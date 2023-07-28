You are here

Malaysia reverses plan to take legal action against Meta over harmful content

Malaysia reverses plan to take legal action against Meta over harmful content
Malaysia may not go through with a plan to take legal action against Facebook parent Meta Platforms following “positive” engagement with the firm on tackling harmful content on the social media platform. (Reuters)
Reuters

Malaysia reverses plan to take legal action against Meta over harmful content

Malaysia reverses plan to take legal action against Meta over harmful content
  • Last month, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it would take legal action against Meta
  • Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said Meta had since given a firm commitment to work with Malaysian authorities
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia may not go through with a plan to take legal action against Facebook parent Meta Platforms following “positive” engagement with the firm on tackling harmful content on the social media platform, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said in an interview on Friday.
Last month, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it would take legal action against Meta for failing to act against “undesirable” content relating to race, royalty, religion, defamation, impersonation, online gambling, and scam advertisements.
Fahmi said Meta had since given a firm commitment to work with Malaysian authorities, including the regulator and the police, to tackle such posts on its platforms.
“I don’t think MCMC needs at this point in time to initiate any legal action. I think this level of cooperation is very positive,” he said, adding that the government was considering measures such as fines against social media platforms if they failed to tackle harmful content.
Facebook is Malaysia’s biggest social media platform, with an estimated 60 percent of the country’s 33 million people having a registered account.
Fahmi dismissed concerns raised over increased government scrutiny of online content, and denied issuing orders to take down several opposition-linked news sites and social media accounts in recent weeks.
The take-downs, he said, were likely to have been made in response to complaints made by ordinary users for violating social media guidelines.
The outages came as Malaysia prepares to hold regional elections next month that will pit Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration against a conversative Malay-Muslim alliance.
The government did not intend to curb freedom of expression, but drew the line at content touching on race, religion, and royalty, Fahmi said.
“Those who cry out, saying that we are an iron-fisted dictatorship, I think they’re being a tad bit dramatic,” he said.
Race and religion are thorny issues in Malaysia, which has a majority of mainly Muslim ethnic Malays alongside significant Chinese and Indian minorities.
Malaysia also has laws prohibiting insults against its sultans, who play a largely ceremonial role. An opposition figure was charged this month with sedition for allegedly insulting them.
Separately, Fahmi said Malaysia’s major telecommunications firms will form the country’s second 5G network, as part of the government’s plan to end a monopoly held by state-owned 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).
The firms, which have agreed to take up stakes in DNB and use its network, will split to form the second 5G entity when coverage reaches 80 percent of populated areas, Fahmi said.

Topics: Malaysia Meta legal action Facebook

Middle East podcast ‘The Mettleset’ offers female athletes a voice

Middle East podcast ‘The Mettleset’ offers female athletes a voice
Updated 27 July 2023
Shaistha Khan

Middle East podcast ‘The Mettleset’ offers female athletes a voice

Middle East podcast ‘The Mettleset’ offers female athletes a voice
  • Investing in women’s sports in the region is ‘simply good business,’ says platform’s pioneering co-founder
Updated 27 July 2023
Shaistha Khan

TORONTO: Since its launch last October, “The Mettleset,” the Middle East’s first and only podcast dedicated to female athletes in the region, has pioneered coverage of niche sports that are underrepresented in mainstream media.

Dawn Barnable, an ultra-distance cyclist, and Afshan Ahmed, an endurance athlete, founded the podcast and multimedia platform to strengthen media coverage of sportswomen.

In 2016, Barnable, who is also the founder of a UAE-based communications consultancy that caters to sports brands, was having difficulty pitching stories of female sportswomen to mainstream media outlets.

“I noticed that there wasn’t any interest in hearing about women’s sports,” she said.

She quickly realized that women’s sports are rarely covered on television. “If you go to any mainstream news outlet’s sports section or website, the majority of coverage is on men’s sports,” she told Arab News.

This is not just a regional issue, but a global one.

A joint study by the University of Southern California and Purdue University showed that over a 30-year period, 80 percent of sports television failed to include any segments on female athletes.

Historically, coverage of women’s sports has been low. But even as recently as 2019, an overwhelming 95 percent of television sports coverage was focused on men. The results were similar across social media and online sports coverage, the study found.

Moreover, most people fail to engage with women’s sport because of its lower profile, a YouGov study revealed.

Forty percent said that they see less media coverage of women’s sport and 30 percent said that it has limited marketing.

“I saw an opportunity for sports media to cover different types of athletes and stories than what we’re used to seeing,” Barnable said.

It was also around this time that she began training to become an ultra-distance cyclist.

“As I was exposed to the sporting ecosystem, I saw the other side of sports, just how passionate the community is.”

Between the two experiences of working in sports media and becoming an athlete, Barnable saw an opportunity to create a platform that would share female athletes’ stories or underreported sports stories.

“The Mettleset” podcast features guests ranging from record-breaking athletes, sports researchers, medical experts to community sports leaders.

Previous guests have included Dina Al-Tayeb, the first Arab and Saudi triathlete to complete an Ironman distance triathlon; Safiya Al-Sayegh, a racing cyclist who represented the UAE in the UCI Women’s World Tour; and Linda Krockenberger, the UAE’s first female camel jockey who went on to set up a training center.

The show “provides a different dimension to sports coverage in the region,” said co-founder Ahmed.

“We’ve set out to capture not only elite athletes who make headlines but also the real stories of grit and tenacity of community athletes who have pushed through some very difficult and challenging circumstances to play sport.”

The podcast features a range of interview formats, from origin stories and soundbite compilations to race reports and educational content. “This variety has helped elevate the quality and quantity of coverage (and adds to) growing interest and sporting initiatives in the region,” Ahmed said.

The show, which currently has 53 episodes, enjoys a high ranking on Apple Podcasts. It is No. 1 in the wilderness category in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt, as well as in the sports category in Qatar, Oman and Lebanon.

The podcast’s audience is drawn from 95 countries, with the highest numbers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

“Listeners tell us that it’s amazing to have a platform that highlights and celebrates stories that might otherwise not be told,” Barnable said.

“We’re grateful to the athletes for trusting us with their stories. It’s also fantastic to see how listeners support or follow the athletes’ journey.”

The show’s success shows there is a demand for this type of content. “People are interested in hearing sportswomen’s perspectives and stories from the region,” said Barnable.

For Ahmed, the biggest takeaway has been the relatability of the platform. “What I’m most proud of achieving, is helping take away the ‘intimidation’ associated with sports. It demonstrates that it is (possible) for anyone and everyone.”

Like many of their guests, the duo behind “The Mettleset” began training for professional sports at a later stage in life, and have found that this adds a unique element of authenticity to their platform.

“We want to amplify the voice of underrepresented athletes and one key element is allowing them to share their story fully, in their own voice,” said Barnable.

“It’s our hope, goal and mission to diversify the sporting ecosystem, so that when you look at the sports section of a newspaper or website, it shouldn’t be unusual to see sportswomen.”

Regional governments have made significant investments in sports. However, Barnable said there is still much to do, particularly in the private sector.

“Nothing flourishes without attention and investment,” she said. “Funding and sponsorships are often tied into the visibility of athletes. And many athletes cite challenges of securing sponsorship.”

There is a massive opportunity for brands to partner with women’s sports teams, individual athletes and stakeholders in women’s sport to create shared value for all parties, she said.

“The return on investment in women’s sports is massive because it’s only set to grow — and we’re seeing it grow at such a fast pace.

“Investing in women’s sports is simply good business,” she said.

“The Mettleset” is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Anghami.

First official trailer on show for Saudi fantasy romance film ‘HWJN’

First official trailer on show for Saudi fantasy romance film ‘HWJN’
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

First official trailer on show for Saudi fantasy romance film ‘HWJN’

First official trailer on show for Saudi fantasy romance film ‘HWJN’
  • Literary hit adapted for the big screen with cast of up-and-coming Saudi actors 
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The first official trailer for “HWJN,” the upcoming fantasy romance feature adapted from the novel by Saudi writer Ibraheem Abbas, has been unveiled by Deadline.

The film, a collaboration between Image Nation Abu Dhabi, VOX Studios and MBC Studio, is an ambitious production initiated in Cannes in 2019 when the three major Gulf players partnered to create in-house premium film and TV content for the region.

After its publication in Saudi Arabia in 2013, ‘HWJN’ became a literary hit owing to its blend of Western sci-fi elements and Arabic folklore.

Yasir Al-Yasiri, the Dubai-based director from Iraq, helms the adaptation and also holds a producer credit under his Axx Productions banner.

The cast features up-and-coming Saudi actors, including Baraa Alem, Nour Alkhadra, Nayef Althifery, Alanoud Saud and Mohsen Mansour.

Although an official release date has yet to be announced, the film’s setting in Jeddah makes it highly likely the partners are considering a launch at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Topics: Saudi movie saudi film HWJN

Media agency UM partners with Female Fusion for global ‘Impact Day’

Media agency UM partners with Female Fusion for global ‘Impact Day’
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Media agency UM partners with Female Fusion for global ‘Impact Day’

Media agency UM partners with Female Fusion for global ‘Impact Day’
  • World day of service aims to give back to the community
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Media agency UM MENAT, part of IPG Mediabrands, celebrated its sixth global “Impact Day” last week by partnering with UAE-based professional network for women, Female Fusion.

The agency’s Impact Day was launched in the US in 2016 under UM’s corporate social responsibility unit, Better World, and expanded globally in 2018 across 50 offices in 40 countries.

Held under the theme “building a better future,” the annual day of service aims to demonstrate the agency’s commitment to its core values of community and care, according to a company statement.

In the MENAT region, the agency focused on empowering local SMEs and supporting female entrepreneurs this year in line with its “broader, long-term commitment to elevating the potential of the regional business community, particularly female entrepreneurs,” it said in a statement.

As part of its partnership with Female Fusion, more than 90 UM employees split into teams to develop seven marketing strategies for seven businesses in 90 minutes. The seven businesses were from various sectors including retail, interior design, production, events, and health care.

Each team presented their strategies to a jury, which recognized the best work. The teams also gave their strategies and marketing plans to the seven entrepreneurs, who could implement and execute them as they saw fit.

“Female start-ups in MENA receive a mere 1.2 percent of all VC funding,” said Maria Poulton, managing director of UM UAE.

“Female empowerment is close to my heart and at UM we are very passionate about sharing our knowledge with those who may not be able to access the expertise of a large media and advertising organization,” she said.

UM’s global Impact Day was celebrated across more than 50 countries in which local offices launched initiatives to give back to their communities.

Andrea Suarez, global CEO of UM, said: “From picking up litter on beaches and parks in the US to providing essentials for those with disabilities in South Korea, to feeding unhoused people in Greece, our community’s micro-actions will drive macro results that build a better tomorrow, today.”

Topics: Female entrepreneurs #SMEs

AlMashtal holds meeting on intellectual property rights in Riyadh

AlMashtal holds meeting on intellectual property rights in Riyadh
Updated 28 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari

AlMashtal holds meeting on intellectual property rights in Riyadh

AlMashtal holds meeting on intellectual property rights in Riyadh
  • AlMashtal, which means incubator in Arabic, fosters talent and cultivates creativity in Saudi Arabia and across the Arab world
  • One of the major objectives of Wednesday’s meeting was to raise awareness regarding copyright and intellectual property rights for audio material
Updated 28 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: AlMashtal Community House and Creative Incubator held a meeting on Wednesday under the theme “Your Voice, Your Right” in the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

AlMashtal, which means “incubator” in Arabic, fosters talent and cultivates creativity in Saudi Arabia and across the Arab world. It provides a community space in which creatives can exchange ideas and experiences, Muhannad Al-Hammadeh, marketing manager at AlMashtal, told Arab News.

One of the major objectives of Wednesday’s meeting was to raise awareness regarding copyright and intellectual property rights for audio material among artists in the music industry. Lawyer and speaker at the discussion Asif Iqbal shared his expertise on the topic.

“If you create music, for example, in a final form, that is what copyrights are protecting,” he said.

A trademark is considered a property in the business world, Iqbal explained, and similarly to any owned property, it can also be inherited. While trademarks are protected under copyright laws, ideas are not, he said.

In addition to lectures, the event featured multiple activities over its three-hour duration, including interactive games and a music session at the end.

Topics: AlMashtal Muhannad Al-Hammadeh Music copyright Asif Iqbal

London judge allows Prince Harry’s snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial

London judge allows Prince Harry’s snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
Updated 27 July 2023
AP

London judge allows Prince Harry’s snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial

London judge allows Prince Harry’s snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
  • British royal claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him
Updated 27 July 2023
AP

LONDON: A London High Court judge on Thursday allowed Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him, rejecting the newspaper’s attempt to throw out the case.
The Duke of Sussex alleged the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World had hacked his phone and used investigators and deception to unlawfully gather information on him dating back two decades.
News Group Newspapers, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, argued that the suit should be thrown because the claims were brought after the six-year limitation to do so expired.
Justice Timothy Fancourt ruled in favor of the argument by the newspapers that Harry was well enough aware of the phone hacking scandal to bring his case sooner. However, he said he would allow him to proceed on claims about other unlawful intrusions, such as the use of private investigators hired to snoop on him.
The ruling was similar to one Fancourt made in May in a companion case brought by actor Hugh Grant, that also tossed out phone hacking charges.
Harry’s lawyer had argued he was prevented from bringing his case because of a “secret agreement” between the royal family and the newspapers that called for a settlement and apology. The deal, which the prince said was authorized by the late Queen Elizabeth II, would have prevented future litigation from the royals.
The publisher denied there was any secret agreement and Fancourt said Harry failed to produce evidence of such a deal.
Harry had said the rationale for the secret agreement was to avoid putting members of the royal family on the witness stand to recount embarrassing voicemails intercepted by reporters.
The case is one of three phone hacking lawsuits Harry has brought against British tabloid publishers in his battles with the press.
The decision comes less than two months after Harry testified in his lawsuit against the publishers of the Daily Mirror. He became the first senior member of the royal family to testify in a court in more than a century.

Topics: Prince Harry UK

