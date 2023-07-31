You are here

Jordan launches water awareness campaign

Jordan launches water awareness campaign
The campaign is being run by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and Civil Service Consumer Corp. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Jordan launches water awareness campaign

Jordan launches water awareness campaign
  • Campaign will include workshops, lectures, training programs for workers in the sector
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan has launched a campaign to raise water awareness as part of ongoing efforts to address supply challenges in the country.

The scheme is being run by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and Civil Service Consumer Corp. in cooperation with the German International Cooperation Agency’s Wastewater Treatment, Reuse and Water Supply project, the Jordan News Agency reported on Monday.

The campaign aims to promote a culture of conserving water and will include workshops, lectures and training programs for workers in the sector.

Omar Salameh, assistant secretary-general of the Jordan Water Authority, said the initiative was part of ongoing efforts to tackle water security challenges in the country.

The industry was heavily promoting water reuse in numerous fields through partnerships with leading institutions, and employing modern technologies to rationalize use, eliminate waste and maintain quality, he said.
 

Topics: Jordan water security

All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions

All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions

All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions
  • The Supreme Court agreed to discuss on Sept. 12 petitions to strike down a bill ratified last week that limits its powers to void some decisions made by government and ministers
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The Supreme Court on Monday said all 15 judges in a historic first would take part in a hearing on arguments against a law Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition passed as part of an overhaul of the judiciary.

The Supreme Court agreed to discuss on Sept. 12 petitions to strike down a bill ratified last week that limits its powers to void some decisions made by government and ministers, setting the scene for a constitutional showdown.

A court spokesperson said the hearing would mark the first time in the country’s history an extended bench would preside.

The judicial changes pursued by Netanyahu and his government have sparked an unprecedented crisis in Israel, opening deep divides in society, bruising the economy and drawing concern from Western allies.

The divide has spread to the military, with volunteer reservists saying they will not report for duty and former top brass warning that Israel’s war-readiness could be at risk.

On Monday, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the military remained combat-ready in the face of mounting protests but that there may be damage in the long term.

Netanyahu’s coalition, which controls 64 of parliament’s 120 seats, says the judicial changes are needed to curb what it describes as overreach by a Supreme Court that it says has become too politically interventionist.

Critics say the changes would remove effective checks on the executive’s authority and could lead to abuses of power.

Among the petitioners are the Israel Bar Association as well as a political watchdog group that said the July 25 amendment “fundamentally changes the structure of Israeli parliamentary democracy and the character of government.”

Topics: Israel

Lebanon State Security calls for parents' vigilance to protect youngsters from harassment

Lebanon State Security calls for parents’ vigilance to protect youngsters from harassment
Updated 12 min 47 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon State Security calls for parents’ vigilance to protect youngsters from harassment

Lebanon State Security calls for parents’ vigilance to protect youngsters from harassment
  • Man in his 60s arrested for molesting children in his shop and home
  • Lebanese women lack safety in public transportation as a result of harassment, study finds
Updated 12 min 47 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s General Directorate of State Security has called on parents to be more vigilant in protecting their children and adolescents from harassment and abuse.

Schools and universities are also being urged to raise more awareness among children, young women and men on how to take precautions and protect themselves from harassers.

“Rape and sexual harassment crimes have become high in percentage and are occurring in various regions of Lebanon, especially in areas with high population density,” George Harb, media adviser to the director general of State Security, told Arab News.

The warning came as State Security detained a Lebanese citizen in his 60s “after verifying his involvement in molesting children.” He owns a commercial shop in Beirut.

According to State Security, the detainee “lures children to his institution, and sometimes to his home, where he harasses them and offers them material and visual incentives.”

The Division of Service and Information in State Security monitored the suspect, arrested him, and took him to the General Directorate, where he was confronted with the children he had assaulted in the presence of a representative from a child rights institution.

Harb said that “the molester either threatened the children he assaulted that he would kill their fathers if they reported him, so they obeyed him out of fear, and sometimes he would lure children with money.”

Harb told Arab News that the arrest was carried out in coordination with the Lebanese judiciary, which will refer the suspect for further investigations and punishment.

The investigations conducted with the man were recorded, Harb said.

The State Security’s message to parents also asked them to warn their sons and daughters to resist anyone who tried to touch them or invited them to secluded places, and to inform them of any incident.

The message was issued based on strict directives from Director General Brig. Gen. Antoine Saliba.

“The consequences of neglect are very negative on every child or teenager, who may be exposed to psychological harm and bear its consequences and suffering throughout their lives,” the message said.

The General Directorate also warned in a media statement that cases of harassment and rape in Lebanon had been increasing recently.

Harb said that the perpetrators and victims are mostly Lebanese.

He said a 21-year-old offender was arrested recently at a sports club. He allegedly tried to assault a 13-year-old girl who was practicing sports in the club.

The teenager screamed when he tried to trap her to assault her, which foiled his attempt and led to his arrest, Harb said.

Harb expressed his astonishment that “parents could let a minor girl alone go to the sports club.”

He also spoke about “children whom their parents allow to go down to the street without monitoring them.”

Lina Taleb, a victim of sexual assalt, died recently as a result of severe bleeding. Her grandfather — on her mother’s side — was arrested on suspicion of incest, and her mother was arrested for covering up the crime.

In a related development, physical violations against adult women in Lebanon have also been on the rise.

In a recent survey, 61 percent of women expressed concerns abouut “not feeling safe while commuting and fearing harassment, rape and theft.”

Moreover, 63 percent of these women complained about “the high cost of living, which forced 55 percent of them to change their daily activities and habits, such as work, study, visits, sports and others.”

Almost 90 percent of women walk for a duration ranging from 5 to 20 minutes to find public transportation.

The statistics were reported in the study conducted by the Association of Women’s Action (Noqta) in cooperation with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung in Lebanon on “Women’s Transportation in Lebanon.”

It highlighted the challenges that women face during their commute on public transport and how it affected their professional and academic lives.

Alia Awada, a feminist activist and executive director of Nqota, said that the study “documents the most significant challenges that hinder women’s freedom of movement in public spaces.”

Awada noted that “21 percent of the women surveyed were subjected to some form of harassment while using public transportation.”

Awada said that the study found that 63 percent of female students were affected by these challenges, either delaying their studies or forcing them to quit altogether.

“Also, a significant number of women have been affected in their work due to transportation issues, which affects women’s economic abilities.”
 
Awada emphasized the need to provide safe transportation for both male and female passengers.

The economic crisis in Lebanon has made it difficult for young women and employees to buy their own cars for travel, forcing them to rely on public transport for their daily commute.

Nqota is a feminist lab run by a group of women working in media and creative production. They seek to achieve behavioral change and impact social norms for the benefit of women, girls and marginalized groups.

Topics: Lebanon

Most Indian sectors open to Arab investment, minister says 

Most Indian sectors open to Arab investment, minister says 
Updated 22 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Most Indian sectors open to Arab investment, minister says 

Most Indian sectors open to Arab investment, minister says 
  • Automatic route allows entities outside India to invest in the country without prior government approval
Updated 22 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Most investable sectors of the Indian economy are now open for 100 percent share ownership under the automatic route for businessmen and firms in the Arab region, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has said.

The automatic route allows entities outside India to invest in the country without prior government approval, Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

“India continues to open up its sectors to global investors from Arab countries and addresses their concerns on regulatory barriers,” Singh said in answer to MP Rajendra Dhedya Gavit.

Singh added: “There are several government-to-government and business-to-government mechanisms for the Middle East region such as a High-Level Task Force on Investment with UAE, a Strategic Partnership Council with Saudi Arabia, and India-Israel CEO Forum.

“India has extensive ties with Middle East countries in a wide range of sectors, including in the fields of trade and investments.”

The minister highlighted the region’s frequent high-level business engagements and the India-Arab Partnership Conference which was held in New Delhi this month.

Singh added: “Several sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East have invested in sectors such as food, energy, financial services, health, education, information technology, renewable energy and infrastructure in India.”
 

Topics: India Arab investors

UN: Nearly one third of oil on Red Sea FSO Safer tanker transferred

UN: Nearly one third of oil on Red Sea FSO Safer tanker transferred
Updated 33 min 22 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

UN: Nearly one third of oil on Red Sea FSO Safer tanker transferred

UN: Nearly one third of oil on Red Sea FSO Safer tanker transferred
  • Administrator says 360,000 barrels of oil pumped from aging ship to new replacement vessel
Updated 33 min 22 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The UN has said that nearly one third of the oil on Yemen’s deteriorating Safer tanker has been transferred to a new tanker, as Yemenis expressed optimism about the operation to salvage the vessel.

The UNDP administrator, Achim Steiner, said on Sunday that 360.000 barrels of oil were pumped from the aging tanker to the replacement tanker.

“The #FSOSafer carried 1.15 m barrels of oil. To date 360,000 barrels or 1/3 have been transferred to the replacement tanker, the Yemen. Unwavering determination and great work by our teams continue to drive the #StopRedSeaSpill operation,” Steiner said on X. 

Last week, the UN announced the start of the long-awaited process of transferring more than 1 million barrels of oil from the FSO Safer tanker to a new tanker.

Moored off the coast of Yemen’s western city of Hodeidah, the 47-year-old tanker has been in danger of collapsing or exploding since rust began eating away at the tanker’s wall, allowing water to enter. 

Experts have long warned of a massive environmental disaster if the tanker’s oil poured into the water, threatening the natural ecosystem and the livelihoods of thousands of Yemenis.

People in Yemen have expressed hope that the actions will end the threat posed by the Safer tanker. 

Nabil bin Aifan, maritime safety researcher from Yemen’s Mukalla and a Ph.D. candidate at the Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Egypt, told Arab News that the operation would benefit Yemen by removing the threat posed by the Safer tanker and providing the country with a new tanker to store oil for the future once the war ends.

“This is fantastic news that oil transfer from one tanker to another has begun,” the researcher said.

“Despite its late arrival, this phase is critical. The delay is being blamed on the Houthis and United Nations organizations due to their lack of effective pressure on the Houthis,” he said.

Basem Al-Ruzaigi, director of the government-controlled Mocha on the Red Sea, told Arab News that warnings about the tanker exploding or sinking had caused great concern among the Yemeni people, particularly those living along the country’s Red Sea coastline, and the UN should take care of the replacement tanker.

“The (new) ship must be routinely maintained so that the tragedy and problem do not reoccur.” 

Other Yemenis, including the director of the port of Mocha, Abdul Malik Al-Shaibani, have said that the UN was defusing a time bomb, but that if oil was stored in the new tanker and not maintained permanently, it would generate a second time bomb.

“Safer is a ticking time bomb, and the alternative is likewise a ticking time bomb,“ Al-Shaibani told Arab News.

“The oil must be sold, and the new tanker must undergo thorough and continual maintenance, not just for six months, as the United Nations says,” he said.

Topics: FSO Safer Yemen United Nations

Japan allocates $2.5m to 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan

Japan allocates $2.5m to 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Japan allocates $2.5m to 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan

Japan allocates $2.5m to 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan
  • Aid covers the basic needs of vulnerable Syrian refugees impacted by increased food and fuel prices
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Japan has announced its allocation of $2.5 million to a UN High Commissioner for Refugees project that will support more than 23,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan.

The “Protection Assistance to Refugees, Focusing on Community Mobilization, Women Empowerment and Basic Needs Assistance” project covers the basic needs of vulnerable Syrian refugees impacted by increased food and fuel prices, Jordan News Agency reported on Monday.

The project also aims to empower the community’s engagement in refugee response plans both in and out of camps. 

Dominik Bartsch, representative of the UNHCR Jordan Office, briefed Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro on current developments in Syrian refugee assistance. 

The ambassador visited a Syrian family receiving UNHCR cash assistance, as well as the Princess Basma Center, which promotes women’s empowerment and gender equality.
 

Topics: Japan Syrian refugees Jordan

