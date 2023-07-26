Dubai to host generative AI congress in October

LONDON: Dubai is to host a congress on generative artificial intelligence in October, the Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.

The Dubai Assembly for Generative AI will gather a cohort of international guests from the private and public sectors, including government officials, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and academics, to discuss the opportunities and risks posed by recent technologies.

The Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a statement: “Dubai has emerged as one of the cities with the fastest rates of adoption of new technologies and the highest uptake of their cutting-edge applications across the economy and government.

“The Dubai Assembly for Generative AI seeks to develop an inclusive vision for the future of generative AI, encompassing its forthcoming advancements and the promising opportunities it offers.”

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of the event, adding that the two-day congress will be an opportunity to reflect on the rapid changes brought about by AI.

The assembly, which is organized by the Dubai Future Foundation, takes place on Oct. 11-12 at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers in Dubai.

The event will focus on the importance of using generative AI tools in both the public and private sectors, and the need for a wider debate around emerging technology.

A diverse lineup of keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive sessions will explore how generative AI can be used to improve key sectors, including health, education, financial services, software development, media, advertising, music, and entertainment.

The assembly will also examine challenges resulting from the use of generative AI, addressing issues such as data misuse, intellectual property, and adherence to transparency and credibility standards.

The event is set to take place at a time when the generative AI sector in the Gulf is rapidly expanding. The sector contributed $10 billion to the region’s economy in 2022, but this is expected to grow to $150 billion in the coming years.

The region has seen a significant increase in investment in generative AI in recent months.

Sheikh Hamdan announced in June the launch of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, a new venture that will help government entities embrace cutting-edge technologies across key sectors, boost efficiency, and improve service delivery across public services.

Deloitte, the world’s largest professional services organization, in May launched the Deloitte Middle East AI Institute that will serve as a catalyst for advancing innovation toward driving transformative change.