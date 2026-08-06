Incoming: The hottest shows coming to the small screen 

‘Brothers’

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Holland Taylor

Where: Apple TV+ from Sept. 23

Comedy series in which two of Hollywood’s best-loved bros — Harrelson and McConaughey — play fictionalized versions of themselves. When Harrelson’s daughter is jilted at the altar, he takes her and the rest of his family for a getaway at McConaughey’s family ranch in Austin, Texas. But the restful retreat is quickly upended when McConaughey’s mother reveals that the two friends might actually be brothers. While Harrison grapples with that, McConaughey finds himself in the running to become state governor. Apple describes the show as “a heartfelt, chaotic and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality.”

‘Lanterns’

Starring: Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald

Where: OSN+ from Aug. 17

The third series in the DC Universe features on veteran Hal Jordan and rookie John Stewart — members of the intergalactic law enforcement agency the Green Lantern Corps, which uses “power rings” to fight the forces of evil. The pair investigate a homicide in Rushville, Nebraska — a crime Jordan believes is an extraterrestrial incident. Along the way, Jordan continues to mentor Stewart, who is the first Green Lantern in the history of the corps to have been recruited by its founders — the extraterrestial Guardians of the Universe — rather than chosen by a power ring.

‘Slow Horses’







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Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott-Thomas

Where: Apple TV+ from Sept. 16

Season six of the acclaimed, darkly humorous spy thriller based on Mick Herron’s novels about the misanthropic ageing British super-spy Jackson Lamb and his crew of misfit MI5 agents at the dumping ground known as Slough House. The team find themselves being hunted after their identities have been erased from official secret-service records. Lamb figures this is down to his old frenemy Diana Taverner. But since she’s now the head of MI5, it won’t be easy to get revenge/justice for his joes.

‘Below’

Starring: Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton

Where: Netflix from Oct. 6

Canadian thriller miniseries set in a remote Newfoundland town which is being terrorized by an unknown sea creature. “Big-hearted but stubborn” fisherman Calvin Penney (Hartnett) is haunted by the mysterious death of his father decades previously and dealing with his wayward son Wade (Heaton). He teams up with a visiting marine researcher (Davis) to try and find a way to stop the creature and save his community, but that will involve revealing secrets that many would rather stayed buried.

‘Carrie’

Starring: Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Siena Agudong

Where: Amazon Prime from Oct. 7

Amazon is billing this miniseries as a “reimagining” of Stephen King’s 1974 novel about the eponymous teenage girl. In this modernized version, the “casual cruelty of the social-media age” plays a large part. Carrie has spent her life at home, where her domineering mother has kept her secluded from the outside world. But when her father dies, she has to attend high school, where a “viral bullying scandal” leads to the emergence of Carrie’s telekinetic powers as the story builds towards a “single, shattering night.”

‘Vision Quest’

Starring: Paul Bettany, James Spader, Todd Stashwick

Where: Disney+ from Oct. 14

One of the most intriguing characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the superpowered android Vision — is the focus of this spinoff from the 2021 series WandaVision, the ending of which saw Vision regain the memories he’d lost (along with all emotions) when he was killed then ‘rebooted’ in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Now, his lack of emotions sees him struggling to reconnect with those memories. Bettany has said that the show explores intergenerational trauma between fathers and sons.

‘Nocturne’

Starring: Liev Schreiber, Stephen Graham, Zazie Beetz

Where: Apple TV+ from Oct. 30

The always-excellent Stephen Graham plays “diabolically cunning” serial killer Jurek Walter in this intense crime drama based on novels by husband-wife author duo Alexander and Alexandra Ahndoril (who use the pen name Lars Kepler). Schreiber plays former soldier turned homicide detective Johan Lynn, who’s relocated from Philadelphia to the small town in Western Pennsylvania where Walter is behind bars. The desperate search for Walter’s last missing victim sees Lynn send his surrogate daughter — FBI agent Saga Bauer (Beetz) — to match her wits against the killer.