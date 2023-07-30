Probe underway after son of Egyptian actor Hassan Youssef drowns

First Saudi student wins Yugo BAFTA Award

RIYADH: Rafif Kalantan has become the first student from Saudi Arabia to win a prestigious 2023 Yugo BAFTA Award.

The Yugo BAFTA Student Awards is an annual event that celebrates the works of storytellers from around the world. This year’s event welcomed 754 submissions from 30 countries.

Picking up the accolade in the games category for her submission “Eros Xavier’s Love Solutions,” Kalantan has also become the first female director and the first non-European to win a BAFTA award in this category.

The narrative-driven puzzle-like game follows Eros Xavier, a retired cupid who is jaded about love and has decided to launch a private business for hire as a match-breaker.

Kalantan was one of the students supported by NEOM to attend the world-renowned National Film and Television School, where she developed the game during her two-year master’s program in games design and development.

“I am honored to have been selected as the winner of such a globally renowned award, especially being the first female director and first non-European to win this category,” Kalantan said.

She added: “This wonderful achievement also showcases the capabilities of the developers from the Kingdom and the Middle East as a whole, and how the game industry in the region has a lot of potential.

“I am also grateful for the continued support and investment of NEOM, which was an integral part of this achievement.

“Their continued support for us in the gaming field shows how much NEOM believes in growing local talents and allowing them to thrive!”

Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment and culture at NEOM, said: “On behalf of the entire NEOM team, we extend our congratulations to Rafif for the well-deserved honor of receiving this prestigious award from BAFTA.

“This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to her exceptional talents and marks a momentous beginning for Rafif’s journey, and I’m sure she will achieve great things in the gaming world.

“We will continue to work closely with the National Film and Television School to nurture and empower more talented individuals as we develop our partnership and offer a unique blend of professional development, mentorship and growth opportunities for emerging talent in the creative industries.”

