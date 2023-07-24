US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case in viral videos

You are here

A Manipur policeman stands guard as members of Meira Paibis, powerful vigilante group of Hindu majority Meitei women, block traffic to check vehicles for members from rival tribal Kuki community, in Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP)
A Manipur policeman stands guard as members of Meira Paibis, powerful vigilante group of Hindu majority Meitei women, block traffic to check vehicles for members from rival tribal Kuki community, in Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP)
A damaged photo album is pictured on the floor of Kuki Baptist Convention Centre church that was vandalised by a mob during ethnic conflict in Imphal on July 23, 2023. (AFP)
Protesters take part in a candlelight protest in front of a church in New Delhi on July 23, 2023, against the ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern state of Manipur. (AP)
Activists protesting ethnic violence and mob assault of women who were paraded naked in northeastern Manipur state hold placards in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP)
  • The assault was reported by the victims aged 21 and 19 in May during intense ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki people and majority ethnic Meitei over potential changes to economic benefits given to the Kuki
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Sunday it was deeply concerned by reports of viral videos showing two women paraded naked in India’s northeastern state of Manipur, a sexual assault case that enraged the country.
The assault, in which a mob allegedly raped and paraded the naked women, took place over two months ago, but it captured national and global attention as the video went viral on social media in the past week. Police have made some arrests.
A US State Department spokesperson called the incident “brutal” and “terrible” and said the United States conveyed its sympathies to the victims.
The assault was reported by the victims aged 21 and 19 in May during intense ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki people and majority ethnic Meitei over potential changes to economic benefits given to the Kuki.
The trouble was quelled after New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 3.2 million people. But sporadic violence and killings resumed soon afterwards and the state has remained tense since.
At least 125 people have been killed and more than 40,000 have fled their homes since the violence erupted in Manipur.
The United States encouraged a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the Manipur violence and urged authorities to respond to humanitarian needs while protecting all groups, homes and places of worship, the State Department spokesperson said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the assault as “shameful” and promised tough action.

 

Topics: Manipur India RSS BJP

Soldier in Congo kills 13 people, including his wife, after son’s burial takes place without him

Soldier in Congo kills 13 people, including his wife, after son’s burial takes place without him
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Soldier in Congo kills 13 people, including his wife, after son’s burial takes place without him

Soldier in Congo kills 13 people, including his wife, after son’s burial takes place without him
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

GOMA, Congo: A soldier in northeastern Congo opened fire on family members and others who had buried his son before he could arrive home to attend the ceremony, killing 13 people, including 10 children, officials said Sunday.
The attack late Saturday left the soldier’s wife, in-laws and two of his children dead, before he turned his weapon on other civilians, said Lt. Jules Ngongo, a spokesman for the army in Ituri province, where the killings took place.
The soldier was not identified.
The soldier arrived home from his post at another village in the province to find family and community members gathered in mourning for his son, who died Thursday of natural causes, said Baraka Muguwa Oscar, the local village chief.
“This soldier did not like the fact that his son … was buried without his approval and in his absence,” Oscar said.
Elements of the Congolese army were dispatched to apprehend the soldier, a member of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, or FARDC, who fled the scene after the attack.
“No matter what the case, the time or the circumstances, you can’t take a person’s life. This is an act of indiscipline that will be dealt with by the courts,” said Ngongo, the army spokesperson.
Fighting in eastern Congo has been simmering for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. Earlier this week, the United Nations warned of a surge in violence in the country’s northeast.

Topics: Congo Congolese Army

Secretary Blinken says Ukraine has taken back 50 percent of territory that Russia seized

Secretary Blinken says Ukraine has taken back 50 percent of territory that Russia seized
Updated 49 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Secretary Blinken says Ukraine has taken back 50 percent of territory that Russia seized

Secretary Blinken says Ukraine has taken back 50 percent of territory that Russia seized
  • Ukraine has recaptured some villages in the south and territory around the ruined city of Bakhmut in the east
Updated 49 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that while Ukraine has recaptured half the territory that Russia initially seized in its invasion, Kyiv faced “a very hard fight” to win back more.
“It’s already taken back about 50 percent of what was initially seized,” Blinken said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.
“These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough,” he said, adding: “It will not play out over the next week or two. We’re still looking I think at several months.”
Late last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted as saying that the counteroffensive’s progress against Russian forces was “slower than desired.”
Ukraine has recaptured some villages in the south and territory around the ruined city of Bakhmut in the east, but has not had a major breakthrough against heavily defended Russian lines.
When asked if Ukraine will get US-made F-16 fighter jets, Blinken said he believed it would. “And the important focus is on making sure that when they do, they’re properly trained, they’re able to maintain the planes, and use them in a smart way.”
A coalition of 11 nations will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 fighter jets in August in Denmark, and a training center will be set up in Romania.
Ukraine has long appealed for the Lockheed Martin-made F-16s, but US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan, said last month there was no final decision on Washington sending the aircraft. US officials have estimated it would take at least 18 months for training and delivery of the planes.
The United States has given Ukraine more than $41 billion in military aid since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Al-Shabab threat rising in Kenya’s rural northeast

Al-Shabab threat rising in Kenya’s rural northeast
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

Al-Shabab threat rising in Kenya’s rural northeast

Al-Shabab threat rising in Kenya’s rural northeast
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

NAIROBI: In Kenya’s rural northeast, roadside bombs and beheadings that killed two dozen people last month appear to be part of a troubling escalation of violence by Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists, analysts say.

A regional economic powerhouse and a popular tourist draw, Kenya has not suffered a high-profile terrorist attack since 2019, when 21 people lost their lives at a hotel and surrounding offices in Nairobi.

The recent attacks have been small-scale and focused on minor targets, but have raised fears that Al-Shabab terrorists, who have been blamed for the assaults, are turning their attention to Kenya as they suffer losses in their native Somalia.

Estimated to have between 7,000 and 12,000 fighters, Al-Shabab has in recent months faced a multi-pronged counterterrorism offensive by the Somali National Army and US-trained “lightning” commandos supported by clan militias known as “macawisley.”

The terrorists, who have waged war against the government in Mogadishu for over 15 years, have recently carried out several attacks along Kenya’s long and porous frontier with Somalia.

Twenty-four people, including 15 security officers, were killed in six separate attacks last month alone.

In one of the grisliest assaults claimed by the group, about 30 militants descended on two sparsely populated villages in Kenya’s coastal Lamu county on June 24 and killed five civilians.

One resident, Hassan Abdul, said that “women were locked in the houses and the men ordered out, where they were tied with ropes and butchered.”

The remote forested mainland is not normally a stopover for tourists visiting the nearby popular Indian Ocean island of Lamu, but the gruesome killings are a signal to Kenya, analysts say.

The attacks are a way for “Al-Shabab to say that despite being under pressure, they still have the firepower and are a force to be reckoned with,” said Nicolas Delaunay, International Crisis Group director for East and Southern Africa.

“It could also be a way of warning Kenya who has pledged to participate in the Somali government’s offensive against the Al-Shabab,” he said.

Kenya is no stranger to the long-running Islamist insurgency in Somalia and has been repeatedly targeted by Al-Shabab since it sent troops into the country in 2011 as part of an African Union force.

Topics: Somalia Kenya al-shabaab

Female Afghan judge wins landmark case against UK government

Female Afghan judge wins landmark case against UK government
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Female Afghan judge wins landmark case against UK government

Female Afghan judge wins landmark case against UK government
  • Woman, 53, and son succeed in legal battle after two years in hiding in Pakistan
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A female Afghan judge has won a legal battle against the British government after she was refused entry to the UK, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

The 53-year-old judge, known only as Yosra, had fled to Pakistan in 2021 with her adult son where they were in hiding. 

For two decades, Yosra held several senior roles and presided over cases involving Taliban members in crimes such as murder, kidnapping, violence against women, rape, terrorism offenses and conspiring against the Afghan government.

The judge and her son were told they were eligible for resettlement under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy, but the Home Office initially refused to grant them permission to enter the UK. Her lawyers lodged an appeal.

The two have now been accepted into the Afghan citizens resettlement scheme and recently arrived in the country, where they were reunited with British relatives, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

The case could pave the way for many other vulnerable Afghans hiding in Pakistan who are eligible for one of the UK resettlement schemes, but have not been allowed to enter the country.

“We are overjoyed to finally be with our family in the UK,” Yosra told the newspaper. 

“The last almost two years have been the most gruelling time we’ve ever been through. Our initial hope to be granted a visa to come to the UK over time turned into hopelessness and despair

“In Pakistan, the fear for our life, and the restrictions we faced as a result, placed an enormous burden on us mentally and emotionally. 

“We only left the small apartment our family in the UK rented for us to go buy groceries or see the doctors.

“Two days before we flew to the UK, our apartment block got raided by police to arrest Afghan refugees — luckily, we were out at the doctor’s at the time. 

“Now that we are finally safe in the UK, we so much enjoy being able to walk around safely and freely, sitting in our family’s garden and feeling just peace around us, and sleeping quietly and comfortably, knowing next day we will wake up in our safe new home.”

A government spokesperson told the Guardian: “While we don’t comment on individual cases, we remain committed to providing protection for vulnerable and at-risk people fleeing Afghanistan, including female judges, and so far have brought around 24,500 people to the UK. 

“We continue to work with like-minded partners and countries neighboring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible people.”

Topics: ACRS (Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme) UK Home Office

Filipino nurses quit low-pay jobs at home for careers in Saudi Arabia

Filipino nurses quit low-pay jobs at home for careers in Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 July 2023
Ellie Aben

Filipino nurses quit low-pay jobs at home for careers in Saudi Arabia

Filipino nurses quit low-pay jobs at home for careers in Saudi Arabia
  • Kingdom has been top destination for Filipino nurses since at least 2021
  • Over half of licensed Filipino nurses, about 316,000, are working abroad
Updated 23 July 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Saudi Arabia is the most preferred destination for Filipino nurses, with thousands choosing better opportunities in the Kingdom over meager salaries offered at home, recently released figures reveal.
Data shared with Arab News by the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers show about 2,300 Filipino nurses have migrated to Saudi Arabia so far this year, making up nearly 35 percent of nursing professionals who left the country in 2023.
The Kingdom has been the top choice for Filipino nurses working abroad since at least 2021.
“Saudi … it’s in the top three, because it’s easy to get a nursing job there,” Jocelyn Andamo, secretary-general of advocacy group Filipino Nurses United, told Arab News.
She said that the Kingdom is “more accessible” and the nurses’ salary is higher than in the Philippines.
About 130,000 Filipino nurses are currently working in Saudi Arabia, according to some estimates, while Philippine Department of Health data showed more than half of licensed Filipino nurses, about 316,000, were working abroad in 2021.
“We are not content and we are not getting what is due, like enough salary to provide for our family,” Andamo said.
“What nurses earn here in one year, they can earn in just one month in other countries.”
Filipino nurses are the lowest paid in Southeast Asia, according to data aggregator iPrice Group, which showed experienced nurses earning around 40,381 Philippine pesos ($726) a month, 57 percent less than their Vietnamese counterparts.
Some have been taking on extra shifts, including jobs in both public and private hospitals, to make more money, Andamo added.
“Many nurses turn to online selling or they have a side job in other fields … We can’t encourage nurses here to stay on. And there are also those leaving the profession. Even if they did not go abroad, they got a different job, like in call centers,” she said.
Last September, the FNU joined Filipino lawmaker France Castro in filing a bill to institutionalize entry-level nursing salaries at 50,000 pesos monthly nationwide. The group is also advocating for permanent positions for nurses, as many in the profession are still under contractual arrangement.
“The task of the nursing profession is vital and essential, but we are not being given the right appreciation in terms of salary,” Andamo said. “So, that’s the major issue of nurses in the Philippines. We believe that if it will be addressed, the other problems can be resolved.”
Filipino nurses, many of whom are well-trained and fluent in English, have long been in high demand abroad and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the nurse exodus has left hospitals and health facilities in the Philippines struggling to keep their best people and fill new positions.
“We’re having a shortage here,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said earlier this month. ”We are trying to find schemes to alleviate that problem. We are very proud of them, but we wish they would stay home.”

Topics: Philippines Saudi Arabia domestic workers

