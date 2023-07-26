You are here

  • Home
  • One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars
A crew member of the Fremantle Highway freighter is brought ashore in Lauwersoog, the Netherlands, as 23 crew members were evacuated from a car carrier ship after a fire, which killed at least one sailor on July 26, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8mgv7

Updated 26 July 2023
AP

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars
  • The Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremen to Port Said in Egypt
  • The possible cause of the fire was an electric vehicle, an official said
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

THE HAGUE: A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking.
Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze, the coast guard said in a statement.
“Currently there are a lot of vessels on scene to monitor the situation and to see how to get the fire under control,” Coast Guard spokeswoman Lea Versteeg told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.
“But it’s all depending on weather and the damage to the vessel. So we’re currently working out to see how we can make sure that ... the least bad situation is going to happen.”
Asked if it was possible the ship could sink, Versteeg said: “It’s a scenario we’re taking into account and we’re preparing for all scenarios.”
The Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremen to Port Said in Egypt when it caught fire some 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, and it wasn’t clear how the crew member’s death occurred. 

A coastguard official told the NOS national broadcaster that the possible cause of the fire was an electric vehicle, one of some 25 on board, as quoted by Reuters. 
“It’s carrying cars, 2,857, of which 25 are electrical cars, which made the fire even more difficult. It’s not easy to keep that kind of fire under control and even in such a vessel it’s not easy,” Versteeg said.
Images taken from shore showed a long plume of gray smoke drifting over the sea from the stricken ship.
One towing ship managed to established a connection with the freighter to hold it in place.
“We hope that the fire will be under control or will die out and that we can get the vessel in a safe location,” Versteeg said. “But it’s all uncertain what’s going to happen now.”
Authorities in Germany were also on alert, German news agency dpa reported.
“We are monitoring the situation,” a spokesman for the German sea disaster command in the northern city of Cuxhaven said adding that they had offered support to the Dutch authorities. He said rescue ships and task forces were ready to help if needed, but that no decision had been made on whether to send them.

Topics: Ship fire Netherlands Egypt cars

Related

Salient signs strategic partnerships to help Saudi organizations win the war for talent
Corporate News
Salient signs strategic partnerships to help Saudi organizations win the war for talent
Nature’s fury: Algeria battles raging wildfires that have killed 34
Middle-East
Nature’s fury: Algeria battles raging wildfires that have killed 34

Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘hostile actions’

Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘hostile actions’
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘hostile actions’

Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘hostile actions’
  • Embassy personnel will be cut to 25 from more than 80, the foreign ministry said
  • Russia should implement the decision by Aug. 15
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

CHISINAU: Moldova said on Wednesday it was sharply reducing the number of diplomats Russia can have in its capital Chisinau, citing years of “hostile actions” by Moscow and a media report about possible spying kit installed on the embassy's rooftop.
Relations between Russia and Moldova, once part of the Soviet Union, have reached new lows after President Maia Sandu strongly condemned Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine and accused Russia of plotting to overthrow her.
"We agreed on the need to limit the number of accredited diplomats from Russia, so that there are fewer people trying to destabilize the Republic of Moldova," Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said at a cabinet meeting.
Embassy personnel will be cut to 25 from more than 80, the foreign ministry said in a separate statement, bringing Russia's embassy in line with Moldova's diplomatic mission in Moscow.
Russia should implement the decision by Aug. 15, it said.
"For many years we have been the object of hostile Russian actions and policies. Many of them were made through the embassy," Popescu said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing that Moldova's decision would "not go unanswered," calling it "another step in the destruction of bilateral relations" between the countries.
The Kremlin said it regretted Moldova's decision and accused the country's leadership of encouraging "Russophobia".
"Unfortunately, Chisinau is deliberately driving our relations into a very miserable state," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Popescu, in his remarks, alluded to a media report by The Insider and television channel Jurnal TV about equipment installed on the Russian embassy's rooftop that could be used for spying.
The report prompted Moldova's foreign ministry to call in Russia's ambassador to provide an explanation. Zakharova said the spying accusation was "a fantasy which has nothing to do with reality."
Russia's ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, said the embassy needed antennas because it was built at the end of the 1990s. "If telephony and internet worked well, there probably wouldn't be a need for constant upgrades," he said.

Topics: Russia Moldova

Related

Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over report on surveillance
World
Moldova to summon Russian ambassador over report on surveillance
Moldova, fearing Russia, wants to join EU ‘as soon as possible’
World
Moldova, fearing Russia, wants to join EU ‘as soon as possible’

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires
Updated 34 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires

Mediterranean nations fight heat and deadly fires
  • Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch“
  • TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smoldering scrubland
Updated 34 min 13 sec ago
AFP

RHODES, Greece: Greece sweltered in intense heat Wednesday while crews scrambled to douse deadly wildfires that have also struck nations around the Mediterranean and killed dozens.
Thousands of people have evacuated in the region this week as fires also flared in Croatia and Italy, and flames killed 34 in Algeria in extreme heat that has left landscapes tinder dry.
“Back home, there is nothing left and not even a sheep survived,” Taous Timizar, a survivor of the blaze in northeast Algeria, told AFP.
Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch,” and TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smoldering scrubland.
Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said this week the heatwaves that have hit parts of Europe and North America this month would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.
The European Union’s climate observatory Copernicus on Wednesday said smoke emissions from wildfires in Greece have been the highest for this period of time in the last 21 years.
Greece has battled over 600 fires in the past 12 days, the government said Wednesday.
Temperatures were expected to hit between 43-46 degrees Celsius (109-115 degrees Fahrenheit) in central and southern Greece, according to the national meteorological service.
“Today is the most difficult day in terms of the heat, complicating the fight against existing fires and making new fire outbreaks more likely,” fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios told Skai radio.
Storms are forecast for Thursday.
Greece is used to summer heatwaves, but is experiencing one of the longest ones in recent years, according to experts.
The civil protection ministry has warned of an extreme danger of fire in six of the country’s 13 regions on Wednesday.
Wildfires, which have been burning in several parts of the country for more than 10 days, were ravaging the tourist islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia.
The EU crisis management commissioner’s office on Wednesday said over 490 firefighters and seven planes had been deployed to different areas in Greece under the bloc’s civil protection mechanism.
At least 100 firefighters were working to contain the flames on Evia, where on Tuesday two pilots were killed when their water bomber aircraft crashed.
The body of a third victim was also found on Evia.
Authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of people from fire areas in Greece, including many tourists.
The severe heatwave in Greece has also been reflected across much of southern Europe and northern Africa.
In Italy, firefighters spent the night battling wildfires in Sicily, one of which approached so close to Palermo airport that it shut down for several hours Tuesday morning.
Italy’s civil protection department on Tuesday reported “extensive fires” across the south.
In the north, a 16-year-old girl on a camping trip was among two people killed by falling trees during violent storms.
Dozens of firefighters were battling a wildfire near Croatia’s picturesque southern city of Dubrovnik, authorities said Wednesday, with water-bombing planes dispatched to help contain the blaze.
Around 130 firefighters were working to contain the flames that had been spread by strong winds on Tuesday.
Local media reported the fire also triggered land mines to explode in the area.
During the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Dubrovnik was besieged and shelled by Serb forces, leading several areas in the city to be damaged while swaths of its outskirts are still contaminated by land mines.

Topics: Greece Italy Fires heatwave climate change

Related

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave
World
Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave
Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
World
Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage

India’s Modi govt faces no-confidence vote over ethnic clashes

India’s Modi govt faces no-confidence vote over ethnic clashes
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

India’s Modi govt faces no-confidence vote over ethnic clashes

India’s Modi govt faces no-confidence vote over ethnic clashes
  • Modi’s BJP party has a clear majority so the no-confidence vote will not impact its stability
  • Opposition instead wants to trigger a debate about over the violence in BJP-ruled Manipur state
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s parliament on Wednesday authorized a no-confidence vote against Narendra Modi’s government by an alliance of opposition parties, to force the prime minister to address in detail concerns about ethnic clashes in a northeastern state.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a clear majority of 301 members in the 542-seat lower house of parliament, so the no-confidence vote will not impact its stability.

The opposition instead wants to trigger a debate about over the violence in remote, BJP-ruled Manipur state, in which more than 130 people have been killed and 60,000 displaced since it began in early May.

Approving the opposition motion, lower house speaker Om Birla said he would soon decide when the debate and vote would take place.

The ethnic tensions in the small state of 3.2 million people are seen as a rare security and political failure by Modi’s government, which will face a national election by May 2024.

Modi had not commented in public about the violence until last week, when videos showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a mob in Manipur surfaced, sparking national outrage.

Modi condemned the mass assault as “shameful” and promised tough action against the perpetrators.

Opposition parties have, however, disrupted the monsoon session of parliament which began last week, to demand a detailed statement by Modi on Manipur in parliament, followed by a debate.

As head of the government, he will have to respond to the no-confidence motion before it is put to vote.

The government has offered a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah, saying internal security is his ministry’s responsibility.

The violence began on May 3 after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

Shashi Tharoor, a leader of the main opposition Congress party, said the government must invest time in answering questions about Manipur.

“Everyone knows that Manipur has witnessed horrendous loss of lives in violence, sexual assault and displacement. How can this not be the main agenda?” Tharoor told Reuters.

Topics: India no-confidence motion no-confidence vote no-confidence vote in India

Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture

Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture
Food security is one of the key objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s diversification and transformation plan. (AFP)
Updated 28 min 44 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture

Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture
  • Indonesia is the world’s top producer and exporter of palm oil
  • Food security is one of the key objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s diversification and transformation plan
Updated 28 min 44 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia sees an opportunity for agricultural cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Trade said on Wednesday after talks with a Saudi investment company interested in the country’s edible oil products.

Indonesia is the world’s top producer and exporter of palm oil. Its exports of the commodity are worth about $27 billion a year.

Saudi Arabia expressed interest in the sector during a recent meeting between officials of the Indonesian Mission in Riyadh and the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co.

“Saudi Arabia has started to look into food security investments in Indonesia. One of the commodities they are looking to invest in is edible oil products,” the Indonesian Ministry of Trade said in a statement.

“On edible oil products, SALIC is extremely interested to form cooperation with Indonesia. Indonesia is the largest producer of crude palm oil (CPO), whether it’s produced by state plantations, private, or those that belong to the public.”

Food security is one of the key objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s diversification and transformation plan.

A state-owned enterprise, SALIC operates as an investment company, with its portfolio focused on food commodities identified “based on their strategic importance to ensure long-term food security,” including edible oil, according to the company’s website.

Commercial ties between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have been on the rise for the past few years. Indonesia’s exports to the Kingdom grew by around 44 percent between 2018 and 2022, according to data from the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh.

In 2022, the Southeast Asian country exported nearly 226 million metric tons of cooking oil to Saudi Arabia, making it the Kingdom’s main source of the commodity.

Topics: Saudi agriculture Indonesia

Related

Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 
Saudi Arabia
Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 
No new taxes to be imposed on Pakistan’s agriculture, real estate sectors — minister
Pakistan
No new taxes to be imposed on Pakistan’s agriculture, real estate sectors — minister

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific
  • Blinken dedicated a new US Embassy in Tonga
Updated 26 July 2023
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the tiny kingdom of Tonga on Wednesday, as the United States continues to increase its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific while China’s influence in the region grows.
Home to just over 100,000 people, Tonga last year was the site of a massive volcanic eruption that created a tsunami, killed four people in Tonga and sent millions of tons of water vapor into the atmosphere.
Blinken dedicated a new US Embassy in Tonga, which opened two months ago, and praised the return of Peace Corps volunteers following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blinken told reporters he had concerns about China’s actions in the region including some “predatory” economic activities, its assertion of “unlawful” maritime claims and an increased focus on militarization.
“As China’s engagement in the region has grown, there has been some, from our perspective, increasingly problematic behavior,” Blinken said.
Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said he was not concerned about the large amount of money his country had borrowed from China, and in fact this year had started to pay back the debt.
Blinken met with Sovaleni and other officials to discuss the bilateral relationship as well as regional and global issues, said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
“Secretary Blinken outlined how the United States is following through on commitments made by President Biden at last year’s historic summit with Pacific Islands leaders to elevate our diplomatic and development presence and engagement in the region,” Miller said in a statement.
Miller said the visit also highlighted US efforts to tackle the Pacific climate crisis, including by expanding early warning systems.
Blinken next travels to New Zealand, where on Thursday he will meet with officials and watch the women’s World Cup soccer match between the US and the Netherlands. He then travels to Brisbane, Australia, for meetings with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts.
The trip is Blinken’s third to the Asia-Pacific region in the past two months, following visits to China and Indonesia. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, also just finished a visit to New Zealand and Samoa. French President Emmanuel Macron began a trip to the South Pacific this week.
Blinken’s travel was announced soon after the State Department notified Congress it plans a massive increase in diplomatic personnel and spending for facilities at new US embassies in the Pacific islands. The update to Congress pointed out that China has permanent diplomatic facilities in eight of the 12 Pacific island nations that the US recognizes and said the US needs to catch up.

Topics: Antony Blinken US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tonga

Related

Secretary Blinken says Ukraine has taken back 50 percent of territory that Russia seized
World
Secretary Blinken says Ukraine has taken back 50 percent of territory that Russia seized
Saudi FM and Blinken discuss ties during call
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM and Blinken discuss ties during call

Latest updates

New Riyadh community to foster innovation in housing sector
New Riyadh community to foster innovation in housing sector
New company will help Madinah’s Ajwa dates reach new heights, industry experts say
New company will help Madinah’s Ajwa dates reach new heights, industry experts say
AlUla Creates: short film competition launches to support Saudi women directors
AlUla Creates: short film competition launches to support Saudi women directors
Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘hostile actions’
Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘hostile actions’
Saudi tourism minister sees promising future in Asir
Saudi tourism minister sees promising future in Asir

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.