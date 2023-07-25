Saudi crown prince appoints board of directors at King Saud University

Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly session, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday, renewing the Kingdom’s condemnation of attacks on Islamic sanctities in Sweden and Denmark.

The Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation of the burnings of copies of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark, describing them as a flagrant violation of all laws and customs and in direct contradiction with international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance and moderation.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s participation in Italy’s international conference on migration held on Sunday to discuss the migration crises and Riyadh’s support in joint UN efforts to address security challenges, calling on the international community to stand in solidarity and cooperation.

Attending the conference on behalf of the crown prince in Rome was Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.

The Cabinet also commended the results of the 18th Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian countries summit hosted in Jeddah, which resulted in the strengthening of joint Gulf action on regional and international security efforts facing global concern.

The Council of Ministers also commended the Kingdom’s active international participation in combating the effects of climate change through various efforts to reduce emissions including diversifying the energy mix use and promoting the use of clean technologies.

Saudi Arabia recently participated in the UN High-level Political Forum 2023 held from July 10-19 in New York in an effort to achieve sustainable development goals.

During the meeting, the Kingdom highlighted Vision 2030 initiatives under the framework of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals including in areas of human development, healthcare, and diversification of the economy.

Ministers approved a number of memorandums of understanding during the meeting, including a tax management MoU between the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority in the Kingdom and the Tax Office of Australia.

The Cabinet also approved a MoU between the Radio and Television Authority and the China Media Group for cooperation in the fields of radio and television.

Also approved was an MoU in the field of combating terrorism and its financing between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The ministers discussed a draft of MoUs between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment of Iraq. Also discussing Iraq the cabinet also highlighted a potential for investment through the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The Cabinet also discussed a protocol draft of an MoU between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the General Authority of Customs of China regarding health requirements for exporting products from the Kingdom to China.

Cabinet members also authorized the Saudi Ministry of Investment to sign a draft agreement with Dijbouti on the mutual encouragement and protection of investment.

The Cabinet authorized the Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services to sign a draft agreement with the government of Barbados in the area of air transport services.

The Cabinet also approved assigning the Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics for Roads Affairs Badr bin Abdullah Al-Dulami to carry out the work of the CEO of the Public Authority for Roads.