jersey and that’s something that we would never impinge. We would never look to watch that and see the reaction. But we’re confident that this is a really great-performing jersey. And just perfect for the team to enter into this World Cup.”

LONDON: Charley Hull conjured up a great golfing comeback as she recovered from a 10 on the front nine to go on to take a share of the individual lead — and also help lift her team to the top — after a rain-drenched round one at Centurion Club.

The English star, who finished tied-second in the US Women’s Open last week, looked to have wrecked her chances of success at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — London when she recorded a quintuple bogey at the sixth hole.

She lost two balls on the par-5 but came back in stunning style. Hull made six birdies in her closing seven holes before signing for a five-under-par 68 that left her atop the leaderboard, alongside Nelly Korda, at the Ladies European Tour-sanctioned event.

Hull’s birdie blitz was part of a brilliant scoring spree from her quartet that comprised of Isabella Deilert, Hayley Davis and England former ace Teddy Sheringham. At the conclusion of round one they have opened a two-stroke lead in the team event from the quartet captained by Virginia Elena Carter after finishing on 18-under-par.

Hull, 27, said: “I was just out there having fun. I did play pretty well and I felt confident even after I made the 10. One bad hole, even though it’s a 10, I know it does affect a lot of people, but I managed to bounce back.”

It fell to Sheringham to give the lowdown on the fine form of Team Hull. As well as the captain’s sparkling display, Deilert made an eagle and four birdies, while Davis chipped in with four birdies and Sheringham — receiving two strokes — delivered on a couple of holes.

The former Spurs and Manchester United striker, 57, said: “It was brilliant. I really enjoyed it. The girls were fantastic. They showed me how to control a golf ball today and I was privileged to watch it. It was a joy to be out there, even in that weather.”

World No.2 Korda also dealt well with the heavy rain that fell for much of the day. Her only bogey came at the 12th but she responded with four birdies in the next five holes to join Hull at the top in the individuals’ competition.

Korda said: “Overall I played really well. I made one boo-boo and that was for my bogey — I hit my tee-shot a little right. But other than that I played pretty solid. The conditions got worse and worse as the day went on. I told my caddie not to put the umbrella away because for a bit it was going in and out, but then towards the end the winds started to become much heavier.”

Hull and Korda hold an overnight one-shot advantage from Germany’s Leonie Harm and South Africa’s Casandra Alexander. A further shot back on three-under-par sit Anne Van Dam, Noora Komulainen and Ana Pelaez Trevino.

The Aramco Team Series, which launched in 2021, sees teams of three professionals and one amateur competing over 36 holes — the Friday and Saturday of the tournament — with $500,000 in prize money on offer.

Sunday’s final day of play will see only the lowest scoring 60 players and ties from the opening two rounds return to the course to battle it out for a share of another $500,000, this time in individual earnings.

