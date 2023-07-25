You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince appoints board of directors at King Saud University

Saudi crown prince appoints board of directors at King Saud University

King Saud University will be transformed into an independent and non-profit academic institution after a royal order was issued on Tuesday. (KSU)
King Saud University will be transformed into an independent and non-profit academic institution after a royal order was issued on Tuesday. (KSU)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nqh34

Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince appoints board of directors at King Saud University

King Saud University will be transformed into an independent and non-profit academic institution after a royal order was issued
  • Board of directors to be headed by Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, vice-chairman will be the minister of human resources and social development
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Saud University will be transformed into an independent, non-profit academic institution after a royal order was issued by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Under the directive, the university will come under the umbrella of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and a board of directors has been formed, the SPA report added.

The board of directors is to be headed by Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan and the vice-chairman will be the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi.

The remaining members of the board are as follows: the minister of Communications and information technology, the minister of transport and logistics services, the minister of industry and mineral resources, the president of King Saud University, the president of the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, Fahd bin Abdulmohsan Al-Rasheed, the CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, the governor of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), the CEO of Riyadh Non-Profit Foundation, the president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, the chairman of the board of directors of the Council of Saudi Chambers, a representative of the Public Investment Fund, Salman bin Mutaib Al-Sudairi, Tal Hisham Nazer, and the CEO of the Saudi Research and Media Group Jomana Al-Rashed.

Al-Bunyan expressed his appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince for the order to form the new board of directors and entrusting him with the chairman position.

Topics: King Saud University Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia

Related

The museum is an enduring record of the Kingdom’s discoveries of minerals, rocks, ores, and oil fields over time. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Museum at King Abdulaziz University showcases Saudi geological heritage
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo) video
World
Saudi Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors

Saudi EXIM Bank, Japan’s Mizuho Bank sign MoU

Saudi EXIM Bank, Japan’s Mizuho Bank sign MoU
Updated 51 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank, Japan’s Mizuho Bank sign MoU

Saudi EXIM Bank, Japan’s Mizuho Bank sign MoU
  • Agreement aims to promote cooperation to boost trade opportunities and job prospects
Updated 51 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has inked a memorandum of understanding with Japan’s Mizuho Bank, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. 

The MoU was signed during the Saudi-Japanese roundtable, which was held in Jeddah to boost trade and investment ties between the two countries. 

Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb and Seiji Imai, chairman of the board of directors of Mizuho, attended the signing. 

The agreement aims to promote cooperation to boost trade opportunities and job prospects, including Saudi exports of goods and services. It also allows for the exchange of knowledge and information on export credit policies and procedures as well as ideas on how to launch initiatives to develop new products.

Al-Khalb said that the signing of the MoU reflected the Saudi EXIM Bank’s role in forming international partnerships to support the growth and diversification of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports and raise their competitiveness. He lauded Mizuho Bank for its skills and extensive network of international relations. 

Saudi EXIM Bank aims to support Saudi non-oil exports on the international market by bridging funding gaps and minimizing risks faced by exporters to realize Vision 2030.
 

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank Saudi-Japan ties

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank and NBB join hands to boost exports 
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank and NBB join hands to boost exports 
Saudi EXIM signs deal with Italian Export Credit Agency to boost trade
Saudi Arabia
Saudi EXIM signs deal with Italian Export Credit Agency to boost trade

Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark

Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark
Updated 25 July 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark

Saudi Cabinet renews condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden, Denmark
  • Cabinet reiterated Kingdom’s strong condemnation of Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark
  • Said actions were violation of laws and customs, went against values of tolerance and moderation
Updated 25 July 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly session, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday, renewing the Kingdom’s condemnation of attacks on Islamic sanctities in Sweden and Denmark.

The Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation of the burnings of copies of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark, describing them as a flagrant violation of all laws and customs and in direct contradiction with international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance and moderation.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s participation in Italy’s international conference on migration held on Sunday to discuss the migration crises and Riyadh’s support in joint UN efforts to address security challenges, calling on the international community to stand in solidarity and cooperation.

Attending the conference on behalf of the crown prince in Rome was Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.

The Cabinet also commended the results of the 18th Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian countries summit hosted in Jeddah, which resulted in the strengthening of joint Gulf action on regional and international security efforts facing global concern.

The Council of Ministers also commended the Kingdom’s active international participation in combating the effects of climate change through various efforts to reduce emissions including diversifying the energy mix use and promoting the use of clean technologies.

Saudi Arabia recently participated in the UN High-level Political Forum 2023 held from July 10-19 in New York in an effort to achieve sustainable development goals.

During the meeting, the Kingdom highlighted Vision 2030 initiatives under the framework of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals including in areas of human development, healthcare, and diversification of the economy.

Ministers approved a number of memorandums of understanding during the meeting, including a tax management MoU between the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority in the Kingdom and the Tax Office of Australia.

The Cabinet also approved a MoU between the Radio and Television Authority and the China Media Group for cooperation in the fields of radio and television.

Also approved was an MoU in the field of combating terrorism and its financing between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The ministers discussed a draft of MoUs between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment of Iraq. Also discussing Iraq the cabinet also highlighted a potential for investment through the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The Cabinet also discussed a protocol draft of an MoU between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the General Authority of Customs of China regarding health requirements for exporting products from the Kingdom to China.

Cabinet members also authorized the Saudi Ministry of Investment to sign a draft agreement with Dijbouti on the mutual encouragement and protection of investment.

The Cabinet authorized the Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services to sign a draft agreement with the government of Barbados in the area of air transport services.

The Cabinet also approved assigning the Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics for Roads Affairs Badr bin Abdullah Al-Dulami to carry out the work of the CEO of the Public Authority for Roads.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sweden Denmark

Related

Update Copies of Qur’an burnt in front of Egyptian, Turkish embassies in Denmark
World
Copies of Qur’an burnt in front of Egyptian, Turkish embassies in Denmark
Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affaires over repeated Qur’an burning incidents
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affaires over repeated Qur’an burning incidents

Prophet’s Mosque provides services to more than 52,000 visitors post-Hajj season

Prophet’s Mosque provides services to more than 52,000 visitors post-Hajj season
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Prophet’s Mosque provides services to more than 52,000 visitors post-Hajj season

Prophet’s Mosque provides services to more than 52,000 visitors post-Hajj season
  • More than 7.5 million worshipers witnessed the prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque during the period from July 16 to July 23
  • The exhibition of the architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque welcomed 5,753 visitors
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has provided services to more than 52,000 visitors who came to Madinah after the Hajj season.
The General Presidency said that more than 7.5 million worshipers witnessed the prayer in the Prophet’s Mosque during the period from July 16 to July 23, accompanied by all field services, which included organizing entry to the Holy Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque, as 496,533 visitors were honored to greet Prophet Muhammad and his companions, and 123,301 worshippers prayed in the Rawdah during the allotted time.
Other services provided by Prophet’s Mosque included guidance and spatial services, translation services, and wheelchairs for 20,038 elderly worshipers and people with disabilities in sites designated for them inside the Prophet’s Mosque.
In the past seven days, 7,536,737 worshippers performed prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque, 41,660 beneficiaries attended lessons offered in the fields of jurisprudence and awareness, 102,859 beneficiaries of various nationalities benefited from field outreach services, 9,831 beneficiaries were provided with religious guidance services, and 7,397 visitors were provided with guidance services through the unified number and communication channels.
The exhibition of the architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque welcomed 5,753 visitors to watch the stages of building and expanding the two holy mosques, and the efforts being made for the pilgrims, with 18,050 visitors welcomed into the Library of the Prophet’s Mosque.
The General Presidency has also distributed 72,672 packages of Zamzam water, in addition to 55,825 breakfast meals for those fasting inside the Prophet’s Mosque, while 159,916 elderly visitors benefited from transportation services by electric vehicles and wheelchairs between the courtyards and the doors of the mosque, and 62,728 gifts were distributed to visitors during the past week.
After the Hajj season, more than 652,862 thousand pilgrims arrived in Madinah after performing the Hajj, of whom 494,222 pilgrims left for their countries through land and air ports after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque, while 158,640 pilgrims remained in Madinah for now.

Topics: General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque Madinah hajj

Related

Madinah mayor to join prestigious global leadership program
Saudi Arabia
Madinah mayor to join prestigious global leadership program
More than 383,000 pilgrims visit Madinah
Saudi Arabia
More than 383,000 pilgrims visit Madinah

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide bombing in Mogadishu

At least 25 soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu on Monday. (File/AFP)
At least 25 soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu on Monday. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide bombing in Mogadishu

At least 25 soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu on Monday. (File/AFP)
  • Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Somalia
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned and denounced a terrorist attack targeting a military training academy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

At least 25 soldiers were killed and more than 40 wounded in the suicide bombing at the Jalle Siyad military academy on Monday.

The attack was claimed by Al-Qaida’s affiliate in East Africa, the Somalia-based Al-Shabab, which controls parts of rural Somalia and often targets high-profile areas of the capital.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Somalia. It also wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mogadishu suicide bombing Somalia

Related

Somalis gather near the destroyed car after a car bomb detonated in Mogadishu, Somali, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP)
World
Roadside bomb kills 8 family members in Somalia: mayor
Update 9 killed in restaurant attack in Mogadishu
World
9 killed in restaurant attack in Mogadishu

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training
  • The agreement was signed by the CEO of COE Ayman Al-Abdullah, and Kirstie Donnelly, the CEO of City and Guilds Group
  • It aims to implement training programs through which trainees are granted internationally accredited certificates
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Colleges of Excellence, which aims to provide world-class employment prospects to Saudis, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the City and Guilds in England and Scotland to help develop skills by providing technical training solutions.
It was signed at the City and Guilds headquarters in London under the patronage and in the presence of COE’s board of directors and Ahmed Al-Fuhaid, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.
The agreement was signed by the CEO of COE Ayman Al-Abdullah, and Kirstie Donnelly, the CEO of City and Guilds Group.
City and Guilds is a 145-year-old charitable royal chartered institute that specializes in building vocational competencies through learning programs to support better prospects for people worldwide.
The agreement aims to implement training programs through which trainees are granted internationally accredited certificates.
It is intended to enhance capabilities, and help achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program that aims to ensure that Saudi citizens have the required skills to compete globally, by instilling values as well as enhancing knowledge.
The cooperation between the two parties includes the provision of development and rehabilitation trainers. This will facilitate the adoption of the latest concepts and technologies, and help provide modern training methods compatible with the needs of the labor market.
Trainers will obtain professional certificates to enhance capacity building within high-skill programs. The two parties will work on the digital accreditation of professional certificates for graduates.
Through global partnerships, COE provides qualitative and pioneering training programs that work on applying the highest international standards of training in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudis Colleges of Excellence City and Guilds Employment

Related

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
Business & Economy
NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate falls to 5.1% in first quarter
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate falls to 5.1% in first quarter

Latest updates

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers
Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers
Arrests in Egypt over animal torture
Arrests in Egypt over animal torture
Kim Kardashian, Saint West meet IShowSpeed at Al-Nassr-PSG friendly in Tokyo
Kim Kardashian, Saint West meet IShowSpeed at Al-Nassr-PSG friendly in Tokyo
Saudi EXIM Bank, Japan’s Mizuho Bank sign MoU
Saudi EXIM Bank, Japan’s Mizuho Bank sign MoU
Guns banned and video cameras installed as security forces crack down on violence in Taiz
Guns banned and video cameras installed as security forces crack down on violence in Taiz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.