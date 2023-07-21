JEDDAH: The organizers of the Red Sea Film Festival have selected teams to compete in the “48Hr Film Challenge” for young Saudi talents aspiring to become filmmakers.
The challenge is supported by the French Cultural Center, the French Consulate in Jeddah, and the French Embassy. Its aim is to discover unknown talents and present them to the Saudi and global audiences by providing them with the necessary training, knowledge, skills, and experience to develop their own cinematic projects.
Fifteen teams will compete in the challenge, which will conclude with the screening of the films in August. Two winning teams will be selected, and the leader of each team will be granted the opportunity to participate in cinema and directing events in France in 2024.
Red Sea Film Festival announces ‘48Hr Film Challenge’
