US quietly inspects Israeli crossings for its Palestinian dual-nationals

Illegal betting invades cafes in Lebanon, targeting young people, leading to reported suicides and clashes

BEIRUT: The Lebanese security forces have arrested Jacques Barsoumian, known as “Jacques the King,” and others, in its battle against illegal betting on the internet.

The Court of Cassation’s Public Prosecution Office countenanced the move and investigations are ongoing to prosecute all criminals involved in online gambling who have been able to draw hundreds of young people into their dark world, while also denying the public treasury millions of dollars.

The online betting scandal peaked after a series of events took place in southern Lebanon and in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Children reportedly stole from their parents, sold their mothers’ jewelry, and even died by suicide as a result of getting hooked by betting.

Other incidents included heated disputes that turned into armed clashes.

The only licensed betting venue is at Beirut Horse Racing, while gambling is limited to Casino du Liban, by law, along with a number of licensed venues that impose age restrictions.

However, unlicensed gambling and betting platforms are now accessible to young people on their phones or in cafes in neighborhoods.

This has led to an increase in the number of those addicted to gambling, who believe in the practice as a gateway to easy money.

Security sources say the plague has “thrived across the country’s various regions. The bets have now reached football games and other games, with young men, old men, and even young girls and military personnel taking part in them due to the temptations of fast-earned profits.”

Playing in cafes only requires the purchase of recharge cards, similar to phone recharge cards, and then using them to play. Prepaying is easy.

Most of the cafes operate under the patronage and protection of agents in Lebanon. According to security sources, the number of agents does not exceed five people, who surround themselves with heavy security and are aided by surveillance cameras.

During a raid that targeted an online gambling cafe in a southern town, the security forces found what amounted to 4 billion Lebanese pounds. Further investigations revealed that this amount constituted the profits that the cafe made in just one day. It was also found that 90 percent of those in the establishment were aged between 15 and 35.

Retired Brig. Gen. Mounir Akiki, who is the editor-in-chief of the General Security Magazine, told Arab News: “The cyberspace is open and all the world is suffering from this plague.

“What made the betting business thrive in Lebanon is the deteriorating living conditions and the rising unemployment rates.”

Akiki added it was the responsibility of parents to learn about what their youngsters were doing.

He said: “In the past, parents used to turn off the television and the children would be left with no other options. However, today, young people are accessing prohibited websites as they sit next to their parents, without them even being aware.”

He highlighted the importance of guidance “because it is a matter of national security. Authorities are unable to contain this cyberspace as it is everywhere.”