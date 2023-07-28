Netanyahu: Israel judicial reform is ‘minor correction’

You are here

A protester holds a flare during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in nearly daily protests against the reforms
WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday minimized his hard-right government’s judicial reform package in interviews with US media, calling it a “minor correction” while dismissing international and domestic criticism.
“It’s described as the end of Israeli democracy — I think that’s silly and when the dust settles, everybody will see it,” Netanyahu told ABC.
He described the changes, which shift some power from the Middle Eastern country’s judicial system to its elected officials, as an effort to “bring the pendulum to the middle.”
“We have to correct it, and that’s what we just did. It’s a minor correction,” he said, repeating the sentiments in a separate interview on CNN.
On Monday, Netanyahu and his coalition allies pushed through a bill in parliament which opponents say opens the way to more authoritarian government by limiting the “reasonableness” clause used by the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions which the judges deem unconstitutional.
Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in nearly daily protests against the reforms, which have also garnered sharp international pushback, including from US President Joe Biden.
Netanyahu reiterated Thursday that Biden “in the last conversation we had invited me to the White House in the fall — I think it’s in September.”
However, Biden’s office on Thursday again declined to specify whether the two leaders’ meeting would happen at the White House or elsewhere, with spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre saying “they both agreed to meet in the US later this year.”

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine
  • Kuwait’s memo noted that the Israeli occupation of the territories undermined efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait has submitted a written memo requesting the International Court of Justice to adopt an opinion on the consequences of continued Israeli occupation violations of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Kuwait’s memo noted that the Israeli occupation of the territories undermined efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state, and affected all aspects of life for the Palestinian people.

It also affirmed that Kuwait opposes the use of force by any means in international relations, while underlining the necessity of respecting states’ independence and sovereignty, and ensuring the protection of civilians.

Kuwait urged the ICJ to pay attention to the documents it, as well as other countries and international organizations, had submitted, calling for an ICJ resolution to end the Israeli occupation.

The memo also reaffirmed Kuwait’s unwavering position supporting the Palestinian cause and all international efforts to ensure its people all their legitimate rights of an independent state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
 

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary
  • Cleverly praised Jordan’s efforts in hosting refugees and providing healthcare and education for them
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Thursday received the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and British Ambassador to Jordan Bridget Brind also attended the meeting.

King Abdullah stressed his country’s deep-rooted ties with the UK, expressing a desire to expand cooperation across several sectors and maintain coordination in the service of common interests.

He also paid tribute to the UK’s economic and development support for Jordan, as well as the assistance it provides for refugees.

Discussions covered the latest regional and international developments, including the importance of encouraging calm in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and ceasing unilateral measures that could jeopardize the prospects of stability and peace.

King Abdullah reaffirmed the need to achieve a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting also focused on the refugee crisis, its impact on host communities, and the significance of continuing international aid for refugees.

Cleverly praised Jordan’s efforts in hosting refugees and providing healthcare and education for them, and the country’s role in working toward peace in the region. 

Cleverly began a three-day tour to the Middle East on Tuesday to boost the UK’s ties in the region.

The trip — to Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan — comes after the UK government announced that citizens of Gulf countries and Jordan will benefit from a new electronic travel authorization visa scheme.
 

Almost 800 migrants drowned off Tunisia in six months: National Guard

Almost 800 migrants drowned off Tunisia in six months: National Guard
Updated 27 July 2023
AFP

Almost 800 migrants drowned off Tunisia in six months: National Guard

Almost 800 migrants drowned off Tunisia in six months: National Guard
  • More than 30,000 of those rescued this year were foreigners
Updated 27 July 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Almost 800 irregular migrants drowned off Tunisia in the first half of this year as they tried to reach Europe by boat, a National Guard spokesman said on Thursday.
“789 bodies of migrants were recovered from the sea, including 102 Tunisians, the others foreigners and unidentified people,” said Houcem Eddine Jebabli, adding that more than 34,000 were rescued.
The North African country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants and asylum-seekers attempting the perilous sea voyage in often rickety boats in the hope of a better life in Europe.
The distance between Tunisia, near its second city of Sfax, and the Italian island of Lampedusa is about 130 km, and the sea voyages pick up in the summer months.
Between Jan. 1 and June 20, a total of 34,290 migrants were intercepted and rescued, sharply up from 9,217 over the same period of last year, Jebabli said.
More than 30,000 of those rescued this year were foreigners, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, he said.
Coast Guard units carried out 1,310 operations in the first six months, more than double the number of missions for that period last year.

FASTFACT

Between Jan. 1 and June 20, a total of 34,290 migrants were intercepted and rescued, sharply up from 9,217 over the same period of last year.

The Italian government says that more than 80,000 people have crossed the Mediterranean Sea to arrive on its shores so far this year, mostly from Tunisia and from war-scarred Libya.
The central Mediterranean has become the world’s deadliest migratory route, claiming more than 20,000 lives since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration.
As Tunisia has become a growing hub on the migrant route, racial tensions and violence have flared in the country of 12 million which is struggling with a deep economic crisis.
High inflation and growing unemployment have seen many Tunisians too try to flee their country.
Xenophobic attacks have repeatedly targeted black African migrants and students, fueled by incendiary rhetoric from President Kais Saied.
Saied has alleged that “hordes” of sub-Saharan migrants were causing crime and posing a demographic threat to the mainly Arab country.
Earlier this month, as Sfax was rocked by racial violence, authorities loaded many migrants onto buses and left them stranded in remote desert areas near Algeria and Libya in searing summer heat.
Human Rights Watch said up to 1,200 black Africans were “expelled or forcibly transferred by Tunisian security forces” to the border regions with Libya and Algeria this month.
The Tunisian Red Crescent, and Libyan border guards, have reported helping migrants left without water and food in heat that has topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
The European Union has recently been in talks with his government, offering Tunisia a major funding package to help it revive its flagging and debt-hit economy, and better secure its borders.

Arab League, Egypt condemn provocative act by Israeli ministers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

Arab League, Egypt condemn provocative act by Israeli ministers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque
Updated 27 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Arab League, Egypt condemn provocative act by Israeli ministers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

Arab League, Egypt condemn provocative act by Israeli ministers in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque
  • Ministers — Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yitzhak Wasserlauf — visited the flashpoint site on Thursday under heavy security from the Israeli occupation police
  • Arab League warned that the repeated storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli government officials and settlers represented a provocation to Muslims
Updated 27 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Arab League and Egypt on Thursday condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by a group of settlers led by two ministers in the Israeli government, and warned of its dangerous consequences.

The ministers — Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yitzhak Wasserlauf — visited the flashpoint site on Thursday under heavy security from the Israeli occupation police.

The occupation authorities also confiscated the keys to the Dome of the Rock.

The visit occurred amid heightened tension in Israeli-Palestinian relations.

A statement from the General Secretariat of the Arab League warned that the repeated storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli government officials and settlers represented a provocation to Muslims around the world and a violation of all international charters and laws.

This “comes within the framework of the occupation government’s systematic policy to try to change the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque and impose a policy of temporal and spatial division,” the statement added.

The league held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the repercussions of the actions and their effect on peace and stability in the region.

It called on the international community, its states and institutions, to intervene immediately to stop the aggression, provide protection for the Palestinian people, and hold Israel and its officials accountable for the crimes.

It urged the international community not to treat Israel as a state above the law, which encouraged it to commit more crimes.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Israel to immediately stop its provocative and escalatory actions, which it said would only lead to inflaming feelings and increasing the existing state of tension in the Occupied Territories.

Egypt condemned Israeli authorities’ prevention of Muslim worshippers from exercising their inherent right to access and worship at the holy site.

Egypt stressed that the successive storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempts to divide it temporally and spatially would not affect its existing legal and historic status, which recognizes that the site is an exclusive Islamic endowment and a place of worship for Muslims, according to the statement from the ministry.

Cairo also warned of the dangerous consequences of such irresponsible practices for the future of security and stability in the region.

The Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem Affairs Ministry warned that the Israeli government and extremists like Ben-Gvir would “push things toward religious war” by provoking Muslims worldwide.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it considered Ben-Gvir’s visit an attempt to impose Israeli sovereignty over the site.

Spokesperson for the secretary-general of the Arab League Jamal Rushdi said that the organization’s General Secretariat had delivered a copy of its appeal for help to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Rushdi said that the appeal included evidence of what the Palestinian people are subjected to in terms of continuous Israeli occupation and colonial settlement, adding that the struggle in the field of international law was of great importance in consolidating Palestinian rights.

Aden’s power outages worsen as private generators cut supplies

Aden’s power outages worsen as private generators cut supplies
Updated 27 July 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Aden’s power outages worsen as private generators cut supplies

Aden’s power outages worsen as private generators cut supplies
  • Official claims presidential council member tasked with finding quick solutions such as renting floating power plant
  • Power services in the city reportedly absorb around 60 percent of state electricity expenditure across government-controlled areas of the country
Updated 27 July 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Power outages in Yemen’s southern city of Aden worsened on Thursday as private electricity generators turned off supplies in protest over unpaid bills.

Amid sweltering summer temperatures, the city’s state-run electricity company reported that many of the private firms that supplied the city with electricity had progressively withdrawn their services in a bid to put pressure on the government to meet outstanding payments.

Aden, Yemen’s interim capital, was among the cities liberated from Iran-backed Houthis occupation in 2015.

But it has been beset by escalating power outages, deteriorating infrastructure, and an economic collapse that has left thousands of its residents unemployed or struggling to make ends meet.

Electricity supplies regularly drop out for long periods of the day when summer temperatures and humidity peak.

Resident Noman Al-Hakeem said that as power outages increased, many people had turned to solar power, fans, and other devices to keep cool.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Any nation that cannot provide its citizens with electricity has no right to exist.”

Over recent months, the Yemeni government and Aden Gov. Ahmed Hamed Lamlas have traded verbal blows over who was to blame for failing to deal with the power supply crisis.

In June, the governor said he would withhold state earnings and refrain from depositing them in Aden’s central bank in an attempt to force the Yemeni government to pay for power generation fuels as well as overdue bills for purchased power.

The government responded by saying it was committed to providing electricity to the people of Aden and noted that it had spent nearly $1.8 million per day on maintaining power for eight hours daily in Aden.

Power services in the city reportedly absorb around 60 percent of state electricity expenditure across government-controlled areas of the country.

Zayad Ahmed, another Aden resident, suggested Yemen’s government and presidential council should phase out using private power plants and instead build their own while developing an energy plan for the next 50 years.

Local officials in Aden were unavailable for comment on the situation but a government official told Arab News that the presidential council had tasked one of its members, Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, with the job of finding a swift solution to the power outages problem in Aden, including by renting a floating power plant.

The official, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “There is a delay in the completion of some emergency projects that were supposed to be operational in June.

“However, council member Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi is tasked with implementing quick solutions, such as employing an international company offshore to generate additional energy.”

