Probe underway after son of Egyptian actor Hassan Youssef drowns

CAIRO: Sympathy messages have been pouring in to veteran Egyptian actor Hassan Youssef after his 35-year-old son Abdullah drowned while on holiday with friends.
The tragedy took place at a tourist village on Egypt’s northern Mediterranean coast.
Abdullah — who studied aviation in Ukraine and gained a master’s degree in mass communication from Beirut University — had reportedly been taking a night-time swim in the sea when he got into difficulties. Local media reports said official weather warnings of rough sea conditions were in place at the time.
Medics said Abdullah, the youngest son of actors Youssef and Shams Al-Baroudi, had died from drowning asphyxia.
His body was taken to El-Alamein Hospital, in Matrouh, early on Sunday and administrators there later confirmed that he was found to be dead on arrival.
Police attended the hospital, and the Public Prosecution Office has begun investigations into the incident.
Egyptian actress and actors’ union board member Nihal Anbar visited the hospital to offer support to the family and said his parents were distraught.
RIYADH: Rafif Kalantan has become the first student from Saudi Arabia to win a prestigious 2023 Yugo BAFTA Award.
The Yugo BAFTA Student Awards is an annual event that celebrates the works of storytellers from around the world. This year’s event welcomed 754 submissions from 30 countries.
Picking up the accolade in the games category for her submission “Eros Xavier’s Love Solutions,” Kalantan has also become the first female director and the first non-European to win a BAFTA award in this category.
The narrative-driven puzzle-like game follows Eros Xavier, a retired cupid who is jaded about love and has decided to launch a private business for hire as a match-breaker.
Kalantan was one of the students supported by NEOM to attend the world-renowned National Film and Television School, where she developed the game during her two-year master’s program in games design and development.
“I am honored to have been selected as the winner of such a globally renowned award, especially being the first female director and first non-European to win this category,” Kalantan said.
She added: “This wonderful achievement also showcases the capabilities of the developers from the Kingdom and the Middle East as a whole, and how the game industry in the region has a lot of potential.
“I am also grateful for the continued support and investment of NEOM, which was an integral part of this achievement.
“Their continued support for us in the gaming field shows how much NEOM believes in growing local talents and allowing them to thrive!”
Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment and culture at NEOM, said: “On behalf of the entire NEOM team, we extend our congratulations to Rafif for the well-deserved honor of receiving this prestigious award from BAFTA.
“This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to her exceptional talents and marks a momentous beginning for Rafif’s journey, and I’m sure she will achieve great things in the gaming world.
“We will continue to work closely with the National Film and Television School to nurture and empower more talented individuals as we develop our partnership and offer a unique blend of professional development, mentorship and growth opportunities for emerging talent in the creative industries.”
DUBAI: A sweet-toothed thief who stole more than $1,000 worth of chocolates has been sentenced to 12 months in prison in Kuwait, according to a report by Al Arabiya.
The Kuwaiti Misdemeanor Court sentenced the citizen, who had a history of offenses, after he stole 23 cartons of Kit Kat, 20 of Cadbury products, and 12 of Kinder, with a total value of $1,232, from one of the branches of Salmiya Co-op Society.
An investigation by the Kuwaiti police followed the offense, which took place in February, while surveillance footage from the location was also obtained.
The suspect confessed to the crime after being confronted with evidence and camera footage.
AMMAN: The Jordanian capital Amman’s Roman Theater has seen an unprecedented surge in visitors with numbers already surpassing pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported on Sunday.
According to figures released by the country’s Department of Antiquities, the famous archaeological site received around 90,000 tourists in the first half of the year.
The site was built in the 2nd century in Philadelphia, the ancient name for Amman, during the reign of Emperor Antoninus Pius. DoA director general, Fadi Balawi, told Petra that the 6,000-seater theater was a hub of activity with sword fighting and performances with wild animals.
He said that before shows began, an offering was made to Dionysus, the god of festivity and theater, on the altar in the center of the orchestra area.
The department started restoration work on the theater in 1957 to make it an entertainment and events site, and two museums now showcase the country’s cultural heritage.
The Museum of Popular Life houses displays focussed on the people of Jordan down the ages including the tools and furniture they used, while the Folk Museum of Jewelry and Clothing exhibits traditional items from Jordanian and Palestinian cities.
DUBAI: It is official — black is in this summer. US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid was among the many guests at a recent Miu Miu event in Malibu, California where she was spotted dressed in an eye-catching black form-fitting slip dress.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Hadid, 28, watched her superstar best friend Taylor Swift, 33, perform at Levi’s Stadium during her “Eras” tour stop in Santa Clara, California — taking to Instagram Stories to share some glimpses from her experience.
Hadid reposted a photo from make-up artist Patrick Ta, showing the two friends with their arms raised during the show, both Ta and Hadid wearing a stack of the colorful beaded bracelets synonymous with Swift’s latest tour.
“The most magical night @taylorswift @gigihadid,” Ta said in the original image caption, that was accompanied by three white hearts. Another video posted showed Hadid dancing to Swift’s hit track “Shake It Off.”
It was not the first time Hadid had supported Swift during her concert tour. In May, she attended the Nashville stop alongside other friends, including English singer Matty Healy, US model Lily Aldridge, and stylist Ashley Avignone.
And in June, after her Pittsburgh show, Swift was seen walking arm-in-arm with Hadid outside of Nobu Downtown in New York City.
Apart from concerts and fashion events, Hadid also had a recent brush with law enforcement. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram after she and her friend and model Leah McCarthy were arrested by customs officials in the Cayman Islands for having marijuana in their possession.
In a statement, her representative told E! News: “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”
In a post on Instagram, which showed Hadid enjoying her beachside holiday, she said: “All’s well that ends well.”
