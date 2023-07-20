You are here

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers
Ghost towns like the one in Shenyang — known as ‘rotten-tail’ homes in Chinese — now pockmark urban landscapes across the country. (AFP)
Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers
Ghost towns like the one in Shenyang — known as ‘rotten-tail’ homes in Chinese — now pockmark urban landscapes across the country. (AFP)
Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers
Ghost towns like the one in Shenyang — known as ‘rotten-tail’ homes in Chinese — now pockmark urban landscapes across the country. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers
  • Local farmers now plow land that was envisaged as manicured gardens for the wealthy and politically connected
  • Interest in the ghost towns is thriving as intrepid urban explorers visit derelict districts and post their findings online
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

SHENYANG, China: Cattle wander between the concrete shells of half-finished mansions in northeastern China, some of the only occupants of a luxury complex whose crumbling verandas and overgrown arches are stark symbols of a housing market crippled by its own excess.
Property giant Greenland Group broke ground on the development nestled in the hills around Shenyang, an industrial city of 9 million, in 2010 — when the real estate sector’s lightning growth was in full swing.
But around two years later, the State Guest Mansions project — lavishly planned as 260 European-style villas complete with swanky facilities for visitors of the provincial government — was abandoned.
Local farmers now plow land that was envisaged as manicured gardens for the wealthy and politically connected, while feral dogs patrol crudely built poultry pens and double garages crammed with hay bales and farm equipment.
The reasons for the project’s failure remain unclear, though locals have their suspicions.
“Frankly, it was because of official corruption,” a farmer named Guo told AFP as he dug for edible weeds beneath a creaking 10-meter-high metal fence screening the development from a nearby highway.
“They cut off the funding and cracked down on uncontrolled developments, so it was left half-finished,” the swarthy 45-year-old said, as other people carried off buckets of water from the complex’s artificial lake.
A person who answered the phone at a regional Greenland Group office said they would pass a request for comment to a superior, but the company did not engage any further.
Since coming to power in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a sweeping crackdown on corruption in the ruling Communist Party and fostered a social aversion to conspicuous wealth.
“These (homes) would have sold for millions — but the rich haven’t even bought one of them,” said Guo.
“They weren’t built for ordinary people.”
The wider Chinese property sector continued to boom until the end of the decade.
But the government clamped down on excessive borrowing and rampant speculation in 2020, leaving several developers grappling with massive debt and flagging demand.
As a result, ghost towns like the one in Shenyang — known as “rotten-tail” homes in Chinese — now pockmark urban landscapes across the country.
Central government data on their number is not publicly available, but a report by a research group affiliated with an official association in Shanghai said just under four percent of housing projects nationwide had been left half-built as of June 2022.
This is equivalent to 231 million square meters of real estate.
Inside the former sales center at State Guest Mansions, graffiti on the flaking walls suggests farmers are not the only visitors.
Interest in the ghost towns is thriving as intrepid urban explorers visit derelict districts and post their findings online.
“This place is great for exploring, so I like to hang around here... and film a few clips,” said a black-clad drone flier as he rested on the marble floor beneath a vast, tarnished chandelier.
Around him, gloomy alcoves stored haphazard stacks of dust-caked furniture in styles that evoked France’s Palace of Versailles.
“Everything here has been left abandoned,” the man said, declining to give his name.
“It all feels quite creepy.”

Topics: property China

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 
  • About 100 people feared trapped under the debris, rescue workers struggling in heavy rain to find survivors
  • Incessant rain has closed schools, flooded roads, disrupted trains across Maharashtra, India’s richest state
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: At least five people were killed and many were feared buried when a landslide hit a mountain village in India’s western state of Maharashtra after incessant rain soaked the region, state officials said on Thursday. 

The landslide occurred in the middle of the night in the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km from Mumbai, media said, citing officials. 

“A total of 48 families lived there. Around 75 people have been evacuated and five people have died so far,” the state’s deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said on Twitter. 

Initial reports said about 100 people were feared trapped under the debris and rescue workers were struggling in heavy rain to find survivors as relatives waited for news at the base of the mountain. 

“The problem here is that at some places the rubble is almost 20 to 30 feet deep and it has to be manually removed,” an unidentified rescue official told ABP Majha channel. 

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was at the site, told reporters it was difficult to get an exact figure on the number of people trapped. 

Incessant rain has closed schools, flooded roads and disrupted trains across Maharashtra, which is India’s richest state. 

Schools and colleges in the financial capital of Mumbai were closed on Thursday. Some train services were suspended on Wednesday after rain lashed the city. 

Several districts in the state recorded more than 100 mm of rain on Wednesday with more heavy showers expected over the next 24 hours, according to the weather department. 
 

Topics: India monsoon rains landslide in India

US pledge to Afghan veterans of fight against Taliban puts pressure on UK over plight of ‘hero’ pilot

US pledge to Afghan veterans of fight against Taliban puts pressure on UK over plight of ‘hero’ pilot
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

US pledge to Afghan veterans of fight against Taliban puts pressure on UK over plight of ‘hero’ pilot

US pledge to Afghan veterans of fight against Taliban puts pressure on UK over plight of ‘hero’ pilot
  • The renewed American promise to take care of its Afghan allies comes after British authorities rejected the pilot’s application to relocate to the UK
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The US will continue to make sure Afghan veterans who fought alongside Western forces in the battle against the Taliban are taken care of, the White House said on Wednesday.

The American pledge adds to the pressure on authorities in the UK, who have been criticized for rejecting an Afghan pilot’s application to Britain’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy scheme.

The unnamed former lieutenant in the Afghan Air Force arrived in the UK with other migrants on a small boat that crossed the English Channel. He said he did so because there were no other safe routes open to him.

He now faces deportation to Rwanda under the UK government’s controversial new asylum policy, which was last month ruled unlawful by the British Court of Appeal.

As reported previously by Arab News, the pilot was described as a “patriot to his nation” by his American supervisor.

“I am really disappointed. We weren’t carrying out simple tasks in Afghanistan, we were doing your missions. Without our Afghan forces, the UK and US wouldn’t have been able to do their activities,” the pilot previously told The Independent newspaper.

“If the UK are abandoning us again, I hope the US may help. Many former Afghan pilots are even flying in the US; they are using their skills, unlike what the UK are doing with me. Maybe if I get to the US, I can work as a pilot again and have a future, which helps my family, who are still in danger in Afghanistan.”

“Our commitment continues to stand,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “To make sure that we take care of the folks who helped us during the longest war in this country.”

In May, the US said it would investigate whether the pilot rejected by UK authorities might be eligible for asylum in the US.

After The Independent launched a campaign to raise awareness of the pilot’s case, military chiefs, politicians and celebrities have been among those calling for him to be allowed to settle in the UK.

A British government spokesperson said the UK remains committed to protecting those who flee Afghanistan, and have brought almost 25,000 people to Britain.

“We continue to work with like-minded partners and countries neighboring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible Afghans,” the spokesperson added.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban US UK Karine Jean-Pierre

New Zealand gunman kills 2 people on eve of Women’s World Cup soccer tournament

New Zealand gunman kills 2 people on eve of Women’s World Cup soccer tournament
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

New Zealand gunman kills 2 people on eve of Women’s World Cup soccer tournament

New Zealand gunman kills 2 people on eve of Women’s World Cup soccer tournament
  • The incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: At least two people and an armed attacker were killed and five others wounded in a shooting in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland on Thursday, hours ahead of the opening match of the Women’s soccer World Cup in the city.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the soccer tournament would proceed as planned, adding the shooting appeared to be the actions of an individual and that police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.
“There was no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting and therefore no national security risk,” Hipkins said during a televised media briefing.
There would be no change to New Zealand’s security threat level although there would be an increased police presence in the city, he said.
Auckland has welcomed thousands of international players and tourists for the ninth Women’s World Cup which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said an officer had been injured in the shooting, as well as four members of the public.
The gunman has not been formally identified but is believed to be a 24-year-old male who was employed at the construction site where the shooting occurred, Coster said at a news conference.
He was armed with a pump-action shot gun and moved through a building site shooting. After reaching the upper levels he contained himself within an elevator shaft and fired more shots before being found dead a short time later.
The gunman was the subject of a sentence of home detention but had an exemption to work at the site.
“The individual is known for primarily family violence history. There is nothing to suggest that he has presented a higher-level risk than was indicated by that history,” Coster said.
Soccer teams from New Zealand, Norway, Italy, the US, Vietnam and Portugal were known to be in the city when the shooting occurred.
“FIFA has been informed that this was an isolated incident that was not related to football operations and the opening match tonight at Eden Park will proceed as planned,” FIFA said in a statement to Reuters.
“The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place.”
In the two opening World Cup matches on Thursday, Norway plays New Zealand in Auckland while Australia faces Ireland in Sydney.
The shooting took place near the Norwegian team hotel in downtown Auckland, and several players took to social media to report they were safe.
“All seems calm, and we are preparing as normal for the match tonight,” Norway captain Maren Mjelde told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang during the police operation.
Italy team’s training has been delayed as players cannot get out of their hotel, while the US team said all its players and staff were accounted for and safe.
Douglas Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris who is leading the presidential delegation to New Zealand for the opening ceremony of the World Cup, is safe, the US embassy said.
Several streets in Auckland were cordoned off, all ferry services into the city were canceled, and buses were asked to detour some areas of the city.
Maurane Mifort-Paon, a 18-year-old tourist from France, said: “At first I was kind of worried but when I saw how the police were everywhere, it was very reassuring.”
A FIFA Fan Festival event just a few blocks from the shooting was delayed.
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said the shooting was not in any way related to the World Cup.
Gun violence is rare in New Zealand, which tightened its gun laws after a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch in 2019 in the country’s worst peace-time mass shooting.
The government has banned all military style semi-automatics and other deadly guns.

Topics: New Zealand Auckland shootings

Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes

Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes

Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes
  • IMF issues global food security alert * Moscow warns no vessel in region is safe
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Russia destroyed at least 60,000 tons of vital grain destined for export in a wave of drone and missile attacks early on Wednesday on the Ukrainian Black Sea port region of Odesa.

Moscow’s refusal to renew an agreement allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Seahas raised fears for global food security. Ukraine is a major exporter of wheat, corn and maize, and the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Russia's exit from the deal threatened to increase food prices, especially in poor countries.

“Russian terrorists absolutely deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain deal,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “Every Russian missile is a strike not only on Ukraine but on everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life.”
Ukraine’s air force said Russia had launched 63 missiles and drones targeting infrastructure and military facilities in the Odesa region. Air defenses shot down 37 of them, it said, a lower proportion than usual.
A large part of the grain export infrastructure at Chornomorsk port southwest of Odesa was damaged, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said, and 60,000 tons of grain had been destroyed.
The attack was "very powerful, truly massive,” Odesa military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk said.“It was a hellish night.”

Ukraine’s southern military command said Russia had used supersonic missiles, including the Kh-22 that was designed to take out aircraft carriers, to hit Odesa's port infrastructure.
Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said 10 civilians, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured. Grain terminals were damaged as well as an industrial facility, warehouses, shopping malls, residential and administrative buildings and cars. Flames and smoke rose from shattered warehouses in video footage released by the emergencies ministry, which also showed a residential block with shattered windows.
The UN said there were a “number of ideas being floated” to enable Ukrainian grain to reach global markets. Moscow’s decision raised concern of rising food prices and hunger primarily in Africa and Asia.
The Black Sea deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July last year to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia on Wednesday repeated its threat to attack shipping. “All vessels on the Black Sea sailing to Ukrainian ports will be regarded as potential carriers of military cargo,” the defense ministry said. “The flag states of these vessels will be considered to be party to the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Canadian wildfires hit Indigenous communities’ land and culture

Canadian wildfires hit Indigenous communities’ land and culture
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

Canadian wildfires hit Indigenous communities’ land and culture

Canadian wildfires hit Indigenous communities’ land and culture
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

ALBERTA: Carrol Johnston counted her blessings as she stood on the barren site where her home was destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire that forced her to flee her northern Alberta community two months ago.

Her family escaped unharmed, though her beloved cat, Missy, didn’t make it out before a “fireball” dropped on the house in early May. But peony bushes passed down from her late mother survived and the blackened May Day tree planted in memory of her longtime partner is sending up new shoots — hopeful signs as she prepares to start over in the East Prairie Métis Settlement, about 385 kilometers northwest of Edmonton.

“I just can’t leave,” said Johnston, 72, who shared a home with her son and daughter-in-law. “Why would I want to leave such beautiful memories?”

The worst wildfire season in Canadian history is displacing Indigenous communities from Nova Scotia to British Columbia, blanketing them in thick smoke, destroying homes and forests and threatening important cultural activities like hunting, fishing and gathering native plants.

Thousands of fires have scorched more than 110,00 square kilometers across the country so far. On Tuesday, almost 900 fires were burning — most of them out of control — according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre website.

Fires aren’t uncommon on Indigenous lands, but they’re now occurring over such a widespread area that many more people are experiencing them at the same time — and some for the first time — stoking fears of what a hotter, drier future will bring, especially to communities where traditions run deep.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Raymond Supernault, chairman of the East Prairie Métis Settlement, where he said more than 85 percent of the 334-square-kilometer settlement burned in the first wildfire there in over 60 years.

Fourteen houses and 60 other structures were destroyed by the intense, fast-moving fire that led to the evacuation of almost 300 people and decimated forested land.

“In blink of eye, we lost so much … it was devastating. I can’t stress that enough,” said Supernault, who said he hasn’t seen any elk or moose, both important food sources, since the fire.

“We don’t just jump in the car and go to the IGA,” for groceries, Supernault said. “We go to the bush.”

Topics: Canada wildfires

