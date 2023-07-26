You are here

Dubai to host generative AI congress in October

The assembly, which is organized by the Dubai Future Foundation, takes place on Oct. 11-12 at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers in Dubai. (AFP/File)
The assembly, which is organized by the Dubai Future Foundation, takes place on Oct. 11-12 at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers in Dubai.
  • Public and private sector enterprises to be brought together to discuss use and potential of artificial intelligence
LONDON: Dubai is to host a congress on generative artificial intelligence in October, the Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.

The Dubai Assembly for Generative AI will gather a cohort of international guests from the private and public sectors, including government officials, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and academics, to discuss the opportunities and risks posed by recent technologies.

The Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a statement: “Dubai has emerged as one of the cities with the fastest rates of adoption of new technologies and the highest uptake of their cutting-edge applications across the economy and government.

“The Dubai Assembly for Generative AI seeks to develop an inclusive vision for the future of generative AI, encompassing its forthcoming advancements and the promising opportunities it offers.”

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of the event, adding that the two-day congress will be an opportunity to reflect on the rapid changes brought about by AI.

The assembly, which is organized by the Dubai Future Foundation, takes place on Oct. 11-12 at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers in Dubai.

The event will focus on the importance of using generative AI tools in both the public and private sectors, and the need for a wider debate around emerging technology.

A diverse lineup of keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive sessions will explore how generative AI can be used to improve key sectors, including health, education, financial services, software development, media, advertising, music, and entertainment.

The assembly will also examine challenges resulting from the use of generative AI, addressing issues such as data misuse, intellectual property, and adherence to transparency and credibility standards.

The event is set to take place at a time when the generative AI sector in the Gulf is rapidly expanding. The sector contributed $10 billion to the region’s economy in 2022, but this is expected to grow to $150 billion in the coming years.

The region has seen a significant increase in investment in generative AI in recent months.

Sheikh Hamdan announced in June the launch of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, a new venture that will help government entities embrace cutting-edge technologies across key sectors, boost efficiency, and improve service delivery across public services.

Deloitte, the world’s largest professional services organization, in May launched the Deloitte Middle East AI Institute that will serve as a catalyst for advancing innovation toward driving transformative change.

Topics: Dubai artificial intelligence (AI) Dubai Assembly for Generative AI

AlUla Creates: short film competition launches to support Saudi women directors

AlUla Creates: short film competition launches to support Saudi women directors
  • Program is organized by Film AlUla and Vertigo Films with the support of Haifaa Al-Mansour and Kate Holmes
  • Selected filmmakers will receive mentorship, support to shoot short in AlUla
LONDON: Film AlUla, the film agency of The Royal Commission for AlUla, today announced that it has partnered with production company Vertigo Films and award-winning Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour to launch AlUla Creates short film competition.

The initiative, organized with the support of renowned director, producer, and actor Katie Holmes, aims to support and establish three Saudi women directors in the international marketplace.

“As we continue to develop our AlUla Creates initiative and secure more incredible mentors like the trailblazing Haifaa Al-Mansour, we are delighted to welcome Vertigo Films as a partner for the film phase of program,” Charlene Deleon-Jones, executive director at Film AlUla, said.

Deleon-Jones emphasized that the experience and knowledge that the new partners bring to the table will be “vital” in providing a platform for the next generation of Saudi women filmmakers.

AlUla Creates is a platform designed to create an ecosystem around film, arts and fashion by nurturing creativity and empowering Saudi Arabia’s future generations.

Following the second phase of the program, which championed the fashion aspect of the film industry, the filmmaking mentor program will aim to elevate and support rising female Saudi talent by equipping them with the right tools and guidance.

“Film AlUla Creates Program presents a genuine opportunity to amplify the voices and artistic talents of Saudi female filmmakers on the global stage,” commented Jane Moore, executive producer and CEO at Vertigo Films.

“By providing a platform for their unique perspectives and craft, we aim to develop their professional growth and nurture their creative identity.”

The competition is open to Saudi women directors of all experience levels and submissions will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts, including Al-Mansour, Holmes, and representatives from Vertigo Films and Film AlUla.

The three winning directors will receive three months of mentoring and training from Al-Mansour and Holmes, as well as production support from Vertigo Films and a $20,000 production grant to shoot the film in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of AlUla.

The selected filmmakers will also be invited to London to learn about the international marketplace, meeting with key sales, distribution, post and VFX companies, with each of the filmmakers also being supported through submissions to local and international film festivals.

Haifaa Al-Mansour expressed her honor at the opportunity to help young female talents enter the international stage, emphasizing how the Saudi film industry has come a long way in supporting a new generation of filmmakers

“When I first started making films the idea of working as a female Saudi director seemed outlandish,” she said. “But I knew that the world was curious to hear from us, to hear our side of the story, and that films from home would strike a chord with audiences around the world.”

Launched in March earlier this year, the program’s first phase included a partnership with the British Fashion Council, Saudi actor Mila Al-Zahrani, Kloss Films founder Alec Maxwell, and fashion icons Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova as ambassadors to support the long-term mission of the platform.

The initiative comes under Film AlUla’s strategy to further the film sector in Saudi through homegrown talent, while also supporting the AlUla region’s socio-economic development.

Topics: AlUla Creates Saudi Arabia Film AlUla Vertigo Films Haifaa Al-Mansour Katie Holmes

Iran tops list of countries with Internet restrictions, recent figures show

Iran tops list of countries with Internet restrictions, recent figures show
  • Spike in number of restrictions attributed to protests following Mahsa Amini's death
LONDON: Iran has imposed the tightest Internet restrictions in the world during the first six months of 2023, a recent study shows.

Figures released on Tuesday by cybersecurity company Surfshark showed that Iran has outpaced other countries in tightening Internet restrictions, introducing 14 new restrictions.

Following closely behind is India, which imposed nine new restrictions, while Pakistan implemented three.

The continuing protests in Iran, which erupted in Sept. 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini and the Zahedan massacre, have been found to be the main reason for the surge in censorship.

Surfshark spokesperson, Gabriele Racaityte-Krasauske, expressed deep concern over the increase in online controls, namely in the aftermath of Mahsa Amini’s death and the Zahedan massacre, Al-Monitor reported.

On Sept. 16, 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. She had been arrested and beaten for not wearing a headscarf as required by the government, and her death ignited country-wide protests.

The Zahedan massacre happened later that month. It involved a series of brutal police crackdowns on protesters in Iran’s southeastern city of Zahedan, home to the ethnic Balouch community, killing at least 96 demonstrators and wounding 300 others.

To hinder activists’ communication, Iranian authorities imposed more Internet blackouts.

Surfshark’s report revealed that there were 42 new Internet disruptions globally during the first half of 2023, in addition to 40 cases that were already present before Jan. 2023.

Topics: Iran Internet restrictions Iran protests

Google Doodle honors Egyptian doctor who saved Jewish family in Second World War

Google Doodle honors Egyptian doctor who saved Jewish family in Second World War
  • Mohamed Helmy led Berlin hospital department, faced persecution under Nazi racial laws
  • ‘It’s unfathomable to me, this type of courage and integrity,’ says artist
LONDON: An Egyptian doctor who saved a Jewish family in Germany during the Second Word War is being celebrated with a Google Doodle, the BBC reported.

Mohamed Helmy was born in Sudan in 1901 to an Egyptian father and German mother. In 1922, he traveled to Germany to take up medicine, and later became the head of a urology department at a Berlin hospital.

Amid the growing persecution of non-Germans in the country, Helmy was arrested twice and prevented from marrying his German fiancee. He also lost his hospital position.

The Egyptian physician aided the family of one of his Jewish patients following the introduction of racial laws, at one point disguising a teenage girl, Anna Boros, in a headscarf, and calling her his niece.

Helmy’s courage was honored in the Google Doodle, which was launched by Berlin-based artist Noa Snir on what would have been the Egyptian’s 122nd birthday. It depicts Helmy, in his doctor’s clothing, sheltering a family with outstretched arms.

Snir said: “I think Helmy’s case is an especially interesting one as he himself suffered persecution due to his background and ethnicity, and that still didn’t stop him from helping as many people as he could. It’s unfathomable to me, this type of courage and integrity.”

Helmy and the Jewish girl he saved stayed in contact long after the war until his death in 1982.

He was posthumously given the Righteous Among the Nations award by Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial site, in 2013.

Topics: Google Doodle

Motivate Media Group launches multi-media production studio in Dubai

Motivate Media Group launches multi-media production studio in Dubai
  • New studio features podcasting, photography, filming capabilities
DUBAI: UAE-based Motivate Media Group has launched a new multi-media production studio named Motivate Studio in Dubai Media City.

The new facility, which includes podcasting, photography and filming capabilities, is aimed at supporting content creators across different media formats.

The podcast studio is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and complements a second studio that offers a 360-degree suite of services, the company said.

Girish Chouhan, chief information officer at Motivate Media Group, said: “We understand that the technical aspects of podcasting can sometimes be daunting. That’s why our friendly and knowledgeable studio assistants will be on hand to guide you through the setup, troubleshoot any issues, and offer tips to enhance your recording experience.”

The studio’s production capabilities and services include everything from raw content to final cuts, including help with cleaning up audio, which will “ensure that your podcast episodes sound polished and professional,” Chouhan added.

The space also features “communal areas” to help podcasters connect with each other, “exchange knowledge and build a supportive community,” the company said.

Motivate Media Group is the parent company of publications such as What’s On, Gulf Business, and Campaign Middle East, and the organizer of regional advertising awards program, Dubai Lynx.

It will host the inaugural Athar — Saudi Festival of Creativity, in Riyadh in November, in partnership with Saudi-headquartered communications consultancy TRACCS.

Topics: podcasting #filmproduction photography

TikTok to launch online store selling China-made goods

TikTok to launch online store selling China-made goods
  • Move aims to replicate success of apps like Shein, Temu
DUBAI: TikTok is planning to launch an e-commerce platform next month in the US that will sell goods made in China, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The company will store and ship items on behalf of manufacturers in China, and will handle all marketing, transactions, logistics, and after-sale services.

The move will see the short-form video app competing with the likes of Shein and Temu, as it seeks to replicate their popularity in the US, the report said.

Temu’s US sales surpassed Shein’s by 20 percent in May, according to Bloomberg, and its gross merchandise volume, which is total sales before expenses, jumped from $3 million in September 2022 to $192 million in January, according to data firm YipitData.

Shein still continues to reign the fast-fashion industry with annual sales figures of more than $58.5 billion, Reuters reported.

Now, TikTok is hoping to replicate their success through multiple moves in the e-commerce space. It is building a marketplace, the TikTok Shop Shopping Center, which will integrate different channels where users can view and buy goods from one single page, the WSJ report added.

It aims to quadruple the gross merchandise value — or total transaction amount of goods on the platform — to $20 billion this year globally from less than $5 billion last year, sources told the paper.

The WSJ quoted sources as saying that in March, TikTok’s e-commerce team was tasked with examining the business models of its fast-growing rivals. Two months later, the platform launched its own version in the UK and Saudi Arabia.

The app is currently staffing its new operation with some talent being poached from Temu and Shein, according to job recruiters. TikTok has reportedly also told fast-fashion suppliers to refer to Shein’s standards for some product details such as the size system.

Ivy Yang, a former tech analyst for Alibaba, told the WSJ: “It’s an uphill battle for TikTok because not only is the competition fierce, but the challenges are also greater for TikTok if it actually does well.”

TikTok’s plans for America come among rising scrutiny from lawmakers in the country who want to ban the app over data privacy and security concerns.

Topics: TikTok ecommerce social commerce

