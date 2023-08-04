What We Are Reading Today: After Kant

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Plague’

“The Plague” is a novel by Albert Camus which was first published in 1947.

Camus examines the fundamental nature of human existence in the book, and how individuals respond to crises.

Set in the Algerian city of Oran, it tells the story of a devastating outbreak of bubonic plague. The novel explores themes of death, isolation, and the human condition in the face of a crisis.

The story is told through the eyes of physician Dr. Rieux, who is among the first to recognize the signs of the plague’s arrival.

As the disease spreads rapidly in the city, the authorities impose a quarantine, cutting off Oran from the rest of the world and trapping its inhabitants.

The novel follows the experiences of various characters as they struggle to cope with the effects of the plague.

Some, like Dr. Rieux, work tirelessly to contain and treat the disease, while others succumb to fear and despair.

The novel also explores the impact of the quarantine on the social and psychological dynamics within the city, as well as the ethical dilemmas that arise as resources become scarce and difficult decisions must be made.

Aside from being an author, Camus was a journalist and philosopher. He, like Dr. Rieux in his novel, was born in Algeria.

Camus is best known for his philosophical works, such as “The Myth of Sisyphus,” in which he develops his concept of the absurd, and “The Rebel,” a critique of totalitarianism.

His works of fiction include “The Stranger” and “The Fall.”

Camus was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1957. He died in 1960 in a car accident.