You are here

  • Home
  • Things we learned from Wimbledon 2023

Things we learned from Wimbledon 2023

Special Things we learned from Wimbledon 2023
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8mauk

Updated 17 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

Things we learned from Wimbledon 2023

Things we learned from Wimbledon 2023
  • Alcaraz picked up a second victory in three meetings with Djokovic, who is already keen to set up a rematch with the Spaniard at next month’s US Open
  • Vondrousova stayed composed and played freely, while Jabeur seemed tight and was understandably devastated after losing a third major final
Updated 17 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

An eventful Wimbledon came to a close on Sunday with Carlos Alcaraz ending Novak Djokovic’s 45-match Centre Court winning streak with a stunning five-set victory.

Here is what we learned from this year’s championships.

Alcaraz reignites men’s tour

He had not lost a match on Centre Court in 10 years, was on a 34-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon, and was looking to win a record-equaling eighth title at the All England Club, and fifth in a row … Novak Djokovic was regarded as the undisputed favorite for the title at SW19.

The Serb was barely tested en route to the final, dropping just two sets — one to Hubert Hurkacz and one to Andrey Rublev — and was primed to secure a record 24th Grand Slam crown.

But then came Carlos Alcaraz, a 20-year-old playing just his fourth tour-level tournament on grass and contesting a second major final. Djokovic in comparison was into a 35th Grand Slam final, which is an all-time record in singles for both men and women.

A showdown between the world No. 1 and No. 2, the four-hour 43-minute final was everything a sports fan could ask for. It had momentum swings, unthinkable shots, a broken racquet (and dented net post), code violations, tweener lobs, Brad Pitt and Princess Charlotte, a maiden champion and a tearful legend.

Now a two-time Grand Slam winner, Alcaraz picked up a second victory in three meetings with Djokovic, who is already keen to set up a rematch with the Spaniard at next month’s US Open.

For a long stretch, we had tournaments that featured either Alcaraz or Djokovic but not the two of them together. When Alcaraz won the US Open last summer, Djokovic was back home, unable to participate due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

When Djokovic won a 10th Australian Open crown in January, Alcaraz was sidelined with a leg muscle injury.

In the two Grand Slams since, the fabulous duo have faced off in the Roland Garros semifinals and now the Wimbledon final, teasing us with the possibility of a great rivalry developing between them, despite the 16-year age difference.

At a time when only a small few of the younger players on the men’s tour have risen to the occasion at the majors, Alcaraz has set himself apart and could provide a consistent challenge for the timeless and yet somehow still hungry Djokovic.

The two players should definitely continue to take this show on the road. It is exactly what men’s tennis needs as it faces up to life after the “Big Three” era.

Under the radar, Vondrousova emerges as champion

It is fair to say Marketa Vondrousova’s run to a maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon took many by surprise, not because she did not have the talent or pedigree (she was already a major finalist and an Olympic silver medalist) but due to the fact she had limited experience on grass, was unseeded, and was not on anyone’s radar as a potential contender on the lawns of the All England Club.

This time last year, the Czech lefty was in a cast, coming off wrist surgery and playing tourist in London while sidelined with an injury for six months.

In the final, she took on an opponent who adored the grass. Since the start of 2021, Ons Jabeur has won the highest number of grass-court matches on the women’s tour, and the Tunisian was contesting a second successive Wimbledon final.

Jabeur was the outright favorite, despite her two losses to Vondrousova earlier in the season, but she ended up falling to the Czech in straight sets.

From the outside it looked like the Tunisian was carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders, unable to reproduce the magic that saw her dismiss four Grand Slam champions in a row in the previous rounds, including world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 3 Elena Rybakina.

Vondrousova stayed composed and played freely, while Jabeur seemed tight and was understandably devastated after losing a third major final in her last five slams.

The 24-year-old Vondrousova has now cracked the world’s top 10 for the first time, while Jabeur remains at No. 6 and has US Open runner-up points to defend in September.

Just as she rebounded remarkably well from her Wimbledon final defeat to Rybakina 12 months ago by enjoying a great run at the US Open, we can expect Jabeur to dust herself off and contend again at the closing Grand Slam of the season in New York.

If you reach three major finals in the span of a year, you should never be discounted, or discouraged. Her time will come!

Swiatek one step closer to figuring out the grass

Aryna Sabalenka was one set away from dethroning Iga Swiatek at the top of the rankings but fell to Jabeur in the Wimbledon semifinals to remain at No. 2.

Swiatek has been open about her feelings about grass, a surface on which she won Wimbledon as a junior but one that poses many challenges for her, given her style of play and movement on the court. Her march to the quarters this year was her best showing yet at the championships at the professional level. She fought valiantly against Belinda Bencic in the fourth, saving match point before moving into the quarters, and ultimately lost to Elina Svitolina in three sets.

The 22-year-old Pole says she is eager to learn and is feeling more comfortable on the grass, and it shows. It is hard to imagine she will not win Wimbledon one day.

Svitolina, Eubanks bring feel-good factor to SW19

Driven by a higher purpose to do everything possible to help her country and the people of Ukraine, Elina Svitolina has been incredibly inspiring to watch these past few weeks.

The former world No. 3 gave birth to her first child Skai last October and returned to action in April to storm to the title in Strasbourg, make the quarters at Roland Garros and now reach the semis at Wimbledon.

Working with one of the best coaches in business in Raemon Sluiter, Svitolina has revamped her game, showcasing a more aggressive style that has resulted in a much higher average winner count.

The Ukrainian has a newfound swagger both on and off the court and has been a real joy to watch. Much respect for this latest supermom to enjoy a stunning return to the WTA tour.

On the men’s side, American Chris Eubanks proved to himself, and the world, he can go toe-to-toe with the very best as the 27-year-old Wimbledon debutant made it to the last eight. He broke the record for most winners struck at a single Wimbledon Championship (since the tournament began keeping record in 1977) by firing 321 through five matches.

En route to the last-eight stage, he knocked out No. 12 seed and British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, as well as No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the quarters, he led former US Open champion and No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev by two-sets-to-one before succumbing in five.

A great player with an even greater personality, Eubanks had the entire Wimbledon crowd rooting for him. He will likely be seeded at the US Open after starting the year outside the top 100.

Topics: Wimbledon 2023 Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur

Related

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title
Tennis
Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title
Update ‘It’s crazy’: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon
Sport
‘It’s crazy’: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon

Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh
  • Thai team celebrate resounding win and declare that last year’s glory ‘changed their lives’
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Vampire Esports soared to consecutive PUBG Mobile World Invitational wins at Gamers8 in Riyadh on Sunday, as the team from Thailand said last year’s victory had “changed their lives.”

The side proved decisive victors after earning 227 points — almost double that of second-placed side Six Two Eight, from China, who claimed 138 points — and deservedly took home the $500,000 top award from the total $3 million prize pool. It added to the $500,000 Vampire Esports won last summer.

The six-day intense battle royale competition this year, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation and PUBG MOBILE, saw the PMWI tournament exclusively played on the HONOR Magic5 Pro.

HONOR are the main and official smartphone partners for the eight-week long Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide, which runs until the end of August at Boulevard Riyadh City.

And the successful six of SchwepXz, who earned a $10,000 prize for 18 total rescues, and Fluketh, nOOzy, Rvenclaw, Stoned and TonyK, who also took a $10,000 prize for 53 total eliminations, certainly mastered the device for Vampire Esports.

Rvenclaw, the Vampire Esports Leader, said: “We’re so glad to successfully defend our championship in Saudi Arabia. We’re so pleased. Winning at Gamers8 in Riyadh last year was the greatest achievement of our lives. It changed our lives. It gave us confidence to compete at the biggest tournaments and confidence to come back here and win.”

Vampire Esports came into the final day of the tournament 60 points clear of second place, but the team insisted they never felt they could relax at any stage. The Thai team sharpened their teeth, bit down on the competition, and increased their lead even further to leave the rest dead and buried.

“Every day we wanted to get as far from the second placed team as possible,” Rvenclaw added. “We were fully focused, and we knew that we could do it. Thank you to everyone for their support and thank you Gamers8 and Saudi Arabia. We hope to see you all again next year.”

Topics: esport Gamers8 PUBG

Related

Battle Royale commences at Gamers8 as world’s best fight for $3m prize pool in PUBG MOBILE World Invitational
Sport
Battle Royale commences at Gamers8 as world’s best fight for $3m prize pool in PUBG MOBILE World Invitational
PUBG Mobile partners with VOV Gaming, Endless Studios to launch KSA contest
Corporate News
PUBG Mobile partners with VOV Gaming, Endless Studios to launch KSA contest

Nelly Korda triumphant at Aramco Team Series in London

Nelly Korda triumphant at Aramco Team Series in London
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Nelly Korda triumphant at Aramco Team Series in London

Nelly Korda triumphant at Aramco Team Series in London
  • US star signs off at 11-under to win by 4 strokes at Centurion Club, her first triumph of 2023
  • England’s Charley Hull in second on 7-under, while Georgia Hall led her quartet to victory in team tournament
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Nelly Korda secured her first victory of 2023 by four strokes in the Aramco Team Series presented by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund in London.

It was the American’s second Aramco Team Series title following her win at Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande last year. The 24-year-old underlined her liking for the innovative format that combines team and individual play by leading from start to finish at Centurion Club.

Korda was tied at the top with Charley Hull after the first round, and then on the second day, she played brilliantly in stormy conditions to open up a five-shot lead.

Hull gave chase on the final day, a week on from her tied-second display in the US Women’s Open. The English ace fired a sizzling 68 but was forced to settle for second best again, thanks to Korda’s consistency and class.

Korda shot a final-day 71 to close out at 11-under-par to triumph for the first time since the Pelican Women’s Championship last November.

“I’ve really put a lot of work in recently and it’s nice that it’s paid off,” she said. “I knew Charley was going to make a run for it; I think everyone was trying to. It’s tough to be the one out front and who everyone is trying to get. I just stuck to my game and took it one shot at a time. As boring as it sounds, it worked.

“I have Evian and the AIG Women’s Open coming up and hopefully I have learned a little bit about the weather this week, and I can take that momentum into the next two big events.”

Korda dealt supremely with the heavy rain on Friday and the sustained high winds on Saturday – the latter she described as “probably, top-three toughest conditions I’ve ever played in.” She also added that her second-round four-under-par 69 rated in the “top-three best rounds in my life.”

“It was a nice test of golf,” the winner added. “It was a lot of fun to play in this weather. Growing up in Florida, it’s hot; it’s sometimes windy, but not all the elements are thrown at you at once in one day. It was a lot of fun getting to hit shots that I normally don’t and kind of being creative out there – and overall, I really enjoyed my experience playing.”

Hull’s chance took a major hit with her Saturday round of 76 as the exhaustion of recent weeks caught up with her. But she responded well to end the tournament on a high.

Hull said: “It was good fun out there. It was nice to be playing in front of the home crowds. I felt like I crashed a bit, but I got a good rest last night, and I felt a lot better today. I’m looking forward to just chilling next week and probably not being on a golf course too much – just doing a lot of range sessions.

“I feel really good. I feel like my game is in good shape – second last week, second this week. Hopefully, a win is round the corner.”

Georgia Hall led her side to victory in the 36-hole team event. The English golfer combined with Kylie Henry, Lea Anne Bramwell and amateur Michael Austick to finish at 24-under-par – one clear of team Hull.

“Most importantly, when one of us was out of a hole, another player came in and kind of managed to save that par or get that birdie,” she said.

“We all got on really well, and we had a really nice group, a fun group. And our amateur helped two or three times in the round, which was also handy.”

The next Aramco Teams Series event will be staged in Hong Kong from Oct. 6 to 8, with the final contest taking place at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, from Oct. 27 to 29.

Topics: Nelly Korda Aramco team Series golf

Related

Hull, Korda flying high on opening day of Aramco Team Series in London
Sport
Hull, Korda flying high on opening day of Aramco Team Series in London
Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club
Golf
Korda targeting more Aramco Team Series success at Centurion Club

Team BDS claim consecutive Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege title in Riyadh

Team BDS claim consecutive Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege title in Riyadh
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Team BDS claim consecutive Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege title in Riyadh

Team BDS claim consecutive Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege title in Riyadh
  • After winning last year, French side secure $750,000 from $2 million prize pool at 4-day tournament
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Team BDS celebrated back-to-back Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege triumphs at Gamers8 on Sunday night — with the team’s leader declaring their double success at the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide as “amazing.”

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the four-day competition of the hugely popular tactical shooter game concluded at Boulevard Riyadh City with the French side winning $750,000 from the whopping $2 million prize pool.

Team BDS won 3-0 against American outfit M80 in the Rainbow Six final at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes after beating Saudi Arabia’s superstars Team Falcons 2-0 in the semifinal. M80 reached the final with a 2-1 win over w7m esports, but it was Team BDS, featuring Renshiro, Shaiiko, Elemzje, BriD, LikEfac, Catwo and Stooflex, who claimed the honors and glory for the second year running.

Elemzje, the in-game leader for Team BDS, said: “Winning again at Gamers8 feels great. Riyadh is an amazing city and Saudi Arabia is an amazing country. We proved we still have what it takes to win tournaments like this one against the best teams in the world.”

“The organization at Gamers8 is perfect. We have never complained,” he added. “We just feel comfortable being here — and when you feel good, you can’t be bad when you’re playing. That’s what happened two years in a row.”

Just like last year, Team BDS’ Shaiiko claimed the most-valuable player award. “It feels good to win it again,” he said.

The Kingdom’s homegrown heroes, Team Falcons, lost out to Team BDS in the final last year.

LikEfac said: “Team Falcons are a really good team, they counter-strategize well and are very aggressive.”

Jake Dennis conquers all in Rome to take Formula E championship lead

Jake Dennis conquers all in Rome to take Formula E championship lead
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Jake Dennis conquers all in Rome to take Formula E championship lead

Jake Dennis conquers all in Rome to take Formula E championship lead
  • Avalanche Andretti Formula E team avoids another spectacular crash, to deliver the first GEN3 grand slam and lead every lap to victory
  • Mitch Evans goes airborne to crash out of the race, damaging his title ambitions while denting Nick Cassidy’s bid for glory
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

ROME: Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti Formula E team created history in the second race of the Hankook Rome E-Prix, as he reclaimed the lead in the fight for the world title with just two races remaining.

The Briton conquered every opponent in Rome to claim the first “grand slam” of the GEN3 era — Julius Bar Pole Position, TAG Heuer Fastest Lap, leader in every lap, and the race win.

In another dramatic race on the streets of the Eternal City and following the biggest crash ever in a Formula E contest yesterday, Dennis was again able to keep himself out of a disaster that struck his closest title rivals Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) and Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) close behind him on just the second lap of the race.

As Cassidy prepared to take on Dennis for the lead into the braking zone at the infamous Turn 7, Evans lost the rear of his Jaguar in the compression, clipped the leader’s Andretti and launched spectacularly over the top of Cassidy’s Envision Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 6.

The airborne incident again demonstrated the resilience of the GEN3 race car in its first season of competition, just a day after the multi-car shunt — and highlights the intense, high-risk nature of the series as drivers battle on city streets between walls without track limits.

It was another huge moment in the battle for the drivers’ title and Dennis took full advantage. Evans’ damage proved terminal after he limped back to the pits, while Cassidy could only recover to finish in 14th and outside of crucial points. The Kiwi had started the race leading the title fight by five points over Dennis.

From there, Dennis looked assured and was able to dominate the race to finish three seconds ahead of Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team) in second. Nato himself fought valiantly to hold off Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing) for the duration despite suffering early damage to his front wing.

That was the first lights-to-flag victory of the GEN3 era, and only the fourth grand slam in Formula E’s 114-race history. One of those previous grand slams was achieved by Dennis and the only driver to have achieved more than one in Formula E history. Meanwhile, more than 26,000 attended the Rome doubleheader race weekend to experience the world class motorsport entertainment.

The result means Dennis takes a 24-point advantage over Cassidy going into the season finale doubleheader in London — on home soil and a circuit where he has won twice. Evans is 44 points back in third, while Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) retains a slim mathematical hope, 49 points shy of top spot.

Envision Racing lead the way in the teams’ table by 14 points over TAG Heuer Porsche while Jaguar TCS Racing are in third with 228 points.

“I am honestly lost for words how we have just won that race,” said Dennis. “It was so tactical inside the cockpit, trying to keep Bird within a certain distance because obviously he is going to try and help Mitch. I really needed Norman as my wingman in that race, and we worked together really well.

“I gave him space to help him defend when Bird went on Attack Mode and then when I needed the same he did just that. Wow, what a race, what a team for giving me this incredible car.

“Now we have a home race in London, we are big there. I expect to see a lot of British fans — make sure you all come out guys. We are going to try and do the business there, but I am going to enjoy this for now.”

Topics: Formula E

Related

Dennis leads Cassidy by single point as Formula E championship reaches climax
Motorsport
Dennis leads Cassidy by single point as Formula E championship reaches climax
Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship
Sport
Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship

Tour de France teams ask fans to behave better after mass pileup in 15th stage

Tour de France teams ask fans to behave better after mass pileup in 15th stage
Updated 17 July 2023
AP

Tour de France teams ask fans to behave better after mass pileup in 15th stage

Tour de France teams ask fans to behave better after mass pileup in 15th stage
  • The Danish rider leads Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by only 10 seconds with the race about to enter its final week
Updated 17 July 2023
AP

SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France: Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard is calling on fans to behave better at cycling’s biggest race after another mass crash marred the 15th stage on Sunday.
“I’d like to tell the spectators to enjoy the race and be there to cheer for us without standing on the road or pouring beers on us,” Vingegaard said. “Please, just enjoy the race.”
The Danish rider leads Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by only 10 seconds with the race about to enter its final week.
The incident, which involved around two dozen riders, led to appeals from several teams at the Tour.
“Please be careful. So that the party remains a party for the riders, but also for you. You don’t need a cell phone to create mind-blowing memories,” the Cofidis team said amid unverified reports that the spectator who caused the crash was taking a selfie.
The Ineos Grenadiers team said “please give the riders room to race.”
A day after a big pileup forced several riders to abandon, the latest accident occurred after 52 kilometers (32 miles) when a spectator on the side of the road inadvertently touched American rider Sepp Kuss — a key teammate of Vingegaard — and sent him to the ground.
Fans gathering on the sides of roads and in villages as riders pass by is part of the tradition — and charm — of the Tour, but many spectators can take too many risks, including when they run alongside riders in mountain ascents.
Jumbo-Visma said Dylan van Baarle and Nathan van Hooydonck were among those who hit the tarmac on Sunday. Vingegaard was riding close to his teammates but escaped unscathed.
“The team felt pretty good today, although we of course had this crash that affected some of my teammates,” Vingegaard said.
Organizers also asked fans to “pay attention to the riders” after the incident which did not lead to any withdrawals.
Two years ago, a spectator brandishing a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders led to a massive pileup during the opening stage.
Dutch veteran Wout Poels soloed to victory Sunday after the tough trek in the Alps.

Topics: Tour de France 2023 tour de france cycling Jonas Vingegaard

Related

Vingegaard hails Pogacar after latest Tour de France skirmish
Sport
Vingegaard hails Pogacar after latest Tour de France skirmish
Philipsen bags fourth stage win of Tour de France
Sport
Philipsen bags fourth stage win of Tour de France

follow us

Latest updates

Erdogan aims to deepen economic ties with Gulf nations
Erdogan aims to deepen economic ties with Gulf nations
Despite limited public support, Israel and Arab states are working together on climate issues
Despite limited public support, Israel and Arab states are working together on climate issues
UK to boost bilateral aid after 3-year slump 
UK to boost bilateral aid after 3-year slump 
Naval forces from Kuwait, UK complete joint drills 
Naval forces from Kuwait, UK complete joint drills 
What We Are Reading Today: Ancient Africa
What We Are Reading Today: Ancient Africa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.