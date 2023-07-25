You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe
Protesters from the “Danish Patriots” demonstrate in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7cj8x

Updated 23 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe

Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe
  • Qur’an burning in Denmark latest in a string of similar incidents in Europe
  • NCMF says Qur’an burning ‘not an exercise of freedom but a misuse of it’
Updated 23 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Muslim authorities in the predominantly Catholic Philippines condemned on Tuesday Qur’an burnings in Scandinavia, as they urged respect and unity among the global community.
Two protesters set fire to a copy of the Qur’an outside the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen on Monday.
It was the second time in less than a week that an ultranationalist Danish organization burned the holy book of Islam, following similar acts by different groups in neighboring Sweden.
Swedish and Danish officials have condemned the desecration of the Qur’an, but permitted the incidents under laws protecting freedom of expression, triggering widespread protests in Muslim communities across the world.
The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos said in a statement to Arab News that the acts were “not an exercise of freedom but a misuse of it” and that it stood “united in strong condemnation against the recent trend of Qur’an burning in several countries, including Sweden, Denmark, and others.”
NCMF is the body governing Muslim affairs in the Philippines, where they constitute roughly 5 percent of the population of 110 million.
“The deliberate desecration of this revered religious text not only offends the religious sentiments of Muslims but also jeopardizes the principles of coexistence and empathy that underpin our diverse society,” NCMF spokesperson Yusoph Mando said.
“As a society, we must recognize the fine line between free expression and promoting hate speech.”
The Philippine commission called on authorities of the countries where the Qur’an burnings took place to investigate them and “take appropriate legal measures against those responsible for promoting hatred and causing public disorder.”
As in many Muslim countries, protests in response to the incidents have turned violent, and the NCMF called on people to “exercise restraint and respond to hate with patience and understanding, embracing the true teachings of Islam — that of peace, forgiveness, and empathy.”
 

Topics: Qur'an burning Philippines National Commission on Muslim Filipinos

Related

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order over Qur'an burning
World
Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order over Qur'an burning
Special Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark

Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over report on surveillance

Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over report on surveillance
Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over report on surveillance

Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over report on surveillance
  • 28 satellite dishes, masts, and transmitting and receiving devices had been installed on the embassy
  • "We consider espionage or foreign interference in the internal affairs of Moldova to be absolutely unacceptable," the ministry said
Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

CHISINAU: Moldova’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would summon Russian ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov for an explanation of media reports that equipment has been installed on the Russian embassy’s rooftop that could be used for spying.
The Insider media outlet and television channel Jurnal TV said 28 satellite dishes, masts, and transmitting and receiving devices had been installed on the embassy and a neighboring residential building used by diplomats and technical personnel.
They said in a joint report that people associated with Russian intelligence had been seen on the buildings.
“We consider espionage or foreign interference in the internal affairs of Moldova to be absolutely unacceptable, which represents a direct challenge to the sovereignty and national security of the Moldovan state,” the ministry said.
The embassy and Moscow did not immediately comment on the ministry statement or on the media report.
Russia has denied repeated Moldovan accusations of meddling in its affairs, particularly over the breakaway region of Transdniestria, where Moscow has a contingent of peacekeepers.
Tension has also mounted over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moldova, which borders Ukraine, has criticized the invasion and Russia’s war on its neighbor.
In February, Russia rejected an accusation by Moldova’s president that Moscow was plotting to destabilize the former Soviet republic. The Russian foreign ministry described such assertions as “completely unfounded and unsubstantiated.”

Topics: Russia Moldova spying

Related

Moldova, fearing Russia, wants to join EU ‘as soon as possible’
World
Moldova, fearing Russia, wants to join EU ‘as soon as possible’
Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot
World
Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot

US says Russian plane hit one of its drones with flare over Syria

US says Russian plane hit one of its drones with flare over Syria
Updated 57 min 5 sec ago
AP

US says Russian plane hit one of its drones with flare over Syria

US says Russian plane hit one of its drones with flare over Syria
  • Incident came one week after a Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a US surveillance aircraft carrying a crew in the region
Updated 57 min 5 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: A Russian fighter jet flew within a few meters of a US drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging it, the US military said Tuesday.
A senior Air Force commander said the move on Sunday was an attempt by the Russians to knock the MQ-9 Reaper drone out of the sky and came just a week after a Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a US surveillance aircraft carrying a crew in the region, jeopardizing the lives of the four American crew members.
“One of the Russian flares struck the US MQ-9, severely damaging its propeller,” Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, the head of US Air Forces Central, said in a statement describing the latest close call. “We call upon the Russian forces in Syria to put an immediate end to this reckless, unprovoked, and unprofessional behavior.”
Grynkewich said one of the crew members operating the drone remotely kept it in the air and flew it back to its home base.
The Sunday incident is the latest in a series of encounters between Russian fighter jets and US aircraft flying over Syria. In all but the one instance a week ago, the US aircraft were MQ-9 drones without crew members. On that Sunday, however, the Russian Su-35 jet few close to a US MC-12 surveillance aircraft with a crew, forcing it to go through the turbulent wake.
US officials at the time called it a significant escalation in the ongoing string of encounters between US and Russian aircraft that could have resulted in an accident or loss of life. They said the Russian move hampered the crew members’ ability to safely operate their plane.
In recent weeks, US officials said, Russian fighter jets have repeatedly harassed US MQ-9 drones, which are conducting anti-Daesh group missions, largely in western Syria.
On multiple occasions in the past three weeks, the officials said, Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to the US Reapers, setting off flares and forcing the drones to take evasive maneuvers.
US and Russian military officers communicate frequently over a deconfliction phone line during the encounters, protesting the other side’s actions.
There are about 900 US forces in Syria, and others move in and out to conduct missions targeting Daesh group militants.

Topics: United States United States of America (USA) Russia Syria

Related

Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over report on surveillance
World
Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over report on surveillance
Russia says two Ukrainian drones ‘suppressed and crashed’ in Moscow
World
Russia says two Ukrainian drones ‘suppressed and crashed’ in Moscow

Copies of Qur’an burnt in front of Egyptian, Turkish embassies in Denmark

Copies of Qur’an burnt in front of Egyptian, Turkish embassies in Denmark
Updated 46 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Copies of Qur’an burnt in front of Egyptian, Turkish embassies in Denmark

Copies of Qur’an burnt in front of Egyptian, Turkish embassies in Denmark
  • Denmark and Sweden said they deplore Qur’an burning but cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech
  • Egyptian foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires to condemn the desecration of copies of holy book
Updated 46 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: A small group of anti-Islam activists set fire to Qur'ans in front of the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen on Tuesday after similar protests in Denmark and Sweden over recent weeks that have enraged Muslims.
Denmark and Sweden have said they deplore the burning of the Islam’s holy book but cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech. Last week, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ablaze.
Tuesday’s demonstration in Copenhagen by a group called “Danish Patriots” followed Qur'an burnings the group staged on Monday and last week in front of the Iraqi embassy. Two such incidents have taken place in Sweden over the past month.

Egypt summoned Sweden’s chargé d’affaires to condemn the Qur’an burning incidents, the foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon.
Cairo informed the chargé d’affaires of its “strong condemnation and complete rejection ... of the unfortunate and repeated incidents of burning and abuse of copies of the Holy Qur'an,” the statement added.

Iraq’s foreign ministry on Monday called on authorities of EU countries to “quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate” in light of the Qur’an burnings.
Turkiye on Monday said it strongly condemned what it called a “despicable attack” on the Qur’an and called on Denmark to take necessary measures to prevent this “hate crime” against Islam.
Denmark has condemned the burnings as “provocative and shameful acts” but says it does not have the power to block non-violent demonstrators.
“People benefit from an extended freedom of speech when they demonstrate,” University of Copenhagen law Professor Trine Baumbach told Reuters, explaining Danish laws. “It does not just include verbal expression. People can express themselves in various ways, such as through the burning of items.”

Topics: Egypt Sweden Denmark Qur'an burning Turkiye

Related

Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban
World
Sweden court upholds rejection of Qur'an burning ban
Sweden tells citizens to avoid crowds in Turkiye after Qur'an burning
Middle-East
Sweden tells citizens to avoid crowds in Turkiye after Qur'an burning

Kremlin accuses West of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates officers of investigation agencies on their professional holiday at the Kremlin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates officers of investigation agencies on their professional holiday at the Kremlin.
Updated 25 July 2023
Reuters

Kremlin accuses West of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates officers of investigation agencies on their professional holiday at the Kremlin.
  • President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold intensive one-on-one talks with individual African leaders focusing on everything
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the West was doing its best to wreck the Russian event
Updated 25 July 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the West, and in particular the United States, of trying to sabotage its showcase Russia-Africa summit later this week by pressuring African countries not to take part.
The summit, which will take place in St. Petersburg on Thursday and Friday, will be attended by President Vladimir Putin who is expected to hold intensive one-on-one talks with individual African leaders focusing on everything from trade to security, arms deals, and grain supplies.
The event, which is expected to see various agreements signed, follows Moscow’s first Russia-Africa summit in 2019 and is part of a concerted push for influence and business on a continent where mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group remain active despite an abortive mutiny at home last month.
Forty-nine African delegations have confirmed their participation, around half of whom will be represented by their heads of state or government, Russian diplomat Alexander Polyakov was cited as saying by the state TASS news agency earlier this month.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the West was doing its best to wreck the Russian event.
“Virtually all African states have been subjected to unprecedented pressure from the US, and French embassies on the ground have not been sleeping either along with other Western missions who are also trying to do their bit to prevent this summit from taking place,” Peskov told reporters.
“In essence, they do not accept the sovereign right of African states to independently determine their partners for co-operation and mutual interaction in various fields.”
US President Joe Biden hosted a US-Africa leaders summit in Washington last year, seeking to bolster alliances amid growing Russian and Chinese presence on the continent.
Speaking in April after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained the West was trying to wreck this week’s Russia-Africa summit, the US State Department said that Washington “(doesn’t) want to limit African partnerships with other countries. We want to give African countries choices.”
Peskov said Russia’s event would be crucial to be able to discuss grain supplies and what he called Moscow’s responsible behavior and efforts to support world markets.
Moscow announced last week that it was leaving the Black Sea grain deal which allowed Ukraine — which it and much of the West say is fighting an existential war against Russia — to safely export grain from its seaports despite what Russia calls its “special military operation” against it.
Russia has spoken of the possibility of supplying cheap or free grain to Africa’s poorest nations to replace Ukrainian grain and make up for any shortfall.

Topics: Russia Africa President Vladimir Putin west

Related

Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
World
Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
Pro-war Putin critic and nationalist Girkin detained in Moscow
World
Pro-war Putin critic and nationalist Girkin detained in Moscow

China removes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang, replaces him with his predecessor

China removes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang, replaces him with his predecessor
Updated 25 July 2023
AP

China removes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang, replaces him with his predecessor

China removes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang, replaces him with his predecessor
  • State media gave no reason for Qin’s removal
Updated 25 July 2023
AP

BEIJING: China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fueled rumors over the personal lives and political rivalries of China’s Communist Party elite.
In its announcement on the national evening news, state broadcaster CCTV on gave no reason for Qin’s removal. Qin dropped out of sight almost a month ago and the Foreign Ministry has provided no information about his status.
That is in keeping with the ruling Communist Party’s standard approach to personnel matters within a highly opaque political system where the media and free speech are severely restricted.
The ministry made no comment at its daily briefing on Tuesday. The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Qin was a chief proponent.
Adding to the mystery around Qin’s removal, it was approved at a meeting of the Standing Committee of China’s rubber stamp legislature, the National People’s Congress, which usually gathers at the end of the month.
Wang had previously served as China’s top diplomat in his capacity as head of the party’s office of foreign affairs. It wasn’t immediately clear if he would retain that commission.
The shakeup in China’s diplomacy follows Washington sending US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top serving and retired officials to Beijing in a bid to revive a relationship that’s deeply riven over trade, human rights, technology, Taiwan and China’s other territorial claims.

Topics: China Qin Gang Wang Yi

Related

Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing
World
Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing
Beijing records hottest June day as extreme heat sears northern China
World
Beijing records hottest June day as extreme heat sears northern China

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark
Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark
Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe
Muslim Filipinos join condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Europe
Saudi Arabia condemns suicide bombing in Mogadishu
At least 25 soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu on Monday. (File/AFP)
Iraq, Jordan discuss bilateral ties 
Iraq, Jordan discuss bilateral ties 
Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training
Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.