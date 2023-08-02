You are here

  • Home
  • Australian teen reported alive, 18 months after being assumed dead in Syria

Australian teen reported alive, 18 months after being assumed dead in Syria

Australian teen reported alive, 18 months after being assumed dead in Syria
The family of Australian teenager, believed to be Yousef Zahab, were overwhelmingly rejoiced after news surfaced from Syria that their boy is purportedly ‘alive’, a year-and-a-half after being presumed dead in a Daesh attack. (HRW)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zzjnq

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Australian teen reported alive, 18 months after being assumed dead in Syria

Yousef Zahab was taken to Syria more than 10 years ago by his older brothers, who were Daesh militants and recruiters.
  • Family overjoyed at video apparently showing Yousef Zahab looking fit, well
  • Zahab thought to have been killed in January 2022 Daesh airstrike on Al-Sina’a prison
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: The family of an Australian teenager thought to have been killed in a Daesh attack 18 months ago in Syria was on Wednesday celebrating news reports that he was alive.
According to the Guardian, relatives of Yousef Zahab were “overwhelmed with joy” after viewing a video appearing to show him looking physically fit and speaking to camera.
Zahab was taken to Syria more than 10 years ago by his older brothers, who were Daesh militants and recruiters.
In January last year, he was presumed to have died during an airstrike by Daesh on Al-Sina’a prison where it was believed he had been held without charge since he was 14. The terror group had attacked the jail in a bid to break out detained militants.
However, a male of around 19 years old, and identified as Zahab, has now been seen talking to camera in a video clip reportedly shot inside the prison in Syria’s northeastern city of Al-Hasakah.
In the recording, the youth claimed the date was Sept. 15, 2022, and named himself and his parents. The footage shows him wearing a jersey and looking fit and well.
Zahab’s family watched the video after it was sent to authorities in Australia.
Several international charity groups are seeking to confirm the teen’s identity although the Syrian Democratic Forces have identified him as Zahab.
His family members were reported as saying they had received information from several sources that, “our beloved Yousef is indeed alive. We are simply overwhelmed with joy by this news and are so thankful to now have hope again that we will soon be reunited with him.
“Unfortunately, this news follows 12 excruciating months in which numerous sources had indicated that Yousef had died.”
However, relatives continue to fear for his safety. “Yousef was just a young boy when he was taken to Syria. We can only begin to imagine the horrors that he has suffered through since then.”
Media reports said his mother and sister, and his sister’s young children, remain held in a detention camp in northeast Syria, while his brothers were killed in airstrikes.
The family added: “The Australian government had received evidence Yousef Zahab was alive.” The hope is that officials can arrange for his release and return to Australia.
“We also hope that the Australian government will bring the other Australian children home from northeast Syria, especially as some of them are at risk of being separated from their mothers and placed in similar conditions to Yousef.
“The only way to truly protect all of these children is to bring them and their mothers home to Australia immediately, as the government has previously committed to doing so,” the family said.
In two missions to bring home Australians held in Syria, the Australian government repatriated eight orphaned children in 2019, and four women and 13 children in October 2022 to New South Wales from the camps.
It has also reportedly committed to bringing home any remaining detainees it can safely extract but has given no timescale.

Topics: Syria Daesh Australian teenager Al-Sina’a prison

Related

Daesh attack on Syria oil convoy kills 7: monitor
Middle-East
Daesh attack on Syria oil convoy kills 7: monitor
Daesh claims attack near Damascus Shiite shrine
Middle-East
Daesh claims attack near Damascus Shiite shrine

Egypt allocates $97m budget for restoration of antiquities

Egypt allocates $97m budget for restoration of antiquities
Updated 48 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt allocates $97m budget for restoration of antiquities

Egypt allocates $97m budget for restoration of antiquities
  • Minister of Tourism Ahmed Issa said his ministry is enhancing the tourism sector and the visitor experience, including the development of archaeological sites and museums
  • Meanwhile, officials said exhibits are in place at the Graeco-Roman Museum in Alexandria, which closed for renovations in 2005, in preparation for its reopening soon
Updated 48 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Authorities in Egypt have set a budget of about 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($97 million) for the maintenance and restoration of antiquities during the financial year 2023-2024, according to Ahmed Issa, the country’s minister of tourism.
Most of this cost will be self-financing, he added, funded by income generated from entry fees for the attractions.
Issa emphasized the work his ministry is doing to enhance the tourism sector in Egypt and the visitor experience, including the development of archaeological sites and museums, and improvements to the quality of services that are provided.
He noted that more than 4,000 hotel rooms are now available in the country, and added that authorities are working to streamline procedures for investment in tourism-related projects, especially the building of hotels, to help keep pace with the increasing numbers of visitors to Egypt and as part of the country’s plan to attract 30 million tourists a year within the next five years.
About 7 million tourists came to Egypt in the first half of this year, Issa said, and his ministry is aiming for a total of 15 million by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said that artifacts and exhibits are in place at the Graeco-Roman Museum in Alexandria, in preparation for its reopening soon. It closed for renovations in 2005.
Some of the pieces will be on public display for the first time, he added, and others were recovered during underwater archaeological excavations.
Waziri also highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to recover Egyptian antiquities taken from the country illegally, and said that more than 30,000 artifacts have been recovered in the past four years.

Topics: Egypt tourism Antiquities

Related

Special Egypt nominates former tourism and antiquities minister for UNESCO director general post 
Middle-East
Egypt nominates former tourism and antiquities minister for UNESCO director general post 
Also known as Giza Museum, it is currently under construction and likely to open later this year. (@EgyptMuseumGem)
Art & Culture
Grand Egyptian Museum has 50% of heaviest antiquities installed

Egypt supporting South Sudan’s development, minister says

Egypt supporting South Sudan’s development, minister says
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt supporting South Sudan’s development, minister says

Egypt supporting South Sudan’s development, minister says
  • Twenty solar-powered stations have been constructed in South Sudan — with Egyptian support — to meet sustainability standards
  • Minister Hani Sewilam said that Egypt was encouraging its business leaders to contribute to the South Sudanese economy
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Development projects launched by Egypt in South Sudan are a “model for cooperation,” Hani Sewilam, Egypt’s minister of water resources and irrigation, said on Wednesday.

Sewilam met Moatez Mostafa Abdelkader, Egypt’s ambassador to South Sudan, with the pair reviewing joint water projects between the two countries.

The depth of Egyptian-South Sudanese relations “pushes us to further work on strengthening the bonds of cooperation, integration and investment in various fields,” Sewilam said.

He highlighted Egypt’s interest in meeting the needs of the South Sudanese through the launch of development projects, such as clean water schemes.

Twenty solar-powered stations have been constructed in South Sudan — with Egyptian support — to meet sustainability standards. In addition, eight other stations are being launched to meet the needs of the South Sudanese, Sewilam said.

The minister added that Egypt’s support is not only limited to water resources projects, but also includes development schemes in a range of fields. He said that many fruitful cooperation projects were carried out between the two countries in electricity, health, education, transportation and training.

Sewilam said that Egypt was encouraging its business leaders to contribute to the South Sudanese economy, paving the way for major companies to work in the country, especially in the energy and construction sectors.

Earlier, Abdelkader met Pal Mai Deng, South Sudan’s minister of water resources and irrigation.

Topics: Egypt South Sudan Hani Sewilam Moatez Mostafa Abdelkader Pal Mai Deng

Related

Egyptian, South Sudanese ministers in talks to enhance ties
Middle-East
Egyptian, South Sudanese ministers in talks to enhance ties
Special As Sudan’s crisis deepens, its neighbor South Sudan is ill-prepared for a human tide, warns IOM chief of mission
Middle-East
As Sudan’s crisis deepens, its neighbor South Sudan is ill-prepared for a human tide, warns IOM chief of mission

Mideast countries that are already struggling fear price hikes after Russia exits grain deal

Mideast countries that are already struggling fear price hikes after Russia exits grain deal
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
AP

Mideast countries that are already struggling fear price hikes after Russia exits grain deal

Mideast countries that are already struggling fear price hikes after Russia exits grain deal
  • Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, and other lower-income Middle Eastern countries like Lebanon and Pakistan worry about what comes next
  • Many have diversified their sources of wheat, the main ingredient for flatbread that is a staple of diets in many Mideast countries
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Ahmed Salah grew anxious when he heard the news that Russia had suspended a crucial wartime grain deal. The bakery owner in Egypt’s capital is concerned it could mean global food prices soar.
“There mightn’t be immediate impact,” the 52-year-old said last week as he oversaw workers baking bread in his shop in Cairo, “but if they didn’t find a solution soonest, things would be very difficult.”
Russia pulled out of the deal brokered by the UN and Turkiye to allow Ukraine’s grain to flow during a global food crisis. It helped stabilize food prices that soared last year after Russia invaded Ukraine — two countries that are major suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to developing nations.
Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, and other lower-income Middle Eastern countries like Lebanon and Pakistan worry about what comes next. Struggling with economic woes that have driven more people into poverty, they fear rising food prices could create even more pain for households, businesses and government bottom lines.
Many have diversified their sources of wheat, the main ingredient for flatbread that is a staple of diets in many Mideast countries, and don’t expect shortages. Pakistan has even seen a bumper crop despite unprecedented flooding last year.
But the end of the grain deal is creating uncertainty about price hikes, a major driver of hunger.
It “is an unnecessary shock for the 345 million acutely food insecure people around the world,” said Abeer Etefa, a spokeswoman for the UN’s World Food Program.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call Wednesday that he is pushing to extend the grain deal because the long-term cutoff of Ukrainian ports “does not benefit anyone” and low-income countries “will suffer the most,” according to a statement from Erdogan’s office.
Russia, meanwhile, is launching attacks on Ukrainian ports and agricultural infrastructure, leading global wheat prices to zigzag. Despite the volatility, the costs are below what they were before Russia invaded Ukraine, and there is enough production to meet worldwide demand, said Joseph Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute.
But for low-income countries like war-torn Yemen or Lebanon that are big wheat importers, finding suppliers that are farther away will add costs, he said. Plus, their currencies have weakened against the US dollar, which is used to buy grain on world markets.
“It’s one reason why you see food price inflation lingering in a lot of countries — because even though world prices I mentioned are at prewar levels, that’s in dollars. And if you put it in, say, the Egyptian pound, you’ll see that Egypt wheat prices are actually up,” said Glauber, former chief economist at the US Department of Agriculture.
“They’re certainly as high as they were during the high points of 2022,” he said.
That packs pressure on governments, which will have to pay more to keep subsidizing bread at the same level and avoid raising costs for households, he said. With many also seeing their foreign currency reserves dwindle, it could put countries in the Middle East and elsewhere in a more precarious financial situation.
Salah, the bakery owner, fears that if wheat prices spike, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government could respond by hiking prices of bread.
“Such move would have heavy toll on ordinary people,” he said.
El-Sisi and other leaders raised concerns about higher food prices at a summit Russia hosted for African nations last week. He called for reviving the Black Sea deal through a “consensual solution” that takes into consideration “all parties’ demands and interests and put an end to the continued surge in grain prices.”
Homegrown grain doesn’t meet even half of Egypt’s demand, particularly wheat and corn. It buys over 10 million tons of wheat — mostly from Russia and Ukraine — and that is expected to grow.
Local wheat production is expected to remain at 9.8 million tons, while consumption increases by 2 percent to 20.5 million tons in 2023-2024, according to a USDA report from April.
However, the government said the impact of the end of the grain deal is minimal so far. Supply Minister Ali Moselhi said last week that Egypt has diversified its sources of imported wheat and that its stockpile would cover the country’s needs for five months.
Its wheat purchases from Ukraine have declined by 73.6 percent over the 2021-2022 period as Egypt tapped other sources, the USDA said.
Any increase in wheat prices would further strain Egypt’s economy, which has struggled from decades of mismanagement and outside shocks like the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine. That could force the government to cut nonsubsidy spending and push up inflation, Capital Economics said.
Food costs already are fueling a cost-of-living crisis. Annual inflation hit a record 36.8 percent in June, with food prices skyrocketing by 64.9 percent.
In Lebanon, the grain deal’s collapse could be an additional hurdle as the tiny Mediterranean country relies on Ukraine for at least 90 percent of its wheat, flour millers say.
The agreement helped resolve supply shortages that shocked the market during the onset of the war, causing large breadlines and rationing. Caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam said any negative impact on wheat prices following the deal’s collapse will “certainly” affect prices at home.
The country of some 6 million is in the throes of an economic crisis that has impoverished three-quarters of its population. Its main wheat storage silos were destroyed in the Beirut port blast in 2020, so its grain reserves lie entirely in private mills’ storage.
“We currently have two months’ worth of wheat reserves, and we have one month’s worth on the way,” said Wael Shabarek, owner of Shahba Mills. “While I expect some price increase, it won’t be the same as before — as the beginning of the war — when it was a total shock for us.”
However, Lebanon’s economy keeps shrinking, its currency has lost 90 percent of its value since 2019 and the World Food Program says local food prices are among the highest in the world.
Pakistan, meanwhile, is a bright spot. It was a major importer of Ukrainian wheat, but this year had the highest domestic production in a decade despite disastrous flooding in 2022. The bumper crop is attributed to providing seed and other aid to farmers.
The government still calls for restoration of the grain deal to ensure global food security and avoid surging prices. Pakistan, whose ailing economy is getting a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout, was hit hard when food prices surged after Russia’s invasion.
“The Ukraine conflict has also brought difficulties for developing countries and the Global South, particularly in terms of fuel, food and fertilizer shortages. Pakistan is no exception,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Grain deal Egypt Lebanon Pakistan

Related

Egypt urges renewal of Black Sea grain export deal
Middle-East
Egypt urges renewal of Black Sea grain export deal
African leaders press Putin on grain deal and peace plan for Ukraine
World
African leaders press Putin on grain deal and peace plan for Ukraine

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill as US military presence in region grows

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill as US military presence in region grows
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill as US military presence in region grows

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill as US military presence in region grows
  • Iran did not provide a reason for launching the drill
Updated 02 August 2023
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a surprise military drill Wednesday on islands in the Arabian Gulf, just as the US military increase its presence in the region over recent ship seizures by Tehran.
The drill focused primarily on Abu Musa Island, though the Guard also landed forces on the Greater Tunb Island as well, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported. Ships, drones and missile units took part in the drill, the report said.
Iran did not provide a reason for launching the drill, though such snap exercises have happened in the past.
“We always try for security and tranquility; it is our way,” the Guard’s chief, Gen. Hossein Salami, said in a televised address during the drill. “Our nation is vigilant, and it gives harsh responses to all threats, complicated seditions and secret scenarios and hostilities,”
However, the drill comes as thousands of Marines and sailors on both the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and the USS Carter Hall, a landing ship, are on their way to the Arabian Gulf. Already, the US has sent A-10 Thunderbolt II warplanes, F-16 and F-35 fighters, as well as the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, to the region.
The Pentagon has said the deployment is “in response to recent attempts by Iran to threaten the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters.” Some 20 percent of the world’s oil passes through the narrow waterway connecting the Arabian Gulf to the wider world and the US views it as crucial to both its national security and keeping global energy prices stable.
Meanwhile, Iran now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapon-grade levels after the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Meanwhile, Iran has been trying to signal its displeasure over recent comments about the islands made by Russia, which Tehran has supplied with bomb-carrying drones for their war in Ukraine. Russia earlier this summer in a joint statement with the Gulf Cooperation Council called for “bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice” to decide who should control the islands. That prompted an outcry in Iran and Tehran summoned the Russian envoy over the remarks.

Topics: Iran Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Related

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. (AP)
Middle-East
Iraq says in touch with US over paying for Iranian gas
Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat
Middle-East
Two-day holiday in Iran over ‘unprecedented’ heat

Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution

Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution
Updated 02 August 2023

Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution

Syria fishermen despair at water loss, river pollution
  • The battered country, where half a million died in the conflict, suffers the impacts of climate change
Updated 02 August 2023

TABQA DAM: Around war-torn Syria’s biggest freshwater dam reservoir, fishermen say their catch is now a fraction of what it used to be as environmental pressures have decimated aquatic life.
Ismail Hilal, 50, sat on the hull of his rowboat — now lodged firmly on the shores of Lake Assad — as gentle waves washed in, talking about the way of life he has lost.
After 37 years as a fisherman, he has retired his nets, declaring defeat as fish stocks have declined, water levels have dropped and pollution has worsened in the Euphrates and the dam reservoir it feeds.
“I have spent my whole life on the water, since childhood,” said Hilal, a father of seven. “But I was forced to stop this year. I couldn’t live on fishing anymore.”
Syria has endured more than a decade of civil war, and the nearby town of Raqqa was the center of the Daesh group’s brutal “caliphate” until their ouster in 2017.
The battered country, where half a million died in the conflict, has also suffered the impacts of climate change, from searing summer heat to prolonged drought.
The flow of the Euphrates — one of the region’s mighty streams, where the world’s earliest civilizations flourished — has been further impacted by upstream dams in Turkiye.
Other fishermen AFP spoke to also blamed the river’s low water levels, lack of rainfall, worsening pollution and overfishing for the sharp decline in fish stocks.
Fishermen now “barely take in five percent” of their catch from former times, Hilal said.
He now works in a restaurant in Tabqa, on the eastern edge of the lake, toiling in front of a flaming hot oven and preparing and grilling fish instead of catching them.
The Euphrates, said to have nourished the biblical Garden of Eden, runs for almost 2,800 kilometers (1,700 miles) through Turkiye, Syria and Iraq, where it empties into the sea.
From the Turkish border, it flows southeast across Syria, irrigating its breadbasket region and filling the reservoirs of three hydroelectric dams that provide drinking water and electricity for millions.
Lake Assad is the biggest reservoir, stretching across 600 square kilometers (230 square miles).
But its water level has dropped by four meters (12 feet) since last year, says Dutch peace-building group PAX, which blames a “downward spiral of drought and water shortages.”
The lack of water and the pollution are “driving further biodiversity loss along the lakes and rivers” in Syria’s north and east, said the group’s Wim Zwijnenburg.
Raqqa province received only 208 mm per month of rainfall last year, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
An AFP team visiting Lake Assad saw vast plumes of algae — an indicator of pollution, according to experts, that sucks oxygen from the water and kills aquatic life.
When Ali Shebli, 37, a fisherman like his father, pulled in his long green nets, they were empty except for a few bits of the seagrass that now chokes some shallow areas.
“In the past, we could take in 50 kilogrammes of fish” per day, he said. “But now we barely get one or two kilos, and sometimes nothing ... because of the low water level and the pollution.”
Shebli, who struggles to support his wife, three children and his ill father, said the falling fish stocks had made the family’s situation “disastrous.”
The crisis has impacted the wider local economy.
Fish are displayed on blocks of ice at a market in nearby Raqqa, a town under Kurdish control since the IS was ousted by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
But fishmonger Ragheb Ismail, 45, scaling fresh fish on a bench, said what is on offer now is a far cry from the times when there were “tons of fish” for sale.
“Now even the biggest fishmonger has no more than 200 kilogrammes on offer because of the drought, the lack of water and the high temperatures,” he said.
These days, he said with frustration, there are plenty of customers but “not enough fish.”

Topics: Syria

Related

Daesh attack on Syria oil convoy kills 7: monitor
Middle-East
Daesh attack on Syria oil convoy kills 7: monitor
After quake, Syria’s northern coast ravaged by wildfires
Middle-East
After quake, Syria’s northern coast ravaged by wildfires

Latest updates

Egypt allocates $97m budget for restoration of antiquities
Egypt allocates $97m budget for restoration of antiquities
Bayern Munich edge Liverpool 4-3 in Singapore
Bayern Munich edge Liverpool 4-3 in Singapore
Egypt supporting South Sudan’s development, minister says
Egypt supporting South Sudan’s development, minister says
Australian teen reported alive, 18 months after being assumed dead in Syria
Yousef Zahab was taken to Syria more than 10 years ago by his older brothers, who were Daesh militants and recruiters.
Mideast countries that are already struggling fear price hikes after Russia exits grain deal
Mideast countries that are already struggling fear price hikes after Russia exits grain deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.